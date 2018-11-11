CI Financial Corp. (CIFAF) CEO Peter Anderson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CI Financial Corp. (OTCPK:CIFAF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Anderson, CEO of CI Financial. Mr. Anderson, you may begin.

Peter Anderson

Thank you and welcome to the CI Financial conference call for the third quarter of 2018. Joining me on the call is Doug Jamieson, CI’s Chief Financial Officer. In a few moments, he will provide you with a detailed financial update on our third quarter. Also, we have members of our executive team here to answer your questions on our various businesses.

To start, I am extremely pleased to say that CI is continuing to operate very well in the face of volatile markets and an increasingly competitive environment. Our highlights for the quarter include earnings per share of $0.62, a record for CI Financial, average assets under management, $138 billion, record assets under administration, Assante and Stonegate, total fee-earning assets of $180 billion, free cash flow reached $169 million, an increase of 4% over Q2. Fund performance has significantly improved in Q3, a trend that is continuing into the third quarter – the current quarter and sales also improved in Q3 and it’s heading in the right direction.

What makes us important is that it has been delivered in a challenging year for all global asset managers. In addition to the increased volatility across markets, investors and asset management companies remain focused on the direction of our industry. You are familiar with the issues, fee levels, the regulatory burden, passive versus active, an aging bull market among others. At CI, we believe these concerns are overblown and that well-run businesses will continue to thrive in this evolving environment. We are focused on the long-term growth of our business, positioning the company to compete in a very different future. However, we firmly believe there are two key themes that remain important as our industry continues to change. They are the value of active portfolio management and the value of advice. As CI continues to grow and evolve, we remain steadfastly committed to these principles.

Before I pass the meeting over to Doug, I would like to take a few minutes to comment on the changes in our capital allocation policy that we announced in August. As you know last quarter, we announced our intention to repurchase as much as $1 billion of CI shares over the next 12 to 18 months using our free cash and at the same time changed our dividend from approximately 60% of free cash to less than 30%. Since then, we have repurchased 8.8 million shares with a marginal increase to the company’s debt. At the current price, our attention remains the same to continue to buyback shares. There is no question that the strategic policy change or this strategic policy change was a bold decision, but we remain confident that is the right strategy for CI Financial at this point in time. When we made this announcement back in August, we didn’t have a crystal ball to predict the recent global market volatility. The new policy has provided us with optionality and flexibility both today and in the future, while at the same time has reduced risk at the company. If the environment changes or we see other strategic opportunities, we will be in better position to benefit from these developments. Right now though – in a few minutes, I will discuss our business operations. But first, I will pass the discussion over to Doug to go over our financials.

Doug Jamieson

Thank you, Peter. Here we have CI’s highlights on a quarter-over-quarter basis comparing Q3 to Q2. Average AUM decreased $1.2 billion or 1% to $138.3 billion from $139.5 billion. Assets under advisements grew 1% to $44.4 billion. Net income was $158.2 million compared to $159.9 million, a drop of 1%. Earnings per share of $0.62, was up from $0.61 per share last quarter due to the accretion on the shares repurchased during the quarter. Free cash flow grew to $169.2 million from $163 million last quarter and the year-to-date total of almost $500 million is a cash flow record for CI. The main reasons for the strength of earnings and cash flow are the impact to revenue of 1 additional day in the quarter and a slight increase in gross management fees during the quarter as the Sentry funds were converted to fixed administration fees at the beginning of September. And so those fees are now included in management fees and the cost to administer the funds is now also included in our SG&A. Previously, both of those amounts were not recorded in CI’s results.

Now, looking at Q3 year-over-year highlights, average assets under management were up 15% from $120.3 billion in last year’s third quarter. Assets under advisement are up 9% from $40.8 billion last year. Net income was up 3% from $153.6 million and $0.60 per share last year. Free cash flow grew 6% from $159.1 million. The increase over the prior year is primarily due to the acquisition of Sentry boosting CI’s AUM offset by a decline in margins as net management fees in basis points were down about 2% year-over-year and SG&A in basis points was up about 5%. CI’s SG&A was $131.4 million in the third quarter, up from $129.7 million in the second. While CI is still investing in technology and innovation and spending on marketing, we generally held a line on spend in the back office. In Q4, all discretionary spend is under review given the weakness in markets in October, but we will still spend on new initiatives and innovation.

Here we have the last five quarters with CI’s quarterly free cash flow and the return to shareholders. With the new capital allocation policy, larger amounts were directed to buyback in Q3 as we continue to maximize the normal course issuer bid, with CI trading below 8x free cash flow. Dividend payments declined to $61 million in the third quarter and will be approximately $45 million in Q4 as the dividend rate announced last quarter takes effect. Gross debt remained relatively flat this quarter at $1.44 billion. And with annualized EBITDA at $930 million, CI debt to EBITDA ratio is up marginally from 1.53x to 1.55x. Net debt was $1.21 billion and the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.3x, up from 1.21x. If we annualize $169 million of free cash flow per quarter, CI could repurchase its full NCIB amounts of 25 million shares at $20 per share, pay out $180 million in dividends and still not have its debt increase. And as Peter said, the new capital allocation policy has greatly improved the risk profile of CI’s free cash flow. And it is more fully available for buybacks as we have indicated is our current intention, but also available for other investments or acquisitions or to pay-down debts.

I will now turn it back to Peter.

Peter Anderson

Thanks, Doug. Now I want to take you through our various business lines and our current plans and strategies. There is a lot going on at CI in every department and every business. First, sales, we have seen an improvement in our overall sales at CI, but we still have a long way to go. Returning to positive sales as quickly as possible is the top priority. Although I will not forecast [indiscernible], we have a number of initiatives underway throughout our company to enhance our business and ultimately support our sales effort. I will go through those in a moment.

In our Canadian retail business, as I’ve said in our recent calls, our challenge is redemptions, not gross sales. We have a significant amount of assets and categories that have been out of favor, including anything with the word Canadian attached to it. Retail redemptions improved quarter-over-quarter, which improved our overall net sales. Sales activity across the country remains high and our sales team is having no issues meeting out with advisors. We have successfully held a number of key events over the past several months with significant interest and support from all of our key channels, including IIROC and MFDA, Sun Life and Assante. With our larger sales staff and our enhancements to the team, we are confident our sales strategy will have positive results.

Our Canadian Institutional business, in Q3, is flat compared to the previous quarter. As you know, this business is always a bit lumpy and the majority of the redemptions came from some advisory alliance business, which has seen slower gross sales and higher redemptions due to the overall slowdown of the industry. In addition, there are outflows from the legacy third-party segregated fund business. However, our pipeline continues to be strong. We have one business that has not yet been funded and we have short-listed about $1 billion in searches. When we talk about retail and institutional, sales will be impacted by the volatility of global markets. We continue to focus, however, on factors that we can control activity and quality. We are seeing significant improved performance from our core portfolio management teams in Q3 and continuing on into this quarter. For example, over 70% of our stand-alone equity assets and 60% of our stand-alone balanced and fixed income asset are in first and second quartile year-to-date, where 90% of Sentry, Cambridge and Altrinsic assets are in first and second quartile in the third quarter.

Many of our large multibillion dollar funds at Signature, Cambridge and Sentry are also having solid performance in the last quarter. Over 60% of our highest redeemed funds are now at first or second quartile year-to-date. And our top selling funds this year continue to maintain solid performance. Although some of these results are short-term, they are what we expected in market conditions where the importance of good stock that can become essential like now. Despite extremely volatile markets in October, our portfolio management teams continue to perform very well relative to the benchmarks and their peers. As you know, portfolio managers’ performance is one of key drivers and a leading indicator of sales.

Assante and Stonegate continue to see strong growth both organically and through recruitment. As of the end of Q3, our assets under administration were at a record level of $44.5 billion. Our improvement has been very successful as advisers see the benefit of partnering with a well-capitalized independent firm. Gross and net sales also continue to trend well or continue to trend well ahead of the industry. We expect to continue this pace in Q4 and into 2019 as we enhance these brands through marketing, new technology, new products and new platforms. As I have said in previous calls, the growth of Assante and Stonegate in high net worth and ultra high net worth space is a key long-term priority for CI Financial. We are investing significantly in the growth of the businesses.

With product initiatives, the third quarter was very busy as we prepared the launch of two major product platforms, which became available this month. Last week, we introduced CI private pools. These are competitive in price and meant for affluent investors as there is a minimum investment of $100,000 per pool. We designed these pools for the broker channel, but have seen significant interest from all channels as we rolled them out. We also launched our Liquid Alternative platform beginning with three new funds, managed by portfolio management teams at CI that have experience in this more complex investment style. Two of the three funds are income products, managed by Lawrence Park and Marret.

The third is a new portfolio management relationship to Canada, Munro Partners of Australia. Munro is managing our global launch for its fund. Munro had exceptional long-term performance and we are excited to introduce the team to Canada. As an aside, we also hold a minority equity position in Munro through our business in Australia at Grant Samuel. There will be another important product launch earlier in the New Year, a series of ETF and mutual fund. This will be followed by other initiatives throughout the firm with new solutions involving CI retail, institutional, Assante, Stonegate, Grant Samuel in Australia and BBS.

We are enhancing our lineup through products that are designed to meet the needs of various types of investors and to fit the different business models of advisors. At the same time, we are also considering ways to reduce the complexity and duplication with our product lineup. By simplifying our lineup, we will also launch new relevant products. We are strengthening our offering and making it easier for clients to do business with us. You may have seen an increased advertising presence for CI in late Q3, which is continuing to Q4 and 2019. After some branding research, we recently introduced a new tagline for CI Investments, trusted partner in wealth. This perfectly describes the philosophy of CI Investments and indeed all the businesses of CI Financial. We are pursuing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to increase the awareness of all of our businesses and position CI as a value partner.

So before we open to questions, let me make some concluding remarks. Obviously, the global asset management industry is going through significant change. 2019 has been a very challenging year and no firm around the world has been immune. Our forecast for 2019 will look like for the industry, but I am confident that consolidation will continue as firms realize they can’t compete in this rapidly changing environment. This year, three large Canadian firms with $100 billion of assets were acquired by the banks. This consolidation creates opportunities for a large independent company like CI. I expect we will continue to see uncertainty around fees, increased regulation competition from passive and alternative investments and so on. In the face of all this uncertainty, I can tell you that CI will continue to adapt.

We are not afraid of change. This company has continuously changed and adapted over the past 25 years. We have already significantly repositioned our business, and we will continue to improve and enhance our operations and our products. We are building this company for long-term success. We will do the best to maintaining and enhancing our strong independent position in Canada, increasing our scale here and abroad and increasing our asset to distribution channels in Canada and international. Whether it’s the acquisition of new businesses such as First Asset, GSFM or BBS or modernizing our product lineup or the change to our capital allocation policy, we are implementing what we believe is the right strategy for our business today and for the future. This is how shareholder value is created and we intend to continue CI’s long track record of creating significant value for clients and shareholders in any market environment. And with that, we can now open for questions.

First, we would like to apologize. We understand there were some technical difficulties and there was no volume on the webcast for the first 5 or 10 minutes. We will make a replay immediately available following the completion of this webcast.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is from Gary Ho from Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Gary Ho

Thanks and good morning. Peter, in your prepared remarks I have noticed kind of more commentary around M&A, maybe can you tell us are you seeing more inbounds from your end and what would be interest to you? Is it more on the institutional side that you guys want to bulk up? Any comments there would be helpful.

Peter Anderson

You know what, I don’t want you to – I mean, we did talk about a little bit about the M&A and we are always looking at things. And yes, there is – I can tell you with certainty there is a lot of inbound phone calls that come in to us. I am sure to a lot of other firms. Right now, I mean, the benchmark that we always use is will a transaction add more value to the CI or is it buying back our stock is a better option at this point in time? We continue to believe that buying back our stock is a better thing to do today, but I would say that we see things that kind of stay around the edges, things that we think could add value to Assante or Stonegate or our digital business or anything else, we certainly would take a look. But I will say to you, for sure, there is lots of calls coming in, and I think it’s just the environment.

Gary Ho

Okay, that’s helpful. And then Doug maybe just on SG&A on Slide 6, I think last quarter, you guided to plus 3% versus the Q4 ‘17 run-rate for the full year 2018. Year-to-date, I think you guys are tracking around 1%. Are you expecting a ramp up in Q4, maybe you can update us on your SG&A guidance?

Doug Jamieson

Yes, not expecting a ramp up. We have managed to find far more savings than I had anticipated. We are doing very good job of controlling our costs like I said in the back office, while still investing in new initiatives and technology. And then as I said, for Q4, we are taking a close look at all discretionary spend given the volatility of markets in October. So I am hesitant to forecast where Q4 will come out, because while we still do want to invest in the company, we are being mindful of margins given what’s happening to our AUM.

Gary Ho

Okay. And maybe can you comment on maybe 2019, how – any big projects that you guys are planning for the upcoming year?

Doug Jamieson

Well, we have numerous technology initiatives, besides products launches, various ways of streamlining our business and adding on to and particularly in our digital side of the business, both websites and the BBS security side of the business.

Gary Ho

Okay. And then maybe just lastly, just going back to the gross management fees comment, it sounds like the adjustment from Sentry admin fees cost, the up-tick this quarter, but generally we should continue to see slight fee pressure looking out to 12 months to 18 months, is that how we should think about that?

Doug Jamieson

Yes. In Q3 we had one month of the Sentry fixed fee, in Q4 we will have a full quarter, so a bit more impact from Sentry. But generally, the structural change in the industry will show us with – as we have said, steady decline in fees, which was estimated at a basis point or so per quarter?

Gary Ho

And what was the impact in Q3 from that change?

Doug Jamieson

Sorry, the Sentry?

Gary Ho

Yes.

Doug Jamieson

I mean their admin fees are similar to ours until a few – put an average admin fee on their assets, you could do the math and get $1 million and plus in a month.

Gary Ho

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Geoff Kwan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Geoff Kwan

Hi, good morning, just wanted to follow-up on Gary’s question on the SG&A, I think it was last quarter you mentioned that you may look to spend up to $10 million on kind of sales, marketing those sort of things to help with the net sales performance I guess, how much of that would have been expenditure spent in Q3?

Doug Jamieson

Yes. I don’t know that I said $10 million per se on marketing. But we have, as Peter pointed out, launched a marketing campaign. And we continued to invest in the sales and marketing team, but we are not prepared to say exactly how much we have spent.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And just the other question I had was just with volatility in the market, can you talk about on the Canadian retail side of your business, what impact that’s had in terms of the trends on the flows, was it, have you seen it or have people behaved a little bit differently this time around than what you would have seen in prior instances?

Peter Anderson

I don’t think we have seen anything different from the past. I mean I think you have seen the – you have seen an industry slowdown in the business. I mean that’s come out from all the reports that you have seen. So I don’t – no, I don’t think there was anything significantly different.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Stephen Boland from [indiscernible] Financial. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, couple of quick questions. Peter, I guess last quarter you had mentioned that you thought you would not get back to net sales in 2018, I guess with this quarter’s elevated redemptions again, has that – is that view stretched out a little bit to that it won’t be in the first half of ‘19 or can you comment on what your expectation is there?

Peter Anderson

No. I am not going to comment on I mean – on when I think that we are going to get to positive sales. I would say it’s a priority for us. I think a lot of initiatives that we are launching today have certainly caught some interest with advisors. I think it’s hard to predict with the volatility in the market and the – and all of that. I mean the only thing I can say is just reiterate what Doug said before is, we are very focused on, obviously on the sales, but we are also very focused on ensuring that we are managing our business effectively. And so we think that we have a solid roadmap regardless of where the – what the markets do so on and so forth. But I am quite encouraged by the response that we have had on the launch of our pools, very early stages. But as we have a – we have had a road show recently, however, this week on liquid, all of them seems to be quite a bit of interested in that and on Munro. So I am kind of being long winded here. I am not going to give you a day or a period when we think we get redemptions, but it’s a big priority for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just the second question on the product that you launched, I know you mentioned this in Q2, but was this something that was driven by demand from advisors or certain channels that wanted to just sort of get into this type of product?

Peter Anderson

We were quite excited to get into this. I mean my understanding is the regulators provided us the opportunity to change the rules around the [indiscernible] funds. And so we certainly took advantage of it. And we were very selective on the teams that we started with and so we brought a very small and limited group of three because all three of them have actually had significant experience managing money exactly like that. I mean Munro, Australia has been doing this for over 10 years and Marret, First Asset do that and they are often memorandums. So I think this is a trend that’s going to continue, I mean as we are moving the business forward. It allows us to use these also within our multi-manager products as well. So we think this is a great opportunity to be perfectly honest.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I will just sneak in one more for Doug, the change in the pricing for – I think it was 33 funds, is there an impact to the financials going forward or is it non-material?

Doug Jamieson

Yes. Non-material, I think at the time we said it was a very small impact of a basis point or so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Next question is from Graham Ryding from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Hi, good morning, could you maybe elaborate on – you touched on your – Peter, this is for you, you talked about reducing the complexity and streamlining your product line, can you maybe just elaborate on that a little bit and what you are planning or looking out there?

Peter Anderson

Yes. I mean we are just starting this and I would expect this would be a 5-year project to be perfectly honest. But we – I mean there is an awful lot of value to doing acquisitions as you can all imagine. But it also creates significant duplication across our fund lineup. So we have multiple platforms. We have multiple funds and so we are going to begin exercise of just looking at our entire business from our mutual fund business to our multi-manager business to everything and making sure that it all makes sense. So it’s not a necessary reduction in our portfolio management teams. It will be in fact not bad. What it is, is just using the teams that have expertise in certain areas to be able to do and – focusing on them rather than focusing on a significant number of the same products. So we just need to do it. It’s confusing and it’s complex and advisors are – the last question is about we just – we just think it’s time to be able to streamline and modernize our business.

Graham Ryding

Okay, alright, that’s helpful. The private pools, I get that the pricing is going to be lower, is the pricing sort of consistent with what you have on your high net worth, or your F class funds today or is it even lower than that level. And then secondly, just what is different about these funds that’s going to be appealing to advisors?

Peter Anderson

Right. I hope I will answer the second question first. I mean the difference is my – these pools have been designed for clients with in excess of $100,000 per pool and – so they are priced accordingly. So they are priced in the context of the market, so they are competitive. I would look at these pools is almost a fund company within a fund company. I mean we are building this product so that if an investor comes into our private pools, typically if they are going to switch, they would switch to something else within this – these pools. They wouldn’t go from private pools back into CI, I don’t think. So we think it’s a robust offering, lots of choice intended for the investors – for high net worth actual investors. And I think it’s – it’s just again the simpler way for people to invest. As for pricing I mean yes, they are very competitively priced.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that’s it for me – actually sorry one more. Gross sales, it looks like it’s down a fair bit from this time last year, am I – should we assume that it’s sort of Canadian equity, Canadian balance to out of favor that’s part of the reason why your gross sales number is down year-over-year?

Doug Jamieson

I would say mostly it’s the industry. I mean it’s a – I would say the – I mean I talked earlier about the – about our redemptions. I would say gross sales are as a result of what’s going on in the market. And we all know what that is, that sales are lower in 2018 than they were in the past.

Graham Ryding

Okay, that’s it for me. Thanks.

Operator

The following question is from Scott Chan from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Scott Chan

Good morning guys. Doug, just on the trailer fees, I know this was up sequentially and the trend has obviously been down based on the product mix, can you just provide some color on the sequential increase?

Doug Jamieson

We have – it fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter. You are right, the trend has been down, as we have had movement towards – whether it’s movement to F Class and it could just be a mix of less back end and more front end now.

Scott Chan

Okay. And Peter you talked about in the opening remarks about top selling funds, can you just elaborate on that, is your top selling funds consistent with the industry, meaning probably non-domestic funds?

Peter Anderson

Yes. I would certainly say that our top selling funds are global today. They have been global balance, global income, that sort of stuff. And we continue to see good sales and good flows into them. And for the most part, the funds that are selling well right now are also performing really quite well as well. So I mean that’s a good sign.

Scott Chan

And just lastly, on the wealth performance, you provided some of the good data points, I don’t think I wrote them all down correctly, but it’s obvious that the near-term performance has improved significantly at CI, is there an inflection point where you get that 3-year number, that key 3-year number to be on average in the top two quartiles?

Peter Anderson

Well, I mean as quarters drop off, you will see that I can’t – I would have to go back and take a look more carefully. But I mean, it’s I am not – probably not answering questions the way that you and let’s go back and take a look more closely, but I mean I am very, very encouraged by the sales of all of our major teams at CI right now with – it’s exactly what we were expecting when stock became more relevant, when the market was not being run or seeing performance from just six companies. Today, it’s broad and you have to be a stock picker today in my mind going forward with this all – it’s in my mind, it’s what we are looking for and our managers have done exactly what we wanted them to do at that time – at this time.

Scott Chan

Okay, great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

The next question is from Tom McKinnon from BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Tom McKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Sorry, I got on the call late. Just got two questions, not sure if they are asked, but what is the expected impacts from reducing the investment minimum for the preferred pricing program that you started in October 1 and can you update us when you might be turning the retail Canadian fund flows around?

Peter Anderson

I will go first on the impact of reducing the minimum. We kind of bundled that in with all the other new products we have launched and the trend we are seeing in fees that it’s within that 1 basis point give or take each quarter that we expect our average fee to decline. And Tommy on sales, what I would say to you is, I am not going to give you any kind of a prediction on why I think we are going to reduce – or we are going to go back to positive sales. What I will is say that I think our strategy is we will pay off – it really is a very large sales team, access to every retail distribution channel, it’s a – it’s new products, competitively priced products and then sort of the bogey is going to be or the challenge is going to be the volatility in the markets, we can’t predict that. But it’s – I mean as I have said earlier, it’s our top priority.

Tom McKinnon

The performance has been improving and you have got some new product launches, can you talk maybe about penetration into IIROC channels and how that’s trended?

Peter Anderson

Well, I mean I would say that we see significant growth in sales in the IIROC channel. I mean that was the priority for us. I mean it was a – IIROC was the challenge, one of our challenges for redemptions. And – but we are also seeing significant growth in our gross sales there. So I mean that’s a positive obviously. So yes, we are quite encouraged by that. And I think with our new product launches that we are bringing out, the pools were specifically designed for advisors at IIROC because they wanted a flat fee as opposed to a tiered fee. But we have seen significant interest from across every channel now, which was a big surprise for us, but very encouraging. So I think we are going in the right direction.

Tom McKinnon

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

The last question for today is from Gary Ho from Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Gary Ho

Sorry just – sorry to delay to this point. Just want to go back to the SG&A, one of your peers last week mentioned they continue to spend on technology initiatives for the long-term benefit of the firm, where it sounds like you are taking a different approach to curtail cost near-term, so just wanted – how do you balance that and not going to understand where your competitors might be going the other way, Doug maybe you can give us some examples where you can – where you see some benefits from cost cutting?

Doug Jamieson

Yes. I don’t think I have said we wouldn’t spend on initiatives in technology. I think that’s definitely where we will continue to spend. When we look for ways to curtail spend, it’s other discretionary items, things that are nice to have, that can be delayed or canceled. But we do have a lot of priorities and key initiatives that will go ahead certainly in the areas of spending on technology and innovation.

Peter Anderson

And I am just going to reiterate that because I don’t want the – anything you just think that we are pulling reins in terms of our cost. We are investing in this business. We see lots of areas that we can invest in that we think will provide long-term benefits to this company. And where we see those, we will do that and technology, innovation, digital, Assante, Stonegate and other areas as well. What we did say though was we – I mean, this is what CI has always been known for is that we will adapt to our – to any environment and with the volatility in the market, what we said is we are just going to take a look at anything in the business that, as Doug said, nice to have, don’t need to have right now. So we are looking at that, but not at the expense of the growth of our company.

Gary Ho

Got it, that’s very helpful. And then maybe just as well you called out 90% of Sentry at Cambridge funds in first and second quartile, I think Sentry is roughly 12%, 13% of AUM, what Cambridge fee as a total fee as AUM?

Peter Anderson

About 20%.

Gary Ho

Alright, 20%, okay.

Peter Anderson

And then the other was Altrinsic, which is about 4%, I would say 3% to 4%.

Gary Ho

Got it, okay, that’s it. Thanks very much.

Peter Anderson

Okay. Wilson I think we will call it there. We are available if there is any other questions, but thank you very much. And again I apologize for the technology glitch. I kept reading not knowing that you guys couldn’t hear me. But I was really going to just read off. Anyway, thank you so very much. And like I said, if any questions, don’t hesitate to call Doug or myself or the CI team, thank you so much.

