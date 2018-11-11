CENGAGE LEARNING HLDGS II (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CENGAGE LEARNING HLDGS II (OTC:CNGO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dan Sieger - SVP, Corporate Communications

Michael Hansen - CEO

Rebecca McNamara - CFO

Analysts

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

Matt Swope - Robert W. Baird

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Ben Briggs - GMP Securities

Sami Kassab - Exane

Jing An - Omega Advisors

Michael Lipsky - Knighthead Capital

Participating in the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca McNamara, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Sieger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Following today's prepared remarks we'll open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Dan Sieger.

Dan Sieger

Good morning and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2019 second quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com. You can also view the slides by going to investorcalendar.com and clicking on the Cengage Learning Conference Call on the list of today's events.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2018 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2018, the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the risk factors section of our fiscal 2019 second quarter report for the six months ended September 30, 2018, which will be publicly posted to Cengage's website later today.

The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub on a quarterly and year-to-date basis and free cash flow and leverage cash flow on a year-to-date basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital standalone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business, followed by Rebecca McNamara, Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our financial results before we open up the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage Learning, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thanks Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today I will discuss the second quarter and year-to-date results for each of our segments, Learning, Gale and International and I will go into detail on the performance of the Higher Ed business and particularly the first selling season for Cengage Unlimited, our first of its kind digital subscription offering.

At the beginning of fiscal 2019 we provided an overview of expected performance and strategic initiatives for the year. We signaled a moderation in top line performances at Gale, School and International following cyclical strong performances in fiscal ’18. We outlined that the Higher Ed business would return to adjusted cash revenue growth driven by a strong digital performance and a successful launch of Cengage Unlimited.

We clearly defined our strategic priorities for the year with anticipated investments to drive digital growth especially focused on the launch of Cengage Unlimited and Higher Ed and long term strategic initiatives in online skills, school and International.

Our performance halfway through the fiscal year is consistent with these priorities and anticipated trends. We are well on our way to reporting growth in Higher Ed this year, growing our recurring revenue in that market to 82% of sales while successfully launching the first and only comprehensive subscription offering in the Higher Ed learning materials market.

On slide six, you find the financial highlights of the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2019. I will review our financial performance on an adjusted cash basis. The adjusted cash results normalized for deferred revenue due to growth in core digital sales in our learning business providing better year-over-year comparability and insight into the performance.

Adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub results are in the appendix. For the second quarter Cengage adjusted cash revenue was $606 million down 3% from the prior year and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $269 million. In the first half of fiscal ’19 adjusted cash revenue of $850 million was lower by 5% and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $233 million.

In Learning Q2 adjusted cash revenue of $448 million was lower by 4% and September fiscal year-to-date sales of $596 million were down 5%. Net sales in our core Higher Ed business were up 3% in the second quarter and flat in the September year-to-date period. I will provide an in-depth review of the Higher Ed results in a moment.

At high level the performance was driven by the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited with 13% growth in digital sales in the second quarter and 8% digital growth in first half of the year. In addition contributions from rental revenue share programs offset continued headwinds in traditional new print text.

The Learning segments lower revenue results were primarily driven by the sales in the school business which declined 11% in the first half of fiscal ’19 during a cyclical weaker year for several key states following strong growth of 23% in fiscal ’18. As expected performance in our International segment also moved back in line with long term trends of the heels of 17% growth in fiscal ’18. Adjusted cash revenue of $85 million in Q2 was down 3.9% and adjusted cash revenue of $143 million in the first half was down 2.9%.

In the September year-to-date period growth in English language teaching particularly in Latin America was more than offset by lower growth in Australia following last year robust market share gains in the Higher Ed market. Gale reported adjusted cash revenue of $73 million up 6.4% in Q2 and a $111 million in the year-to-date period a 4.2% decline.

As we mentioned in our Q1 call Gale had a large deal signed with Latin America in Q1 of ’18 which impacted this year’s growth rate. Adjusting for the impact of that deal Gale’s adjusted cash revenue is flat in the first half. We continue to invest in strategic initiatives across Cengage led by our investment in Cengage Unlimited as well as the online skills training school and International.

The timing of incremental spend in fiscal ’19 is front loaded in the first half of the year due to the launch of Unlimited before Learning of in the second half of the year. as a result of revenue flow through in these targeted investments adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $269 million in Q2 lower by $80 million versus prior year and $233 million for the first half of fiscal ’19 lower by $62 million.

Slide seven provides a bridge of adjusted cash revenue. As expected sales into the traditional two year and four year Higher Ed markets stabilized in the first half of the year and Higher Ed, is on its way to full year growth with core digital and lower returns underpinning the performance in the second half of the year. Declines in school and other learning predominantly for profit and wholesale customers as well as International and Gale brought total adjusted cash revenue to $850 million in the first half.

Slide eight provides a bridge for the year-to-date change in cash EBITDA less prepub. The flow through of revenue to gross margin extracted management reporting is $29 million. We continue to invest in our core strategic initiatives as outlined at the beginning of the year. In Learning an investment of $80 million help drive the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited with focused investment in three areas.

First, product technology and backend systems to support the launch and customer experience. Second, a sales force incentive plan to drive digital adoption, and third expanded marketing activities to raise awareness of Cengage Unlimited to both faculty and students in the fall. Our team’s work tirelessly over the past few years with focused efforts over the last 12 months to build out the platform ready our internal systems, work with our office, train our sales force and drive broad awareness.

Cengage Unlimited has been commercially available for just 12 weeks and we are already seeing a return on these investments with a stable Higher Ed performance and strong share gains. I will provide additional detail on our performance in a moment.

We also continue to invest in our online skills capability and our school initiatives two areas of long term opportunity for Cengage. For International we invested in go-to-market capabilities in key regions as well as new English language teaching product to drive long term growth. Finally we had net investments of $4 million in enterprise wide business infrastructure initiatives which provide benefits across the organization that include upgrade for HR, royalties and CRM systems.

Moving to slide nine, I will provide an update on Cengage digital performance focusing primarily on the performance of the Higher Ed business in the key focuses and I will give additional detail on the first selling season of Cengage Unlimited. As I mentioned earlier overall net sales in Higher Ed were flat in the first half with digital growth of 8%.

Sales of traditional digital bundled and standalone digital products were lower as anticipated but this decline was more than offset by the introduction of Cengage Unlimited. Higher Ed activations were up 15% in the first half of fiscal ’19 with Cengage Unlimited subscriptions accounting for a significant path of our activations since its introduction in August.

Given the potential for considerable variability in results from launching a disruptive digital subscription model in an industry that has historically been so to change we knew we were taking a calculated risk as the first mover. But we have several reasons to be confident in Cengage Unlimited including our long term focus on students, our rigorous analysis of student purchasing behaviors, and our research of the affordability of learning materials.

This work clearly project to a gap in the market and the need for a comprehensive affordable digital offering especially one that address the systemic issues head on and makes the true step change in student value. Based on this we spend a considerable amount of time and efforts readying our internal systems, validating the product catalog, building the platform, training our sales force, working with our office and ensuring right compliance to propel a successful product and service introduction.

In January our sales team introduced the offering to faculty and worked tirelessly throughout the spring and summer to secure carefully adoptions, winning 19% more takeaways this year than last while also securing our base of existing adoptions at a higher rate than last year. As we move towards the four launch take we were confident that the offering was resonating with faculty but we knew that the true test would come once students go back on campus.

We invested in both broad-based and targeted back-to-school marketing, partnered with our channel partners and leveraged our strong instructor relationships to drive student awareness and conversion. In the first eight weeks since it was made commercially available on August 1, over 500,000 students subscribed to Cengage Unlimited with 80% of the students opting for a one semester subscription and 20% obtained for a one or two year subscription.

As a reminder Cengage Unlimited provides students which all you can learn access to more than 22,000 digital products. This includes digital courseware solutions like MindTap and WebAssign at all of Cengage’s e-books for a $119.99 per semester. It gives students total on demand access to all our digital learning platforms, e-books, online homework and study tools plus free learning related offerings from partners like Kaplan, Quizlet and Check.

The overall results are clearly in line with expectations and we clearly set ourselves apart from our peers gaining over a point of share in the last 12 months based on data from MPI. Since January when we first introduced Cengage Unlimited to the market sales into two year and four year schools are up 5%.

In addition to Cengage Unlimited we continue to offer students traditional a la carte options for print, digital bundled and digital standalone products. We grew inclusive access deals by 33% in the year-to-date period. As a reminder inclusive access is an individual adoption model that gives students access to the course materials on the first day of class and charge the students a discounted price through a course free.

We also pioneered rental revenue share agreements with channel partners that combined have greater than 60% market share of all rentals. Our rental program is the most comprehensive in the industry with nearly all of our titles in the program. Overall we serve the means of both faculty and students with a goal of getting high quality learning materials into the hands of students, helping to improve learning outcomes while saving students money.

Turning to slide 11, at the end of fiscal 2018 we introduced recurring units as an important metric in our business. We define recurring products as core digital, e-books, print rental and core subscriptions. When students opt for any one of these product types Cengage receives revenue and the sales importantly are not subject to aftermarket disruptions and therefore much more repeatable and predictable.

In the first half of the year 82% of Cengage units were derived from recurring products, up from 72% in the first half of fiscal ’18. The actions we have taken to return our Higher Ed business to growth have clearly taken hold. In addition to the strong first half performance we are encouraged by the lower volume of returns in October. While it is more difficult to get faculty to switch learning materials between the fall and the spring our sales force is back again on campus talking to faculty about spring adoptions as we speak.

Moving to slide 12 as anticipated school, International and Gale are each experiencing cyclical lower revenue performance. In our School business net sales growth in fiscal 2018 was driven by cyclically robust sales in both California and Texas. Cengage sales into the School channel are weighted towards secondary school with advanced placement in Korea Training product accounting for a significant portion of sales.

In the secondary market the overall market declined 15% in the calendar year-to-date through September with Korea and training sales in that market lower by 51%. Consistent with these broader market trends Cengage’s net sales into the school channel by lower than 12% in the first half of fiscal ’19 due impart to difficult comparisons in the prior year and impart to lower than expected funding in California and Indiana as well as lower follow on sales in Texas following last year’s strong adoption performance.

International reported lower revenue for the first half of the year down 4% driven by a decline in Australia where the Higher Ed business had grown 100% in fiscal 2018. This was offset by growth in English language teaching. We will continue to focus investment on selected regions where we believe we can obtain meaningful market share and our expectation is that International will deliver long term growth in the mid to high single-digits.

At Gale adjusted cash revenue declined 4% in the first half where the slight decline in U.S. domestic sales and lower International sales impacted by a large one time deal in Latin America last year.

Turning to slide 13, in summary the trends in the first half of the year are aligned with the expectations outlined at the start of the year and again on our first quarter call. We saw a stable performance in Higher Ed with the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited and lower sales performance driven by cyclical timing in school, Gale and International. We are reiterating our expectations for full year growth in Higher Ed in fiscal 2019.

From an investment and cost perspective our spend is in line with our internal plan and we’re making strong progress towards our priorities drive long term top and bottom line growth with one rate EBITDA less prepub margin target in the mid-20s as we exit fiscal 2020. This plan will be supported by continued growth in Higher Ed as well as improved market conditions and comparability for school, International and Gale. In addition we will continue to refine our cost base to support a simplified digital business model.

Now let me hand it off to Rebecca who will provide a detailed view of the financials by segment.

Rebecca McNamara

Thank you Michael and good morning everyone. Starting with slide 15 and 16 we have broken out Q2 and year-to-date segment results based on adjusted cash revenue and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub. Focusing on the segment performance, the adjusted cash metrics taken into account the impact of deferred revenue and deferred cost associated with the growth of core digital products and facilitate comparability on a year-over-year basis.

In the second quarter adjusted cash revenue of $606 million declined by $60 million or 2.5% compared to the prior year. For the first half adjusted cash revenue of $850 million declined by 4.8% from $43 million in both periods performance was primarily driven by the learning segment.

Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub declined $18 million for the quarter and $62 million for the first half, reflecting flow-through of the revenue performance as well as incremental investments to drive the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited and continued investments to drive long term growth in International, School and online skills training. Overall topline performance in Higher Ed, International and Gale as well as SG&A are trending in line with internal estimates in the first half of the year.

Learning adjusted cash revenue declined 3.6% in Q2 and 5.3% in September year-to-date period. EBITDA less prepub was $218 million in the second quarter and $184 million in the first half. In the first six months Learning adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub declined $41 million driven by four primary impacts. The impact of revenue flow through offset by cost of sale savings had a net impact of negative $18 million on gross margin.

Investments to drive the success of Cengage Unlimited were $18 million, focused on sales force incentives to win takeaway adoptions, building market awareness with students and faculty and investing in the technology platform and infrastructure. Finally investments to drive future growth in online skills training and school were partially offset by lower 3%. But the performance of Higher Ed is larger in line of expectations the cyclically lower sales into the School channel outpaced our internal estimates with lower than expected funding in certain key adoption state and fewer follow on sales in last year’s major adoption territories.

For the school business accounts for less than 20% of annual net sales for Learning the variability and performance had an outsized impact on the first half results. Sales into the school channel are heavily weighted towards the fall selling season. And historically about the 85% of full year net sales occurred in the first half of the fiscal year.

Gale adjusted cash revenue grew 6% in Q2 and declined 4% in the year-to-date period. in the first half of the year sales performance was driven by lower sales into Latin America where there’s a large non-repeatable deal in the prior period. EBITDA less prepub of $29 million in the first half was driven by the flow through of revenue higher royalties related to product mix and impact of enterprise wide technology initiatives.

International adjusted cash revenue was down $4 million in the first half with growth in Asia and Latin America more than offset by lower sales in Australia. EBITDA less prepub of $20 million was impacted by revenue flow through the expansion of go-to-market teams in targeted regions and new product investments as well as the impact of enterprise wide technology initiative.

On slide 17 we’ve broken out the relative impacts of key drivers of running adjusted cash revenue and adjusted revenue based upon currently available data and internal estimates. Cengage is the first and only company to offer comprehensive digital subscription product in the Higher Ed market and we were the first company to enter into revenue share partnerships with rental providers.

We’re seeing the positive impact of these market leading business models in our fall Higher Ed performance, core digital net sales and Higher Ed group 8% contributing three percentage points to overall learning’s adjusted revenue supported by the introduction of Cengage Unlimited.

Within core digital products the combined net sales of bundled and standalone digital declined 23%, which was more than offset by sales of Cengage Unlimited. The performance of Cengage Unlimited and impact to our existing core digital products was largely in line with our internal models.

We are encouraged by the 500,000 plus subscribers who chose Cengage Unlimited this fall and we will continue to focus on growing the subscription business to share gains from our peers in the secondary market as well as to improve sale through at existing adoptions. Rental partnerships which were a headwind in fiscal 2017 and 2018 as we launched and expanded our rental programs provided a significant tailwind this fall and will be a steady contributor going forward.

In the first six months sales from rental contributed three percentage points of growth through total learning performance. New and traditional print text books continue to decline contributing approximately 5 points to the first half revenue performance. There’s a bit of a timing impact to both traditional print and digital bundle performances as they exclude the potential incremental benefit from returns this year.

Through October we’re seeing a considerable improvement in year-over-year returns a benefit that will be realized in Q3 and a key contributor to full year growth. Enrollments principally declined in two year institutions contributed approximately 1 point of decline. Fall enrollment data will be released in December but we’re estimating at this fall’s enrollments are consistent with the trends in recent semesters.

Although Learning contributed two points of decline the primary driver of the decline includes sales to full profit customers where enrollments have continued to decline and wholesale distributors to typically purchase new printed text. The cyclically lower sales performance in the school channel contributed approximately three percentage points to the first half performance.

Total year-over-year learning adjusted cash revenue growth was minus 5% while adjusted revenue was minus 8% with the impact of deferred revenue contributing three points to performance.

Turning to slide 18 as expected total quarterly SG&A and prepub expenditures of $216 million represent a $12 million increase year-on-year and a modest increase in run rate from the first quarter. The investments made in Q1 and Q2 are aligned with the strategic initiatives we’ve laid out for the year the top line growth for Higher Ed in fiscal 2019 and across that portfolio in fiscal 2020. In the second half of the year we will fund strategic initiatives while also maintaining strict cost discipline and identifying cost efficiency across the organization.

Looking past fiscal 2019 the one-time spend associated with the launch of Cengage Unlimited will be eliminated and we’ll be able to simplify our organization to better support the growth of a unified platform to be leverage across the entire spectrum and discipline and across institutions. With two key selling seasons of Cengage Unlimited behind us we’ll be well positioned to streamline our operations and rationalized bandwidth fiscal 2020. Our key business lines are projecting top line growth next year and we have a clear line of sight into key efficiency actions to drive profitability in fiscal 2020 and beyond.

On slide 19 is a summary of cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2019. Leverage free cash flow which represents free cash flow from operations after interest and tax payments but before share buybacks, dividends and debt repayment was negative $36 million down $101 million from prior year.

The key drivers of performance were adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub and CapEx down $68 million and the payment of fiscal 2018 management incentive plans a $30 million variance to prior period. We project positive full year leverage free cash flow driven primarily by improved EBITDA less prepub performance in the second half led by return to top line growth for Higher Ed and International as well as strict cost management.

Finally turning to slide 20 we remain in a strong liquidity position as of September 30, we had cash on hand of $275 million and borrowing capacity available under our revolver of $228 million for total liquidity of $503 million. And now I’d like to turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Rebecca. This quarter marked an important milestone in the transformation of our U.S. Higher Ed business and the company as a whole. It is exceedingly rare that an incumbent rather than a disruptive transforms in industry, we are very pleased with the results to-date but know that we have a lot of work and opportunity in front of us. With that I would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question today comes from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

David Farber

Good morning guys how are you?

Michael Hansen

Good morning David.

Rebecca McNamara

Good morning.

David Farber

Good morning I have a number of things I want to touch on. I think first what I want to do is just talk about the quality of the quarter and specifically you’re describing a couple of different metrics for EBITDA; one, less prepub the other on the cash basis, but the leverage calculation uses the adjusted EBITDA.

I'm curious how you think what do you think a better metric is for the quarter why? And then how you think the quarter developed from your perspective given that the different metrics you’re using to describe the quarter year-over-year. And then I have some follow up thanks.

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, good morning, David. So we decided to switch to adjusted cash revenue and EBITDA less prepub results this quarter in line with this launch of the subscription product where we’re now deferring more revenue both out of the quarter and out of the year. Previously we deferred revenue out of the quarter to our core digital products but it was mostly on a one semester basis.

So we recognized that revenue over most of the fiscal year for both the fall and the spring semesters but the initiation of the CU subs we now have 12 months and 24 months subscription. And so we’ll be deferring revenue out of the year and potentially out of the next year for the two year subs and so it’s really pouring in more of a billing view what’s the actual cash revenue and profitability of the quarter and it's become a more important metrics for this business.

A few years ago when we entered into the debt agreement we didn’t have sold product out there and it wasn’t a relevant as relevant of metric for Cengage and it just become more relevant and it’s what we’ll be using going forward to import to the street and we think it provides a better picture of what’s actually happening with our business.

David Farber

Okay so it sounds like you’re looking at it as negative six year-over-year given the sizeable amount of deferred you accrued in the quarter is a function of the eliminated product is that right?

Rebecca McNamara

That’s correct.

David Farber

Understood okay and then just on learning the segment itself I think you were down roughly 12 million or 13 million bucks year-over-year again on this cash basis, I guess my question was how much of that decline was driven specifically by investments you’re making in a limited would you have been flat ex-the investments I know that’s not how you think about the business but I'm trying to get a sense for what the underlying trend was and then I had one follow up thanks.

Rebecca McNamara

So the senior specific investments were about $18 million in the year-to-date period so and we put that out on page 8. I mean it is hard to pull that out and say we would have been flat because it drove the revenue right so we don’t think about it that way we definitely think about it as more holistic way of what drove the performance in the quarter and what’s going to drive future performance as well and that’s really why we’re making those investments now.

David Farber

Got it and how much of the investments was this quarter versus the year-to-date?

Rebecca McNamara

Give me one second on that and let me get back to you on this what…

Michael Hansen

David let’s look it up and we’ll answer that -

David Farber

Okay let’s do that offline and my last question was just on the market share which continues to be a hot topic I was hoping maybe you could talk a little bit about if you think you’re continuing to outpace competitors in the quarter maybe on an EBITDA basis, how you think about the market share piece? And then on your outlook, you talked about returning to growth in Higher Ed. So I was curious what you see at the drivers there. So it’s kind of a two part question. And that’s it from me. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yeah thanks David, let me take this market share question and let me take that opportunity to give a little bit of historical perspective on this. There are really two types of market shares that we have been talking about. The first one is the adoption market share. And the way to think about the adoption of market share is how many seats in the college systems in the United States have you captured with adoptions of your content. And we have over the years given you reporting on that and maintained that we either held or grew share in terms of the adoption.

The second market share is the market share that most people also refer to and that is the revenue market share. The revenue market share is bit source for which you can gather that information as MPI. We have never claimed that we have in the past, that we have gained revenue market share, because if you recall we put a particular emphasis on affordability.

And therefore we drove much more affordable product whether that was the print rental product or inclusive access or now Cengage Unlimited into the market and we knew that we would gain a number of seats that we could serve but we would sacrifice in terms of price point which was the right strategic decision.

This quarter however we are stating very clearly and emphatically that we have gained revenue share not just adoption share we have undoubtedly gained adoption share but we’ve also gained revenue share. And the reason is that because of Cengage Unlimited the number of units quarter-on-quarter that we have sold has more than offset the price decline that we have deliberately introduced in the market with our $120 per semester, $180 per year price point for the unlimited offering.

David Farber

Understood and then can you talk about Higher Ed growth that you’re referring to what the drivers are there?

Michael Hansen

Yeah the Higher Ed growth drivers are very consistent with that in other words we are seeing a continued growth of units that we’re selling whether these are standalone 0:09:14.9 units so to speak or more importantly for us the subscription Cengage Unlimited units and we have pretty good visibility through the end of the year clearly the spring season is still in front of us.

But the momentum seems to be continuing and we have pretty good visibility on that and we mentioned in the call that if you look at it on a calendar year-to-date basis just to give you a comparison to some of our competitors as I said in my remarks on a calendar year-to-date basis we’ve grown that business 5%.

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah and just on the second half performance this year about flat year-to-date on a net sales in our fiscal year what gives you the confident that you’ll go to positive in the second half of the year and it’s really the returns experience which we’ve already had in October having much lower actual returns come in through the door. So that will be a benefit and then continued digital growth.

As a percentage of revenue print makes up a much smaller percentage of revenue in the second half of the year so we are confident we feel really good about posting growth for the higher Ed business in 2H.

Our next question will be coming from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Yeah, good morning. With regards to Cengage…

Michael Hansen

Good morning, Mary.

Mary Gilbert

Good morning, with regard to Cengage Unlimited we have 500 subs is that through October or is that through September is that through the second quarter and then…

Rebecca McNamara

Through September 30.

Mary Gilbert

That’s through September 30. And so when we look at that how does that compare, one to plan, and what does the data show in terms of what the students chose like are you able to stay with the adoption wins what percent shows Unlimited versus a single adoption? If we can get some data on that and then how much of that cannibalization is requested in the second quarter revenues and then also I have some follow up.

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah so in terms of we do have the data on when students turn a digital adoption, whether they’re choosing a Cengage standalone, Cengage bundle or the CU subscription, a lot of it is about due to an awareness and it’s the first this product has been in market for eight weeks so and Cengage is not a well-known brand name right.

So a big piece of the effort and big piece of the spending that we did for this for the CU launch was around building awareness. And when students are aware of Cengage they are choosing it, they are recommending it to friends. They are very happy with the value that it’s providing so the feedback that we were getting was very positive.

And we feel that the performance is right in the middle right down the middle of the road of what we expected. And there’s some specifics variables within the model that we built that are different that’s laid out but the net results are squarely in line with what we expected and we’re very pleased with how the first semester went.

Mary Gilbert

Okay and then do you have like the percentage breakout in terms of the adoption wins what percent shows Cengage Unlimited versus the single adoption?

Michael Hansen

We can follow up with you on this but your question was how many people choose the subscription versus the standalone primarily right?

Mary Gilbert

That’s exactly right.

Michael Hansen

And Mary it’s highly variable depending obviously on the discipline and the course that you’re in.

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, just to clarify, Mary, the faculty the instructor does not choose Cengage Unlimited on behalf of their students. What does instructor chooses is Cengage Learning material and they will say we will be using MindTap for economics in this class and you should go out and purchase MindTap to cement your homework.

The student then has the option to buy a bundle with a textbook to get a core standalone digital or to buy a subscription depending on what makes the most economic stench for that student and in most cases for those students Cengage Unlimited will be the best option. They don’t have to be in more than one Cengage course work to make sense to buy a Cengage Unlimited subscription but it’s really a student choice model not instructor choice model.

Michael Hansen

And we can follow up with the percentages, Mary if you’re interested.

The next question will be coming from the line of Matt Swope with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Swope

Yeah, good morning guys. Just one and a follow up from me. Michael maybe for the rental could you talk about why you guys were still sell your new books to the students where it seems that your peers have adopted the strategy of any brand new books they’ve gone through rental only?

Michael Hansen

Yes Matt thanks for asking the question and then maybe very precise about that we believe that it is our obligation to give the students the maximum amount of choice and not because it’s convenient for us to reduce choices for them. There are students that actually want to buy new books in certain discipline. They want to keep them in many cases they want to use them as reference.

And frankly the rental partner some of the rental partners came to us and said well you cannot do that anymore because we can’t logistically handle it. And we said well that’s too bad if you can’t logistically handle it we’re not going to compromise the choice for the students based on your logistical challenges.

So we made a delivered decision to offer the most amount of choice as oppose to serve our own or for that rental channel partners’ convenience.

Rebecca McNamara

I think the other piece of that is limiting supply of new text does not limit access to the secondary market right there are so many versions prior editions out there in the market there’s counterfeit that just not in effective way of limiting supply to sit and make sense on top of the fact that we’re not giving students the choices that they want to have.

Matt Swope

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. And then Rebecca maybe more for you the leverage has really driven higher and higher here I know on a cash EBITDA basis a little bit lower, but how do you guys think about that at this point? Can you give us guidance on whether you think we’ve profit in terms of the EBITDA at this point and maybe was there any assets you might consider disposing or other means you might have to try to push that leverage number a little bit more to a manageable level?

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, Matt, the primary driver there really is business performance right of the leverage. And we are in the kind of top of the top in Q2. So coming out of this quarter going in through the second half of the year and into FY20 we will see adjusted EBITDA less prepub outgrowing and we’re committed to exiting fiscal year 2020 with run rate margins in the mid-20s right and so the best way for us to attack that leverage is to really build on the business performance.

That opens up doors to thinking about other ways of deleveraging but we’re squarely focused right now on business performance.

Michael Hansen

Yeah, and Matt. This is Michael. Let me reiterate and underline what Rebecca said about this. We made a deliberate and decisive investments because the first mover advantage with a subscription service like Unlimited, we only have a window in which we can execute on that. And we did execute on that and will continue to execute on that. but we have a very clear path going forward to improve the bottom line performance of the business as Rebecca outlined for the remainder of this year and more importantly also for 2020 fiscal 2020 and beyond.

The next question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Hey guys. So I have a couple, good morning. So on slide 10, I’d just like to understand a bit better about what is in of the learning. I know it’s small in absolute terms but it's relevant to growth rate this year. And from the footnote it sounds like things in other learning have been a part of higher education. So I'm wondering also whether you could say whether your guidance for FY'19 for higher education growth, whether there wouldn’t be growth if you included other learning in that?

And then second question, just attempting to unmask on [ph] Cengage Unlimited, you delivered $77.1 million of revenue in the quarter, you flagged just over 500,000 subscribers. So unless there’s a reason why I shouldn’t be doing this calculation, it looks like about a $150 per subscriber. Then you had 80% of them were during the one semester access, which I think is $120. So when I'm backing that out it looks like the other 20% are paying somewhere between 2.50 and 2.60. Maybe I shouldn’t making that calculation, maybe there are reasons why that's viable but I was wondering if I could get your reaction on that?

Rebecca McNamara

So why don't we start with the other learning question. So in other learning is core profit and wholesale distributors. These are more broadly, yes, in the Higher Ed segment where we’ve -- the reason we’ve broken out Higher Ed's non-profit essentially. So the two year and four year institution this is where Cengage Unlimited is really focused.

We do have some core profit customers but whether the model has the most traction and where we’re counting on it to really drive our performance is in that core Higher Ed business the Higher Ed down profit.

We wanted to provide transparent view into how that business is performing for investors because that’s what we’ve been talking about with Cengage. And so that is the reason we broke it out. The for profit customers, wholesale distributors are really print focused and these are not part of the ongoing digital strategy that that we’re building with the Cengage Unlimited subscription model.

And math on the subs, I don’t think we’re going to be giving out kind of detail on what the average price was and how we think about one year and two year subs. It is we’ve reported what we’re going to report on that.

The next question is from the line of Ben Briggs with GMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Ben Briggs

Good morning, guys and thank you for taking the question. Most of my questions got answered. But just the one that I wanted to touch on is, if I look at gross margins, it looks like at least on a year-over-year basis those are starting to -- those are flat a little bit. I was wondering when we can start to expect to see the impact of digital drive gross margins, or will pricing offset, and we should be expected to see that? Thanks.

Rebecca McNamara

You’ve got a little of the mix happening in gross margin where some of our digital investments and technology investments and support for digital products are in the gross margin piece. So as that has grown and we’ve done some kind of step changes to invest in the customer service and things like that, you will see a little bit of that investment in gross margins offsetting some of that as we’ve continued to take cost out of the print side of the business, get tighter on inventory and/or paper print and binding cost. So there is a lot going on in the gross margin piece.

There will be scale there as we build out the model and increase the number of subscribers.

Michael Hansen

Yeah, and Ben, let me add your question I think it's basically was the question, do we see continued price erosion in this market? What we are hearing from students and faculty alike is that the price points that we have chosen for Cengage Unlimited, both for the semester as well as for the annual and the two year, is a price point that is generally considered to be very fair. And we have not had a lot of push back on, this is still too high et cetera particularly once the student and the faculty understands the breadth of the offering. And frankly once they understand that they can get an incremental, if they get an incremental Cengage course they essentially get that course for free.

So the model structure as well as the price point has been received very positively. So we really don’t have any reason to assume that there will be further price erosion.

Ben Briggs

Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you. And just one follow up here and I think some of the other analysts have kind of touched on this, but I just wanted to ask a little bit more specifically. If you look at your strict unit volume, so if you’d add a certain number of units in the year ago quarter versus this quarter, could you give us some kind of breakout -- I know there’s going to be some noise with Unlimited but just like a unit volume growth percentage number, do you have that available?

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, so in Higher Ed, our unit growth is 15% year-to-date and again…

Michael Hansen

It’s fiscal year-to-date right.

Rebecca McNamara

Fiscal year-to-date yes. Calendar year-to-date it’s actually 25% and that’s in part because of the growth of the rental and the extension on the rental program in fiscal year ’18 and whether you get that bump. But so on a unit basis that’s how we’re deploying but as you noted there is some noise in that a single unit could have multiple digital activations.

Michael Hansen

And Ben, just to build on your question, I think this is also why we introduced the notion of recurring units, because as you now overlay this with 82% of these units, are now recurring as we have to find it. In other words not subject to the aftermarket disruption. That gives us a much higher degree of confidence going forward in terms of our revenue projections.

The next question is from the line of Sami Kassab with Exane. Please proceed with your question.

Sami Kassab

Good morning, Michael, good morning Rebecca. Congratulations on the progress you’re making. I have three questions please. First, can you help me reconcile the flat net sales performance in Higher Ed with the stated 19% growth in takeaway adoption. What’s the GAAP between zero and 19, is it just pricing? Or is it that takeaway adoption is on your sub segment of total course adoption? And if so can you comment on your total course adoption market share movements please?

And secondly when you think of Higher Ed revenues going in the second half and in fiscal ’20 and longer do you see that growth further driven by lower print returns, by further market share gain or do you see that driven more generally by the idea that the new volumes can more than offset the price deflation and therefore it’s kind of a longer term growth structural growth story. And lastly how many inclusive access deals do you have in place today? You said it’s up 33% but what’s the number please?

Rebecca McNamara

There’s a lot going on in that Sami. So first on the adoption piece, so plus 19%, how do we reconcile that with the flat year-to-date performance? That is just a small subset of our overall adoption. So compared to last year we won 19% more [indiscernible] adoptions. So that’s a small piece of our total adoptions. We also secured the base at a higher rate than prior year so adoption performance was strong.

But as it’s a good segue from that unit performance that I just talked about, right we were up 15%. We knew that there would be a trade-off fund paid with the launch of Cengage Unlimited, and that’s really what you’re seeing there. We knew we had to go out and win more adoption and grow our base of adoptions, in order for Cengage Unlimited to be successful and that’s what we did. So that is all in keeping our in mind with the model and our expectations.

In terms of going forward, whether it’s print returns that drive growth or further market share gains, it's yes, I mean, yes print returns will decline both as a return rate. We’ll get pure returns on the sales that we do make but also just as a percentage of sale as print comes down and returns become a part of this business, as we shift to digital.

Michael Hansen

Same, given that it’s November 6, the return season obviously goes through the end of November, but the bulk of returns are coming in October so we’re saying this with a relative high degree of confidence.

Rebecca McNamara

And then on the market share gain, yes, we expect we’ll continue to gain share. There are less instructors that look to change learning materials between fall and spring but our sales force, as Michael mentioned in his comments, are out there right now trying to win, takeaway adoptions for this spring semester. We continue to get good tractions. It’s an important part of the Unlimited model, and it’s important part of the sustainable growth that we expect.

And then the last part on inclusive access deals we have about 2,700 customers and it’s up 33% year-over-year. It’s a growing portion of the market. But it's just one piece of the entire market that we remain competitive in.

The next question is from the line of Jing An with Omega Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Jing An

Hey, good morning, Michael and Rebecca.

Michael Hansen

Good morning.

Jing An

Just one question, could you just help us to crystalize the cash versus GAAP recognition. And let’s use one example. For the one semester subscription we have $120. For the one year we have $180. Could you just walk through for 120 plan how revenue is recognized on cash and GAAP basis in the coming quarters. And for the 180 how the revenue will flow through in cash and GAAP through the coming year?

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, it’s very straight forward. Both subs are recognized in the same way. It is ratably over the length of the subscription. So it’s either four months sub, one semester or 12 months sub, 12 months. So you divide by either four or 12 or 24 and we recognize that amount of revenue each month as long as we’re obligated to provide the service to the students.

And so the cash piece just pulls that into the month that the sale happens right and so if we have a 120 four months subscription in September you defer that over September, October, November and December, so be each month. But the cash piece would all be in September.

Jing An

So in other words all the deferred will be recognized -- let’s say for the one year program deferred will be recognized in the coming three quarters, is that fair?

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah.

Jing An

And then just one follow up question, how does the sales distribution look like between September and October, because in previous quarters or years there was a trend that more sales were slipping through October. Is the experience this year as well? Thank you.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes, we continue to see as things -- so we continue to see sales shift from July and August to September and October. So there were -- October continues to be a bigger month from a sales perspective due to both digital and inclusive access deals. And inclusive access deals are often billed in October. After the drop act [ph] period, it’s over for the institutions.

The next question is from the line of Michael Lipsky with Knighthead Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Michael Lipsky

Good morning. I want to hit at -- for slide 24 you did $77 million in revenue from Cengage Unlimited in 60 days. Now I'm not going to annualize that number but my question is, is there another selling season for the Unlimited product do you think should we expect that 2Q and 4Q seasonality to the buy for that product going forward?

Rebecca McNamara

Yes, it should look a lot like our traditional core digital products.

Michael Hansen

Was that your question, Michael whether we’re seeing another selling season where we gain additional like in the spring now gain additional market share seeing the same kind of other sectors we’ve seen so far?

Michael Lipsky

Yeah Michael that was is $77 million hit for the year or is there a chance to have that much revenue or even incremental revenue for the next semester?

Michael Hansen

Yeah, I mean, I'm not going to go out on limb and say like exactly that amount of revenue but there will be incremental revenue for Cengage Unlimited for the balance of the year.

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah, I mean the spring semester's typically a smaller of sale season for us and in addition you do have the one year and two year sub that obviously won’t repeat this year. But yeah, we absolutely expect to see a strong spring semester performance as well in Q4.

Michael Lipsky

That’s it, congrats on the quarter.

Rebecca McNamara

Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Thanks everybody for participating in the call and thanks for your questions. We are excited about where we’ve gotten so far. But we’re clearly looking forward also to the semester that we’re in right now and we will update you on our next call. Thank you so much and have a great day.