On Sale - Safe Preferred Stock: 7.3% Yield From Property REIT With A Potential 9.2% Annualized Yield-To-Call

This preferredstock goes ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors who buy todaywill lock in the next dividend in just two days.

UMH-C has a current stripped yield of 7.3%, a yield to call of9.2%, and a 15% yield to our one year price target on a safe investment.

Introduction

At High Dividend Opportunities, we aim to identify high-dividend stocks and securities that are trading at opportunistic valuations and/or have sold off for reasons we believe are not justified. Today, we are highlighting a preferred stock issued by UMH Properties (UMH), a leading Property REIT of manufactured housing communities. This preferred stock has sold off by 10.7% which can mainly be attributed to the fact that a leading Exchange Traded Fund decided to remove it from its portfolio, and had to dump the shares in the market. We will explain why this is an opportunistic buy and compare it with either similar preferred stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH is a 50-year-old self-managed manufactured home communities REIT. To describe the company's operations, we will quote from their 10K SEC filing:

The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured homesites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. (“S&F”), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities"

As of September 30, 2018, UMH owned and operated 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed home sites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes. These manufactured homes are produced off site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. These homes may be improved with the addition of features constructed on site, including garages, screened rooms and carports. Manufactured homes are available in a variety of designs and floor plans, offering many amenities and custom options. Each manufactured home owner leases the site on which the home is located from the company. The company owns the underlying land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities and other capital improvements and is responsible for enforcement of community guidelines and maintenance.

Source: UMH Website

Safety

Manufactured home communities ('MH') are one of the safer recession-resistant REIT sectors. Manufactured homes are priced from 10% to 50% less than "stick-built" homes. Thus, during recessions, manufactured home communities are where those who are struggling look to for homes or shelter. And if they cannot afford a cheaper manufactured home, UMH also can offer to rent them a manufactured home in one of their communities. Unfortunately, the U.S. has been plagued with the continuing loss of high-paying manufacturing jobs and a long-term trend of stagnant wages, and this has benefited the MH sector.

The other plus of operating in the MH sector is that operational costs are low. UMH mainly owns the land on which owners of manufactured homes pay a monthly lease payment. UMH provides water and electric hookups, as well as roads and street lights, but once the community is up and running, they do not need to refurbish their properties like retail and hotel properties must do to keep them modern looking. And should a tenant not pay their monthly lease payments, UMH has their home as collateral, so the business model is extremely safe.

Another interesting fact about UMH is that they invest in other REITs and REIT preferred stocks. They have $131 million of marketable securities which amounts to $3.50 per share on a $13.25 stock. That provides this company with great liquidity as these securities can easily be turned into cash. Additionally, this liquidity has been growing over time.

In fact, the common stock UMH Properties (UMH) is our top pick among “high growth” REITs because UMH should be able to expand its portfolio net operating income at a much faster rate than average. We recently wrote about UMH in an article entitled: Opportunity To Earn 35% Returns With This Recession Resilient, High-Yield, High-Growth REIT.

High Insider Ownership

Another reason we like UMH is because of its experienced management team and the high insider ownership currently at 11%. As such, management is better aligned with shareholders, and is very well incentivized to keep on performing and attaining the high growth which we expect.

Why We Believe That UMH-C Is A Relative Bargain

UMH Properties Preferred C (UMH.PC) has an annual dividend of $1.6875 and is not callable until July 26, 2022.

(UMH.PC) has an annual dividend of $1.6875 and is not callable until July 26, 2022. It is trading at a current price of $23.53, well below Par Value of $25.00 a share, and the current stripped price is only $23.11 due to its imminent ex-dividend date.

At its current price, UMH-C has a current stripped yield of 7.3%.

If UMH-C is called on June 2016, 2022, the yield-to-call provides UMH-C a potential 9.20% or better annual return over the next 3.7 years.

or better annual return over the next 3.7 years. It pays its dividends quarterly and goes ex-dividend very soon on November 14th (in 2 days).

We have a one-year price target of $25. This would provide a total return of 15% over the next 12 months.

In order to show that UMH-C is a bargain at current prices, we screened all REIT preferred stocks in the standard property REIT sectors - Hotels, Retail, Industrial, Public Storage, Residential, Healthcare and Office.

In order to focus on the safest preferred Property REITs , we removed all Property RETIs with high leverage and included only those companies whose liabilities are less than twice their market capitalizations.

, we removed all Property RETIs with high leverage and included only those companies whose liabilities are less than twice their market capitalizations. To eliminate low yielders, we screened for preferred stocks that have a current yield of at least 6.25% and a yield to call of at least 7.75%.

We also eliminated preferred stocks without a call date.

Here is what we found:

Source: Authors

As can be seen from the chart, in the world of property REIT preferred stocks, UMH-C clearly has the best current yield, and at the same time, it has a very good and reachable yield-to-call metric. UMH-C even has a higher yield than the riskier and less recession resistant retail sector preferred stocks as represented by Spirit Realty Capital Preferred A (SRC-A) and DDR Corp Preferred A (SITC-A). You also can see that UMH-C has a current yield that is superior to its sister preferred D stock UMH Preferred D (UMH-D). UMH-D yields 7.05% compared to 7.3% for UMH-C. So UMH-C is not only a bargain relative to other preferred stocks but also priced at a discount to its own sister stock.

Note: Preferred stock RLJ Lodging Preferred A share (RLJ-A), which has an excellent high yield, is not included in the chart above because it does not have a call date. We recently wrote on RLJ-A and why it's another bargain Preferred Stock: Buy This Mis-Priced 7.7% Yielding REIT Preferred Stock Which Cannot Be Called.

Why Is UMH-C Such A Relative Bargain?

We are convinced that the excellent value represented by UMH-C is due to the removal of UMH-C from the large iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). This caused dumping of UMH-C by the large ETF, as well as by those anticipating the removal of UMH-C from PFF. The removal of UMH-C from PFF had nothing to do with fundamentals. UMH-C was removed simply because lately it was not meeting the trading volume threshold for PFF.

Below is our evidence:

3 Month Price Chart of UMH-D

Source: Etrade

3 Month Price Chart of UMH-C

Source: Etrade

As can be seen from the above three-month price charts of UMH-D and UMH-C:

UMH-C dropped from a high price of around $25.95 down to $23.53, for a $2.42 per share price decline - or 9.3% decline. On the other hand, the price of UMH-D, which was not affected by PFF selling, only fell from around $23.80 to $23.00, for only an $0.80 decline - or 3.4% decline.

A price decline of $2.42 in UMH-C vs. $.080 in UMH-D cannot be based on fundamentals and thus provides us an opportunity to take advantage of the bargain price available for UMH-C. We can thank PFF for this opportunity. It probably will not last very long as the PFF has now finished selling all of its inventory of UMH-C preferred stock.

The Large Price Decline of UMH-C Is Not Due Primarily to Higher Interest Rates

Below is the 3 month price chart of PFF (iShares Preferred Stock ETF).

Source: Etrade

During the last three-month period:

UMH-C dropped by $2.42 or by 9.3%, At the same time, the PFF ETF dropped only 3.6%, from $37.45 to $36.11 per share.

This demonstrates that the selloff in UMH-C has been predominantly due to selling by PFF and by preferred investors who follow PFF, and not primarily due to higher interest rates. A comparison to PFF shows that UMH-C has sold off to a much greater extent than the average preferred stock, again for no fundamental reason. This is what bargains are made of.

Price Target

We have a one year price target of $25. This would provide a total return of 15% over the next 12 months. We don’t think that this is unreasonable as the average REIT preferred in the "screening chart" above trades at around a 6.75% yield. At $25 per share, that would put UMH-C at the same $6.75 yield, right in the middle of the range. Additionally, as recently as August, UMH-C traded as high as $26.20 and over the last year it traded at over $28 per share (see the chart below). Therefore, a $25 price target is not a great stretch.

One Year UMH-C Price Chart

Source: Etrade

Conclusion

UMH-C is very safe in that UMH has good liquidity as well as it operates in one of the safest and most recession proof sectors in the property REIT space. UMH-C screens as the best yielding safe property REIT preferred stock, offering a 7.3% current stripped yield and a realistic 9.20% annualized yield-to-call. UMH-C has sold off more than $2.42 (or by 9.3%) since August, primarily due to its removal from the large iShares Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). This is in no way based on fundamentals and this is why we believe that UMH-C is available now at such a bargain price. We don’t expect this price to last as PFF has completed selling all of its UMH-C. We have a one year price target on UMH-C of $25, which puts UMH-C in line with yields on other REIT preferred stocks. This $25 target offers investors a 15% total return over the next 12 months, or higher should it reach $25 in less than one year. As recently as August it traded over $26.00 and traded over $28.00 over the last 12 months. UMH-C goes ex-dividend very soon on November 14th, or in just two days.

