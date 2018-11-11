HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues

The company has $124 million in cash and will continue to assess strategic acquisitions to add to growth.

As the company rolls out its newly acquired care management solution to its existing roster of health plan clients, the company will see strong Commercial growth for the foreseeable future.

Thesis

HMS Holdings (HMSY) reported strong results for Q3-18. The recent results provide further confirmation that the company could have years of strong growth ahead of it as the company continues to expand the cost containment solutions it can offer government and commercial health insurers.

The company's Commercial segment continues to be the primary source of strong growth. In Q3-18, Commercial revenue grew 28% organically and is up 24% the first nine months of 2018; this nine-month view was bolstered by the acquisition of a care management company (Eliza), which closed in April 2017. Without Eliza, Commercial revenue is up 15% organically the first nine months of 2018. State government - a mature market for HMS compared to Commercial - is up 6% for the first nine months of 2018.

The future growth story for HMS really revolves around the Commercial opportunity. After the company's entrance into care management in 2016, and the stated intent to pursue M&A that could help further fuel Commercial growth, HMS could be in the early innings of a growth story that lasts for several years.

Q3-18 - A Great 2018 Continues

HMS sells cost containment solutions to government and commercial health insurers. As I stated in a previous article, the company doubled down on pursuing Commercial business growth in 2013. The company at the time was largely dependent on revenue from state and federal government business. The company dominates the State Medicaid market for TPL/COB. HMS has a federal contract to perform Medicare audits, but policy changes by Medicare several years ago gutted the revenue potential of the contract, which I explained in detail in the prior article.

With a dominant position in a mature State Medicaid market, the source of strong growth rested in pursuing commercial health insurer clients. In recent years, the company has aggressively sold COB/TPL, program integrity, and most recently care management solutions to commercial insurers. This commercial base has consisted mostly of Medicaid managed care plans, with some individual market and Medicare Advantage plans.

Q3-18 showed that this strategy is working in spades and will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Commercial revenue grew 28% in the quarter. The company noted that this growth was unusually strong and may represent some pull-forward growth from the upcoming Q4 report. But the prospects of double-digit Commercial revenue growth moving forward are strong and the company raised its annual revenue guidance to $595-600 million (vs. initial guidance of $560-570 million), which would be an annual year-over-year increase of 14%.

As of Q3-18, Commercial was the dominant source of revenue for the company, comprising 54% of revenue through the first nine months of 2018. In 2013, Commercial comprised just 30% of company revenue.

Despite this strong uptick in Commercial revenue as a percentage of overall company revenue, HMS sees a lot of untapped potential in Commercial. Approximately 80% of HMS' commercial clients are Medicaid Managed Care plans, the remaining 20% being a mix of individual market and Medicare Advantage. This Commercial payer mix increased after the 2017 acquisition of Eliza, a care management company, which had 70 customers at the time.

"I think what that points out is even with the strong growth we’ve seen, we still have a significant upside potential both in commercial and in Medicare advantage. And as we see our employer work, we characterize as true commercial, as we see continued interest from employers and our products and services as well, we see a great opportunity to expand into employer market which will drive that true commercial mix as well." - CEO Bill Lucia, Q3-18 call.

Approximately 80% of company's sales growth comes from up-selling to preexisting clients, with the remaining 20% coming from attainment of new customers. The addition of the Eliza care management health plan customers broadened the company's cross-selling potential by bringing new customers under the HMS umbrella. Care management, or total population management (TPM), revenue was $60 million in 2016 and is expected to hit $120 million for HMS by 2020.

"We expect TPM will be the fastest-growing portion of our business over the next several years as we are only in the early stages of cross-selling into our expansive customer base." - William C. Lucia, HMS CEO, Q3-18 call.

In addition to the TPM vertical, HMS views its dedication to data as another potential growth driver. HMS Holdings' bread and butter for decades has been its Medicaid coordination of benefits/third-party liability business. The company has consistently been the number one vendor in Medicaid COB/TPL, typically maintaining a customer base of at least 40 states at any given time. To perform COB/TPL, the company maintains and continually updates a massive eligibility database with data from more than 1,000 insurers.

Medicaid is the payer of last resort. When a Medicaid claim is filed by a provider, HMS Holdings runs a review of the recipient to ensure that the recipient doesn't already have some other form of health insurance that would be liable for paying the claim.

"Remember, the Medicaid data we have represents about 90% of the nation - nation's Medicaid program, and it's historical and longitudinal, so we are able to look at things in a way that other companies just can't because they don't have access to that. So that's where our real, I would say, strength is that we bring to the table." - CEO Bill Lucia, Q3-18 call.

This data could be the source of additional solutions in the future, including solutions to address the growing opioid crisis. HMS believes it can provide insights to health plans that haven't existed to this point and is actively proposing solutions to federal and state agencies to address the opioid issue.

Stock Price Hits All-Time High

Following Q3-18, the company's stock price eclipsed $35. This marked the full recovery of the stock price, which had not hit $35 since Fall 2012. The stock price in 2012 proceeded to fall and suffer for years thereafter as the company struggled with the implications of the federal government drastically reducing the scope of its Medicare RAC contract.

The company has come full circle. It has diversified its revenue streams beyond dependence on government contracts. Even after a miserable few years post-RAC, the company's stock performance over the last decade has been impressive. I believe the growth story with HMS could be similar in the years ahead. Below is a snapshot of HMS stock vs. the S&P 500 over the last decade.

Cash Balance May Lead To More Acquisitions

The company has a strong balance sheet and $124 million in cash, which is a sharp increase from the $88 million cash position last quarter. The company may make additional acquisitions.

"As we continue to rebuild our liquidity following the Eliza acquisition last year, we are monitoring an active pipeline of potential acquisitions. We intend to remain disciplined in our approach, so the mere fact that we are accumulating cash will not dictate our deal-making pace. We do view acquisitions as a component of a long-term growth profile, so we will continue to diligently pursue opportunities of interest. Our current emphasis is on technology that would enhance either our payment integrity or total population management services." - Jeffrey S. Sherman, CFO, Q3-18 call.

Valuation

Through nine months of 2018, the company has generated $51 million in free cash flow vs. $43.5 million a year ago. HMS free cash flow generation peaked in 2013 before going sideways for several years. The reduction in scope of the Medicare RAC contract limited the company's revenue potential after 2013 before the company began looking for new sources of revenue growth.

Despite the falloff after 2013, FCF generation had risen at an average annual rate of 12% for the ten-year period ending in 2017. Assuming that 12% trajectory continues, I come up with a fair value today in the mid-$50s. The stock is trading in the high $30s as of this writing after the 20%+ one-day run-up following a strong Q3-18. I used a discount rate of the 30-year Treasury, and assumed 3% growth in perpetuity after Year 10. I did not include a risk premium in the discount rate.

Today, the company has a trailing PE above 60 and forward PE in the mid-30s. It has a price/free cash flow ratio in the mid-30s. The company does not have any pure competitors to do a valuation comparison against.

While the PE ratio and price/cash flow may seem high, HMS may deserve the premium. Organic growth has been strong and the company has macro tailwinds working in its favor. Additionally, the company has an iron grip on the Medicaid Fee-For-Services (FFS) COB/TPL market (40+ states) and this market presence provides a strong source of recurring revenue that seems to tick upward each year. The company's Medicaid revenue isn't at risk unless the entire healthcare system is transformed (into single payer, for example) and Medicaid is done away with entirely (unlikely). In addition to the Medicaid FFS contracts, HMS is providing similar services to Medicaid Managed Care (commercial) plans that also serve Medicaid MCO lives in the very same states HMS is servicing Medicaid FFS lives. The COB/TPL contracts are contingency-based (not fixed price) and competition is limited. Any expansion in Medicaid rolls in a state where HMS has a contingency-based contract would boost HMS revenue.

The inability of a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal ACA in 2017 means the law probably isn't going anywhere. In time, as the politics of Medicaid expansion fade, it is likely Medicaid expansion will eventually occur in traditionally Republican states that have resisted expansion.

We recently saw this in the November 2018 midterms where voters in Idaho, Utah, and Nebraska approved Medicaid expansion under ACA. Based on a quick Internet search, HMS does have contractual history in Idaho and Utah. I'm not sure if that is still the case today.

On the Q3-18 call, HMS executives were hopeful of Democratic gubernatorial wins in Georgia and Florida, two states where HMS has contingency-based TPL contracts that would have benefited from Medicaid expansion. However, Republicans appear to be winners in both Georgia and Florida as of this writing and Medicaid expansion in either state is probably unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Q3-18 showed us once again that HMS' Commercial growth strategy is working. The recent entrance into care management provides Commercial growth potential that will benefit the company for the foreseeable future. The company's access to a treasure trove of claims data provides the company with the ability to provide tailored cost-containment solutions that could help fuel growth in the future as health plans continue to search for ways to improve care and cut costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before investing.