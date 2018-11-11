Epigenomics AG (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Vogt - VP, Corporate Communications & IR

Gregory Hamilton - CEO

Analysts

Simon Scholes - First Berlin

Dennis Berzhanin - equinet Bank

Randy Baron - Pinnacle Associates

Martin Brunninger - Goetzpartners Securities

Peter Vogt

Well, thank you, and hello, everybody. Thank you for joining Epigenomics' conference call today on our 2018 third quarter financial results.

Included in this presentation are forward-looking statements about our expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from our projections. More information about these risks and uncertainties can be found, for example, in our today's earnings press release and in our quarterly report.

Now our Chief Executive Officer, Greg Hamilton, will start with his opening remarks. Greg?

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 2018 earnings call. The third quarter performance was in line with expectations, and as we approach the end of the year, we have narrowed our guidance for 2018. The operational highlights for Q3 and the start of Q4 include our successful capital raise with gross proceeds of €22.3 million, CMS finalization of the Septin9 rate at $192 per test, the U.S. Congress urging CMS to cover the CRC blood test as part of the 2019 Medicare budget, and the CE marking of our liver cancer test 2 months ahead of schedule. Q3 and early Q4 have been pivotal for Epi, and we are happy to report that the company has achieved many of our key objectives for 2018.

For Q3, the revenue was approximately €500,000, which is a €200,000 improvement from Q3 prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA of negative €2.6 million was a €600,000 increase from prior year, mainly due to the increased R&D cost associated with the post-approval study for Epi proColon. The net loss for the quarter was negative €3 million compared to negative €1.1 million for Q3 2017. The variance was mainly driven by our non -- by nonrecurring stock expense reversal in Q3 2017. Cash consumption in the quarter was equivalent to the previous year at €2.7 million.

Epigenomics ended Q3 with €6.6 million in cash and marketable securities. In October, we completed a successful capital raise with gross proceeds up €22.3 million. 67% of the 12 million new shares issued were placed through the subscription rights of existing shareholders and the remaining shares were significantly oversubscribed by multiple new institutional investors in the U.S. These institutional investors included both health care specific funds and small-cap funds.

We have narrowed our 2018 guidance range for revenue to €1.5 million to €2.5 million and improved our adjusted EBITDA range to negative €11 million to negative €13 million from a previous range of negative €11.5 million to negative €14 million.

We continue to focus a significant amount of effort on Medicare reimbursement. We have successfully achieved an appropriate reimbursement rate of $192 per test, leaving our last remaining milestone coverage. In Q3, we have made good progress towards achieving Medicare coverage. The 2 potential methods for Medicare coverage are either legislation or a National Coverage Determination. These are mutually exclusive, that is either path can lead to coverage and each is independent of the other. On the legislative path, we have achieved a significant milestone in Q3 with the inclusion of specific language urging CMS to cover the blood test in the 2019 Health and Human Services appropriations bill. This bill is a formal budget for HHS, which houses Medicare. The last remaining step before our specific legislation can be moved to a vote and passed into law is the Congressional Budget Office score. We know that the House Ways and Means committee has requested a score for our bill, and we expect this score will be complete prior to year-end. Once the CBO score is complete, our specific legislation for coverage of Epi proColon can then be voted on by Congress. Yesterday's U.S. election results will not have an impact on our bill as our bill has clear bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

The NCD path, as issued by CMS, is a 2019 deliverable, and the next key step in this process will require completion and publication of a micro-simulation model. We are on track to have the model complete by year-end and expect publication within the first half of 2019, after which, we can utilize the outputs of that model for possible guideline inclusion. We believe this microsimulation model will serve as an important publication and that is expected to be among the most advanced colon cancer screening models published to date, as it will incorporate adherence, which all previous models have ignored and is well documented as a meaningful limitation.

The finalization of the $192 per test for Septin9 is a major achievement for the company. It signifies the value of the test, while also creating a meaningful opportunity for each hospital system to participate in the testing's revenue stream. At $192 per test, Septin9 will be the highest reimbursed molecular screening test, with also the largest available screening population. Once we receive coverage, Septin9 will become one of the most valuable molecular opportunities in the United States.

In October, we CE marked our HCC blood test for liver cancer detection 2 months earlier than anticipated. Liver cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in the world, with an approximately 95% mortality rate. We believe the global opportunity for our liver cancer test is greater than $3.5 billion. With the early completion of the CE marking, we have already begun the next key steps for this product. We plan to complete a cross-section U.S. study focused on early cancer detection by Q3 of 2019. Whole day pre-submission with the FDA, and then initiate a longitudinal perspective clinical trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2019.

As we enter Q4 2018, we have already accomplished many of our key goals for 2018. After a 2-year appeal process, we finally received the appropriate CMS pricing of $192 per test. We CE marked our liver cancer test 2 months earlier than expected. We completed a successful capital raise that will fund the company into 2020. We continue to make positive strides through our Medicare coverage and look to provide further updates at our next quarterly call.

I will now open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And the first questioner is Simon Scholes from First Berlin.

Simon Scholes

I have a couple of questions on the routes to coverage. First of all, on the bill, what is your best guess as to the timing of the passing of the bill in the United States? And secondly, with regards to the other route, on the assumption that the microsimulation results are positive, do you think this positive results could on their own be enough for CMS to issue a national coverage determination?

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Thank you, Simon. On your first question regards to the bill, for best guess, it's very hard to say. We're waiting for the CBO score, that's a requirement before any bill can be passed as we get must get CBO score, so we should have that this year. We're highly confident we will. Once we do, then the bill can move to vote. So that can happen as early as December of this year in the -- what's called of a lame-duck session, which is the session of Congress between the elections yesterday and the new session of Congress that starts in January. So that is a potential opportunity. However, it's remains to be seen what kind of legislation will pass during that time frame. And then after that, then the next window of opportunity is in January when the new session of Congress begins.

So as with any legislation, we cannot guarantee a result as it's up to Congress, but what we can do is position our bill to be in the best position possible, so -- and we believe we have done that. On your next question, on the NCD, will the microsimulation model publication be enough for CMS to issue an NCD, anything is possible. However, our communication with CMS has been very specific around guideline inclusion, and we believe that publication of the microsimulation model will be a significant factor for us to be included in guidelines. We do look for this to be a very important publication in this space. As I mentioned in the -- in my prepared remarks, these microsimulation models are used to determine intervals of testing and the harms and benefits of various colorectal cancer screening testing, and it's -- it was the main model used in the USPSTF guidelines. So our model, which we think we'll be enhanced with the inclusion of adherence which is an important factor, we think will be a pivotal publication in this space and one that will really help position the blood test as a key tool in eliminating colon cancer.

Simon Scholes

Can I just ask a supplementary?

Gregory Hamilton

Sure.

Simon Scholes

And that would be, when is the nextend major guideline issuing society due to issue guidelines?

Gregory Hamilton

It varies, Simon, there is -- there are no specific timetables for any of the guideline societies. They don't have annualized dates or prespecified dates by when they issue guidelines. So -- and they vary on interval by the different types. So for example, USPSTF issued guidelines in 2008 and then in 2016. There was an 8-year gap. The next expected USPSTF guideline is probably not until 2022 or 2023. That said, there are other societies, like the American Cancer Society, which just issued guidelines in 2018. They can update their guidelines, NCCN can update guidelines, Multi-Society Task Force, so there are many societies that issue colon cancer screening guidelines, and we believe that this publication will warrant many of those societies looking and potentially issuing updates to their guidelines.

Simon Scholes

Is it likely that the ACS having issued guidelines as recently as earlier this year, is likely to issue another set of guidelines to accommodate you in early 2019?

Gregory Hamilton

So yes, they can do that because they can issue an update. So they won't have to go back and redo what they have already done. They would just issue an update with the new information relative to the blood test.

Simon Scholes

Okay. So that mean -- it's possible then that we could get a -- an appendix from ACS?

Gregory Hamilton

It's possible for that or NCCN or other guideline societies, yes.

Next up is Dennis Berzhanin from equinet Bank.

Dennis Berzhanin

I have a few questions regarding the liver cancer test. First, just talking about Europe, I know you've gotten the CE mark recently in Europe, and I just want to see if you can provide some color on the commercial opportunity here? Do you foresee any challenges of generating significant revenue? And how is the process in general look compared to what you had to go through with Epi proColon? And what possible action steps do you have to take in the near future? And how long would the ramp up look like to get the test on the market? And then switching over to FDA. Have there been any communication from FDA regarding the perspective clinical trials that you're planning to do in 2019? Any feedback from them? And maybe if you have any detail as far as how long the trials would look like, how much cost it could potentially be? Those are my questions.

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Well, thank you, Dennis. First of all, in regards the commercialization question for EU, the product is CE marked, it's available for sale in Europe. We don't provide specific guidance on what we expect on sales out of Europe for a particular product. What I can tell you is we will incorporate that into our guidance for next year when we do issue guidance for 2019. But overall, in regards to how products are introduced in this market, most manufacturers like us, introduce a CE marked product first. However, typically, large-scale commercial adoption is dependent on FDA approval even in Europe, and the reason is, many European customers look to FDA approval as really the clinical validation of the product. So ultimately, we believe the long-term commercial viability of this product will be linked to the prospective trials that we do in the U.S. to get this product FDA approved. Which then -- in regards your FDA question, we have a very good idea of what we think the study is going to look like.

We haven't announced that yet. We're going to talk to FDA first. That said, we do know that AFP, which is a biomarker test that is currently used in some places for liver cancer screening or surveillance, it was a de novo 510(k). So there is already a regulatory path that has been determined for this disease. It is not a screening test so you're not screening average risk patients. These are patients that are symptomatic. They are -- they have cirrhosis of the liver, and they are in a form of surveillance program. So it is a diagnostic test. So the approval process will be that of a diagnostic test, so we think it will be just AFP, which is a de novo 510(k). And the reimbursement process is also much simpler because it will be a typical diagnostic product that we will get reimbursed just like other molecular diagnostic product. Screening Epi proColon is very unique. There have different rules for reimbursement for a screening test. So they're 2 very separate products, and we think the liver cancer will be an easier path, both from an FDA approval and a reimbursement process.

The next question comes from Randy Baron from Pinnacle Associates.

Randy Baron

I just wanted to follow-up on that first question. One, did the election yesterday change the timing of the CBO score at all? And then about the bill itself, can you just reiterate for all of us why you feel confident about its prospects, the bipartisan nature, et cetera?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. Thank, Randy. So the reason why -- I mean, we feel confident is we have strong bipartisan support on the bill, so it's introduced by both Democrats and Republicans, and we have cosponsors for each party. In regards to the CBO score, the CBO is independent. It's not partisan-based, and their ability to produce the score has nothing to do with who is in power, whether it's Democrat or Republican, they're completely independent. So we know the House Ways and Means Committee has requested the score, so in and of itself, that's very positive. The subcommittees do not waste their time requesting scores of bills that they do not think have a chance to be in voted on. So we see it as a positive, that we know that the score has been requested. We know CBO is working on it, and we're awaiting that -- the outcome of that score. Once we have that, then the bill can move to vote, and again, we feel very confident about it because when we have talked to both sides of the aisle about the bill, it makes sense for each parties' constituents. So when we look at the poor screening rates in the U.S., they're currently about 62%, that's the average.

But the reality is that for African-Americans and Hispanics, the screening rates are lower than 50%. And then -- so that is a very strong drive for the Democratic party to get access to care to those minority populations. On the flip side of that, rural America, so basically anyone outside -- 25 miles outside of the city center, has screening rates that are also below 50%. So for the Republican party which has a very strong base in rural America, it's very important for them to also show an initiative that they are trying to bring health care to those patients as well. So it's a very easy conversation with members of Congress when the answer is, "Hey, for patients who don't get screened, a blood test is a very viable option." They understand it, it's very easy to comprehend. They can understand why people would do it and it's a disease that ultimately shouldn't exist if people do get screened appropriately.

So we come to the next questioner, it is Martin Brunninger from goetzpartners securities.

Martin Brunninger

I have a couple of very short questions, they are slightly different. First of all, could you give us also an update on Epi proLung on the lung cancer just where you are? And I understand you have pushed it obviously a bit behind because you have at the moment bigger fish to fry, but still would appreciate an update where you stand there and what your thinking is? And secondly, could you also give us a bit of an update where you stand outside the U.S. with Epi proLiver? And here, what your efforts are in terms of getting into the guidelines? And what your plans there are? And thirdly, perhaps if you could give us also an update on the Chinese investor as well, what the current thinking and strategic views are?

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Thank you, Martin. I'll answer all of those. Hopefully, I can answer all of the questions before my voice goes out again. I roughly have a very bad cold, so if my voice has gone in and out, I apologize. In regards to lung cancer, we have, in essence, pushed that product back, and the reason is, is that while we feel very excited about that opportunity, the reality is we still have some work to do to optimize the approval of that product. And when we compare the efforts that we would need to spend in optimizing that product right now versus using those resources, both dollars and people, to push liver cancer forward and liver cancer, obviously, becomes very easy decision. And the reason is, is that the performance of our liver cancer test today already is much greater than the current standard of care. The current standard of care for early cancer detection with ultrasound and AFP is somewhere between 60% and 65%, and the initial data from our products at 91%.

And then probably more importantly, the early stage detection rate for ultrasound is about 45% and the data from our product is early cancer detection rate of around 73%. So the liver cancer product is clearly superior to the current standard of care, and that's why we're marshaling resources behind that right now. And not only us, but we have been fortunate that we've been able to take the data and talk with the worldwide experts in ' regards to liver cancer, so these are the people who have written the liver cancer guidelines in the U.S. and the World Health Organization guidelines for liver cancer surveillance. We actually are now partnering with many of them. They are so excited about the data, they are actually working with us to help design the trials that we will present to the FDA for ultimate approval. The rationale behind that is when we get these people involved upfront, they help us design of the trials, we go through, we get FDA approval. If then helps us get into guidelines sooner rather than later, because these are the people who, in essence, write the guidelines, and their input upfront is critical for making that happen. And then I think, Martin, you had one last question on outside the U.S. So right now, we are exploring strategic partnerships in regards to liver cancer, specifically in China. China is going to be a key market for liver cancer, 50% of all the liver cancer cases in the world come from China. So it is a pretty big opportunity. But we are going to take our time and make sure that we identify the right strategic partner and then move forward once we name that partner.

Martin Brunninger

Okay, great. Yes, in terms of -- one last question. I mean, I totally get the decision and I think it's probably right -- it's just the right decision to focus on those projects where you have better return short term. Just on the liver side, I've seen the precious data and the clinical set. But I was just also trying to get it up to the discussion you have with European authorities in terms of economic outcomes with your liver cancer tests and you've done a bit of work as you know, and I think there are compelling data as well, and I guess, bringing it into the European guidelines would probably do you also some flavor. And I just wondered whether you can give us some flavor where you are with those regulators?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So as you know, the first two studies that were done on our liver cancer test were actually done in Europe, one in France and one in Germany. We have already, through a partnership with a collaborator, initiated a -- an additional trial in France, and then once we have data from that trial, we then think that, coupled with the studies that we're doing in the U.S., we then will have the ability to approach the European regulators in regards to the use of the product in Europe.

At the moment, there seem to be no further questions.

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining our Q3 earnings call. We look forward updating you at our year-end 2018 call. And I wish everyone a good afternoon. Thank you. Bye.