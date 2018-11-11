H Lundbeck A/S (HLUKF) CEO Deborah Dunsire on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Deborah Dunsire - CEO & President

Anders Götzsche - EVP & CFO

Anders Pedersen - EVP, Research & Development

Peter Anastasiou - EVP, North America

Jacob Tolstrup - EVP, Commercial Operations

Trung Huynh - Crédit Suisse

James Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wimal Kapadia - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Martin Parkhøi - Danske Bank

Timothy Race - Deutsche Bank

Peter Sehested - Handelsbanken

Marietta Miemietz - Primavenue Advisory Services Limited

Today, I am pleased to present Deborah Dunsire, President and CEO; Anders Götzsche, the Executive Vice President and CFO; and Anders Pedersen, Executive Vice President, Research and Development. Speakers, please begin.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you very much, operator, and thank you all for your interest in Lundbeck. Welcome to this Lundbeck teleconference covering our financial report for the first nine months of 2018. Together with me are our Chief Financial Officer, Anders Götzsche; our head of R&D, Anders Pedersen; Peter Anastasiou, EVP of North America; Jacob Tolstrup, EVP of commercial operations.

On Slide 2, you can see the company's disclaimer, which I know you've read many times before, so I won't read it out. Let's go directly to Slide 3.

Firstly, as this is the first time we are talking since I joined Lundbeck on September 3, let me start with some comments on why I chose to join Lundbeck and how I see the future. Lundbeck has had a long and successful history of bringing new medicines forward in the fields of neurology and psychiatry to drive better outcomes for people living with these diseases. It is a company that's held in high regard by physicians and investigators in the field for our commitment to advancing care in these fields. It's also a company with a strong reputation for integrity, both in science and business practices. It's a privilege to be invited to lead such a company. It also fits with my personal objective as a physician working in this industry to spend my energies to tackle the areas of highest unmet need and bring forward transformative medicines. The patients with diseases in the area of neurology and psychiatry carry an enormous burden with their disease, and the numbers of people affected are growing around the world. There is an absolute need for new and improved approaches to care.

The first two months with Lundbeck have confirmed that I've joined a passionate, committed and highly skilled team of colleagues around the world. We have a very strong foundation for developing the company further as we pursue our vision to bring new medicines to people with -- living with diseases of the brain and by doing so, deliver long-term sustainable growth.

I'd like to thank Anders Götzsche for his steady leadership during the transition, which helped the company deliver a very strong first nine months. As you might expect with the arrival of a new leader, we're currently conducting a strategic review within the company and will be able to speak more about that the next time we talk at the time of our full year results in February. What I can say right now is that the company has an ambition to create sustainable, profitable growth through delivering new medicines to patients. We will look to maximize the opportunity with our currently available brands on the market, look to our internal pipeline for acceleration opportunities and the potential for transformative approaches and will continue to seek to supplement the pipeline with external innovation that fits our strategy and core strengths in the central nervous system. With that, please turn to Slide 4.

In the first nine months of the year, we've seen continued improvements in our revenue and profitability. Revenue growth has been solid despite headwinds from exchange rate and generic erosion, as well as coming from a continued focus on cost and disciplined investment. While I've been here too short a time to claim credit for this, it's great to see the strength of execution and operational excellence driving these results. They enable us to raise our guidance on both revenue and profitability. The revenue range will be DKK17.7 billion to DKK18.1 billion. And on EBIT, it will be between DKK5.1 billion and DKK5.4 billion.

Revenue grew 12% in local currencies in the period, reaching DKK13.9 billion. Our key products continued growing strongly across all regions of the world, achieving 29% growth in local currencies. In parallel with the sales growth, we have managed our costs very effectively, thus reported EBIT increased by 28%, reaching DKK4.5 billion and the reported EBIT margin reached 32%.

Finally, we see a very strong growth in earnings per share of 56%. Anders Gotzsche will discuss the financial performance in more detail and Anders Gersel will provide a brief pipeline update towards the end of the call.

Before we go on, I would just acknowledge that the Phase III outcome for 35700 announced two weeks ago was a tremendous disappointment for patients whose schizophrenia is not adequately treated with current therapy, as well as for us here at Lundbeck. The results from the DAYBREAK trial demonstrated that 35700 is a safe and well-tolerated antipsychotic medication, having a similar efficacy as conventional therapy in this treatment-resistant indication, thus not achieving the goal we set out for superior performance against current standards of care. We're in the midst of evaluating if there is a viable path forward for 35700.

Importantly, Lundbeck is in a strong financial position, as I have already outlined. This gives us the ability to be thoughtful in ensuring that our strategies to drive profitable growth are implemented in the context of our strategic priorities and core capabilities, building on the strength of our marketed portfolio and driving forward the strongest assets in that portfolio and selectively supplementing with external innovation.

Please turn to Slide 5. We have a marketed portfolio of 5 key brands, which are generating substantial growth, up 29% in local currencies. Each of the brands have achieved double-digit growth. Furthermore, all 3 geographic regions are growing and developing in line with expectations. China has become Lundbeck's second largest market. The growth in these key brands is a testament to the excellence and execution by the organization, both in development and in sales and marketing around the world.

Please turn to Slide #6. Our North American region is continuing to perform well, achieving 10% growth in local currencies, reaching DKK8.1 billion. Our key brands constitute around 80% of sales and grew 28% in local currencies.

For the full year of 2018, North America is expected to grow in local currencies, despite the expected negative effect from the loss of exclusivity on Onfi in October. Europe has seen a nice turnaround and is now growing by 7% to DKK2.3 billion, driven by our key products, which constitute 43% of sales. The largest market for Lundbeck in Europe are France, Italy and Spain, which constitute around 45% of sales in the region. Rexulti has now been formally approved for schizophrenia in Europe, including Switzerland, and we expect to start launching it from the first half of 2019.

International Markets increased 13% in local currencies, reaching DKK2.8 billion for the period. These markets constitute 21% of our revenue. This region is still in the early part of the rollout for our key products. Those products grew by 41% in local currencies. We expect to see significant long-term growth for these products in the region. The largest markets in our International Markets arena are China, Brazil, Japan and South Korea.

Japan is an investment area for Lundbeck as we will establish our own commercial organization here for the expected launch of Trintellix, pending approval next year.

In China, our second largest market, we have recently launched Azilect and Brintellix. We'll now touch in more detail on each of the key brands. Please turn to Slide 7.

Revenue from Brintellix -- or Trintellix, reached DKK1.5 billion in the period, of which 55% was generated in North America. In the U.S., Trintellix has a volume share of 0.8% and the value share of 21% and both are still increasing. Brintellix in Europe and International Markets is also growing nicely. In the 3 large European markets, France, Italy and Spain, we see volume market shares now exceeding 2% and value shares in the 6% to 7% range, with continued strong momentum. We also see a solid performance in countries, such as South Korea and Canada, and Brintellix has recently launched in China.

Trintellix' strong continued growth 5 years post approval reflects the market's appreciation of the value it provides in addressing unmet needs for patients with depression. We foresee the brand continuing to grow well into the future. As you are aware, we achieved revised labeling in the U.S. earlier in 2018 regarding the inclusion of processing speed, a key marker for cognition in depressed patients, most recently, that Trintellix benefit in tolerability versus some other medications, vis-à-vis treatment emergent sexual dysfunction, is now reflected in the Trintellix label.

Turning to Slide 8. Rexulti is still mainly a U.S. franchise and outside North America, it is only launched currently in Australia. But in the coming months, we'll commence the launch in markets in Europe as well as Saudi Arabia and Mexico. As you can see from the graph at the right-hand side of the slide, the significant uptake continues and momentum looks solid. In terms of revenue, Rexulti achieved DKK1.2 billion in sales for the period, representing a very strong growth of 42% in local currencies. The week-over-week growth continues to outpace the branded market in general, and the uptake is strong relative to prior anti-psychotic product launches. The volume share is approaching 0.6% in Canada and 1% in Australia, both countries where Rexulti is only approved for schizophrenia.

In the U.S., the volume share has reached 1.5% and the value market share exceeds 13%. We continue to have high expectations for this product as Rexulti has an attractive profile and is highly regarded by the medical community.

Turning to Slide 9. Abilify Maintena grew 23% in local currencies to approximately DKK1.2 billion through the 9 months, primarily driven by growth in Europe. Abilify Maintena's volume share now exceeds 20% in most markets and is continuing to gain market share. In markets such as Italy, U.K. and Canada, we even see shares exceeding 25%. In the U.S., we have seen a positive effect from the approval of bipolar disorder last year and the value share has increased to 22%.

Abilify Maintena is the second most prescribed, long-acting injectable treatment for patients with schizophrenia in many markets. The overall growth in the LAI market is relatively stable, around 13%, reflecting the importance of this form of delivery in managing patient's illness.

I'll now turn to Slide 10. Northera grew 16% in local currency to DKK1.3 billion for the period. We see continued growth for Northera in the future. Although sales growth in Q3 was negatively impacted by a number of factors, including inventory fluctuations and a temporary backlog of patients in process awaiting therapy, the backlog is expected to clear in the fourth quarter.

Next slide, please. Onfi grew an impressive 30% in local currency to DKK2.7 billion. As expected, the product lost exclusivity on the 21st of October, and we've already seen several introductions of generic clobazam for both tablets and liquid. Additionally, we see unusually aggressive pricing by the generic companies.

Given that we are only a couple of weeks into this process, it's difficult to assess the impact exactly, but we are monitoring it closely. As we have previously communicated, we will see a significant erosion of the product in the coming quarters.

I'll now hand the microphone over to Anders Götzsche.

Anders Götzsche

Thanks, Deborah. Please turn to Slide 12. Clearly, the negative development in our main currencies are impacting our revenue performance, especially in North America and International Markets, being visible on the table at the right side. In local currencies, we see solid growth in all regions and strong growth for our key products. In order for you to better assess the operational performance, we have from the first quarter this year split out the effect from hedging into a separate line item instead of distributing them to the individual products.

As the U.S. dollar has declined since last year, we have recognized a gain of DKK308 million in hedging impact. I'll get to the cost ratios in a minute. The effective tax rate has declined and consequently, we see a very strong growth in our net profit and subsequently our earnings per share, which have grown by 57% and 56%, respectively.

Cost of sales declined 11% to DKK1.6 billion while at the same time growing the top line by 8%. Our gross margin has therefore improved following improved product mix, with reduced royalties and lower amortization, thereby reaching 81.3% for this period compared to 77.3% for the same period last year.

For this year -- for the full year 2018, we still expect the gross margin to reach a level of 80% to 82%. The SG&A cost decreased from DKK4.8 billion to DKK4.4 billion, which is a decline of 7.6%. The SG&A ratio for the period was 31.7%, compared to 37.1% the year before. The SG&A ratio for the full year 2018 is expected to improve compared to 2017, and we still expect to reach a level around 33% to 35%. R&D cost increased by 19% to DKK2.3 billion, representing 16.4% of revenue. We expect the R&D ratio to increase to a level around 17% for the full year and will likely increase further next year. Based on these cost ratios, the EBIT margin has improved significantly from last year. The margin improved from 27.1% to 32%.

Next slide, please. Lundbeck continues to generate a very strong cash flow. The cash flow from operations has increased with 70% to DKK4.6 billion. Following the strong increase in company's operating profit and declining tax rate, Lundbeck has also showed a significant improvement in our return-on-invested capital. Net cash increased to DKK5.4 billion by the end of the quarter, up 46%. Our operations has generated DKK5.3 billion in positive cash flow.

Investments include the acquisition of Prexton as we did in March 2018 of €100 million and the EU approval milestone of Rexulti of $50 million. We expect net cash to be around DKK5.5 billion by the end of 2018. Next slide, please. We have had a very good performance so far through 2018, and we expect continued growth for our key products and growth in all 3 regions in local currencies for the year. 2018, and especially the fourth quarter, will be impacted by introductions of generic versions of Onfi and continued generic erosion on Xenazine and Sabril.

However, we do see room for raising the guidance. The outlook for 2018 revenue is now expected to reach DKK17.7 billion to DKK18.1 billion versus previously a range of DKK17.6 billion to DKK18.0 billion. We expect to see continued improvement in our profitability in '18, and EBIT is now expected to reach between DKK5.1 billion and DKK5.4 billion, compared to previously DKK4.9 billion to DKK5.2 billion for the year, which indicates that the EBIT margin will be of at least 28%. Please note that the EBIT in the fourth quarter will benefit from the gain from a settlement made in Australia.

For the financial items, you should expect a net amount of plus/minus DKK50 million, depending on the currency development. The reported tax rate is expected to be around 26% to 28% in 2018, which will also be the range in the near future. It is important to note that the cash tax rate is somewhat lower, and we expect it to be around 20%.

I will now hand over to our head of R&D, Anders Pedersen, to go through some updates from R&D pipeline.

Anders Pedersen

Thank you, Anders. And please turn to Slide #16. First, let me start by saying that the outcome of 35700 was a disappointment and illustrates how difficult it is to reach significant superiority with new medicines, especially for treatment-resistant patients. And I'll get back to that project in a minute. 35700 aside, I am pleased that we have been able to move the portfolio forward, and we have in the last 5 to 6 months been able to take 3 projects into clinical testing within our core areas. In addition, we have added Foliglurax to the Phase II pipeline, coming in from our acquisition of Prexton Pharmaceuticals in March of 2018. We also continued progression in other areas of the pipeline.

Our immunotherapy project for Alzheimer's, 2513, will start a Phase II proof-of-concept study early next year. And in addition, 11167 is about to start Phase II this year. We continue the effort of supplementing our pipeline through accessing external innovation to report our own project or to bring in additional assets.

Next slide, please. The headline results are here, graphically illustrated. As you know, that 35700 program was designed to tackle the major unmet need of finding a new treatment for patients resistant to conventional therapies. The results demonstrated 35700 to be safe and well tolerated and similarly effective to conventional therapy in this indication. We did not achieve the goal of superiority performance against the current standard of care. This is clearly a disappointing news for our patients and the clinical centers who have worked with us, as well as for us internally in Lundbeck. The 35700 team is now working to fully analyze and better understand the deterrence of the data.

Given our strong financial position also for the coming years, we have the ability to continue to drive our interesting pipeline forward, and we will continue to look at how we can potentially accelerate the programs within our internal portfolio. Next slide, please. To conclude, we have had a good year on many fronts, both advancing and expanding the pipeline. We are also driving the increased use of big data, machine learning and advanced analytic tools, with the goal of streamlining our approach to drug development. This helps us in addressing patient trajectories and in different indication as well as to evaluate key symptomatology development for a lot of patient groups.

We also expect that we will have interesting and hopefully positive news flow in the next 12 months or so, and we look forward to discussing the advances as they occur in 2019.

I'll hand back to Deborah for concluding remarks.

Deborah Dunsire

Thank you, Anders. Please turn to Slide 19. To summarize, we are delighted to announce very strong sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2018 and upgraded guidance ranges for the full year. Today's financial report confirms our strong financial position, with Lundbeck being on track to deliver its best financial results ever. We will face headwinds on revenue growth in the coming quarters as we weather the expected decline in Onfi sales.

While the setback with 35700 is obviously a great disappointment, we have also had good progress in our earlier R&D work, with 4 new projects moved into the clinical pipeline. We'll continue to build our future strategy on Lundbeck's core strengths, our skills and knowledge in disease biology and technologies within psychiatry and neurology. We'll optimize the company's ability to create long-term sustainable growth by capitalizing on the marketed brands, advancing and indeed accelerating assets within our internal R&D pipeline, and supplementing those with high-quality external innovation as we refresh and replenish our pipeline.

We are looking forward to present the conclusions from our strategic review with the Annual Report in 2018 early next year.

With that, I would like to thank you all for your interest and open the question-and-answer session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Trung Huynh from Crédit Suisse.

Trung Huynh

Trung from Crédit Suisse. Congratulations to Deborah on joining the team. I have 3, if I may. So firstly, you've been in your new role now for 2 months. Can you tell us your initial impressions? What surprised you positively? Or on the flip side, what surprised you negatively since joining Lundbeck? Secondly, you know you're conducting this thorough review of the company. Just on your priorities for cash, could you give us an idea what areas of focus you're looking at? Lundbeck's spoken about doing smaller deals in the past, returning more economics. Has that view changed? And then finally, just a product question on Northera. Sales were lower year-on-year. You mentioned an inventory fluctuation and administrative burdens causing this backlog to patients. Can you give us more color to these issues? And what gives you confidence in reversing them? And potentially what size is this backlog?

Deborah Dunsire

So the first two months at Lundbeck I think have confirmed what I saw from the outside. It's a company with a great heritage, a real passion and commitment around the patients facing the burden of diseases of the brain. And that heritage is built on really strong skills and understanding in the area. It's been tremendous to get to know the people within the company and see those skills and that passion manifest really throughout the organization, not only here in Denmark, but also around the world. So nothing that I saw from the outside has been refuted when I came to the inside. In fact, my perceptions has been strengthened.

Your second question, with respect to the review ongoing and our priorities for cash, I wouldn't preempt that review by coming up with any conclusions. But I reiterate, we need to invest for growth and we'll need to invest behind our marketed brands to be sure that we can capitalize on the right patients and the base patients for those brands, accelerate the internal pipeline and look for opportunities and indications where we may be able to streamline and accelerate development. And then on the external innovations side, look at all potential avenues for growth, be it licensing, partnership or acquisition, we don't only have one thing in mind. What's critical is that any investment we make, we need to consider in the framework of creating long-term profitable growth for the company. So with every investment, we'll be asking ourselves the question, how will we gain a return for our shareholders, based on this investment? We're on a very strong financial foundation, so we can afford to be thoughtful and disciplined in our criteria for return as we approach both internal and external investment. Our third question on Northera, I'm going to hand over to Peter, our head of the North American business, to take that in detail.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. First, I want to reiterate that there was clearly underlying demand growth for Northera. And so on the two specific issues that you asked about in terms of inventory fluctuations, of course, there's always fluctuations that occur between quarter-to-quarter, that clearly happened in our view between Q2 and Q3 that affects Q3 numbers. And then also on the backlog, let me describe that for a second. So we have a call center that does the intake of prescriptions and processes those prescriptions. That call center moved from one location to another. And there was unexpected issues with that move that led to the backlog of patients being processed. And we are on track, as we said in the release, to have that backlog resolved in the fourth quarter. And then to your question about what to expect for the future, certainly, our guidance that we issued as part of this release incorporates what we expect for Northera in Q4. And finally, I would end by saying on Northera that there still remains a tremendous unmet need in the NOH market. There's a growing recognition of NOH, Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension, as an issue in neurologic diseases like Parkinson's, and the drug continues to deliver great results and very tolerable and is, of course, the only product that's indicated for symptomatic relief of NOH.

Our next question comes from the line of James Gordon of JPMorgan.

James Gordon

A couple of questions, please. Well, mostly a question about R&D reinvestment and not looking for exact guidance, but just more generally, do you think that the amount that Lundbeck has invested in R&D or reinvested in R&D is sufficient to drive this sort of top line growth that you would aspire to for the company? Or is it a fair assumption that with your R&D background, and this is to Deborah, that we should assume a significant step-up in investment in R&D over the next few years? The second question was just about balance sheet optionality and the sort of timing with which you might deploy that in a meaningful way? Is it fair to assume you would want a long time to go through the existing business? Or could a conclusion in February be that you are already ready to start deploying the balance sheet in a meaningful way in 2019? And then just a follow-up on Northera, is it possible to quantify at all the impact of the destock and quantify the magnitude of the patient backlogs? Can we say something like how many patients are in the backlog relative to how many patients are on therapy? And what the magnitude was so we can try and work out what the cleaner growth rate for the quarter?

Deborah Dunsire

James, I'll start on in R&D investment and then Anders Götzsche and Peter Anastasiou will answer. I think that for R&D investments, both internally and in the external innovation, will be guided by the potential ability for contribution to long-term profitable growth. So within our own pipeline, we'll be looking for those acceleration opportunities and products that we bring in from external innovation may need development resources. So I think that we will continue to deploy our resources against building new growth into the pipeline, and we'll use the capital thoughtfully and sensibly. So I'm not suggesting that a huge step-up or a step-down, but we'll be making decisions to invest for the future. Anders, do you want to comment?

Anders Götzsche

Yes. Along these lines, what Deborah is illustrating, what we have said earlier is I think what I can hear from Deborah is she's very much in alignment with that. If we find good opportunities where we can see value creation, we have also said in the past, would we be scared to death to go to 20% of revenue on nominal value beyond DKK3 billion, which is kind of the magnitude of the investments? Definitely not. But, of course, as Deborah also described, we will, of course, make proof testing of, is it something that creates value in the long run? And we are in a very good position, and we have guided you that we expect to use around 18%. And it's always good to have kind of a threshold or a bar where we say, if we want to go above that, then we need to internally to discuss thoroughly what are we investing in. Because we are in for the long run, we want to create value for the investors and for the company. And then if your question is, James, what about the balance sheet? We have a strong cash position, and we are making the strategic review and then we will find out the different ways of creating growth. But definitely, as you have been seeing for the last 3 to 4 years, we have created a lot of growth, and we have a strong financial position. And, of course, we can leverage on that when we want to create even more nominal growth to the business.

Deborah Dunsire

I think it's a great position to be in, a strong financial foundation that means that we can be find interesting assets. We can be out outwardly looking, invest in our internal pipeline, but not have to do anything in a rush and immediately. So you can count on us to be very disciplined in our investment criteria and our return criteria.

Peter Anastasiou

And then, James, this is Peter. I'll try to give a little bit additional color to your questions. So first of all, we don't give specific details on inventory and patient levels and that sort of thing. But I will say that the backlog is expected to be resolved in Q4. There was demand growth in Q3, and we expect continued demand growth, and the specific numbers are embedded in our guidance that we just issued. And I reiterate that this backlog issue is a temporary phenomenon.

Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein.

Wimal Kapadia

Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. A couple, please. On the pharma revenues, clearly, you're doing continue to do quite well, driven by contract manufacturing. Can you provide a little more color here? And how should we think about this line moving forward? My second question is on 35700. I guess just your thoughts on whether a longer study would have led to a superior outcome? And is this something that the company might make moving forward? And then just a follow-up on Northera. Again, so I appreciate that inventory and distribution issues drove some of the weakness in the quarter. But could you touch on the high patient out-of-pocket cost and the administration burden for physicians? And is that something that will continue to be a drag on the products moving forward?

Deborah Dunsire

Wimal, I'm going to hand over to Anders Götzsche to take the question on contract manufacturing, and then Anders Pedersen will respond on 35700. Peter Anastasiou will respond on Northera.

Anders Götzsche

Okay. I can start with the Other revenue. You are fully right that we have seen a very good growth in that, and that is, of course, as you know, that what we are doing with our manufacturing sites is that we primarily produce our own products. But, of course, we try to optimize whatever we can all the time, and we have seen a solid growth, and we actually also have good margins on that business. And it will also continue to grow, and you'll see that the growth for the full year will be pretty substantial. But it's also we get contracts in, we are losing contracts so you cannot -- you should not build into your financial model that it will continue to grow, but we expect it to continue with the levels that we see in '18 into '19. If it will be flat or growing, it's too early to speculate on that, but we will not continue to see this very double-digit growth rates going forward because there's also a limit to how much we can actually take into the factory, but it will be very profitable. So that's nice.

Anders Pedersen

This is Anders Gersel, I would just comment on the 35700. Your question as to whether a longer-term study will be more successful than the current one that we have conducted. First and foremost, we clearly would not know, because we would have to do that to answer the question. But if you look at the data that we have seen so far, we do not believe that, that is the case. We think that we have already with a 10-week study, compared to normally running these studies in schizophrenics for about 6 to 8 weeks that we have extended it, that clearly did not indicate a trend toward an increased separation when you went out at the longer time points. So we have no reason to believe that, but therefore, we are also pretty clear on the fact that we don't expect to be able to go forward with TRS, treatment-resistant schizophrenia, as an indication. But, obviously, we will look at the data, do the best we can in terms of understanding that. But I don't think that, that is a viable path forward.

Peter Anastasiou

Wimal, then on your question about Northera. First, I just want to point out that the questions you asked about, about high cost and administrative burden, are not new phenomenon. If you go back and look at past releases, we have referenced these and those have been embedded in the performance we've observed in the past and are not new phenomenon. And certainly, we have been working through all those challenges. And as it relates to administrative burden, most of that refers to, of course, refers to, of course, the resetting of high deductibles and a number of different factors at the beginning of the year and some of the seasonality that we've observed with Northera. But those are not new phenomenon.

Michael Novod of Nordea Markets.

Michael Novod

It's Michael from Nordea. Just one question on the guidance. You implicitly gave for Q4 on EBIT, somewhere around DKK650 million to DKK1 billion and that includes approximately DKK100 million one- off. So if we look forward for '19, could you comment on whether you see it as a sort of annualized savings to do that? Is that a fair label? Or should we expect that the Q4 2018 also includes an excessive amount of costs for additional promotion, et cetera? And then secondly, on Onfi. You've seen the pricing, of course, which you also mentioned. Do you see anything in the channels that we can see, i.e., should we also expect some sort of destocking going into Q4? And then lastly, on the potential competition from Epidiolex, because we did see with Xenazine that as long as they were with generics, I know there are not as many as on Onfi, that wasn't the greatest impact and then came some branded new products into the market. So where do you see Onfi in terms of Epidiolex's competition?

Deborah Dunsire

So I think on the fourth quarter, I'm going to ask Anders Götzsche to comment on how we're thinking about the fourth quarter cost structure going forward. It has traditionally been a quarter where our promotional costs have a ramped up as people come back in from the summer, but I will hand over to Anders for that. And then Peter will take the Onfi and the Epidiolex questions.

Anders Götzsche

And Deborah is fully right. You have also seen that in the past we have a high activity level ongoing in the commercial business, actually starting in September after coming back from holiday in the southern part of Europe and also other places. So we see a high level of activity, which also means cost. But, of course, I still think it will be pretty good quarter if you see 3, 4, 5 years back, it was much lower. But, of course, it will not be one of the best quarters in the year. And of course, there will be with the broad range revenue wise is also a segment that we basically don't know how fast the erosion is going for Onfi. We can see what you can see, that a multiple number of generics are ready to launch or are filling or make pipeline filling, but we do not have any insight into how will the numbers actually play out. And that's also means I think it's way too early for us to make any to speculate in 2019 before we have seen the data in November, December and mid-January -- until mid-January before we start to take any conclusion what of how fast will the erosion actually be.

Peter Anastasiou

Yes. And I'll also add with regard to your Epidiolex question. So it's a different situation with Eipdiolex and Onfi than with Xenazine and the other products that you were mentioning. With Xenazine, those products would be potential replacements or will be used in instead of Xenazine, like a tetra -- it would unlikely that the doctor would use both Tetrabenazine and deuterated Tetrabenazine. In the case of Epidiolex, it's an adjunct treatment to Onfi. Actually the trials were done in utilization with Onfi. So we don't see Epidiolex displacing Onfi. We see it being used concomitantly. So don't expect -- we don't expect an impact.

Martin Parkhøi of Danske Bank.

Martin Parkhøi

I have two or maybe three questions. Firstly, it's to you, Deborah, your comment on that you want to create a company with a stable growth. If you look at the past 20 years since Lundbeck was IPO-ed, stability in growth has not really been there. You have some very good years and then you have some very bad years. Isn't this just the nature of operating within the central nervous system that it's very product driven so you will have to live with that you come to this very rough time some time and it would be misleading to direct the company with CNS to be a sustainable growth company? Then second question is to the pipeline in general. I think it's a couple years back you made this rather rigid pipeline strategy, meaning that you only had these four core areas, where one of them is depression where you don't have 1 single product in your pipeline. And I don't know if you can see any external candidates which are interesting within depression. But is there any chance that you believe that there will be more proper now to maybe divert a bit of this strategy and maybe also look at external candidates, which are outside your four core areas?

Deborah Dunsire

Martin, so first of all, I think that creating long-term sustainable growth is really taken over a collection of years. And I think Anders Götzsche has the point before, that I think that it's over the last 10 years this company has increased in value something like 3x. Am I correct, Anders?

Anders Götzsche

Yes.

Deborah Dunsire

And so when I think about the long-term sustainable growth, it's over that long period. Does it mean every year is going to be a linear progression? No, it does not necessarily. And certainly, we face the year of 2019 with the Onfi expiry, so that we will have that headwind in 2019. In the CNS, as you point out, it is very difficult. But I think building a balanced pipeline across all the phases, from our own internal discovery and supplemented from externally, we should be able to, over the long term, create a company that can go forward. This company has over 100 years of history. It's our job as a leadership team to enable it to continue into the decades ahead. With respect to the pipeline and the strategic project ongoing, I don't want to preempt it. What we have said is that we will build on Lundbeck's core strengths in knowledge and understanding in psychiatry and neurology. And so let's talk about that more in February when we come together. When I think about growth strategies, I think about building for on our sources of competitive strength, and our competitive strength is really in the central nervous system area.

Martin Parkhøi

Can I just have a follow-up question? And maybe for Anders. And Anders, now you talked about speeding up your own pipeline. Can you give kind of examples on what you could do differently with the products you have today and maybe give some kind of indication on how much time would you actually gain by doing that?

Anders Götzsche

First and foremost, Martin, I'm not going to go into great details on what some of the opportunities are. But we know that there are -- you can take product forward, for example, in more than 1 single indication as a way to go forward. That's a ways of doing it, and you can decide how you are going to -- with often with regulators also, can you advance programs and get to earlier POCs and potentially build on that, and that's some of the things that we are actually working on right now. And I think with respect to your particular question about depression, then I think it is quite clear that, that is a very tough area because of the very generic label that currently exists across that area. But we are working diligently in that, to try to understand what are segments and groups that you can actually tackle there and potentially get some differential position. But we will not take molecules into the clinic until we have a clear view as what will be a winning strategy in that respect. We do still have, as you full well know, the Trintellix on the market for depression for quite some years with data and patent protection on that. So we do have time to accelerate other products that we think would potentially be able to come back on that. And on top of that, we also have Rexulti for adjunct therapy as you know. So it's not that we are abandoning the depression per se, but we don't want to take molecules into an area if we don't see a clear differential position there.

Martin Parkhøi

But I guess you're also bringing more risk by speeding up the pipeline. I guess that it would also have been a possibility if you do DAYBREAK 2 and a DAYBREAK 1 at the same time. You didn't decide to do that. And now it appears to be a good idea because then you have to use a lot of money. So in relative, it means if you do more indication at the same time, I guess you also are bringing in more risk?

Anders Götzsche

In theory, you could say yes. But the reason that we have done them the way we have and I think the notion about the DAYBREAK was that if you move into a study like the DAYBREAK study, the difference between doing a classical proof-of-concept study and actually doing it as a pivotal study, given the way the design of these studies around, is that you would actually lose a lot of both timing, but also money in selecting outpatients in under powering a study, simply for going for a proof-of-concept rather than making pivotal immediately. So that is some of the decisions that we made at that time, clearly knowing we do not have a POC before we went in there. There are the other ways of doing POC studies that leads to a position where you can decide to move on from. And they may not be pivotal in themselves but just supportive or indicative of where you are heading. So that does not necessarily increase your risk, even if you go for more than one indication.

Tim Race of Deutsche Bank.

Timothy Race

Just looking at the things that you can control in terms of spend for 2019. With Onfi and Sabril, obviously, losing exclusivity, on the -- for the costs that you can reduce here and how should we sort of look at SG&A versus the additional expense you need to make for your Rexulti. Should we expect SG&A to be relatively stable next year, up, down? I mean, where are the offsets here? Because essentially you're implying that I think that R&D is going up as a percentage of sales. Do you mean that in terms of the absolute percentage next year as well? And so just try to help us understand the cost structure of the business and we can make our own forecast of the sales?

Deborah Dunsire

So I think your question going into 2019 with respect to Onfi and Sabril, I'm going to actually turn it over to Anders Götzsche to comment.

Anders Götzsche

So Tim, what you should expect and that is totally consistent with what we have also said during the last year is that you should expect SG&A to be pretty much at the same level as we have this year. And how come that we expect that? It is that we are investing in Japan and China, we are ramping up there. And then we are taking out cost in other parts of the business. We're taking some cost out in the U.S. and in general, we are looking at cost, which means that we will be able to ramp up in China and Japan without increasing our cost base. And from an R&D perspective, what I meant when we were commenting on the slides was that you should expect basically the same percentage of sales as R&D cost. But of course, if there's anything that we find out that instead of using 18% that is more that we can move something forward, that would mean that we need to use a bit more of R&D cost, we would not be scared to do so. But for the time being, it's our intention to use around 18%.

Deborah Dunsire

Jake, would you like to comment at I think Tim had raised Rexulti in Europe as we go through the launches there?

Jacob Tolstrup

Yes, so absolutely. We have the approval, Tim, of Rexulti in Europe. And I think also the last quarter, we said that the growth will take place -- sorry, launch will take place of Rexulti in Europe in the spring of '19, and that is still the case. So we are rolling out Rexulti to more and more countries. We'll be launching in Saudi Arabia this month, and then in early '19 in Mexico and then the first launch will take place in Europe. So that's about 13 markets that we will launch Rexulti in from now on and 2019. Okay?

Deborah Dunsire

There is a question?

Anders Götzsche

Please hold on, it seems like we have a small technical issue, and we hope that the remaining questions will very fast come through.

Deborah Dunsire

We can see that there were questions and what we can say is that Palle will follow up by phone to make sure that we get your questions answered. But if we can't reconnect in the next two minutes, I think it will be best for everybody to move on with their day.

Peter Sehested of Handelsbanken.

Peter Sehested

I guess most of my questions have already been answered, so I will be so polite as to jump back out of the queue.

Marietta Miemietz of Prime Avenue.

Marietta Miemietz

Just a couple of points of clarification on Lu AF35700, please? I always thought that Lundbeck originally really just wanted to position this as a safe alternative for patients with treatment with schizophrenia without the horrendous side effects that a standard of care has and that superiority in terms of efficacy was never actually expected. So I am just wondering, has your view of the profile that the treatment resistant schizophrenia drug needs to have evolve and why is that the case? Why don't you think that the current profile could potentially be attractive in the marketplace if the safety is very good? And then given you have terminated the then treatment-resistant schizophrenia, I mean, what could an alternative development plan could potentially look like? Because if I remember correctly, Lundbeck also never really thought it made a lot of sense to take such a potent antipsychotic into depression. And I'm kind of struggling to think of any other indications. And also, just generally, what do you make of the counterintuitive dose relationship curve? And is there a chance that the low dose you used in study was actually too high?

Deborah Dunsire

Okay. So I'll start and I'll hand over to Anders Pedersen. I think to gain a label that includes the words treatment resistance, we have to compare to the currently available therapies what a patient might otherwise get. And we did work with FDA on the study design and brought in these active comparators. So we showed a similar efficacy and a very good safety and tolerability profile, but didn't see the superiority. And that's what makes us say, we wouldn't get a treatment-resistant label with the product. With that, I'm going to hand it over to Anders Gersel to comment further.

Anders Pedersen

Yes. First and foremost, the regulatory path for getting a label as we thought is actually due to the study that we failed in. So that's a clear no go, if you don't win on that, you won't get the label. And, therefore, you will not have that place in therapy. So I don't think that there is any discussion about that. Then your next question about the dosing. We think this was the correct dose, we think the 10 milligram dose was our ideal target dose that we to forward here. And as you normally do with the studies of this kind, you have to do some other dosages, notably a higher dose to show that you have reached out what the molecule can cover and that there is no particular side effects if physicians -- if you had been successful, would increase the dose. And that's why we picked the dosages we did here. We have no reason to believe that a lower dose would be more effective in this particular population. With respect to other indications, I will not preclude, but we potentially could consider going forward with this molecule. I would not have great hope for some of your suggestions in that respect, but I will just leave it up to the team to look at the data and analyze that and then we'll see what comes out of it. At this stage, we would say that treatment-resistant schizophrenia sort of indication as such is not one that we will pursue. The likelihood that we will find another one, I will not guess on. But, obviously, having a program that has failed as this one has, it's always a higher hurdle to make sure you move forward. On the other hand, with a good safety profile, you have reduced certain risks in a program like this.

Michael Novod from Nordea Markets.

Michael Novod

I just have a follow-up question on Trintellix. We heard Takeda say that they reported softer Q for that Q1 or Q2 for them, equal to your Q3, due to a true-up or a prior period adjustment on the rebate. Is that something we then should model in for Q4 in your numbers, because there's no real correlation between Takeda numbers and Trintellix U.S. sales and your royalties in the U.S.?

Deborah Dunsire

I'd ask Anders to take that question.

Anders Götzsche

The clear answer is no, Michael. We don't expect any true-up in the fourth quarter. So what you have -- what you can see from -- we don't normally comment on Takeda's numbers, but they have their expectation for Trintellix in the U.S. is double-digit growth continued, which you are also seeing that we are delivering. And you can see that the scripts' trend is continuing to be very nice. So we expect that our U.S. organization will continue together with Takeda to deliver a stellar performance with Trintellix. Also in the light that we have 2 good events this year with the treatment of emergent sexual dysfunction coming into the label and the same with speed of processing. I think we have a lot of good news to go out with in the field, and I know that Peter and the team it will do their utmost to actually create the same growth numbers next year as we have seen this year in the in the U.S. So that is definitely what we aim for. So we don't expect any kind of negative surprises.

Michael Novod

And I agree there's a lot of solid growth signs. I was just thinking that, that number is, of course, on the absolute sales number and then your horizon on you have to converge at some point in time on the on the royalty changes.

Anders Götzsche

We don't expect that.

Deborah Dunsire

Questions? We'd like to thank everybody for their interest in Lundbeck and look forward to meeting many of you over the months ahead.