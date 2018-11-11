ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP (TRLPF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP (TRLPF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Ed Gudaitis - President and CEO

Tricia Symmes - COO

Bob Motz - CFO

Analysts

Andre Uddin - Mackie Research Capital

Operator

Following my comments regarding forward-looking statements, I will turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Mr. Gudaitis will moderate today’s call.

Mr. Gudaitis, please proceed.

Ed Gudaitis

Thank you very much, Paul. Good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma third quarter 2018 conference call. I'm pleased to be joined today by members of our senior management team; Tricia Symmes, our Chief Operating Officer; Bob Motz, our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Chief Scientific Officer, and Philippe Savard, our Vice President And General Counsel.

Both during the quarter and subsequent to quarter end, the Acerus team continued to execute on our objectives making further meaningful progress against our long-term growth strategy. Key highlights for Q3 and the period subsequent to the quarter end include growing year over year product revenue largely driven by our core Natesto franchise; signing in agreement for existing licensing and supply agreement with medac expanding the rights to market Natesto in all 28 current EU nations along with Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa; announcing the submission of a dossier by medac for Natesto in the first 21 EU member states under the current decentralized procedure; closing of a U.S. $11 million term loan credit facility with healthcare focused SWK Funding LLC; extinguishing our current Quantius credit facility; subsequently retiring the Endo promissory note through the repayment of the note and outstanding accrued interest; publication of a positive clinical trial update in the journal European Urology Focus on the effects of Natesto on reproductive hormones and semen parameters; and completion the first dosing of subjects in a phase one clinical trial testing a Proprietary Intranasal Formulation of THC-Rich Cannabis Oil in healthy volunteers.

Turning to a few of these highlights in greater detail. Product revenue for the third quarter 2018 increased 16% to $1.6 million, up from $1.4 million for the same prior year period. The increase was mainly due to higher sales of Natesto but also continued contribution from UriVarx. We remain pleased with the performance of this product although we did see a higher than expected volume of returns in the quarter which did slightly mute revenue growth in Q3. Looking at our Canadian Natesto business, we saw accelerated total prescription volume growth again in the third quarter of 2018, up 30% sequentially over the second quarter 2018 and up 187% from the same period a year ago.

Across the four major provinces, where we actively promote Natesto Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia, we've attained a 6.3% total prescription market share of the topical TRT market up from 5.1% in Q2 2018. On a regional basis, we saw very strong growth in the province of Quebec with total prescription volume up by 52% in Q3 2018 versus Q2 2018. As a reminder, Quebec represents approximately 40% of the TRT market in Canada. We also saw double-digit growth in the Ontario market with total prescription volume up by 11% in Q3 2018 versus Q2 2018.

We experienced strong growth in the Canadian market, as our sales team continues to expand its reach and we support them with a number of ongoing initiatives designed to raise awareness and educate physicians about the very real convenience and safety benefits our Intranasal delivery technology offers. We feel that our success with Natesto in the Canadian market provides insights into the true potential for this product, and the success we have seen domestically can be duplicated in other markets globally.

Turning briefly to our US Natesto business. I would point out that in the second quarter, we made an inventory shipment to our partners A2 Biosciences which contributed to the increase in US Natesto sales. However, as expected, we did not make a similar shipment in Q3, but I’ll let Bob speak to that in more detail in a minute. Our partner has indicated that a number of initiatives they've put into place are driving growth in both refills and total prescriptions and that the ongoing reduction in voucher use following the end of that program at the end of Q2 along with other efforts is supporting growth in that revenue.

I would point out that A2 recently closed the financing for gross proceeds of US $15.2 million. They indicated that a portion of the proceeds would be used to fund commercial activities including those related to Natesto. We continue to work closely with our partner to identify opportunities to drive both new and total prescription volumes in the United States. In addition, during the quarter, a clinical trial update was published in the journal European Urology Focus highlighting early data on the effects of Natesto on reproductive hormones and semen parameters. The publication provided data on 5 of the 23 currently enrolled subjects through six months of Natesto treatment.

Testosterone therapy as a whole is known to decrease gonadotropin levels, diminish sperm production and function, and decrease the natural production of endogenous testosterone in men receiving testosterone replacement treatment. After both three months and six months of Natesto therapy, there were no statistically significant changes in sperm concentration, sperm motility, and total motile sperm count from baseline in the five patients being reported. Should these results bear out in the broader study, we feel that this could be an important differentiator for Natesto particularly for men looking to preserve their fertility while being treated for hypogonadism.

Turning to the rest of the world Natesto business, our South Korean partner Hyundai Pharma is focused on preparing for commercialization of Natesto in the wake of regulatory approval in Q2. Hyundai expects to deploy a sales team of more than 100 representatives targeting high volume testosterone replacement prescribing physicians in clinics and hospitals across South Korea. We still anticipate making our first shipment of product of Hyundai before the end of the year. We also continue to expect that we'll see Natesto approved in one more territory outside of North America by the end of 2018, which would further contribute to growing and diversifying our revenue base in 2019 and beyond.

Turning toward to our Natesto initiatives in Europe, just last week, we announced an expansion of our existing licensing and supply agreement with medac when we initially selected as our marketing partner in 15 European countries. The revised agreement now includes all 28 current EU member states, along with Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and South Africa. With this announcement, we have a marketing partner for Natesto in 70 countries around the world, further supporting our goal of making this a truly global franchise.

Our partner medac also recently submitted Natesto dossier under the decentralized procedure with the ultimate goal of obtaining marketing authorization sometime late in the second half of 2019 for the [indiscernible] group of 29 members -- sorry, excuse me, 21 member states.

Now turning to our Canadian prescription women's health business, we continue to see solid contributions of high margin revenue from Estrace. We did see a small decrease in volumes, most likely the result of general market fluctuations, but not wholly unexpected more than two years following the market entry of a generic version of this product. That said, we continue to retain approximately 4 of 10 prescriptions written for the product in Canada. I spoke at length last quarter about the potential of other initiatives in our pipeline, so I’ll simply say that we continue to expect to submit dossiers to Health Canada in the coming months. For Avanafil, a highly selective PDE5 inhibitor that if approved by Health Canada will be indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. We still expect to submit it for an NDS in late 2018.

We also are submitting and moving forward with LIDBREE which was formerly referred to as Shact, a short-acting lidocaine drug device combination that provides vaginal pain relief during certain gynaecological procedures such as IUD insertion. We still expect to submit a dossier with Health Canada in the first half of 2019 for this product. Finally, we currently still expect to receive a final decision from Health Canada on the approval of GYNOFLOR in the first half of 2019

Before turning the call over to Bob for the Financial Review, I'll touch briefly on the recent progress of our cannabinoid initiative. two weeks ago, we announced the first dosing of subjects in a phase one clinical trial testing a proprietary intranasal formulation of a THC-rich cannabis oil in healthy volunteers. This was a preliminary step in a broader strategy focused on identifying additional applications for Acerus’ proprietary nasal delivery technology including for prescription medical marijuana. Our nasal delivery technology has been gaining solid traction with those currently using it to treat hypogonadism and the way medical marijuana users currently take treatments is not optimal.

The nasal route of administration not only avoids first path metabolism it also offers precise and consistent dosing, convenience, and efficiency benefits that may also apply to delivery of cannabinoids. Initially our goal is to generate evidence for the use of these products, so that we can differentiate our products in the clinical and medical applications of cannabis. We intend to conduct additional phase one studies in order to determine pharmacokinetic parameters and compare viability of the active ingredients both through oral ingestion and nasal administration. One set has been completed, we intend to evaluate potential commercialization pathways including partnering transactions and/or Acerus led approaches.

That concludes the review of the key operational highlights for the quarter. Before we begin the financial review, I'd like to welcome Bob Motz to the Acerus team as our new Chief Financial Officer. Bob brings significant financial and operational experience to Acerus that will be critical as we scale for the next level of growth as a company. I would also like to personally thank Ken Yoon for his contribution to Acerus over the past year. Over to you Bob.

Bob Motz

Thanks Ed, good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Now moving onto the results.

Now moving onto the results. Total revenues which include up front and other milestone payments received from licensing activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, increased to $1.6 million and to $5.3 million from $1.4 million and $4.2million respectively for the same prior year periods. Note that prior period comparative results have been revised to reflect the adoption of the new revenue standard IFRS 15 in 2018. Readers should refer to Note 3 of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for additional details.

As Ed mentioned, product revenue was up during the quarter to $1.6 million and for the first nine months of the year to $5.2 million from $1.4 million and $3.6 million in the same prior year periods. The improvement was mainly due to higher Natesto sales in both Canada and the US and the introduction of UriVarx in Q1 of 2018. There was a slight decline in Estrace sales which were $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, versus $3.2 million for the same prior year period.

We again saw steady growth in Natesto sales in Canada, as we continue to see the benefits of our ongoing marketing initiatives. Increased sales were mainly due to inventory shipments to A2 in both Q1 and Q2, although there wasn't one in Q3. We expect Natesto revenues from the US to fluctuate between periods based on the timing of large and potentially irregular inventory orders. These orders may cause volatility in both quarterly and annual revenue figures until such inventory purchases become regular and/or top up revenues from A2 sales become a larger portion of our U.S. derived Natesto revenues.

As a result, changes in U.S. revenues on a period to period basis may not provide a clear indication of annual Natesto sales trends in the U.S. Cost of goods sold for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, was $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million for the prior year period. Gross margins remained consistent with the level of sales. Cost of goods sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $2.8 million compared with $1.9 million in the same 2017 period. Gross margins were impacted by revenue from shipments of Natesto inventory which are sold to A2 at a contractual supply price with a top-up margin.

When A2 sells the product when we receive additional top-up revenue that has no related cost of goods. We expect to continue to see fluctuations in gross margin depending on the relative proportion of revenue from inventory shipments versus top-up revenue. As a reminder, the arrangement with A2 provides for receipt of a double-tiered supply price that escalated to 25% of net sales on July 1, 2018, up from 16% previously. As previously noted, during Q2 of 2018, we recorded a $6.7 million expense related to the Mattern Buyout.

Research and development costs were $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 versus $0.4 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. R&D expenses increased by $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, up from $1.5 million in the same 2017 period. The reasons for the increase were similar for both the 3 and 9 month periods and were largely a result of increased clinical trial expense mainly due to costs associated with the various Natesto studies including the cardiovascular trial in the US and cannabinoid trial set up costs. There was also an increase in salaries and benefits due to additional personnel hired. This was partially offset by the decrease in amortization of intangible assets due to the extension of the expected life of certain assets.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, up from $1.8 million in the prior period. SG&A expenses increased by $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, up from $4.9 million in the prior year period. Salaries, benefits, and share-based compensation all increased over the prior year mainly due to additional personnel including the on-boarding of the sales team in Q4 of 2017.

Selling expenses increased due to higher levels of activity related to Natesto and the launch of UriVarx. Professional fees and business development fees increased over the prior year due to higher consulting fees related to the additional business activities and vacant personnel positions. Office and sundry expenses also increased over the prior year mainly due to the increase in personnel and related recruiting fees.

We incurred a net loss of $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, essentially flat when compared to the net loss of $2.9 million in the same period in the prior year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, net loss was $13.7 million and $6.8 million respectively. Basic and diluted loss per share for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, were $0.01 and $0.06 vs. $0.01 and $0.03 for the same period in 2017, respectively. The increase in net loss for the nine months period was principally due to the accruals for minimum annual royalty and the Mattern Buyout obligation recorded in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, were losses of $1.5 million and $3.8 million versus losses of $0.8 million and $3.0 million for the same period in 2017. Although we saw strong revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA loss increased due to the addition of personnel and increased selling and clinical trial expenses as we look to further drive revenue growth and advance our clinical pipeline.

At September 30, 2018, the company had cash of $1.2 million compared to cash of $3.2 million on December 31, 2017. However, subsequent to quarter end, we closed on an $11 million loan facility with SWK Funding LLC, a healthcare focused specialty finance company. $9 million of the $11 million facility was immediately advanced and used to settle the Endo promissory note of $9 million as well as the Quantius debt facility that was at $4.2 million with the balance being kept for general corporate purposes. The remaining $2 million of the SWK facility will be advanced once certain future conditions are met.

Strengthening the balance sheet and gaining better access to capital have been core strategic priorities in recent quarters. And in Q2, we completed a bought deal financing with net proceeds of $5.8 million and more recently secured the new SWK loan facility which is expected to provide us with improved access to capital over a longer term and at a lower rate than our previous lender.

As a result, we’ve extinguished some of our near-term obligations including the Endo note and can now focus on operating and growing the business for the longer term. Going forward, we'll continue to evaluate an array of options to further strengthen the balance sheet and improve our access to capital.

In closing, please note that the financial information provided on today's call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes, and management's discussion and analysis as well as the annual information form dated March 20, 2018. You can also find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Ed back to you.

Ed Gudaitis

Thank you, Bob. This concludes our prepared remarks for the call today. We'd like to turn it over to the operator for questions. Paul, can you open it up for Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] The first question is from Andre Uddin from Mackie Research Capital. Please go ahead; sir, your line is open.

Andre Uddin

Just looking at US Natesto sales this quarter, was the discontinuation of the 0 voucher program, was that the greatest factor in terms of the drop in sales for Q3.

Ed Gudaitis

Great question, Andre. Thanks for that this morning. So, if you look at US Natesto sales and if I look at kind of the available data that's there, a couple things have affect results in Q3. And as Bob said, first of all we did not have an inventory shipment that we had in the prior quarter. So that as we have said previously is a big driver of kind of the unevenness of the sales potentially. If you look at the actual prescription trend through the quarter, the last part of the quarter we certainly see a growth in the trend and acceleration of total prescriptions and new prescriptions in the U.S. There had been a step down reset when the voucher program was discontinued and if you look kind of longitudinally overtime, you see sort of that step down reset in script trend.

What that was voucher your scripts are being counted as, as part of the total prescription trend, so you do see them step down and be eliminated. And since that point, again, very positive I think beginning to see acceleration in growth in the most recent period from available script data in the U.S. and from an overall revenue perspective because we didn't have the inventory shipment in this quarter that's why you see us, we've been seeing that sort of lumpiness in the results. There certainly will be more information provided by our partners A2 on their call tomorrow but those are the general trends that we're seeing and can certainly help explain what we saw in the quarter.

Andre Uddin

And then, just also on -- going back to Natesto again, looking at the prescription trends, is that pickup now, is that primarily due to the reimbursement programs that they’ve been put in place.

Ed Gudaitis

A couple of things, I think it's a great question. So I think part of what we're seeing happening in the U.S. is yes, there's an effect in the specialty pharmacy reimbursement program in terms of both the fulfilling prescriptions but also in terms of driving refills. And actually the other thing that we're seeing too is just again continued execution and results by the sales team in the U.S. I had the pleasure of spending three days with three of the A2 reps recently in the northeast of the U.S. Just a regular field days and field rides, and I can certainly say that the sales team that I saw was effective, was making good progress with respect to their customers and the feedback from the customers and the representative themselves was the QST pharmacy program was a big help in terms of securing that initial prescription but also beginning to drive refill. So, I would say those two things that are really good execution pieces that are driving the continued growth that we're starting to see in the U.S.

Andre Uddin

And then just in terms of Estrace, was there any change in price seen in Q3 that impacted it?

Ed Gudaitis

So, we did see a change in pricing. We put through a price increase in Ontario about 2% in the quarter. So that we can take price, we continue to take price on Estrace. We did not, there was no other pricing pressure downward, we continue to move that up where we can in the various provincial markets.

Andre Uddin

And can you also give us a bit of an update in terms of BD, how that’s going both in licensing out licensing? That would be great.

Tricia Symmes

Hi Andrea, it's Tricia speaking. Can you just repeat your question with regards to in and out licensing?

Andre Uddin

Just if you could just provide me maybe just a bit of an update on how everything's going and what you're seeing out there in terms of product, opportunities, as well as how potential partners are looking at your products?

Tricia Symmes

Absolutely, as Ed mentioned previously on the call, we are actively preparing files for some of the recent products that we have in licensed both avanafil as well as Shact now known as LIDBREE. We're still very active in the in-licensing field, we've just attended CPHI which is one of the major business development conferences and we're continuing to pursue opportunities both in the men's and women's health franchise. We are looking at products both on the RX side as well as in drug device combination as well as products in the OTC or OTX side with strong clinical data. I expect that we’ll have further updates that I be able to provide in the first half of 2019.

And with regards to the out-licensing side, as Ed mentioned, we now cover 70 countries in the testosterone market and that represents about 97% of the testosterone market globally. So, we feel very confident that we are covering the largest market with that opportunity. We will continue to look at a few other markets that do represent an opportunity as we move into 2019. But our focus now is really on our partners filing these applications in those regions and ensuring that we launch Natesto in the rest of the world successfully.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. No further questions registered, I will return the meeting back to Mr. Gudaitis.

Ed Gudaitis

Excellent, thank you Paul. Just in summary, in the third quarter of 2018, we continued to make progress against an array of strategic priorities. We continue to focus on driving increased revenue from our existing commercial portfolio of prescription and natural health products focused on men's and women's health. In parallel, we continue to actively seek additional opportunities to add to this portfolio in-licensing complementary products that we can seek marketing approval for from Health Canada and commercializing in the near term by leveraging our existing sales force.

Finally, we are actively leveraging our in-house drug development capabilities to advance early-stage initiatives through phase one clinical testing as evidenced by the work already done on our cannabinoid initiative, in combination the various elements of our strategy are focused on creating sustainable shareholder value in the near, medium, and longer term and we're very pleased with the progress we've made over the last couple of quarters. That concludes today's call, we look forward updating you all on our progress in our fiscal year end call. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

