Sentiment Speaks: Should You Sell Your Gold To Buy Bitcoin?

Unfortunately, investors are not burdened by the facts when they come up with theories about markets.

When gold topped in early 2018, and began a steady decline, we heard the usual “manipulation” theories as to why gold was dropping. As we all know, gold is only allowed to go in one direction when it is allowed to trade freely, and the mere fact it is going down means it is being manipulated.

I have addressed this issue so many times in the past, I will simply link to my response to the manipulation theorists and not rehash that discussion today.

However, over the last year we started heading about a new reason gold was dropping. It seems that people are selling their gold to buy bitcoin: That has now become a popular theory

This is yet another Foghorn Leghorn moment for market participants:

Don’t bother me with the facts, boy. I’ve already made up my mind.

Source: Warner Bros.

I am always amazed when I hear the masses adopt a reason for a market move despite it having no basis in fact. If you really believed this perspective, then how do you explain both gold and bitcoin dropping together throughout 2018?

I know that, as investors, we really want to have reasons as to why a market moves. It makes us feel as though we have some control when we think we understand why a market moves. We then believe we can intellectualize when and how we should invest in the market based upon these reasons. It is simply human nature.

But, that is just not how it works. You see, markets are emotional environments, not reasoning environments. If you read what some of the sharpest minds have said about the market, you would understand this is simply the nature of the market.

John Maynard Keynes highlighted that markets are irrational when he noted that “they can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” Alan Greenspan noted that markets are driven by “human psychology” and “waves of optimism and pessimism.” Bernard Baruch noted:

All economic movements, by their very nature, are motivated by crowd psychology. Without due recognition of crowd-thinking ... our theories of economics leave much to be desired. ... It has always seemed to me that the periodic madness which afflicts mankind must reflect some deeply rooted trait in human nature — a trait akin to the force that motivates the migration of birds or the rush of lemmings to the sea ... It is a force wholly impalpable ... yet, knowledge of it is necessary to right judgments on passing events. [Source: Study in Socionomics, Prechter]

So, should you not have some tools at your disposal to be able to analyze the markets at their irrational level?

Our analysis primarily focuses on tracking market sentiment utilizing Fibonacci mathematics. You see, back in the 1930s, an accountant named Ralph Nelson Elliott identified behavioral patterns within the stock market which represented the larger collective behavioral patterns of society en masse. And, in 1940, Elliott publicly tied the movements of human behavior to the natural law represented through Fibonacci mathematics.

Elliott understood that financial markets provide us with a representation of the overall mood or psychology of the masses. And, he also understood that markets are fractal in nature. That means they are variably self-similar at different degrees of trend.

Most specifically, Elliott theorized that public sentiment and mass psychology move in 5 waves within a primary trend, and 3 waves within a counter-trend. Once a 5 wave move in public sentiment has completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche, and not the operative effect of some form of “news.”

This mass form of progression and regression seems to be hard wired deep within the psyche of all living creatures, and that is what we have come to know today as the “herding principle,” which gives this theory its ultimate power.

And, over the last 30 years, many social experiments have been conducted throughout the world which have provided scientific support to Elliott’s theories presented almost a century ago.

In a paper entitled “Large Financial Crashes,” published in 1997 in Physica A., a publication of the European Physical Society, the authors, within their conclusions, present a nice summation for the overall herding phenomena within financial markets:

Stock markets are fascinating structures with analogies to what is arguably the most complex dynamical system found in natural sciences, i.e., the human mind. Instead of the usual interpretation of the Efficient Market Hypothesis in which traders extract and incorporate consciously (by their action) all information contained in market prices, we propose that the market as a whole can exhibit an “emergent” behavior not shared by any of its constituents. In other words, we have in mind the process of the emergence of intelligent behavior at a macroscopic scale that individuals at the microscopic scales have no idea of. This process has been discussed in biology for instance in the animal populations such as ant colonies or in connection with the emergence of consciousness.

As Elliott stated:

The causes of these cyclical changes seem clearly to have their origin in the immutable natural law that governs all things, including the various moods of human behavior. Causes, therefore, tend to become relatively unimportant in the long term progress of the cycle. This fundamental law cannot be subverted or set aside by statutes or restrictions. Current news and political developments are of only incidental importance, soon forgotten; their presumed influence on market trends is not as weighty as is commonly believed. [Source: R.N. Elliott on causes of the waves, October 1, 1940]

So, as far as where we now see bitcoin, the ideal bottoming target is still in the $4600 region. However, if we see a rally over $6620 with follow through over $7095 there is a more bullish case for an early bottom, with targets above well exceeding the prior all-time highs in Bitcoin. The main point is we believe that, if we have not struck the bottom already, then we will likely see a major bottom being struck in the coming months.

Author's note: Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those who have chosen to follow me. If you would like notifications when my articles are published, please hit the "Follow" button at the top. Please feel free to follow Ryan as well, as he wrote this article with me, and will be putting out periodic updates on cryptocurrencies.

The Market Pinball Wizard “Avi's analysis is so good I've been making money on all the turns lately.” “Avi Gilburt… is the single best analyst that I have seen!” “I must say it is absolutely sick how you guys call virtually every turn in the market. This is just not normal… the annual subscription is a small part of the swing trading profits I’ve made.” “I have been following you for a year, and your accuracy is amazing. I am an old timer and have never seen anything like it.” Click here for a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.