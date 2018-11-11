Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) CEO Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCPK:BYCBF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2016 5:30 AM ET

Christiaan Prins - Head of External Affairs

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique - Chief Executive Officer

Remco Steenbergen - Chief Financial Officer

Silke Koltrowitz - Reuters

Ralph Atkins - The Financial Times

Christiaan Prins

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Media Conference on Barry Callebaut's Full-Year Results for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, which ended August 31, 2018. Welcome everybody in the room and on the webcast. My name is Christiaan Prins, Head of External Affairs, and I am here today with our CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique and our CFO, Remco Steenbergen who'll represent to you our results. Please be reminded that the information given during this conference contains some forward-looking statements, which reflect the best of our current knowledge. Actual results may be different.

Furthermore, we would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. Our agenda for today, we will start with Antoine, who will present to you the highlights of the year. Remco will then walk you through the financial review, then back to Antoine for his remarks on strategy and outlook. And after that, we will open up the floor for questions and answers.

And with this, I hand over to Antoine.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Christiaan. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our home in Zurich. It is always a pleasure to have you here in the Wieze, it is even more a special pleasure this year. Not only because we celebrate 20 years of our listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange but because we celebrate this anniversary in style with an amazing set of results. I mean to keep it very simple we celebrate 20 years, with 2 million tonnes, just to make the numbers look simple.

So without further ado let's move into the result. As I just said, we are very pleased with the results. Our strategy, and it's a Smart Growth execution, keeps delivering consistently. Our sales volume grew 6.3%, significantly above the global confectionary market growth, which is 1.8%. And passed, I just said it, the 2 million tonnes mark.

Importantly, our growth is broad-based across all regions and product growth. And it is profitable growth. We saw significant improvement in EBIT, over 20% in local currency, and net profit over 30% in local currency. We maintained a good discipline around cash delivery with more than CHF 300 million free cash flow, Remco will deep - or dive deeper into the results during his presentation.

Based on these good results the Board will propose to the shareholders a dividend of CHF 24, which CHF 4 above last year or a 20% increase; or 20 years, 1 million tonnes, 20% increase. When you look at the highlights of last year they keep building towards our strategy. We continue to excel on innovation with Ruby.

And you've all heard of Ruby and you'll have the opportunity to taste Ruby. It is finding its way across many countries. Actually, it is coming in the - and are batching now in a number of countries with a small Italian snack fantastic product. It goes across all types of product. It is coming also into our gourmet product, which we have much more innovation in Ruby. And I will come back to it.

We continue to expand. We celebrate our 10 years in China, where we keep growing at fast pace. We welcomed D'Orsogna and Gertrude Hawk to the Barry Callebaut family, expanding our specialty and decoration capabilities. We announced the acquisition of Inforum and the long-term supply agreement with Burton's. We opened our 21st Chocolate Academy center, actually the very first one on the African continent.

And obviously, we continue to be a thought leader. Some of you had the opportunity to attend CHOCOVISION, which is the Davos of cocoa and chocolate. You probably all heard also of the work we are doing together with the Ivorian and the Guinean government to keep building the industry for the long run. As I said, and you are familiar with this chart, we continue to have a strong momentum way above category trends.

Chocolate performance in particular is consistently impressive, at over 7% for the year. Cocoa performance; after a year, helped by a weak prior year; is starting to normalize. On cocoa, we have now completed our cocoa leadership project delivering - or over delivering on what we have committed. And we will maintain the same discipline moving forward.

Moving forward, and I will come back to it when we discuss outlook, we expect that healthy global demand will continue in the coming year, and we will continue to consistently execute on our growth strategy. I was just telling you that our growth is broad based across all strategic drivers. In the emerging markets, which now account for the over 35% of our sales volume, we grew more than 9%. If you would exclude Global Cocoa, we grew even double digits, at 14%.

Our long-term outsourcing and strategic partnership grew by 5.6% and kept fueling our growth, accounting for close to 34% of our total volumes. You will remember by the way that the Mondelez outsourcing Halle is now fully integrated in our base. Last but not least, our Gourmet & Specialty business recorded once again a very strong performance with close to 8% growth. Gourmet & Specialty represents about 12% of our volume growth, much more of our sales revenue, as you know, it is one of the most value adding activity we have in the business.

Now let me give you a few example to illustrate what I just said. On emerging market I said we are firing on all cylinders, all key geographies. We see double-digit growth in China, in India, in Indonesia, also in places like Russia. We continue to be the preferred outsourcing partners for many players, I just mentioned Burton's in the UK, but I could have spoken of people like Heidi in Romania, or our new contract with our Japanese partner, Morinaga.

We keep driving our Gourmet & Specialty brands with the launch of exciting new products. Ruby is in the Callebaut, Ruby is in the caramel you will have the opportunity to taste it next door. But also we launched our global decoration brand Mona Lisa. And we go further, with for instance, the launch of our Chocolate Academy online, putting us actually at the forefront of the digital transformation, which wasn't showing you a chart on online, let me show you a small movie on online.

I mean it is really cool, it is another business model. By the way we will give you the address if you have a valid credit card I am sure you can get access. It is a cool business with, by the way cool, cool chefs. It is a great example of business following innovation. But we have also lots of product innovation. As I said our Ruby continues to next wave launched in new markets, being picked up by iconic brands, getting also innovation awards, so we got actually quite a bit of acclaims in the U.S. But we don't stop there. We are delivering actually on every single market trend.

On sugar reduced with Cadbury Dairy Milk, on vegan with Magnum Vegan. And if you haven't tried it, please try Magnum Vegan, it's a really cool product. On Clean Labels, with Bensdrop Dark Natural. And there is more to come. So plenty of space for growth and to support that growth, we also need to keep improving the way we work. We need to keeping upgrading our system, upgrading our process to allow for better service and better leverage.

So as I said, the Cocoa Leadership project has been completed on time and in full. And we can now leverage some of the capabilities we have built to other fields. We currently focus on three key global projects with the intent to get better at what we do, whilst keeping our growth focus and our entrepreneurial spirit. You will have all heard of Fox, which was presented a year-ago by Victor and is making great progress.

We also told you that we have engaged in further upgrade of our system and digitalization, not in a big bang but in a staged way. And we are also looking at some of our core processors to see how we can better serve our customers and do so in a more efficient way.

Speaking of service to our customers, let me say a few words on sustainability. Our customers are more and more asking for sustainable products, and we know how to cater for this demand. This year again we have made significant progress there. It is by the way the first year where we integrated our verified progress results into our annual report. So you'll find all the details you wish in the annual report.

But I'll highlight a key point. We've started mapping cocoa farms in West Africa with over 130,000 already mapped, giving us a unique database to understand where we are sourcing and how we can support those farms. We distributed over 2.1 million seedlings and actually 400,000 shade trees. So it's over 2.5 million trees that we are helping to plant, which is really cool.

And with 44% of both our cocoa and now all the chocolate ingredients coming from sustainable source, we are well on track to deliver on Forever Chocolate. 24% of our factory are now fully running on renewable energy. To know more about that, we will launch our Food Sustainability Report on December 6. So stay tuned.

And on that, I will hand over to Remco.

Remco Steenbergen

Thank you, Antoine. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to see you all again, since enjoyed Barry Callebaut in January 2018, so 10 months ago. I had a pleasure to meet many of you in person and I'm delighted to present to you today, as Antoine has already pointed out, a very, very strong set of full-year results.

So let's have a look at the figures. Once more our volume growth was a multiple of the underlying market growth, and it was again a profitable growth, which translated in substantial improvements down to the bottom line. We continued to focus on Smart Growth and further improved our product and customer mix across all regions and product groups.

As a result, our gross profits increased significantly. Our operating profit, EBIT on a recurring basis, increased by 21% in local currencies, significantly above our volume growth. We continued our focus on capital and cash and with a free cash flow above CHF 300 million. As you might remember, last year we had an exceptionally strong free cash flow, which had benefits from a decreasing cocoa bean price.

Now let me give you some background on the restatement, which applies to all prior year number comparisons in this presentation. As part of our continuous effort to improve our financial processes, as part of our Fox program, we did an in-depth review of our inter-company transactions.

As a result, some improvements were required to the inter-company profit elimination process, along the complex value chain which we have. In accordance with International Accounting Standards, we have adjusted the prior-year consolidated financial statements accordingly. I would like to point out this restatement is merely a timing mismatch of profits recognition.

As you have seen in the group key figures provided to you with this press release this morning this restatement has no material impact on the group's financial position, performance, and key figures and ratios and there is no impact on cash flow, our future profitability nor our mid-term guidance.

Now let's have a look at regional performance. As you can see all regions contributed to the good volume and profit growth, our biggest region EMEA, reached a strong top and bottom-line performance. The volume growth of close to plus 7% was supported by both food manufacturing as well as gourmet. In double EMEA strong double-digit growth continued.

So the overall EBIT in EMEA on a recurring basis was up 11%, reflecting a good product and regional mix and again above the volume growth. Region Americas delivered a solid result both on top and bottom line. Volume growth of plus 6% was well above the market and supported by strong growth and national accounts as well as double-digit growth for our gourmet business in South America.

The strong EBIT increase of over 9% is the result of a favorable product mix and strong operational performance. The integration of Gertrude Hawk is well on track, and it's expanding our offerings to our customers and so is contributing to our profitable growth.

In region Asia Pacific, the double-digit growth continued, also on top and bottom line. The volume growth of over 16% was supported by double-digit growth in key countries like China, India, and Indonesia. Overall profitability in the region grew by a fantastic 20%. In our Global Cocoa business, healthy growth continued with almost plus 4%. EBIT further substantially improved benefiting from the Cocoa Leadership project that has been completed and an ongoing support of cocoa processing market environment.

So going back to group level, I would like to show you the gross profit bridge compared to prior year. The strong volume growth had a positive impact. But even more important was the good product and customer mix. This is the result of an ongoing strong growth of our Gourmet & Specialties as well growing value-added sales in our food manufacturing business with our Spec & Dec additions.

As mentioned before, the cocoa pressing market remains supportive and at the same time to completed Cocoa Leadership project delivered positive results. Our cost increased, fully supporting our market accretive sales growth. Overall, our gross profit increased by strong 17% in local currencies.

Now let's look at a chart of the combined cocoa ratio. Many of you followed the development of the curves, which for us only an indication of the trends of the cocoa processing profitability. As you know, it shows the relationship between market prices of cocoa butter and powder and the underlying cocoa bean price. This is a forward-looking curve. Results are normally seen over a six to nine months period. Note this is only the European ratio, still the most relevant, but we run a global business.

The ratio has remained at favorable levels during the year, only slightly above the average of prior year. This is the results of an average slightly lower cocoa bean, while demand for cocoa butter remained solid. Currently, the crop outlook predicts a balanced year. It's important to remind you that through our Cocoa Leadership project, we aim to be less dependent on the combined ratio, thanks to an4 improved cost structure and to offer a way in which we operate this part of the business.

Let's have a look at the EBIT performance compared to prior year. Starting from the recurring EBIT, which is excluding the one-off acquisition related gain which we had last year, our strong and Smart Growth had a positive impact of almost CHF 165 million on our gross margin, as I showed you before.

This growth was supported by investments in marketing to fuel the growth of our global Gertrude brands. And we extend our sales and distribution network, with a focus on our Spec & Dec business. We had CHF 22 million costs related to scope and other, mostly coming from the acquisitions of the D'Orsogna and Gertrude Hawk. Overall our EBIT grew on a recurring basis by 21% local currencies, well above our volume and gross margin growth.

This slide shows the EBIT per tonne development over the last nine years. Also this year, the EBIT per tonne has again increased, which underlies our strong business model. We keep enhancing our product and customer mix and our cocoa business as I said before has further improved.

This net profit bridge shows you the development from EBITDA to net profits for the full-year. Financial items are about CHF 20 million lower compared to last year, due to lower interest expenses in light of the repayment of the euro senior notes in July 2017, as well as a lower average net debt.

The income tax has increased, on the one hand in-line with our increased profits, on the other hand the tax reforms in Belgium and the U.S. led to a onetime non-cash impact of minus CHF 13 million. Excluding this one-time effect, the tax rate was 18%, slightly above last year.

Our net profit in Swiss francs for the period on a recurring basis was up by a very, very strong plus 36%. As usual, we show the long-term development of our key raw materials, the most important driver of our input cost. As you know we pass on for the majority of our business, the cost to our customers, through our cost plus model. The volatility of these raw materials normally does not affect our profitability.

Let's look at the coco bean price, our most important raw material. Over the course of last year, coco bean prices increased by plus 11%, while the average coco bean price was 7% lower than the average price in prior year. As I said before, currently the crop outlook predicts a balanced year. World market sugar prices decreased by 14% last year due to a global surplus crop. Dairy prices started to weaken in the beginning of last year due to a record level supplies, but prices rebounded due to long and hot summer in Europe and made the overall price development flat.

A key element of our Smart Growth, is to focus on free cash flow. As you have noticed, our cash discipline has improved over the last couple of years. The strong year-on-year EBITDA improvement of plus 23%, strongly increased the operating cash flow. Net working capital only increased by about CHF 32 million, the effect of higher inventory receivables and slightly lower payables was largely offset by corresponding increase in net derivative financial liabilities, due to our hedging approach.

The interest and income taxes paid have increased for logical reasons as explained before. Regarding CapEx spending, the group maintained its focus on investments that best support our strategy of Smart Growth, by selectively approving CapEx with high return on investments. This resulted in a strong free cash flow of CHF 312 million, against an exceptional strong free cash flow of prior year, which benefited from a decreasing coco bean price, and some positive one offs.

As a result of all these positive developments, I am very, very pleased to show you these positive developments of all key financial metrics. Net working capital was roughly stable and our net debt was slightly reduced. The equity is higher than prior year, driven by the nice increase in profitability, therefore ratios further strengthened. Debt to equity is now well below 50% and net debt over EBITDA is 1.5%, we see Moody's recent upgrade of Barry Callebaut to investment grade as a recognition of our performance.

Also note that our return on invested capital increased to 13.3% and our return on equity to 15.7%, a year-on-year increase of 230 and 320 basis points, respectively. To summarize we had a very, very strong full-year, which improved all of our key financial ratios. Considering that our net profit significantly increased and that we showed a good free cash flow, we propose to increase the dividend by CHF 4 to CHF 24 per share. This is an increase of 20% and equals a payout ratio of 37%.

And with this, I give the word back to Antoine.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Remco. So before we go into our strategy and outlook, you will have noticed this morning that we will propose to the AGM a number of changes to the Board. Jim Donald will not stand for reelection at the next AGM, the Board of Director and the Executive Committee and myself would like to thank Jim for his passion, for his energy, for his commitment, over all the years. We're very grateful to him for all his contribution to our people's agenda and to the broader Company's agenda.

The Board will propose four new members, Suja, who is a Technology Executive, currently serving as our Chief Information and Digital Officer at Kimberly Clark; Angela, who is currently the General Manager, Greater China for Nike; and Markus, who currently is the Chairman of the Board of PWC Switzerland and a member of the Supervisory Board of PWC in Europe.

All the other board members will stand for reelection for another term of office of one year. And on this back to the familiar strategy and outlook. And familiar it is, I mean you probably all know this chart for now. And this is good actually. We remain very consistent in the implementation of our long-term strategy. We continue to focus on our four pillars, which are expansion, innovation, cost leadership and sustainability.

And we continue to execute the strategy through the lens of Smart Growth, which we introduced three years ago, driving the right balance between volume growth, profit growth, and free cash flow delivery. And as I said earlier there is plenty of growth to go for. I mean the long-term supply agreements with Burton's and the acquisition of Inforum are great examples of that. And they will obviously contribute to the growth trajectory of this new fiscal. But there is more in the pipeline.

[Indiscernible] by the way noting that beside the volumes they bring both transactions help also us expand our chocolate production capacity into very large chocolate markets. D'Orsogna and Gertrude Hawk are also very a good example of growth, and they are I should say Smart Growth opportunity. Their integration is well on track, but more importantly and that was at the heart of our acquisition strategy, both companies help us expand our capabilities and are adding great values to our customers.

I said it last year, there is no great growth and there is no great strategy without a great team. And we as a Company have been blessed in that respect. I think there is no better team in the industry than the team of Barry Callebaut. Those results, great results, are their results, and for this I would like on my name, on the name of Board, to give them a big, big, big thank you.

Our commitment to develop and strengthen the team is central to what we're doing, it is about recognizing our people for what they do for us, for the way they live our values, but also the way they contribute to society. It is about attracting, it is about retaining and it is about developing the best talent.

And it doesn't apply only to white collars. If you have the opportunity, look at our short report, they are amazing example of what we're doing with blue collars in the small report. It is about diversity and inclusion with focus on gender balance, on generation, and nationalities. We need more talents from Africa. We need more talents from Asia. And it is obviously about safety and health.

This year 35 of our factories were audited according to SMETA standard, which brings to 45 our SMETA certified factories. When it comes to the year that has started, we will keep driving Smart Growth in all its aspect, we intent to keep going consistently, profitably, and or sustainably. We have good visibility on our volume growth, we have a strong innovation pipeline our recent Specialties & Decoration expansion will allow us to leverage our value adding offering to our customers.

Sustainable growth as always as you know being parts or at the heart of Barry Callebaut, it captures for growing customer demand, it builds a health supply chain for all the stakeholders for the future. We have expanded and we keep expanded our capacity to support our growth and our capabilities as I just said people are critical to our growth agenda.

So on that base we are confident to achieve our mid-term guidance, which as you know run until the end of the new fiscal year and consist of, on average, 4% to 6% volume growth and EBIT growth on average, above volume growth in local currency and barring any major unforeseen events.

In the first half of the year we will announce our new mid-term guidance and we will, for the investors, organize an Investor Day on the 16th of April in hour home in Wieze. It will be for the investors the go deeper into our model and certainly to eat lots of chocolates and experiment with some of our great, new innovations.

And on that, ladies and gentlemen, let me conclude that presentation. And I would like to open the floor and the line to questions. So maybe before we open the floor to question, Operator could you instruct the participants on the phone?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So we'll start maybe with questions in the room, if any question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Philip Ray from Najafits] about - rather marketing question about the building of this global decoration brand Mona Lisa. What does it mean for you, it's a very big potential with it?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Well, decoration is an amazing way of adding value to our customer. So it is whatever you can add on your bar of chocolate or include in your bar of chocolate, which you can include into your ice cream, the topping, you put on top of a gelato. So things that are on the one hand extremely difficult to do.

But also adding value to our customers because it add value to the end customers. We are leveraging our Mona Lisa brand that was acquired a while ago now as our global brand to deploy all the good things we have been building or acquiring over the course of last years. So it is really about leveraging that and adding value to our customer.

Unidentified Analyst

Two people more to board, why? Your board is already quite big, isn't it?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

We have a board that is of a reasonable size. You build also over time new capabilities and that's really the reason for those people at the board. You have someone that is a real expert in everything that is digital, which is something that we wanted to bring on the board. You have someone that is - well, managing very well-known company in China and whatever we have to do in China is very, very important. So it's normal part of strengthening the board and ensuring the continuity of the board.

Silke Koltrowitz

Yes, Hello, Silke Koltrowitz from Reuters. I want to reformulate the question that I already asked this morning on your business with food manufacturers. So we know you keep doing outsourcing deals, you've just explained the latest examples. And I was just wondering really is there - can this go on, I don't want to say forever, but for the next 5 years in this - at this pace?

I mean because you're always signing new deals but now recently it's been a bit maybe okay U.K. but then also Russia. Should we expect these deals to happen more in emerging markets in the future? Maybe more deals and smaller ones or can we still - are you still confident you can also grow with a really big partners you already have, right, like Nestle, Mondelez, or Hershey. What is your…

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

I mean a few numbers to illustrate because I mean you are going to see the numbers speak by themselves. Today you have about 50% of the total chocolate market that is captive, which is about say 3 million tonnes. What we have put in our plant is growing between 30,000 tonnes and 40,000 tonnes per year. And we have been very public about that, which will bring us for about 99 years if we keep going at that pace. So there is a bit of flexibility in the system.

We are, besides the enormous potential - and by the way the growth potential of the market, I mean Chinese are eating 100 grams per year, the German, the Belgium and the Brits are eating close to 11 kilos, so there's also more to be done. By the way, Chinese a couple of years ago were eating only 40 grams, so it is moving. So there is a growth potential of the market and there's huge edge of chocolate.

So I mean there are plenty of opportunity for growth, which is a good news. It gives us lots of runway to grow. And it gives us also the opportunity to grow in a disciplined and in a smart way. So firing on all cylinders not being dependant on one things or the other, to deliver on our growth, which gives - the growth you've seen this year, very balanced, very balanced across the regions and across the different types of business.

Unidentified Analyst

I don't know if you mentioned that already because the situation in Côte d'Ivoire about the government has forbidden to grow, to plant new trees, new cocoa trees. How do you manage this kind of situation?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So we are working extremely close with the government in Ivory Coast. As you know we have been together with the government of Ivory Coast working on signing together the Cocoa & Forest Initiative. We have signed our own Letter of Intent with the Ivorian government. With the goal in a very disciplined way and in a very effective way to actually help the productivity of the farmers, help fight the consequences of pastures deforestation, and build toward our goals of Forever Chocolate. So actually, we're working hand-in-hand with the Ivorian government to really do something that is sustainable for the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, [indiscernible]. I wanted to follow-up on acquisition. Over the past few years we've seen Barry Callebaut adding capacities in Asia and then focusing on chocolate decorations. If you were to do more acquisitions today, what type of company what - would you focusing on? What type of activities actually add value?

Remco Steenbergen

Let me take that one. As you've seen over the last couple of years they're all small bolt-on acquisitions and are quite targeted as well where they are. So all we do is geographic expansions like you would see in Russia and outsourcing deals like in the UK or it would be in the Spec & Dec and [indiscernible] would be good examples. So those are the three areas and we work very consistently - we'll try to build up our footprint according to those areas. So again, geographic and Spec & Dec.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

And Spec & Dec, which are really - so we are still in the mode of bolt-on acquisition there the strategy hasn't changed. It's bolt-on acquisition it's the completing our portfolio or completing our footprint.

Unidentified Analyst

[Benjamin Whiteman] from CH Media. Some questions maybe from a consumers' perspective, also you mentioned your innovations on sugar free or vegan chocolate. How important are they today? And how important will they become in the next three to five years? And what about the non-melting chocolate?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

I mean there is a clear trend around our free form or less off, there is a clear trend around I mean Clean Labels or origins, which are really the big trends that are - that have been developing for the last couple of years. How big it's going to be? It's going to be material and we see it.

How big, to be honest is anybody's guess and it will vary from category-to-category? What we are very, very focused and actually, hopefully pretty good at is deliver on those trends ahead of ahead of the curve, products where - I mean you don't see the difference.

So I invite you to our taste Magnum Vegan. It is really cool product. I mean, it is super, super good. So yes, I mean those trends are here to stay. I mean, 37.9 so are chocolates that has a higher melting point is doing very well, but that's not a claim to consumer. It is a claim to help some of our customers to manage their supply chain in a more efficient way.

If the melting point is higher and the consumer cannot perceive the difference then it's easier to transport, it's easier to et cetera, et cetera. So doing well, we don't disclose numbers on that. We keep working, by the way, on what is the next frontier because we are never satisfied with the status quo so we are already thinking of how far can we take it. Questions online?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

So we'll keep going in the room then. Silke?

Silke Koltrowitz

Yes, another one. It's a bit technical. It's about profitability in your cocoa unit. I didn't notice that, but an analyst this morning pointed that. That the EBIT per tonne is actually down in the second half versus the first half in spite of this very favorable combined cocoa ratio. Can you explain?

Remco Steenbergen

Yes, that's a correct observation. What we had in the second half, we had one incidental cost item. So we had an impairment of some of our assets in our cocoa business to the tune of CHF 5 million in the second half. That's a one-off item, and non-cash one-off item. If you exclude that actually our EBIT per tonne is exactly in line with what we had in the first half. But that is the reason. So underlying we are fully on track.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Any question online?

We have one question come from Ralph Atkins from The Financial Times. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Ralph Atkins

Hi, good morning. Just one on - heat resistant chocolate, I don't think you answered the question about heat resistant chocolate category and how well that was doing. I think you promised a couple of years ago now? Thank you.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

I was not sure.

Ralph Atkins

Heat resistant chocolate…?

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Heat resistant chocolate. Good morning, Ralph. I said heat resistant chocolate is doing well, but it's more a customer focused offering than a consumer focused offering because it is basically helping the supply chain of our customers.

So it is on-stream, it is working and we keep working on how do we increase to the next level without changing the taste, you would remember that in history the American soldiers were equipped, when they were going in Pacific, with a chocolate that would resist 45 degrees, but didn't really have the taste of chocolate. So we are working on something that has the taste of chocolate and keeps moving up.

Ralph Atkins

Okay, thank you.

Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique

Well, if there are no more questions, for those that are in the room, I would invite you to enjoy a bit of chocolate, including Ruby chocolate. For those that are online many thanks for having joined us. Yet again a great 20 years on the stock exchange, 2 million tonnes, 20% increase in the dividend that's easy to remember. Thank you.

