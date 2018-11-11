Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (FTPLF) CEO Chad Wasilenkoff on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Chad Wasilenkoff - Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Loewen - Chief Financial Officer

Giovanni Iadeluca - President, Thurso mill

Mark Kirby - Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts

Joe Nemeth - Lead Director

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress' third quarter 2018 conference call. With me today are Chadwick Wasilenkoff, our Chief Executive Officer; Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of our Thurso mill; Mark Kirby, the CEO of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts, our new Xylitol Division; and Joe Nemeth, our Lead Director.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides of the presentation, which has been made available for reference through our Web site at www.fortressge.com, under the financials tab or you can request a copy at info@fortressge.com.

During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and our expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During the conference call, management will also make reference to operating EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss. For a definition of operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income or loss to operating EBITDA and calculation of adjusted net income or loss, please see management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

I'll now pass the call on to Chad for opening remarks.

Chad Wasilenkoff

Thanks Kurt and good morning everyone. This is Chad Wasilenkoff. Thought, I'd begin the call today by briefly discussing the recent announcement relating to management changes at Fortress Global. As announced, I've resigned as President and CEO and would be leaving the company on December 5, 2018. I will however continue to serve as a Director. As you may know, I've been with Fortress since it was founded and formed in 2006 and then went public shortly thereafter.

Over these past 12 years I've led the company through numerous transactions and capital raising initiatives including successful divestitures of our initial business segments through the sale of Preston and Landquart mills and expansion to new industries that we felt were undervalued and had significant growth potentials, namely dissolving pulp and more recently our bioproducts or Xylitol Division.

With the change in the company's corporate strategy to focus on operational excellence, I believe that my skill sets could be best applied elsewhere and I therefore decided to resign and pursue other business opportunities. Replacing me is President and CEO, Giovanni Iadeluca. Giovanni has been with Fortress since October 2016, serving as President of our wholly owned subsidiary Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., the owner of our Thurso mill.

He has over 20 years of senior management experience in the manufacturing industry, notably serving as CEO of AV Terrace Bay Incorporated, which he was responsible for the restart and the successful turnaround of the Terrace Bay pulp and paper mill. Giovanni is also a professional Chartered Accountant. He brings unique skills and operation experience to this role that the board including myself believes to immensely valuable to us to grow the company's business.

Giovanni has demonstrated outstanding leadership capability, implementing new operating procedures and practices as well as strengthening the senior operating team, which have resulted in a step change in operational performance at the Thurso mill in the past couple of quarters. I'm confident that these improvements would be sustained and under Giovanni's leadership that Thurso mill will realize the full operational potential.

The bioproducts segment was transitioned to Giovanni's responsibility prior to this announcement and he will continue to advance this segment and the exciting prospects it brings to this company. Over the next month, I'll continue working with Giovanni to ensuring totally formal transition of leadership and will continue to be available thereafter in my capacity as a Director to provide any further assistance.

We're very excited to welcome Giovanni as President and CEO of Fortress Global and I'll now ask Giovanni to provide an overview of the third quarter financial results.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thank you, Chad and good morning everyone. Let me start by saying that I'm very excited about this opportunity and challenge. I'll bring enhanced focus on the operational performance of our mill, further augment our human capital and seek to generate value for the company and its stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Fortress Global team to realize FSC mills full operational potential and equally to advance the bioproduct segment.

For today's call, I'll provide an overview on the third quarter and an update on the dissolving pulp segment followed my Mark Kirby, who will provide an update on Fortress advanced bioproducts. Kurt Loewen will then provide some more material on the financial results for the third quarter of 2018. We will then open the call up for your questions.

Please turn to Slide 3 in the presentation. Fortress Global reported 2018 third quarter operating EBITDA from continuing operations of 7.5 million. The dissolving pulp segment generated positive EBITDA of 9 million and the bioproducts segment generated operating EBITDA loss of 400,000. Corporate costs for the quarter were 1.1 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, we extended the debentures that were due at the end of 2019 to December 31, 2021. As part of the extension, the interest rate payable under debentures has increased from 9.75% from 7%. We believe the successful extension of the debentures provides the company with the financial flexibility to achieve our operational goals.

Slide 4 and 5 of the presentation outlines the dissolving pulp segment results for the third quarter, which generated positive EBITDA of $9 million. This is the second best historical EBITDA result at the Thurso mill. During the early parts of the third quarter of 2018, the mill experienced some issues with tubes leaking within the recovery boiler. These issues have now been resolved along with other initiatives that were originally scheduled for the annual maintenance shutdown.

These successful projects indicate that the further operational improvements at the mill are achievable in the coming quarters. The remainder of the third quarter saw much improved operations at the mill. As mentioned the fourth quarter shut was successfully completed on schedule with the previously announced 50% production in downtime and slightly under budget. We have now received the fifth digester operating permit and expect the digester to have a positive impact on the fourth quarter operations.

Moving to Slide 6, we compare dissolving pulp prices to hardwood and softwood pulp prices as it illustrates continued support for the strong dissolving pulp pricing as swing mill capacities continued to focus on paper pulp production. Thurso has the ability to swing production to paper pulp, but economics indicate that we should remain 100% on dissolving pulp production. Before moving on to our bioproducts division I'd like to spend a few minutes talking about our operational excellence program, our new core focus.

Please turn to Slide 7. This slide is a graphic presentation of our 15x32, 23 initiative that we launched nine months back. This plan aligns our entire team towards operational metrics that coach the team to achieve 15 digesters every day at 32 tons per digester and 23 megawatts of cogeneration per day. You'll certainly note the progression and what the team has been able to accomplish.

Incrementally, we hit our targets more days every month. These results translate into organizational alignment which provides stability, which in turn is demonstrated by a step change production volume over the last six months.

Please turn to Slide number 8 for a graph on the last three years monthly productivity and note the improved stability over the past six months. Moving forward into 2019, we will challenge ourselves and push beyond these targets as we launch Phase 2 in January 2019.

I'll pass the call over to Mark now for some comments on FAB.

Mark Kirby

Thanks, Giovanni. As outlined in Slide 9, the Fortress Advanced Bioproducts division has continued work to advance its planned xylitol demonstration plant project. The Company intends to produce xylitol and potentially other valuable bioproducts from hemicellulose produced at the FSC mill using technology developed by Fortress Advanced Bioproducts. Our main priority is to finalize funding for the project.

As such, we continue to focus on negotiating definitive funding agreements with various organizations within the federal and provincial governments for up to 17.4 million of grant, equity and loan funding as was announced in July 2018. We're also securing additional non-dilutive funding and finalizing a Technology License and Collaboration Agreement with the major global food company that has supported development of the FortressAB technology.

In parallel to finalizing funding, we're completing the first milestone for the project, which involves specifying the process design basis and completing front end engineering design. This will confirm exactly what we will build, the specific equipment, scale and budget of the project. It includes undertaking a detailed review of the demonstration plant design and project implementation plan to ensure the project delivers its objectives in the most timely and effective manner. One of the objectives is to maximize the immediate positive benefits for the FFC mill.

Now over to Kurt for a brief review of the financials.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks Mark. On Slide 10, our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was 33 million of which 8 million was restricted. Included in the restricted cash balance was a 3.7 million deposit related to our 35.4 million secured loan with IAM Infrastructure Private Debt Fund loan from earlier in 2017 and CAD 4.3 million or 3.2 million Swiss in Asteroid's part of the hold back on the sale on the sale of the security paper product segment in late 2017, which is due to be released in June of 2019.

Cash increased by 1 million from the second quarter. We generated 8.6 million in cash from operations in the quarter, 5.5 million of this was used for cash investments in the mill, nearly half of which was spent on CapEx payables from prior quarters, effectively reducing obligations on the balance sheet and 2.6 million for debt servicing including the payment of 1.1 million of principal. We also received 0.5 million in government grants for our digester five project.

Looking forward to Q4 and Q1, we'll go through a typical seasonal working capital cycle where we will be building fiber inventory to ensure sufficient ageing and volume to carry through the spring breakup when working capital demand will then seasonally decline. Also as Giovanni addressed earlier, we had our shut in Q4, further investing in the mill.

Slide 11 presents an overview of SG&A expenses, which were 5.1 million in each of the second third quarter of 2018. Expectation is for consolidated SG&A including the bioproducts segment to be in the 5 million to 5.5 million per quarter.

On Slide 12, we have a schedule of our upcoming annual principal repayments. Please note that the 2019 principal payments as presented in the table are as of September 30. As mentioned by Giovanni [indiscernible] that was due at the end of 2019 was amended to be due now December 30, 2021. Based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, capital expenditure, short-term working capital requirements and future growth initiatives.

I'd now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Okay, the first question comes from Trevor Philips [ph] from London. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm just curious as to the timing of when you got the permit for the fifth digester and at what point it started - you started running it or if you have.

Giovanni Iadeluca

This is Giovanni. We received the permit just subsequent to the quarter, it was November 1. We had been testing the digester earlier on as part of the commissioning process and we're today running on five digesters.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you comment on the impact that's going to have in the upcoming quarter? I mean, should we expecting a stronger EBITDA figure for this upcoming quarter as a result?

Giovanni Iadeluca

It's a seasonal quarter, but we are expecting improved productivity. As we'd mentioned the digester will bring in 17,000 tons of additional tons annually. It will ramp up in the next quarter and we'll certainly see some benefits in this quarter and further in 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Giovanni Iadeluca

So if there's no further questions, thank you for dialing in. Thank you for the question and your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our results in the near future. Have a great day. Thank you.

