Impressive Capital Management Could Save Vitamin Shoppe

When it comes to turning around failing retailers in the 2010s, my default stance is bearish with a highly likely outcome of bankruptcy. In my experience, retailers are run by operations and merchandising people who may have interesting ideas but often lack the capital allocation skills necessary to save the company. Some of the errors I often see are a failure to swiftly reduce debt and a strong reluctance to slashing dividends that are siphoning off cash that can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet.

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) has thus far outperformed my expectations both from a sales performance and capital management perspective. Particularly over the last two quarters, I am seeing evidence that the company may be able to undergo a transformation. Ultimately, I believe most of its products remain commoditized and will struggle with competitors like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) taking share. However, I am warming to the idea that Vitamin Shoppe could carve out a niche due to the ability of in-store personnel to add value with customers looking for education on trendy diets. Based on an expected value of multiple scenarios, I am upgrading my fair value estimate to $7, though I see a range of likely outcomes from $0 to $11. Let’s take a look at the momentum of the Vitamin Shoppe business, and why I have come to appreciate this new management team.

Sales Performance – Declining But Possibly Flattening

Top-line performance rapidly deteriorated in FY17, with comparable in-store sales down 6.9% y/y and VS.com comps down a whopping 12.3% y/y. So much for undergoing a digital transformation.

Trends have started to reverse themselves thus far in FY18. Although Q1 ’18 comps in-store fell 6.5% y/y, total comparable sales fell just 3.6% y/y as the company experienced a 20.7% surge in online sales. The trend continued in Q2, as comparable in-store sales declined a whopping 7.6% y/y while digital sales surged 36.9% y/y, driving total comp sales down just 1.1% y/y.

Q3 was easily the best quarter in-store in several quarters with sales falling just 4.7% y/y. On a consolidated basis, in-store sales are seeing a two-year stacked trend of down roughly 11-13%, so there is little doubt that the brick-and-mortar portion of Vitamin Shoppe’s business is getting decimated. However, online sales surged 22.1% y/y compared to a relatively stable 2.7% comp in Q3 ’17, suggesting that the online business could actually be taking market share rather than simply recovering against a year of weak comps.

In aggregate, comparable net sales fell just 1.9% y/y in Q3, and the business is undoubtedly solidifying in aggregate as the sales mix shifts to favor online sales.

There are a few key drivers supporting the rebound. Undoubtedly, Vitamin Shoppe’s Auto Delivery business is helping drive online sales growth and customer retention. Management has consistently pointed to Auto Delivery as the key growth driver, and it seems likely that this dynamic will continue as customers value the convenience of regular nutritional supplement delivery. Amazon easily replicates this, but it appears to me that customers respond to the auto replenishment function regardless of what company drives it.

On the in-store side, there is little doubt that stores simply do not have the same economic profile that they carried even two years ago, as in-store sales have deteriorated rapidly. That said, the company has pursued an interesting new concept in-store, putting in “Keto” experts to help customers identify the right diet and supplement profile for the now popular keto diet. Regardless of whether or not this trendy diet is healthy or effective, I have noticed over a lifetime of gym going that customers love trendy diets, and they can pickup mainstream adoption rapidly. More importantly, many customers are simply too lazy or lack the ability to properly implement these dietary changes. Vitamin Shoppe placing “keto experts” in-store is an interesting way to service customers, particularly older, late adopters who may lack the technical skills to figure out the dietary demands using online resources.

Overall, I am not saying that this program will necessarily work. However, it is clear to me that the program could help transform the reputation of Vitamin Shoppe into a destination for customer education, which would likely be bullish for in-store and online sales growth.

Margins Flattening

Gross margin declined just 10 basis points y/y to 31.3% of sales in Q3 compared to the adjusted gross margin of 31.4% Vitamin Shoppe posted in Q3 ’17. Management noted a better markdown and planning process that has helped move inventory more quickly, which I am confident is helping the company avoid taking steeper discounts that can really weigh on gross margin.

From an operating margin perspective, my adjusted operating margin calculation for Vitamin Shoppe, which excludes impairments, was up in Q3 growing to 1.43%, up about 10 basis points y/y. While this is not a great number, it does signify a decent improvement, especially as the company faces occupancy deleverage headwinds. I don’t love the idea of investing in a business with 1-5% operating margin, but I have never claimed that Vitamin Shoppe is a great business.

Capital Allocation: The Underrated Savior

As I mentioned in the introduction, retail management teams almost always comprehend that sales need to grow. They are merchants. However, some management teams neglect the importance of capital allocation and balance sheet management. Vitamin Shoppe seems to understand this concept.

Year to date, the company has retired $57 million worth of convertible debt notes with a face value of $75.3 million, bringing the remaining convertible balance to $68.4 million.

Cash flow generation has been fantastic, though the composition underscores the importance of reading financial statements. Operating cash flow of $77.6 million looks excellent, as it would theoretically drive free cash flow of $52.9 million. However, the operating cash flow numbers include the benefit of $33.9 million in gains from clearing inventory. Some work capital gains prove enduring when companies simply improve capital efficiency. However, this is a big one-time jump that is not indicative of the cash flow profile of the business. As a result, I believe given the current cadence of the business, a $25-35 million in annual free cash flow runrate seems more reasonable and likely.

Ultimately, though driven somewhat by gains in capital efficiency, management is working aggressively to improve balance sheet health and delever so the company is better situated to survive volatility in its business and experiment with different models. That’s not to say Vitamin Shoppe has constructed a great balance sheet with just $1.8 million in cash versus $62.2 million in convertible notes and significant operating lease liabilities. However, assuming the business has at least somewhat stabilized, management has ensured Vitamin Shoppe will have the ability to survive a downturn.

Valuation: Exceeding Fair

Based on a number of scenarios that essentially project a long-term ability for Vitamin Shoppe to generate $25-35 million in free cash flow, as well as a bankruptcy scenario, I am left with a fair value of about $7 per share. Under my scenario of outcomes, the equity could be worth as much as $11, with that figure moving upward if the company is able to achieve a solid revenue runrate and retire more of its outstanding convertible offering.

Given the wide range of outcomes, I would personally only be interested in purchasing a position at a significant discount to fair value. For me, this would mean a share price of about $4. I would want the ability to be 50% wrong and still make money. The Vitamin Shoppe business, though it appears to be stabilizing, is simply too volatile and faces strong competitive threats that make it nearly impossible for me to narrow my valuation and eliminate the bankruptcy/heavy dilution scenario from my analysis. That said, if recent trends prove to endure, investors could make a strong return as Vitamin Shoppe transitions into omnichannel retail. Alternatively, Vitamin Shoppe could be riding a one-time wave, cancellations of Auto Delivery could start to hit the P&L, and the company swiftly loses all of its equity value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.