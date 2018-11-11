Sector ETF Week In Review For November 5-9

Let's start where we always do: the performance tables, starting with this week's numbers.

Healthcare, utilities, and staples were the top performers - a decidedly bearish alignment. Energy was the worst performer, thanks to oil entering a bear market this week. Overall, however, each sector had something to like.

The atmosphere becomes far more negative over the last month. Defensive sectors once again top the list, with staples, utilities, and healthcare occupying the 1, 2, and 4 spots on the table. Basic materials - which typically lead the market during the early stages of an expansion in anticipation of rising industrial production - were number three. However, they were still down, and their recent performance is tied to the whipsawing nature of international trade relations. Energy is down nearly 12%, again due to oil dropping. Consumer staples are down marginally. Tech - the darling sector thanks to the FAANG stocks - is down about 4.5%.

Over the last three months, we have more or less a repeat of the 1-month table.

This graph and table help to provide further context:

The more conservative sectors are outperforming SPY on a 10-week basis. Notice that on the chart, the two sectors that are in the "improving" section have a ways to go before they enter the "leading" quadrant. Finally, discretionary and technology - two sectors that should lead the market when the economy is expanding - are now weakening.

Let's take a deeper look at XLP, XLU, and XLV, starting with the 5-minute charts:

Staples were in a solid uptrend all week, with prices continually printing higher lows and higher highs. Pay particular attention to the 200-minute EMA (in pink), which shows a consistent move higher.

Utilities made their big move during the first three days. Prices then fell to the 200-minute EMA after the opening on Thursday, followed by a retest of weekly highs.

The real key to the XLV chart is that it didn't sell-off nearly as sharply as the broader indexes on Friday. Instead, they sold off modestly.

Next, let's turn to the 30-minute charts:

The staples sector again has a very bullish chart, with the general trend of continually printing higher lows and higher highs. Again pay attention to the pink line, which has been moving higher since the end of October.

Utilities have been moving sideways for the last 30 days.

The healthcare sector has two distinct trends: a sell-off that ended at the end of October followed by a rally that is still in play.

Finally, we have the daily charts, starting with consumer staples:

Staples started to rally in early June. Prices moved and consolidated gains in August and September, and then continued their rally starting in mid-October. XLP is nearing a 52-week high.

Save for a dip in mid-September when prices approached the 200-day EMA; XLU has been in a solid upward sloping channel since the beginning of July.

Healthcare was hit by the October's broader market sell-off; prices fell to their 200-day EMA. But they have since rebounded.

Two of the three conservative sectors (XLP and XLU) are in solid uptrends. Healthcare has rebounded from its sell-off in October. There is no reason to think these trends won't continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.