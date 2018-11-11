Sophos Group PLC (SPHHF) CEO Kristof Hagerman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sophos Group PLC (OTCPK:SPHHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Kristof Hagerman

All right, everybody ready back there? Great. Okay. Good morning, and thank you everyone for joining us on today's call and the meeting today here in London. My name is Kristof Hagerman, I'm the CEO of Sophos; and I'm joined here today by Nick Bray, our CFO. I'll provide a summary and overview of the results and then I'll hand it over to Nick for a detailed look on the financial review in the period. And after that, we'll be happy to take your questions.

We will get to the Safe Harbor and then we'll get to the summary. So in line with the expectations we shared at the time of Q1 trading update in July, in the first half of the year, we saw modest billings growth as we continued to work our way through the challenging compares from a year ago. For H2, we expect modestly improving constant currency billings growth and continued good revenue growth.

Before I continue with some of the rest of the material in this chart, let me just share some context for how we got here. As I noted this year, we're working our way through some tough compares. And if you recall, a year ago at this time, we were setting records at Sophos for renewal rates and billings growth rates with our existing customers and for billings growth from our new customers. This performance was driven fundamentally by two factors: first, we introduced our next-generation endpoint product, Intercept X, that was one of the world's best solutions for ransomware and protecting against ransomware. Second, a few months later, the WannaCry global ransomware attack hit, affecting over 200,000 organizations around the world.

Since that time, we have struggled a bit to disaggregate the strong underlying momentum in the business from the benefits of Intercept X and WannaCry, which has made it more challenging than we would like to set realistic targets that we consistently meet and exceed.

To share just a bit more color, as we have highlighted in the past, roughly 3 quarters of our business is from existing customers, which is driven by our renewal book and the renewal rate. The renewal book continues to provide us with excellent visibility and underpins the predictability of our business. It is the second component, the renewal rate, which has proven more difficult to accurately forecast after last year's breakout performance. As Nick will share later, the renewal rate was marching up steadily over the last list several years and then starting in Q4 of FY '17, as you will see, it's spiked up and stayed at kind of an elevated level, for 3 out of the next 4 quarters or so, driven as I said, by both the combination of Intercept X and WannaCry. As we entered this fiscal year, we knew we would see a normalizing of our renewal rates and our growth rates with new customers. We thought we were being conservative in our planning, but we obviously were not conservative enough in hindsight. We're taking this opportunity to take careful account of the learnings of the first half, when framing our guidance for the balance of this year and into FY '20, which we believe represent realistic targets based on our recent experience in H1.

So let me continue then. As I noted, in H1, we had modest billings growth, our renewal rate was about 118% in H1, that compares to 142% in the comparative period, which counteracted otherwise good growth in the subscription renewal base. I should pause for a moment and emphasize that 118% as a renewal rate is actually a pretty darn strong renewal rate. Now it doesn't look great relative to this sky-high renewal rate from a year ago, but that represents a solid kind of manifestation of how strong our business model is, even though it's admittedly off the former elevated levels. In effect, we believe we are returning to a more sustainable level of renewal rates. We almost saw a small negative effect in the negative period from a legacy product transition in our network business.

Now while our billings growth was modest in H1, there were a number of encouraging financial metrics, and we believe we are setting a strong foundation for a return to growth over time. In the first half, we saw strong growth in revenue and profit before tax as well as a good cash performance. And we made further strategic progress. Our strategic cloud platform, Sophos Central, saw good growth in the period and now accounts for 1/3 of our subscription billing and has over 77,000 customers. If you actually incorporate MSP customers, we actually have over 100,000 Sophos Central customers. We continue to expand our partnered channel and customer base, and we now have more than 43,000 channel partners and over 317,000 customers. And we are delivering on an exciting innovation pipeline with the recent release of Intercept X for server and the planned releases later this month in November of Intercept X advanced with EDR and our XG Firewall version 17.5.

As I noted, our outlook calls for modestly improving billings growth in H2 on a constant-currency basis combined with strong revenue growth. We enter FY '20 with strong growth in our renewal base and assuming a stable renewal rate, we expect a significant improvement in billings growth on a constant-currency basis. I think just one quick comment here, of which I know Nick will comment on further, I think the key is if you literally take just the identical metrics that we just posted in H1, for both the renewal rate and our growth rate with new customers and you apply them to the renewal book that we have coming in FY '20, we are confident that, that ends up generating a very significant enhancement in our year-over-year growth rate in FY '20.

Now quickly on the financial performance overview. As I mentioned, modest billings growth of 1.6% for the period. The growth we have seen in subscription billings over the past years is now driving both revenue growth and profit margin improvements. So those were nice to see. Cash EBITDA, the margin was clearly impacted by the reduction in billings growth in the period and a better-than-expected cash flow performance as a result of good working capital management with unlevered free cash flow, broadly flat on a strong compare.

Now when we talk about the product delivery, which obviously is at the heart of what we do and ultimately underpins and drives our performance. We continue to make strong progress in our innovation efforts, and we are on track this month to launch 2 very exciting new releases in our flagship offerings of endpoint and Firewall. First, our new next-generation endpoint release, Intercept X advanced with EDR, it represents a powerful new endpoint detection and response offering, with deep learning neural network based advanced production. And it's already off to an encouraging start. We now have over 750 customers participating in our beta program, which we launched in October. That's the most popular beta program we've ever had at Sophos and we have over 20,000 endpoints already deployed in beta with Sophos EDR. Second, we're also targeting November for the XG Firewall version 17.5 release. This, for the first time, will provide native integrated cloud management for the firewall from within Sophos Central. As a result, there is no other firewall vendor in the world that has such tight integration between its industry-leading endpoint and industry-leading firewall. And this new version will also feature some exciting new use cases for Synchronized Security, including something called lateral movement detection, which we believe will allow customers to identify and neutralize threats, in many cases automatically, that other more siloed or isolated solutions would not capture even with a skilled team managing them.

Now let's move on and talk a moment about Intercept X with EDR. So first, when we talk about EDR, itself as a term, what exactly do we mean by it? Well, EDR stands for endpoint detection and response and is all about detecting and investigating suspicious activities on endpoints and servers as highly sophisticated malware and targeted attacks can sometimes bypass initial layers of defense. EDR technologies can help detect troublesome anomalies within an environment and give enhanced visibility across endpoint.

Now it might be obvious, but the optimal EDR solution starts by offering the very best protection. Obviously, the less that gets through, the less you need to hunt and respond to. Today, too many EDR products and in some cases, even prominent ones, simply don't offer world-class protection. Through our advanced deep-learning AI technology, we do a better job at protecting the problem in the first place by blocking more threats and indeed more advanced threats, than any other endpoint protection product on the market, which we have all sorts of data to back up. Our implementation of EDR then focuses on adding expertise into the product itself, rather than requiring customers to hire more and more specialized cybersecurity experts. In fact, the criticism we hear about other EDR solutions is that they require a large number of highly skilled analysts to sift through the threat intelligence information to determine the appropriate response. These are experts that are scarce, expensive, and difficult to hire and retain for virtually every organization but particularly for those with scarce resources. We took a very different approach by applying our AI and deep learning technology to actually build that in to the product itself. So the product actually has the expertise. As this slide is depicting, our approach is to give IT professionals the insight needed to take proper response, rather than to rely on more and more specialists who are deploying more and more advanced tools. This is another example of how deep learning technology and artificial intelligence are transforming more and more of our products and extending our advantage in the market.

We are equally excited about the innovation that we're driving in the Firewall. Our latest version, version 17.5, is also in the midst of a very successful beta and as I mentioned, is scheduled to ship later this month. Version 17.5 brings, I think, some exciting new capabilities, including one by offering secured Wi-Fi enhancements with support for our newest APX access points that are scheduled to ship later this month. Version 17.5 also adds several enhancements to the education vertical, including enhancements to Chromebook authentication and additional safe search capabilities for students. We've also added a variety of additional Synchronized Security use cases, and probably the most important one is one I alluded to earlier called Lateral Movement Protection. And that is the ability for the firewall and endpoint working together to detect active attackers and to do it far faster than any human analyst could. Many attacks are now coming from active hackers using local tools in an attempt to go undetected and then when they somehow get in, they move quickly laterally to find the data or the users that they want to exploit for advantage. Lateral movement detection allows us to detect this activity very quickly and to block the hackers activity and ability to move around within the network. The data and the systems remain safe and potential breaches are averted.

Now in addition to all this, the capability in the XG Firewall that I'm probably even more excited about is the opportunity now for customers to manage the XG Firewall fully within the Sophos Central cloud platform. Now this is a significant milestone, as our customers now have the ability to manage the entire portfolio of Sophos Synchronized Security products in Sophos Central, which is our integrated Cloud Management platform. Those products include endpoint, server, mobile, device encryption, wireless, e-mail and now the XG Firewall. This makes Sophos Central an even more differentiated and powerful platform for our customers and partners, and all XG Firewalls will now appear in the Sophos Central console and can be managed individually as if you are logged on to the actual device. It also enables us to deliver advanced new security capabilities that are simply not possible with independent solutions from multiple vendors, in particular like the lateral movement detection capability I just referred to earlier. In short, if you have both our Endpoint and our Firewall, not only can we deliver exciting and advanced new security capabilities, but at the same time, we can make them easier to manage and deploy and more automated. This is exactly what our mission is all about, to deliver innovative and highly effective cybersecurity solutions that at the same time are simple and intuitive to manage and to use with as much automation as possible.

Now we talked a little bit about Sophos Central, and it continues to be a hallmark of our future and it continues to gain momentum and positions us very well for the future. The number of customers on the platform and the billings associated with Sophos Central continue to grow nicely. But in order to fully understand the journey we're on, we thought it was appropriate to delve a little deeper and provide a few additional statistics that you might help - find helpful. So as you can see, as we transition existing customers and win new customers onto Central, we see a measurable uplift in the average customer spend and the average number of product customers purchase. The average spent per customers is about 15% greater than our on-premise customers. The average product penetration for Central customers is significantly higher than the group average, and more than 50% of customers have more than one product. And I think it's also important to remember that almost all Central customers, at least today, are related to Endpoint, which is where Sophos Central originally started. So again, we think it's a pretty big deal that we are now bringing the Firewall into Sophos Central, which we think will further support improved cross-sell at product penetration and average spend per customer with Endpoint customers much more easily adopting the XG Firewall and vice versa with the Firewall.

All right, with that, I'd like to now turn it over to Nick to walk you through a few of the financial results. Nick?

Nicholas Bray

Thanks, Kris, and good morning, everyone. I'm now going to run through the normal slide deck for those who follow us fairly briskly, and I'm going to add a couple of additional slides at the end when we talk about the outlook.

So let's start with the billings performance. Billings growth of 3.3% at actual rates; 1.6% in constant currency. Now we still saw reasonable growth for brand-new customers, up 6% at constant, 8% at actual. Of course, as Kris has alluded - not alluded to, reiterated, we did have a very challenging compare last year with very strong renewal rates. And you can see the renewal rate last year was 142%. The renewal rate in the first half year was 118%. Now that renewal rates in the first half year improved between Q1 and Q2. So Q1 was 114%, moving to 121%, but still lower than the prior period. Now the prior period was boosted, we'll come back to this later, entirely due to cross-sell. Our churn remains consistent over quite a number of years now, but again, the increase last year was all due to cross-sell. And of course, we still have high visibility of our renewal book.

Now let's look at billings by product and by region. See if you look at the middle bar chart, we'll start at the bottom with end user, so constant currency minus 2%. Now end-user, of course, significantly benefited last year with the release of Intercept X and, of course, WannaCry, driving up our renewal rates to 140%. So of course, that's where there's a really tough compare there. And of course, we still achieved growth in network, just over 5% at actual, 3% at constant. And we have already talked about at Q1, the slight headwind that we had with the Cyberoam transition, which is - which was holding back the network growth rate.

If you then look across by regions, what you can see, single digits for EMEA and Americas, APJ negative at constant currency at 7.8%, in part because the Australia ANZ was very strong last year with Endpoint, again with the WannaCry impact but also, of course, because of the Cyberoam impact is predominantly associated with APJ. So it's really those 2 factors that are kind of causing the slowdown in APJ. But Americas and EMEA at a reasonable single-digit growth.

Now onto the key billings metrics, so again, we will start at the left of the chart. So billings by customer type, pretty consistent year-on-year. A touch more in our new business, a touch less in existing. Again, we are renewing as Kris was talking about at healthy rates but not to the same cross-sell that we saw in the prior period. Billings by size, entirely consistent, but then billings by length of contract, I'm just going to pick up on 2 points here, actually. First that you can see that the bottom of that slide that the average contract length reduced from 27.6 months to 27.2 months. And you'll also note that if you look at the bar charts under billings by contract length that the percentage in 1 year has gone from just under 35% to 38.3%. Now that's really driven by our MSP business, Managed Service Provider. Now we've talked about this for some time, still modest, and yet - and as yet, we're not putting a lot of data in the packet. But the MSP business is growing very nicely. It's now at a run rate of $20 million ARR, and this is all monthly contracts. So the vast bulk of our billings at term with that average contract length, MSP is all monthly and, of course, that just adds more into this 1 year and slightly reduce the contract length. And we'll also - I'll also come back to, you'll see, in revenue.

And of course in terms of the cross-sell of UTM and Endpoint, 10.5% to 11.7%. Again, just a progressive increase that we've seen for quite some time now. I know a question, I'm sure, it's on your minds that, well, that's only up by just over 1%. But do bear in mind that our total customers now are 317,000. So as the customer numbers grow, actually we are running several thousand, probably 6,000 customers, so it's a modest percentage but over a big growth in the customer base. So we're seeing success there, but also as Kris pointed out, within the Sophos Central platform, plenty of other success with cross-sell Intercept X, Thermo Mobile and other. So we focus on that but plenty of cross-sell benefits across the product.

Revenue performance, well, you can see the revenues and again, I'm just going to stick to the middle chart now which is by product, end-user driven very strongly, again, relating back to the prior period, predominantly the prior period up prior period, particularly Intercept X, particularly that high renewal rate, but network's still growing almost 10%. And then again, good growth across Americas and EMEA and, of course, APJ slightly held back by the Cyberoam transition. So similar to - similar impacts on things, but of course, these numbers are much higher because we are seeing the impacts of positive multiyears billings coming through to revenue.

When you then look at the revenue by source and the deferred revenue, we'll start with the chart on the left, the revenue by source. For those who followed us for some time, you fully understand that we are in our billings model, we build multiyear contracts, the vast majority of billings in that current year go to deferred revenue and we have this big deferred revenue balance. So before we start there, we start the year with the majority of the revenue done actually, which is that opening period deferred revenue balance release. But also, just look at that line above, that kind of light blue middle bar, and it says "revenue from in period subscription." Now you might think, well, frankly let's see, there was modest billings growth, how did the revenue from in-period subscriptions grow by that amount and in part again, that's the MSP billings come through, all these monthly billings. So MSP, you don't see the impact in total billings growth. But as I mentioned earlier, ARR $20 million monthly, you're seeing it in revenue. These are the areas that you are starting to see it now come through.

Deferred revenue balance, still a healthy increase, 11.9%. And again, as you look out to the release within 1 year or more than 1 year, again, the main thing that just gives you a really strong indication of where revenue growth is heading. So revenue positive for the first half year and you can see continued positive out beyond for the second half of the year.

So on the expense performance, now clearly, the billings performance in H1 was not as anticipated. And we've talked about growing expenses generally in line with billings and, of course, we've grown expenses higher than billings. So let me just chat - talk you through some of the expense increase. Well, firstly, cost of sales at 10.6% growth. Cost of sales, as more goes through the cloud, there is some cost of running that cloud platform on AWS. And so the more we shift to Sophos Central, the more some the those costs comes through, but there also cost associated with delivering those billings. Sales and marketing and R&D continued investment. Of course, sales and marketing also held back by lower commissions on the billings, but again, a slightly higher rate in billings. And GFA, that's just over 15%. There's some compliance issues there. Actually particularly things like GDPR, as we come through and have some higher costs in on the GFA line. But generally, the aim is - the aim has always been grow cost in line with billings, but clearly in this year, where billings are growing slower than originally anticipated, Kris has already alluded to - more than alluded to, been very clear about, we see significant growth still in FY '20. And because of that, it is not now the time to reduce cost. Now we are not increasing the investments, but we are retaining cost because we still see that the growth ahead, and we want to keep the business strong for that growth ahead.

In terms of cash EBITDA and statutory income statement, again here we will just focus on the right-hand chart. Well again, you can see those revenues coming through, we've talked about that; multiple years now strong billings growth, feeding strong deferred revenue, feeding that revenue growth, you can clearly see that in the statement. And you can see the improvements in the adjusted operating profit, you can see the improvements in the operating result, mostly driven by the revenue. Also some exchange benefit, we have an exchange loss last year, we've gone exchange benefit this year. But the underlying P&L is very much moving now in the right direction.

Cash flow, strong stable performance first half year, driven by continued good focus on changing working capital or working capital management. Also, CapEx. CapEx was a little bit more phased with the first half rather than the second half of the year. This year is more equally balanced, but again, a good performance on cash flow for the first half year.

Now the two new slides, I think, probably interesting slice for all of you. So what I'm going to do now, is just talk through this 5-year renewal rate and the implications of the H2, because I know this is clearly on everyone's mind. Let me talk you through the chart first, the history and then the implication. So what we've looked to set out here is the - what is a 4.5-year renewal rate and the progression of that renewal rate over time. Now the data which isn't new, is the annual number. So the bottom of that chart from starting from the left across, FY '15, we had a renewal rate to 101%, then 109% in '16, then 129% in '17, then 140% in FY'18. So we've talked to these numbers for some time. Again, as I talked about earlier, that progression, that improvement, has been an improvement in cross-sell. The underlying churn has been almost entirely consistent throughout that entire period. And certainly, the reduction this year is nothing to do with churn, it's nothing to do with losing more customers, we're adding customers. As you've seen, customers have gone from 317,000, it's all to do with reduced cross-sell because last year was so strong.

So a few points to make here. So firstly, we launched Sophos Cloud endpoint Q4 '14, and then we started on a journey for Sophos Central. And you can see, as we did that, because what we now have is Sophos Central, started as Endpoint in the cloud and that developed into the platform - and actually, what started as one product then developed - we put mobile in there, we put server in there, we put encryption in there. And you can see that renewal rate start to build up quite nicely in '16 and into FY '17. So you've got that renewal rate build-up. Now of course, 22nd of September '17, we launched Intercept X and it was almost the perfect product at the perfect time. There was huge demand in the market with ransomware, so that was a known issue. So we developed the product, mostly organically, plus the acquisition of SurfRight. We launched that product and you can see, it took off almost immediately in Q4 with a very strong renewal rate driven by cross-sell. On top of that, we then had the ransomware outbreaks, we had WannaCry, we had Petya, we had non-Petya. And you can see that sustained, that elevated renewal rate, high cross-sell, and I should also say, also high growth in brand-new customers as well. But it sustained that high cross-sell through Q1 and Q2 of last year. Q3, we returned down to a more sustainable level. And of course, in Q4, we'd acquired Invincea, we added in the deep learning neural network technology, we launched Intercept XV 2 and, of course, we had a very strong Q4 as well.

So now you come to this year. So as time goes by and as two quarters have gone, it's becoming increasingly clear that last year was an exceptional year. The right product at the right time was almost that perfect storm. What we're now looking at is, what is the true sustainable level of cross-sell within the business. And you'll see in H1, we did 118%, 115% and the 114% in Q1, we did 121% in Q2.

What are then the implications for H2? And we've talked about a modest improvement in the growth rate, not in the dollars, but in the growth rate from H2 compared to H1. And you can see with that growth rate, as Kris talked earlier, even if things don't improve from where they are at right now, if this is a sustainable level, and if we just think about the market growth, which is - we're in a very strong market, good growth of 6% to 8%. If you just assume that for brand-new customer billing, then we expect modest growth in H2 and I'll come back to FY '20 in a minute.

So how should you think about the shape of H2? Well again, when you look at the Q3 renewal rate, which was more a sustainable level, you might rightly expect and anticipate that our growth rate in Q3 ahead would be stronger. But you might look at that Q4 growth rate and you might rightly assume or suspect that actually, again, it's a more challenging comparing in Q4. So again, as we head into H2, we started this year with a 21% growth in our renewal book and what we're seeing is, that growth is being counteracted by the reduction in the renewal rate because of those tough compares. Q3, we expected improve growth. Q4, again, probably a similar situation that we've seen in Q1 and Q2. So hope that helps you to form the shape of the second half year as we look forward.

Now that as we move forward to FY '20, and again, I'm just going to give you some context on the years leading up to FY '19, again, so we can think about what's - what would we expect to happen in FY '20.

So firstly, let's look at '16, '17 and '18. And if you look at the dollar growth, $535 million to $632 million, $769 million, 12% [indiscernible]

What drove that growth? So firstly, if you've been following us for a while, you understand that the vast majority of our business is subscriptions. Mid-80% of our business is coming from subscriptions. You understand that the majority of our subscriptions, 3/4 of that, is from existing customers. Some I'm just going to focus on the yellow - these yellow bars - or orange bars I should say, in '16, '17 and '18. Why did we see that tremendous growth in our existing customer base?

Well it's a combination of 2 things. Firstly, if you look - let's just focus on FY '17 actual for a second, our renewal book grew by 11%. So we had 11% more contracts to renew in FY '17 than FY '16. But also in that year, our renewal rate increased by 20%. We've seen the chart before, you've seen what happens, we launched Endpoint in the cloud, Sophos Central, we started cross-selling, it started moving up. And the combination, I mean, the math is almost as simple as an 11% increase in the renewal book, a 20% in the renewal rate, the net billings from our existing customers, so we're just talking about that orange bar, was up approximately 30%, and that underpinned the 18% of the total.

Now we look at FY '18. FY '18, the renewal book was up 19%. The renewal book was up - or the renewal rate, I should say, was up 11% as we move up to 140%, and again, the net impact of the 2 combined was up 30%. Again, underpinning the growth of 22% for the whole company. Now of course on top of that, you have other and you have brand-new customers, but that is the core driver.

So what is happening in FY '19? We started the year, we talk about the visibility, we talk about the visibility for forecasting. We have exceptionally good visibility of our renewal base. We came in to this year with the renewal base, knowing the renewal base was up by 21%. And what's happened this year, our renewal base is up, but the renewal rate so far is down a similar figure, and they're both counteracting each other. The renewal base is up, the renewal rate year-over-year is down by a fairly equal amount. And that's why when you look at our existing customers, subscription billings, they're broadly flat. And that again comes right back down to a very tough compare.

I mean, there's no doubt we could improve on a whole range of areas on execution, on forecasting, on planning, on - be a long list. But fundamentally, even operating the extreme level, perhaps they could add a couple of points of growth. The really big difference between last year and this year is last year was fundamentally exceptionally strong, the right product at the right time in the perfect storm. This year is a more rate and we're just working through that.

Now you come to FY '20. FY '20, I don't know precisely yet, the renewal book for FY '20, I have still got some - we have still got some business to do. But if you imagine, you know the makeup of our billings, we have some 1-year contracts, some 2 years and 3 years contracts. The only thing that I don't know, that we don't know, about our FY '20 renewal book is what are the 1-year contracts that we'll do in H2. And using reasonable assumptions based on what we've talked about for our outlook statement, we would expect our FY '20 renewal book to be up at a similar level as last year, roundabout 20%.

So again, when Kris talks about the visibility we have into FY '20 and the high confidence that we have of returning back to significant growth, it's a combination of 2 factors. The first factor that we know is that the renewal book is absolutely up. We know that for a fact. Now we don't know the precise number because we've still got work to do in H2. But we fully anticipate a good growth in the renewal book, very similar to last year, and of course, what we don't know is the renewal rate. But if we assume that the renewal rate for next year is just even similar to what we've achieved in the first half year, you could imagine how this chart would look in FY '20. Renewal book up circa 20%. If the renewal book was the same, the existing customer billings are growing at a very significant amount.

So again, we fully understand that this year is not as anticipated, right? It is - the compare is far tougher than we saw. We are being realistic with our H2 outlook, based on what we can see, the metrics that we currently see and the renewal base that we have and we are also being very realistic with FY '20 because we can see that renewal book, and you can make your own assumption as we can on what is that sustainable renewal rate. So hopefully, those 2 charts help provide further context on both the second half year outlook and the outlook for FY '20. And then just to reiterate, so modestly improving constant currency Billings growth, strong revenue growth, still working through the challenging compare. Significant improvement in constant currency billings growth, driven by that strong growth in the renewal rate, even assuming a stable renewal rate at current stable levels. So with that, I will hand back to Kris.

Kristof Hagerman

Okay, let me just thank you, Nick. Let me just quickly wrap up before we start with Q&A. So as Nick mentioned, as I mentioned earlier, we are working our way through some of these challenging compares from a year ago, and admittedly that has contributed to a more modest billings growth for H1 and our outlook for H2. However, as I also noted, we believe that fundamentally, we have essentially a math problem and a year-over-year compare challenge, not a business challenge, we still have enormous confidence and a - or positive view about where our business is trending. Our financial model remains solid and we continue to deliver strong revenue, profit and cash performance during the period. Sophos Central continues to grow, providing us with significant differentiation and a substantial opportunity to drive additional business. Our investment in innovation and our progress there continues, and we have 2 major releases in our flagship products, in our endpoint EDR offering and in the XG Firewall, both of which are scheduled to hit this month, which should have an impact. In short, our fundamentals are strong and as we return to more sustainable renewal rate levels, combined with continued strong growth in our renewal base and even at market growth in new customer billings, we believe we are exceptionally well-positioned for FY '20 and beyond to drive significant improvements in our billings growth.

With that, I'd like to open up the call for the questions that you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Kristof Hagerman

Michael, I'm sorry to do this to you, but Amy, because they can't hear you, you just need to push the button so everybody can hear you, sorry. There we go.

Michael Briest

First one on costs. Normally, there's a sort of H1, H2 increase of 10%. Is that what we should be assuming for this year given your comments? And just on just on the renewal book, we're going to start lapping the first generation of Sophos Central Intercept X customers if your average contract life is sort of 2.5 years. So those people have already spent, if you like, $140 on the renewal rates. So to keep that growing at 20%, is actually a bigger ask than it was the first time around because you did have that cross-sell potential.

Nicholas Bray

Sure. So, yes, cost of margins first. So as I can - allude to earlier, well, you can see the cost grew faster than billings in H1. Now is not the time to be reducing our investment base. There are some natural buffers to talk about and what we've been open about today, the biggest of which is the bonus pool, of which Kris and I are at the front of the queue, it is zero. We have accepted that. This is not the performance that we anticipated. We'll - that's absolutely correct. We will look to make sure cost is sensible, but we can see FY '20 and we can see the growth and even beyond. And so now is not the time to be reducing cost, so we expect the margin to improve in H2 over H1. Now that still will give some pressure against last year's cash EBITDA margin, so the statutory numbers are going to be very good, with the revenue, adjusted operating profit, these sort of levels, there will be a little bit pressure on cash EBITDA.

But again, we want to keep ourselves very well set for FY '20 and beyond. And then on the renewal book for Intercept X, well, the first is, we are starting to lap some of those customers we first brought Intercept X. So we're seeing the renewals on the 1-year contracts that are actually very healthy, so that's all positive. In terms of what those customers are doing, well firstly, we've still got a fairly modest percentage of the whole customer base who have Intercept X or actually who have any combination of all the products. So again, there's numerous products available and, as Kris was pointing out in his slide across the company, it's 1.4 average products [indiscernible] 1.7. So there's plenty of options there and then we've got EDR coming out, and we've got [indiscernible]. So again, we look at the current renewal rates and actually, we would think they could modestly improve into H2. But I think the key drivers there, Michael, we are already seeing some of the first Intercept X customers renew and they renew positively. And there's a lot of customer still in the base of the 317,000, who don't have those products and we've got new products coming out. So again, there's a lot of reasons just to look at the current rates and think we feel okay with them.

Stacy Pollard

Stacy Pollard with JPMorgan. So just as I think about it you've got the renewal book, which of course has very good visibility, you have the renewal rate and then new customer billing. So can you describe where your visibility comes from for the renewal rate, and also for the customer billing? And then maybe, what you've done over the last 3 or 4 months to kind of increase that because I know you've been working on that in H1.

Nicholas Bray

It's a good point because we have very good visibility on the renewal book. It's not to the same level of accuracy as, say, the deferred revenue balance, but it's very strong. And of course, the area of focus is the renewal rate, as Kris rightly pointed out, that's proved tougher to forecast than we thought. I mean, we absolutely expected, I expected, the whole team expected, that renewal rate would come down. But we have been surprised, there's no getting away from it, it's come down even further than we thought. Which is also why, we are being - we haven't prescribed a range for FY '20 because just a little bit more time is helpful right now in Q3, Q4 just to establish the trend. So again, you go back to this time last year and whilst you didn't have that same chart and we were trying to temp people down aggressively, the renewal rate, it was only in one direction. Now with the benefit of hindsight, it's turned out that was a bit more of a one-off effect than any of us thought and we're now - what are those sustainable rates. So we're evaluating, Stacy - if you look prior to Intercept X, you can see we had similar rates. The last two quarters we're sort of edging back up into the 118 average. And the assumption is that, that those are reasonable sustainable rates going forward.

Kristof Hagerman

Sorry, Stacy question on new billings.

Nicholas Bray

Yes, new billings have been very healthy growth over the last few years. I should say, again, last year was also very strong because it wasn't just Intercept X and WannaCry and Petya, non-Petya that helped the customer, but we also helped the brand-new customers. But even against that, we still saw a healthy rates in H1, 6% constant, 8% actual. The market is growing at 6% to 8%, and as Kris said right at the very start, even if we don't get ahead of ourselves and think okay, well let's just assume new billings grow at the market and the renewal rates stay where they are, okay, you get modest improvement in H2, you get back to significant growth in FY '20. Now of course, we'll ever do we possibly can to get those growth rates back to where they were but we have to work through this tougher compare.

Alexandre Schmidt

Alex Schmidt from Liberum here. One on your peers who have been reporting over the last 2 weeks or so, we have seen quite a few strong results from these guys, who reportedly supposedly also went through us a quite strong year last year in this market. So how do you think you compare to them, why is there such a difference in performance? And a second one, just doing quickly a few numbers with your guidance, and trying to normalize the FY '18 numbers excluding the impact of WannaCry and stuff. So I reduce the renewal rates from 140 to 120 in that year and applied your renewal - your growth rate for the second half of this year and I got to about 13% growth in billings year-on-year, against those normalized numbers. Would you see that as a significant - as a proper trend going forward?

Nicholas Bray

Okay, this is even tougher than...

Kristof Hagerman

I'm happy to take the first one which is the sort of peer set. I mean, the truth is there's a mix of results from peers. I mean, Symantec is Endpoint's largest vendor, the results that they delivered particularly in the Enterprise segment, on the Endpoint was actually not very good. And there's some Firewall vendors that have done well, others that have not done as well. So we are focused much more on our kind of unique combination of both Endpoint and Firewall and across this portfolio of offering. And as we said several times, we ended up having a breakout year last year and we are now having accounts to grow on top of those very high rates a year ago. But as you can hear in our voices as we talk about FY '20 and beyond, we're very confident we're going to come right back to growth rate levels that are well in excess of the market, so that we'll be taking share.

Nicholas Bray

In terms of the, I mean, normalized growth rate, I wouldn't - I think you've done the math and I can understand that math, but I would say, it's firstly as much as it's giving us a challenging compare, FY '18 was a very good year, okay? Lots of brand-new customers, new customers, cross-sell, that's in the renewal book, very healthy. Now what as it's turned out, we are in a very good trend line. And we've said from IPO, we expect to be [indiscernible]. We're on a very good trend line, it has stepped us up. Now as it's happened, because of that strong step up, now we've kind of got moving across a bit because of the tough compare, and then we expect to get back to kind of more normal growth. But to think about us as a more normalized rate, I mean, that's just sensible approach because there is an one-off benefit in there, it's not one-off and gone, it's stepped us up because we have lots of new customers that are now in the book, they're now renewing, all positive, but it steps us up, it's tougher the next year and it goes again. And that's - this is a learning for all of us. If we had another instance when we had that fantastic product launch, we'd all be thinking, okay, let's just be a little calmer for the year afters and then it goes again. Just again sort of, again, as we see those trends coming together.

Kristof Hagerman

I appreciate frustration with our inability to forecast accurately as we would like what those renewal rates would do coming off of these really strong [indiscernible] a year ago. That's why I keep coming back and saying, okay, look, all you do is rely on H1 first half, and you look at the growth [indiscernible] FY '20. If you look at those renewal rates in the first half, you don't even assume they get better. Of course, we are going to be working very hard to make them better. Assuming they don't, and assume that growth with new customers is about what we delivered in the first half, which again is roughly at market, we're going to be working very hard to do better than that, just assume that, that's that case and roll that forward into and apply it to an FY '20 renewal book. As Nick noted, we continue to have very strong [indiscernible] and we think that, that ends up producing in FY '20 with significant improvement [indiscernible], which to Nick's prior commentary is why we aren't going through massive dislocations in the company right now. What we think we've got is a year that we kind of blew the doors off. We're kind of dealing with the difficult year-over-year compare for the orders that follow that, but we also feel like as we make it through this year, we end up with brighter skies ahead, and we want to be at full strength as we enter a period where we think the compare period is a lot better for us and the four fundamentals of the business start to kind of shine in their full glory again.

Charles Brennan

It's Charley Brennan here from Crédit Suisse. Can I just ask a question about volatility back on this renewal rate chart? I think we can all understand the step in the renewal rates around WannaCry, but post Q3 of last year, it seems like there is significant volatility in this chart that's a new dynamic to the prior years. Is there anything in the way in which you've changed your new product launches, or in the sense of structures with people that striven that volatility? And what should we think about that going forward?

Nicholas Bray

[Indiscernible] it was the launch of Intercept X including machine learning, deep learning post the acquisition of Intercept - of Invincea, I should say. That's about the entire reason.

Kristof Hagerman

Yes, and I would say, I mean, there was also probably some lingering effect of accelerated demand into that fiscal year that was associated with the WannaCry effect that came into it. I think you're appropriately identifying one of the key questions that we were wrestling with at that time we did - prepared our forecast, which is, okay, we know this isn't going to be sustainable, what is a new sustainable kind of conservative renewal rate assumption. And we're going to get better and better at this over time, and as I said, if you just take the rates from H1 and apply them forward, we think you end up with a pretty attractive picture for FY '20. You can go to the one in the back if you really want.

Unidentified Analyst

Got there eventually. I wanted to ask about the growth of Managed Service Providers, are you able to give us any more statistics on that? What do you see it doing to your business model as you see more growth? And also to what extent there are any other factors that have impacted on the contract length that you've - your billings contract length that you've just announced?

Kristof Hagerman

Why don't I take the MSP as business and you can take and impact the model. Well MSP as a segment, is a very strong growth vector for us. It's one of our fastest growing businesses and we're investing heavily in it. And what's nice for us is that virtually all the investments that we are making in Central to establish more of an API architecture for Central to make more of those APIs available to partners and even to customers makes Sophos Central a more open, more API-driven platform. The changes that we are making to Central to allow it to be used in larger in larger environments such that it can manage across many hundred, many thousands, even tens of thousands of customers very easily. Those same changes are perfectly aligned with the MSP market.

And if you read any third party channel publication, the trends that you will hear is that over time, these traditional value-added resellers, if they want to remain relevant and take full advantage of this $40 billion market in IT that's growing at 7% to 8% a year, they have to transition themselves to become more Managed Service Providers than just installers of equipment and maintainers of equipment. So that trend, we think, suits us exceptionally well. It's almost a perfect alignment with Sophos Central, it's almost a perfect alignment with our general focus. So the fact that that's going steeply up and to the right, it's a good thing for us. And just as all the matters that we can see, literally, virtually every single meaningful metric for Sophos Central is better in central than it was in its compare for on our on-premise business. Those metrics are also better with MSPs in terms of customer satisfaction rates and retention rate and so forth. Now because they are done on a monthly basis, it does have an impact on billings, which I'll have Nick comment on.

Nicholas Bray

So to the first point, well, it's mostly brand-new customers, brand-new partner. So again, it's what we're not seeing is a huge amount of mix shift. There has been some mix shift probably to the tune of about a 1% impact in the first half year. So growing nicely, thousands of new customers, thousands of new partners, mostly brand-new, a touch of mix shift, but not a great deal.

Vijay Chandrasekaran

Thanks, it's Vijay Anand from Jefferies. A couple of questions for me. I appreciate your comments around difficulty in forecasting renewal rates. It seems to me that the primary challenge for your business is the bulk of your billings probably comes from 2 products, even though you've got 7 products, so the 2 products being Endpoint and UTM. So couple of questions around, firstly, now that UTM is being managed by Sophos - managed within Sophos Central, that's a clearly a positive. Can you give us a sense of how many network partners or how many UTM partners have adopted Sophos Central? Just so that we have a sense now that you've solved the product problem, to what extent have you solved the distribution problem? And the follow-up to that, so in terms of the remaining five products, so email, web, wifi, et cetera, Sophos isn't generally known for those products. So what can you do to make the customer base aware of the remaining products which will obviously help your long-term renewal rates.

And a follow-up I had was on new customers. So if I look at fiscal '17 and '18, you'd been adding roughly 10,000 new customers every quarter. If I look at the first half of this year, the run rate is slower, whereas as you seem to be adding partners at a pretty healthy rate. What should we read into this slower rate of new customer additions that we saw in the first quarters of this year?

Nicholas Bray

So let me just cover some factual stuff, Vijay. So in terms of the partners, if you talk about blue-chip, there is in excess, I think, mid-50% of our blue-chip partners now sell both. So we do have, we have good adoption of partners both selling Sophos Central and endpoint and UTM. So that's moving in the right direction. And in terms of new customers and the slowdown in billings growth, some of that will be associated with the MSP. So we have a lot of new customers at MSP, more term than - more monthly billings rather than term billings. And to be assessed, but it could be that perhaps we paused - slightly paused new customer demand as well from Q2 into H2, because we had a lot of conversations about - and a lot of marketing noise about EDR coming out, v17.5, so perhaps that paused slightly. But I would say, MSP customers and perhaps a slight pause in demand, but still, a 6% growth, constant.

Kristof Hagerman

And then your other question about new products within Central. We're actually pretty encouraged as that starts to - as we see individual products start to gain traction. So clearly, the priority for Sophos Central is to get the Endpoint and the Firewall working really well together to get them managed in the same place to help one improve and differentiate the other, deliver better security, to deliver things like lateral movement detection, to deliver the Synchronized Security and the Sophos Partner Security Heartbeat, so that the Endpoint actually has a real-time continuous connection to the Firewall and can state its status and health and so forth. So those are the 2 flagships and they are without a doubt our priority. But we've seen the server business do really well inside Sophos Central, the Mobile and Unified Endpoint Management business is now doing really well inside Central, and we just made some new interesting new product introductions both in e-mail and wireless. So it's a longer-term undertaking, but we think the platform continues to strengthen. And we like the progress of some of those products as we continue to enhance them, we are seeing growth rates that are more encouraging.

Nicholas Bray

So we've got plenty of demand of questions, but I think, there is also some on the phone, so maybe we should pause to take questions on the phone.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Adam Wood from Morgan Stanley.

Adam Wood

I've got a couple, if I could. Maybe just first of all, I appreciate on the renewal rates being difficult to forecast. But actually we knew at the start of the year that you still had a very tough base of renewable in the second half of the year but you expected the growth initially to pick up from the first half. Could you just help us understand, was that - with the benefit of the hindsight, was that being overly optimistic or has there been something else that's gone wrong in the business delayed new product launch? Some other change that's happened or was it just the under level optimism on the forecasts? And just on the product competitiveness, yes, coming back to that. Is there a win rate that you track that you could maybe help us with to kind of reassure again on the new customer additions and the growth in that going forward? And then maybe just finally, is there any granularity that you can give in terms of bonus and commissions and that variable factor that would help us forecast where the cost base will come out at the end of the year and therefore, where cash EBITDA comes out depending on what we think on the billings number?

Kristof Hagerman

Okay, so thank you. I'll take the first two, Nick, maybe you take the third one. So with respect to kind of execution issues and was there anything that occurred that led us to a different perspective on H2. Short answer is no. I mean, we had - we're delivering the products just where we expected we would. Sales execution around the world continues to be very solid. We continue to recruit new partners. We continue to march up the numbers of blue-chip partners. We continue to receive some really great awards and recognition from our channel partners. I think, that's all going fine. I think it really came down to what Nick pointed out and what you mentioned also, which is that, we just expected as we started to exit the period, a little bit more kind of growing momentum as we exit the period, which we didn't see and we felt like that sustainable renewal rate is probably going to stick where it is for a little bit.

So that's really what drove the H2 kind of thinking, basically saying, look, let's basically expect something similar to what occurred in H1. On the product competition and win rate, as you can imagine, with the customer basis of over 300,000 and over 40,000 channel partners and a channel model, it does not lend itself well to go into individual customer opportunities and track every individual kind of win and loss. I would say in general, we feel very good about the competitiveness of the products. We think XG is well-positioned. We are in the Gartner Magic Quadrant leadership position for I think the 7th or 8th year in a row in the UTM. We're also in the Gartner magic quadrant leadership position in the Endpoint for I think the 11th or 12th year in a row. And of course, we're moving each of them forward with these new releases that are coming out in November, which are significant releases. So we feel very good about the competitiveness of the products.

Nicholas Bray

Yes, sure. On your final point there, I mean, probably wouldn't be right in this form and we haven't previously disclosed the bonus pool, if you like. But I think the way to think about is this, we'd expect margins to improve in H2 over H1, yet be modestly below last year. Again, when you think about the investments we're going to make in H2, think about the H1 investments, which doesn't include a bonus accrual, so it's at the right sort of run rate. Now of course, those costs will go up slightly in H2, because we do expect a higher level of billings, billings are higher in the second half year, so there will be some additional commission payments and other things. But it will - that should give you the broad shape to work with to work out a reasonable profitability for the full year.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Goltsman of Citi Bank.

Michael Goltsman

So I've got three questions. So you've given us a lot of - so I don't know if you can hear me know. But you've given us a lot of assumptions to model your renewal book. But we still don't have much to work off new customers, which form a big part of the billings base. So my question to go with your framework, is what is the average deal size specifically for new customers as opposed to renewal customers at the moment? What's that running at? My second question is, I appreciate that you said it's a bit too early to update on FY '20 guidance, but I wanted to push you Nick as well a bit more quantitatively on this. When we think about your old guidance for billings and free cash flow, how do we think about the drop-through now to the free cash flow number specifically given the decline that we have to put through into our billings estimates for next year? And given your comments you're essentially going to be recalibrating certain components of the cost base? I'll leave it there for questions at the moment.

Nicholas Bray

So let just make sure we got this. So just, I think, Michael, if you add new customer growth, average deal size which is consistent at roughly about $2,300, no real change between new or existing customers. And I wasn't - so why don't we cover - let's cover the new customer growth first. Do you want to cover that, Kris, on how we see that going forward?

Kristof Hagerman

Yes, I mean, I think that our view is that the best, and we think a reasonable and a safe approach would be to use what we delivered in H1, which was roughly what, 7% or 8% new growth.

Nicholas Bray

6% at constant, 8% at actual.

Kristof Hagerman

We think that is, again, even if you take these H1 metrics and apply them to both the renewal book and the business in FY '20, we think you're going to end up with a very significant growth in our billings on a constant-currency basis. We are not forecasting new, new growth, but we think that is a quite realistic place to start from - cash flow sort of how it carries through on cash flow.

Nicholas Bray

So I think about guidance - so we talk - we have given a clear steer in H2, again some clear assumptions for FY '20, and I think we talk about significant growth. So in terms of the prior guidance that we had out there for FY '20, I think you would be right to assume, that bearing in mind, H2 is a lower growth rate from what we previously talked about that, that would push out to a future period. So if that was the question, Michael, it's a sensible assumption.

Michael Goltsman

But should we - just 2 points on those two questions. Firstly on...

Nicholas Bray

No more questions on the phone line. Any final questions in the room before we wrap up?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a basic question about your guidance in terms of what we're to look for in the second half? You're saying modest growth, but is this - can I just check, is this sequential H1 versus H2? Or are you looking for...

Nicholas Bray

Year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

So you're looking for - but in a statement you say, we're looking for constant currency billings growth in H2 compared to the first half.

Nicholas Bray

Compared to the first half growth rate, if that - so we achieved 2% constant-currency growth H1. In the second half, we would be assuming modest improvement in the growth rate over H2 last year. So I hope that clarifies it will include...

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so not modest growth H1 versus H2?

Nicholas Bray

No, not at all. So unless there any further questions in the room. I think we've got one more at the back. We'll cover that one.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a very quick one. Can you just reconcile the movement for the deferred income in the cash flow to the balance sheet? Balance sheet, deferred income goes down about $25 million, but there was over $40 million reduction in cash on the cash flow. I mean, it could be currency, is it all currency, or is there something else in that?

Nicholas Bray

Okay, if it's the - the reduction in, let me just make sure I've got this right. I think what you're talking about is the movement in the deferred revenue balance from year-end to where we are right now, that's right? And if you see because again, we do multiyear contracts, we bill them, they go to deferred revenue. So you can imagine in a period that you just had, where you have more modest billings growth, but still strong revenue growth, you've got more revenue coming off the balance sheet from deferred revenue than you have billings going in. So in part it's that impact plus there's an exchange impact. But what we can do, we can take that offline and we can work you direct on that, but that's fundamentally the reason. Look, if there is no other questions, thanks for your time today. And we look forward to talking to you soon. Thanks so much. Thank you.

Kristof Hagerman

Thank you.