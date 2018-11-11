The Mess That Is Europe

And Brussels is working to strengthen the position of the euro relative to the US dollar?

The coalition government of Italy, elected in March, has presented an "Alice in Wonderland" budget that the European Union is greatly uncomfortable with.

The UK is nearing the end of its efforts to leave the European Union with an outcome that is going to please no one.

We are about to see what results from governments elected because of voter discontent over things as they were.

Europe and the UK are on track to show the rest of the world what can happen when the disaffected of the world get a piece of what they want.

The United States should take notice.

The eurozone is facing some very hard days ahead as it deals with the UK’s efforts to “leave” the European Union and in dealing with the coalition government in Italy and the Italian budget that is being presented in Brussels.

The government of UK prime minister Theresa May is falling apart as more members of her cabinet “leave.” Supposedly a “new” plan for departing the EU is just about completed, but one can only cringe at the possibilities.

I really don’t have anything else to add to this since my post “The Mess That Is Now Great Britain.”

The only real “out” from this situation, in my mind, is another referendum vote. I believe that a lot of people might come to their senses if such a vote were held.

But, then again, I am an overly optimistic person.

The financial markets, I believe, tell the story about Italy.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year sovereign bond has risen by about 180 basis points since the election in March that resulted in the current coalition government.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year debt closed yesterday at a little over 3.40 percent.

This rise has not seemed to draw any attention from the current Italian government. The market response appears to mean nothing to the government, but portends an upcoming disaster.

Holman Jenkins writes in the Wall Street Journal: “It is not an exaggeration to suggest that the European Union stands on the brink of yet another crisis thanks to its fast-developing battle with Italy over the country’s new budget.”

The dilemma in the negotiations: “Neither party can back down without unacceptable embarrassment, but sticking to their guns will also lead to an unacceptable catastrophe.”

This is not the Greek situation all over again.

Italy is the third largest country in the EU. It is, ultimately, “too big to fail.”

That means that somehow, some way, something is going to have to be worked out, but neither party seems to be willing to budge…for the moment.

What is the best that can result? Well, the general prescription for handling major problems in the EU is to “kick the can further down the road.”

“The truth is,” Mr. Jenkins argues, the euro could survive just fine if member countries were held truly responsible for the debts they run up in the common currency.”

To Mr. Jenkins, “Truly responsible means allowing for legal default so lenders and creditors share in the pain of their common mistake in loading up countries with more debt than their voters are willing or able to pay.”

That is, some one must be responsible for fiscal discipline within the European community.

But, this, to me, is just the tip of the iceberg. It only addresses the short-run budget problems of too much reliance upon Keynesian-type economic policies.

Italy, and Europe, also face some longer-run issues: They need structural and regulatory reforms of both governments and businesses to achieve greater competitiveness in what is effectively a global marketplace. Global because the euro is “global.”

The hope of the Italian government, not unlike others hoping to buy their way out of their problems, is, according to an article in the Financial Times, “part of a gamble by the government that an increase in state spending will help jolt Italy’s ailing economy back to life following a lost decade.”

“Italy’s GDP remains stubbornly below where it was in 2007.”

The spending plans are to raise Italy’s rate of growth to 1.5 percent.

The European Commission predicts that Italy can only reach 1.2 percent growth in 2019. The Bank of Italy’s forecast: 1.0 percent.

And, what will this growth achieve? According to Italy’s coalition, enough growth will be generated to produce government revenues that will allow the government to pay off the debt created by the plan. This is something, however, that no government policy has ever been able to pull off.

The sad truth according to Mr. Jenkins is, however: “Unfortunately, the idea of a truly disciplined euro is so alien to European elites that they don’t ever have words for it.”

In other words, the best that can be expected is for one more “kick of the can.”

Ironically, Mr. Jenkins ends his opinion piece with this aside: “A reassuring murmur has always been that the European Union will advance to greater glory one crisis at a time.”

“If that’s the plan, then something really glorious is in store. Sure.

