NG Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Above Balance, Price Discovery To 3.824s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

04-09 November 2018:

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the maturation of the balance area around the high-volume node, 3.242s, set the stage for the next directional phase. Our primary inference was for price discovery higher based on market structure. A buy-side breakout and trend did develop, achieving the stopping point high, 3.824s, where selling interest and excess emerged, closing the week at 3.719s.

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as buy-side imbalance drove price higher, achieving a stopping point, 3.578s. Buyers trapped there late in Monday’s auction as balance development ensued, 3.581s-3.485s, through Wednesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged at 3.492s in Wednesday’s auction before price rotation higher to the balance high developed through Thursday’s EIA release (+65bcf vs. +58bcf exp).

Buying interest emerged, 3.551s, late in Thursday’s auction, as a buy-side breakout and continuation higher developed into Friday’s auction. The market achieved a stopping point high, 3.824s, where selling interest emerged, halting the auction, and forming a sell excess, 3.824s-3.732s. Large selling interest emerged 3.715s into Friday’s NY close, settling at 3.719s.

NinjaTrader

The buy-side breakout developed this week from the prior mature balance and high-volume node. Price discovery higher unfolded as the market seeks to challenge the next major supply cluster overhead from December 2016, 3.784s-3.904s.

Looking ahead, the market broke out above a lengthy balance. This structural development implies potential for imbalance until a stopping point is achieved. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains for buy-side continuation toward major supply overhead until a sell excess and selling interest sufficient in quantity halt the buy-side phase.

NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) remained largely unchanged this week at 1.56 million contracts. The upward trend in leverage appears to have terminated at 09 October’s high, 1.7mil. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position increased slightly (242k contracts) at/near twelve-year highs. MM short posture increased modestly (-71k contracts), near eleven-year lows. The MM short posture trend remains to the downside as the Long:Short Ratio increased to 4.4 near a twelve-year high. This data provides evidence of herding within the MM participants. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the 2017 key supply overhead, 3.630s-3.760s, and December 2016, 3.784s-3.904s, areas. From a structural perspective, the intermediate term (3-6 months) buy-side bias is likely to face headwinds at these major structural resistances.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

