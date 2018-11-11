AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) CEO Douglas Brown on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.aquaventure.com. We will be referencing the slides during this call. Today's speakers are Doug Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Ibarguen, President; and Lee Muller, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including without limitation, statements relating to AquaVenture's strategic focus, our forecast of full year 2018 financial results; expectations regarding future business development and acquisition activities; expectations regarding performance, growth, cash flows and margins from recently completed and pending acquisitions; the impact on operating results of the timing, size integration and accounting treatment of acquisitions; statements relating to AquaVenture's ability to complete the proposed acquisitions on the terms or in the time frames currently expected, the ability of the conditions to closing to be satisfied or waived; AquaVenture's ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired businesses or assets and to achieve the expected financials, including EBITDA contributions from them; and expectations regarding the results of our organic sales efforts and future production volumes. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

In addition, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures and other key metrics, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to our President, Tony Ibarguen.

Anthony Ibarguen

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's call. I'd like to start today's call by commenting on some financial and operational highlights from AquaVenture's third quarter of 2018. Lee will then walk you through our financial results in more detail. Finally, Doug will provide an update on our M&A pipeline and add some color on our financial outlook for the remainder of 2018 before we open up the line for your questions.

Starting on Slide 3. AquaVenture continue to deliver strong results in the third quarter, achieving double-digit year-over-year growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Total revenues of $36.8 million for the quarter were 23.7% higher than the third quarter of 2017. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million, a 26.6% increase over Q3 of '17, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.4%, reflecting margin expansion of 80 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA plus the principal on the Peru construction contract was $13.9 million, a 24.8% increase year-over-year.

Moving to Slide 4. We've made several exciting announcements recently, including last week's $130 million acquisition of AUC, a provider of wastewater treatment and water reuse product and services. We're thrilled to have completed this acquisition, which expands our Water-as-a-Service offerings and the important wastewater treatment and water reuse market and broadens AquaVenture's portfolio in the United States. We funded the acquisition with both cash and proceeds from an expansion of our corporate credit agreement, which resulted in a net increase of $110 million of borrowings.

In our Seven Seas segment, we recently entered into a water purchase agreement with the Water Corporation of Anguilla, the country's public water utility to supply potable water under a 10-year contract. Under this agreement, we'll provide water at an initial capacity of 500,000 gallons per day and will increase the capacity to 750,000 gallons per day within the next few months. Seven Seas Water's entrance into Anguilla complements are existing presence in the Caribbean, and we look forward to being a long-term partner with Anguilla.

In other Seven Seas Water news, we're now 1 year past hurricanes, Irma and Maria. As we've shown for the last 4 quarters, production volumes in our hurricane-impacted islands quickly recovered to pre-hurricane levels. We've clearly proven that we are well prepared to handle future storms.

Moving to Quench highlights on Slide 5. We announced on our last earnings call the acquisition of Alpine Water Systems, one of the largest independent point-of-use dealers in the United States based in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, we announced the acquisition of Quality Water Services on October 1. Quality Water added approximately 1,200 rental and service units at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of less than 5x, increasing our customer density in this top 12 U.S. Metro market of Seattle, Washington. This represents Quench's seventh acquisition in 2018 and 10th since our IPO and brings our total installed asset base to over 125,000 units.

Finally, on October 1, we completed the sale of Atlas High Purity Solutions. This business, which was originally purchased in connection with the Atlas Water Systems transaction in June of 2014, was a noncore component within the Quench segment. Through the first 3 quarters of 2018, Atlas High Purity generated $3.5 million in revenues and minimal adjusted EBITDA. The business was sold for an aggregate sale price of approximately $3 million.

With that, I'll turn it over to Lee, who will take you through our financial results. Lee?

Lee Muller

Thanks, Tony. As Tony mentioned, we are pleased with our strong third quarter performance, which included year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in both segments.

On Slide 6, Seven Seas Water reported revenues of $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2018, a 10.8% increase over the prior year period. This organic increase was primarily due to our USVI operations, which continued to have elevated production volumes, and in our BVI and Trinidad operations, primarily due to higher water rates compared to the prior year period.

In addition, approximately $600,000 of the year-over-year increase is due to the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the prior year quarter, excluding the impact of the hurricanes, our bulk water revenues increased 7.8% year-over-year and total revenues increased 6.3% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 56.6% decreased 100 basis points over the prior year period, primarily due to strong performance in the prior year in our Peru operations, including the timing of certain repairs and maintenance activities as well as the decrease in financing revenue as a result of the continued amortization of the long-term receivables. This was partially offset by improved margins in the BVI and in St. Maarten.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 increased 6.7% over Q3 2017, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 49.2%, reflected 190 basis point decline driven by the same factors impacting gross margin.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA plus principal collected on the Peru construction contract increased 7% to $8.9 million. Turning to Quench results on Slide 7. Revenues increased 35.2% over the prior year period to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Rental revenues increased 21.1% over Q3 2017, which included 6.8% of organic growth and 14.3% of inorganic growth. Other revenues increased $2.7 million over the prior year period, driven by higher dealer equipment sales revenue from the September 2017 Wellsys acquisition.

Quench's gross margin of 51% for the second quarter decreased 140 basis points compared to Q3 2017, which was primarily due to the growth in dealer equipment sales, partially offset by margin expansion in our rental business. Quench's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2018 increased 47.7% to $5.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%, reflected year-over-year increase of 230 basis points.

On Slide 8, I'd like to provide a brief update on select balance sheet and cash flow items. As of September 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents were $93.6 million, and our total debt was $171.1 million, resulting in net debt of $77.5 million. However, our corporate credit agreement was recently amended to increase our borrowings to fund the AUC acquisition and to reduce the cost of our existing loans. Currently, our cash and cash equivalents balance is approximately $75 million, and our total debt is approximately $280 million. From a cash flow perspective, we generated $8.3 million of cash flow from operations during the quarter, a $6.1 million increase over the $2.2 million in the prior year period. In addition, our operating cash flow generated during the quarter exceeded total capital expenditures by $2.6 million. As a reminder, our capital expenditures are primarily related to growth.

I'll now turn it over to Doug, to provide an update on our acquisition pipeline, discuss our outlook and provide closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thanks, Lee. On Slide 9, I'd like to increase our previously provided financial outlook for 2018 as a result of the recently completed transactions including the acquisition of AUC. For 2018, we are currently targeting annual revenues between $141 million and $144 million. Adjusted EBITDA between $46 million and $48 million and adjusted EBITDA plus the principal collected on the Peru contract between $51 million and $53 million. Please note that this outlook excludes the impact related to any pending acquisitions, including Ghana. In regards to Ghana, we continue to work diligently towards the closing of this acquisition. As we have said previously, Ghana is a very complicated negotiation involving many stakeholders. We extended the long stop data on the -- of the agreement to December 31, and continue to make significant progress on advancing this transaction to completion.

Our M&A pipeline for both Quench and Seven Seas continues to grow. And as we have demonstrated, our M&A teams have a proven capability to pursue multiple deals simultaneously. Acquisitions continue to be a significant component of our growth strategy, and we expect to continue to show positive results going forward.

On October 6 of this year, we completed our second anniversary as a public company. I'm particularly proud of our consistent adjusted EBITDA growth over this period. Our midpoint forecasted adjusted EBITDA plus principal collected on the construction contract for 2018 represents a growth of more than 50% over 2016. The addition of AUC is expected to add $13 million to $15 million of additional adjusted EBITDA in 2019, a 25% increase over 2018. In addition, we have either met or exceeded consensus expectations every quarter as a public company. Our vision is to grow a broad-based water service company with a foundation of high-quality recurring revenue and world-class operations. The acquisition of AUC enables us to expand this vision by broadening our participation in the wastewater treatment and water reuse market and increase our portfolio product offerings in the United States.

Under Tony's leadership next year, we will continue to execute against our goal to drive shareholder value.

I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. And I would like to thank our employees for their efforts and commitment in achieving our goals.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

So Doug or Tony, can you give us some more color on how to think about organic growth at Seven Seas going forward, maybe into 2019? You had an uptick this quarter, grew 11%. I know you said some of it was the easy hurricane comparisons in St. Maarten, but some of it looks just like a higher production and higher water rates, and now you're layering in Anguilla. So just on Anguilla specifically, it's obviously small to start, but does it have the potential to grow water production like many of the other Caribbean islands where you have contracts?

Douglas Brown

It does have potential to grow and that's why we're expanding the plant right now from 500,000 to 750,000. We expect that eventually this is going to end up at probably 1 million gallons a day. So we do see good growth potential there.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Doug, just following up there like, again, you had, I think, 6-something percent growth, excluding the hurricane impact. Could you see that kind of growth going forward into 2019 in the core business?

Douglas Brown

Yes. It's -- revenue increase at 6% year-over-year and excluding the hurricane -- impact of hurricanes, and as was mentioned in, I think, by Lee, that's a combination of increased volumes in the USVI and increased water rates in Trinidad and in St. Maarten. And we'll see that there's no reason to think that, that can't keep going. It's going to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. Some quarters, it's probably going to be relatively flat because there's no water rate increases. In some quarters -- this quarter, you've got a combination of rate increases and volume increase, but our expectation is that the organic growth in the Seven Seas business is probably plus or minus 5% on average.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And Tony, kind of a similar question on the Quench side. You had a bit of a drag on your Quench business in previous quarters from direct customer equipment sales, but it looks like you've reversed it a bit this quarter, and your dealer equipment sales from Wellsys also increased. So maybe you could talk about those 2 buckets of growth for you. How we should think about those going forward? Then maybe backing up, overall organic growth in the business excluding the recent acquisitions. Your organic growth there looks like it's been reasonably consistent in the mid-single digits as well, could that continue?

Anthony Ibarguen

Yes. On the latter, first. 6%, 7% is a pretty good number for us. It's very manageable and pretty consistent. I think you can expect that going forward in terms of organic growth. On the equipment side, yes, we started the drop off in that 1 large direct customer latter half of last year, so the year-over-year decline is not as severe now going into the fourth quarter. And Wellsys has outperformed. They have done extraordinarily well that, as you know, has a little bit of a gross margin impact, but produces good cash flow. And that the EBITDA margin level is very helpful. So we're very pleased with that in direct business.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Doug, may be just 1 quick follow-up on the guidance. I mean, you did raise the guidance. But I think last quarter you talked about being at the high end of the range of 47% to 52%. So was that just all this M&A activity is happening at the end of year, and you kind of want to be conservative around the other sort of the new guidance you have, is that sort of the way to look at it?

Douglas Brown

We are trying to be conservative on the new guidance. It's a fair statement, and the increase is a combination. If you look at us, we've been on a EBITDA and EBITDA plus note, we've been ahead of the consensus through 3 quarters. So it made sense to increase the guidance a bit.

Tony, given all the election focus this morning, the operator could have introduced you as CEO-elect, so congrats again. Now we've had some chance to look at AUC. I had some follow-up questions. Just to get a sense of some of the drivers around the business. And one of the themes that we keep coming back to is the housing cycle. And maybe just reflect for us on how dependent the business is, especially on new business on the housing cycle? How might it act in a downturn? What lessons were learned the last time? And just -- let's start there, please.

Douglas Brown

So if you go back and look at the core activity being the leased business, the leased wastewater plants, the housing cycle will drive the rate of growth of that business, but given the attrition rate, the company has shown a consistent ability for a long time to be able to replace lost leases with new leases. It's kind of like Quench replacing their turn with their core organic capacity to place new coolers. The AUC business ability to place new leases easily replaces those lost through attrition and feeds the growth. And so I think the housing cycle, it's -- we're not -- the housing cycle would drive the rate at which new leases are added, but -- and so that's going to just affect the growth rate. I don't think in a downturn -- we don't believe that in a downturn you're looking at a decline in the business, you're just looking at a reduction in the growth rate.

Deane Dray

Got it. And Doug, is there any particular increase in CapEx associated with AUC? Is there -- where do they stand in terms of the upgrades of their equipment, the facilities? And are you looking at any like expansion that will be required?

Douglas Brown

So there's very little to zero maintenance CapEx. The CapEx for them is all new equipment being put in, and just to support new leases. Generally speaking, the business generates enough operating cash flow to support its CapEx. If we want to increase the growth rate, we might put more -- you might see situations where CapEx will exceed operating cash flow, but that's a very manageable part of the business. Our intention is to grow that business significantly, so it wouldn't be surprising if we end up investing additional capital in that to support a higher growth rate. But generally speaking, over the past 5 years of the company, operating cash flow has supported CapEx, which is all growth CapEx.

Deane Dray

Got it. And then just wanted to revisit Ghana for a moment. I understand you're in negotiations so there's sensitivity here. But it just struck me that when Ghana was announced, there was a certain amount of excitement and relief because this was the first deal after some -- a dry spell, if you will. But now that you've closed AUC, in our view, it takes that pressure off. It's not as -- a high priority, it would seem, and does that in any way change your negotiating position as you navigate all of these 11 counterparties in the negotiation?

Douglas Brown

Of course. I mean, it does help that AUC is done. You're absolutely right, it gives us a sense -- we still think it's a good deal, and the party still want it to happen, but you're right, we're in an even stronger position then we were before. But the fact that Abengoa and the government and the lenders all want this to happen, and they see us being the catalyst of making that happen, really has always meant that we're in a very strong position in this transaction. I have to say, it's just challenging keeping all the cats herded.

Just questions on the acquisition pipeline. You said it remains active, but maybe on the Seven Seas side, first of all, what sort of the areas you're looking at? Is wastewater now more of a priority? And maybe some color on kind of the pipeline beyond Ghana?

Douglas Brown

Well, wastewater is certainly now -- we had been looking at this for a while, in fact, for a few years, frankly. It gives us still though a better base to operate from. So definitely, wastewater acquisition opportunities are a target. We still are out there with the desal opportunities that are on the list that we're pushing forward. But we are also looking for wastewater opportunities to supplement the AUC business.

Robert Brown

Okay, great. And then on the kind of the greenfield market on Seven Seas. Is that -- how is that market developing? And do you have a number of projects in the pipeline there? And maybe just an update on what's sort of in the horizon there?

Douglas Brown

Well, the one that we've talked publicly about is Corpus Christi. That has been moving forward. The city of Corpus Christi went out for a request for information from people interested in helping them solve their water supply issue. We responded to that. I think they're in a mode right now where they're evaluating the responses they receive from the different parties, and so we don't know what that's going to conclude. We do believe that AUC is a Houston headquartered business, and we believe that having that Texas -- those resources in Texas can only help us. So we're optimistic about that. We haven't really been public about other greenfield opportunities. There are a number of greenfield projects in South America and in the Middle East that we're working on. I will say though that if you look at our lead list, the population of brownfield opportunities is significantly greater than the number of greenfield opportunities as you'd naturally expect, there are only so many desal projects and wastewater projects being built versus the population of existing projects that are already out there. The pipeline ends up being more heavily weighted to brownfield than greenfield. But we do have a number of greenfield projects that we're still -- that we are working on. And that we think we have a good lead on.

One more on AUC. Wondering if you can talk at all about the mix of leasing projects for that business as we assess attrition risk. Are there any larger deals or multiple deals with the same customer, for instance, that would have an outsized contribution to that EBITDA?

Douglas Brown

So if you look at the modular decentralized business area, a lot of those projects are -- they start with 1 module, and then as the developer adds additional homes in the area then we add a second module and a third module and a fourth module, and that's a nice -- the beauty of that business is, for the developer it's nice because we can add to the wastewater capacity as he adds to the homes in the development. And the nice thing for us is, we get a lot of repeat business from an existing customer. And so that's where these customer relationships are very long-lived. This is one of the things we liked about the business, it's consistent with the Seven Seas and the Quench businesses, where our customer relationships last a long time. And we are able to expand on that existing customer relationship over time.

Chip Moore

Got it. That's helpful, Doug. And maybe one more for me on -- I don't think we need to talk about hurricane impacts anymore, but good to see the demand there. Can you talk a little bit about, this is our first tide season, are we still seeing any lift from construction? Or is this more indicative of sort of underlying volumes in that region?

Douglas Brown

You're definitely seeing an increase in tourism, but there are still a number of facilities in the Caribbean that are being rebuilt. And so there's still construction demand. But the number of resorts that have reopened and are doing business and the amount of tourist traffic is definitely increasing. So right now, we look at demand, it's probably primarily driven by the population -- indigenous population. And then being supplemented with the increased tourism and then being further increased with the construction side. But it's amazing to -- it was -- we predicted that was going to happen, that the demand was going to be relatively consistent after you got through the temporary effect of everybody being down because there was no electricity. Since the electricity has been restored, it's -- the production volumes have been quite consistent.

Just kind of follow-up on AUC. I think you mentioned an EBITDA number there. And maybe I missed it, but what revenue growth rate should we -- or should that bake in? If there's anything you can help us with there for next year. Maybe how much is feasible to build in for margin expansion through AUC next year?

Douglas Brown

So we talked about $13 million to $15 million of EBITDA on something about $25 million in revenue, right? And so -- I'm sorry, are you focused on the EBITDA growth rate going '19?

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Yes. Also I thought that there was margin expansion potential for next year as well. Was just wondering, I guess, thinking about grow some more of the components and so forth.

Douglas Brown

Yes, yes, yes. Right. Sorry, yes. There's absolutely margin expansion there. When you think about it, because we're not operating the plants there at least now. When you add a lease contract, there's no real cost associated with it, and virtually you can argue that it's 100% margin business. So as we add leases to that portfolio, the overall EBITDA margin of the business should increase. We have seen, over time, that there's been an increased focus on trying and focusing on the leased business to the point where if they have a sale opportunity, they try to convert that to a lease opportunity instead. And so as the lease -- it's the same dynamic that's happening at Quench and at Seven Seas. As we add to our portfolio assets that are producing high margins, it lifts our overall EBITDA margin for the business. So we would expect EBITDA margin at AUC to grow over time.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay, great. And then a follow-up on Quench. I know you gave some metrics around I think organic growth, but just wondering as you sort of look at the underlying usage profiles with customers. Do you think the shift away from plastic is driving more water to go through your installed -- one of your systems? And I guess maybe how should we think about consumables such as filters and maybe potential to increase revenues and margins around Quench?

Anthony Ibarguen

It's interesting, there's definitely momentum to replace the plastic. It's just a better technology and a more efficient, much easier for a business to manage with consistent price. But interestingly, bottles are growing overall, particularly residential use of small form factor and even 5-gallon jugs is growing. And that reflects a bigger macro trend of people preferring filtered water over tap water. And you're seeing a lot of sparkling in flavors and other types of uses of that filtered water growing pretty dramatically as well. This company called SodaStream that was bought by Pepsi for, I think, $3.5 billion -- $2.5 billion recently, it was pretty big deal in our space. So lot of trending that is helping the bottle water people, but at the same time, we view that as sort of the gateway drug towards point-of-use. It's not hard to see that once you're consuming a lot of bottles, if you're presented with a better form factor and technology, you're going to move to that. So we are seeing that. On volume running through our machines, can't really tell you. We don't track that. We do replace filters annually on the basis of date as opposed to volume. That's a potential future technology enhancement in the machines, but at the moment, we do it based on date. And therefore, it's a pretty steady business in terms of other consumables and things like that.

Back to Ghana for a minute, understanding that negotiations are still taking place. I'm wondering if we could talk about other signposts that we might look for. I recall that there have been some news about public utility regulator issuing a ruling recently that affected the water utility that's the counterparty. Wondering if there are other developments like that, that we might be able to look for to understand the progress of the situation? And I do have a follow-up.

Douglas Brown

That's an interesting question. I don't really have anything I could guide you to. I understand what you're looking for. The -- but I'm not sure I really -- unfortunately, I don't really have an answer for that. I don't.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Could you perhaps comment on significance of the public utility regulators' ruling? Was that a -- would you regard that as a win or a significant milestone?

Douglas Brown

It really didn't have much of an effect on us. It really had an effect on Ghana water. The regulator has been putting some pressure on Ghana water on a number of fronts. But it really -- at the end of the day, it really didn't have any impact on us.

Joseph Osha

Okay. And then secondly, wondering if we could hear a bit from you about what you're seeing in some of the small form factor containerized desal projects that you dropped on the skids. I know that's been an interesting area talking to some of the other vendors. I'm wondering what you're seeing in that space?

Douglas Brown

So we have over 30 containerized desal plants, that 26 of them, I think, are currently operating in the field. We maintain an inventory of them. We also have a larger form factor, which is 1 million gallons a day skids. We have a number of those in inventory. In fact, if you look at the Anguilla project, two of our containerized systems are going into that plant. The nice thing about those is they are rapid response. We've been trying to utilize the fact that we have them to develop business in South Africa. We think we have an ability to react quickly to the problems that are happening there. At such point when the government actually does decide to make some decision and take some action, we think we're in the leading area to -- because we've got that quick response.

At the end of the day, they're great for being able to go into a situation without a long-term commitment from the customer because if -- let's suppose you have a two year or three year commitment from the customer, if they don't extend it or renew it, you just take your container and go away and place it somewhere else. But we've had tremendous success. In fact, I think in all of the places that we've put in containers, we've managed to convert those situations into long-term projects. We've started in Saint Croix with 6 containers on a 3-year lease arrangement, or a 3-year Build-Own-Operate arrangements, and now we've got a 20-year contract for all of the U.S. Virgin Islands to do all of their water. So they are valuable. There's no question about it. They're a little bit expensive in terms of the price of the water that the customer ultimately gets. So to the extent you can replace them with a permanent facility, you typically are -- on a long-term project, you're typically able to save the customer significant amount on their water rate.

Joseph Osha

And that latter comment anticipates just the one another follow-up I had. You typically do seek to transition those to cement the deal over time?

Douglas Brown

Yes.

Actually along the lines of what the previous speaker was asking about. I think last or maybe at the beginning of this year, you talked about having some business development efforts for small-scale distributed desal in the context of South Africa's water shortages. I'm just curious of anything has ever come out of that?

Douglas Brown

We have not gotten a specific contract out of South Africa. We have continued to be there, talking to different people in the government, different municipalities. We still think there's a need. We still think that we've got the right solution. We've got good local partner. But getting decisions out of the South African government can be a bit challenging. And so we're being patient, and we're hanging around the hoop.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And I'm sorry if you may have touched on this already, but will AUC be reported as part of the Seven Seas segment or how is the kind of approach going to be to that reporting methodology?

Douglas Brown

So there's definitely a synergy between the AUC and the Seven Seas business. We haven't reached a final conclusion about how we're going to do that. Seven Seas is already in the wastewater reuse business in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos. So we just haven't reached the final conclusion on that yet.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. So by early next year, when you get by the end, I imagine?

Douglas Brown

Oh, yes. By the end of this year.

Douglas Brown

Thanks very much. Thanks, everybody, for your interest. We're really excited about the quarter, both in terms of our performance and the M&A side and the organic side. We are very pleased with our track record over the last 2 years. And we're looking forward to continuing that road of steady progress going forward. So thanks very much for your interest. Bye.

This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for your participation.