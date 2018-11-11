Can The U.S. Dollar Rally Higher?

Investors should be aware of any potential developments or bearish statements from the Fed which may derail the rally in UUP.

The US dollar has rallied strongly this year, mostly due to a very hawkish Fed. The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), which tracks the performance of the US dollar, has delivered 7% YTD so far. Following the recent statement release from the Fed, can this rally continue?

Prospectus Review

The ETF seeks to establish long positions in the ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts to track changes in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.76%.

The holdings of the UUP are:

UUP Holdings Percentage of portfolio Futures Dollar Index Dec18 50.01% United States Treasury Bills 13.04% CLTL - Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF 7.29%

Risk Note: It is possible that the Fund's performance may not fully replicate the changes in the levels of the Index due to disruptions in the markets for the relevant Index Currencies, the DX Contracts, or due to other extraordinary circumstances. The Managing Owner may determine to invest in other futures contracts if at any time it is impractical or inefficient to gain full or partial exposure to the Index Currencies through the DX Contracts.

Fed statement effect on UUP

On Nov. 8, 2018, the Fed released a statement announcing the rate decision for the November meeting, and also giving markets clues into how the Fed is considering going about future rate hikes and the economy overall. The Fed did not hike interest rates this month as expected.

However, in its statement, the Fed did not mention anything about the October stock market sell-off. The markets were expecting the Fed to tone down its hawkishness as a result of falling equity asset prices. But the markets should keep in mind that economic data has not shown any weakness, and the Fed is essentially driven by economic performance. Therefore, it was not surprising that the Fed was unaffected by the stock market behaviour. As a result, this hawkishness of the Fed should be considered a bullish factor for UUP.

Nevertheless, what was more striking to me was that the Fed did not even mention the strength of the dollar against other global currencies, which had hurt company profits of several multinationals during the Q3 earnings season. The fact that it did not mention this means that the Fed will continue hiking rates regardless of a stronger dollar hurting profitability. Again this should be perceived as a bullish factor for UUP.

Moreover, the Fed also mentioned that unemployment "has declined" since September. The improving employment conditions will also embolden the Fed to remain on its hawkish path I believe and hence continue pushing UUP higher.

The Fed also noted the "growth of business fixed investment has moderated from its rapid pace earlier in the year." This statement follows the Q3 earnings season where several companies announced that they were cutting back investment plans amid the uncertainty of the trade war. In my view, the fact that the Fed mentioned this in its statement could open up the possibility of a less hawkish Fed in December, which could derail the rally in UUP.

While the Fed is expected to hike the interest rate by another quarter percent next month, the announcement will be followed by a press conference, and the Fed may use this to discuss the slowdown in business investments. This could provide a deeper insight into what the Fed is thinking about this business investment slowdown. If the Fed is showing growing concerns on this issue, then it would moderate expectations of interest rate increases in 2019. The Fed is currently expecting three rate hikes, while the market is only expecting two for 2019. Therefore, if the Fed turns less hawkish and lowers its expectations to only two rate hikes in 2019, and matches market expectations, then this could push the dollar lower. Therefore, USD bulls should keep an eye out for further developments from the Fed regarding this issue, as it could potentially halt the upward trend in the dollar, and consequently UUP.

Bottom line

The strengthening economy and the recent Fed statement generally support a continuing rally in UUP. The Fed remains unaffected by the stock market drop; therefore any pullback in equity prices should not be a major worry for the dollar bulls. Nevertheless, if you are considering going long the USD using UUP, be aware of any moderation in hawkishness by the Fed in its December meeting. The December rate hike is already priced into the dollar, but the USD may be sensitive to any potential bearish statements from the Fed in its press conference. Therefore, while there are ample reasons to be bullish on UUP, investors should be cautious about any further developments in monetary policy guidance from the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UUP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.