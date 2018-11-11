This Global REIT Is High Risk, High Reward

We put fair value around $24 in 2 years if BPY can continue to deleverage and execute.

We have previously traded Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) (BPR) as it offered a highly lucrative "fat-pitch". The cost of borrowing the stock had leaked into the option premiums and we were able to capture a very high return (141% annualized) selling insurance to some panicked investors. BPY reported Q3 2018 results and the stock moved lower. The stock now trades near all-time lows. We analyzed the results to see if this merited a buy.

Q3 2018 results

While overall funds from operations (FFO) moved up versus last year, FFO per share moved lower due to massive share issuance for the General Growth Properties acquisition.

Source: BPY Q3 2018 supplemental

This was the first time that BPY's distributions were actually higher than its core FFO. However, core FFO is just one part of the framework for return generation for this company. BPY is focused on development and redevelopment and those sales flow through on the realized gains side.

While they can be "lumpy", over long periods of time, they have been quite consistent. As can be seen, the overall impact here was a 77% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio.

BPY's NAV moved lower during the quarter. While BPY did not specifically address the reasons, we believe the bulk of it came from issuing its own shares significantly below NAV and from a stronger US dollar (as its overseas net assets translated into lower US dollars). The share issuance below NAV was partially neutralized by acquiring GGP below BPY's value of GGP NAV.

At the current share price, the stock is trading 35% below NAV. Does that make it a buy?

Key risks

BPY's leverage is at rather high nosebleed levels. Debt to EBITDA is at around 13X, but we will need a couple of quarters to see where this lands following planned dispositions.

BPY did get on the ball right away and disposed almost $6 billion of properties in the last quarter alone.

But the next year will be key to move their numbers to a 10X or under.

Another key risk is the high level of floating debt.

At an overall 37%, this is something that can be problematic with rapidly rising rates. Some of this is financed overseas in Europe where rates are not moving up, but the overall risk is high.

Key strengths

BPY's portfolio is of extremely high quality. The GGP retail section reported a NOI weighted $744 sales per square foot. Demand for the properties remains high as even pure internet retailers are looking to expand into this space. As we heard during the conference call, BPY definitely sees this as an area that their expertise can continue to enhance.

"Moving to retail. Following the closing of the GGP transaction in late August, we have now fully integrated the GGP management team into BPY’s retail platform. Tenant demand for space in our U.S. small portfolio continues to be robust. Nearly 10 million square feet of leasing has been executed or committed to the first three quarters of 2018. The ongoing trend of non-traditional mall tenants taking space in our properties has not slowed. For example, we’ve seen in the grand opening this year of 3 Life Time fitness centers, The Shops at Bravern, Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City as well as Baybrook in Houston. And we continue to receive interest from Internet only businesses seeking to open bricks-and-mortar locations. For example, at Natick Mall in Boston, we signed a new lease with Wafer, an online home furnishing retailer, and we’ll be partner with Oakbrook Center in Chicago. The legacy GGP portfolio, which in our disclosures is reflected as our Core Retail segment, finished the quarter at 95.6% leased with tenant sales trending positively over the past 12 months to $744 per square foot on an NOI weighted basis, which was up 5% increase over the prior period. Demand for space within the portfolio is reflected in continued rent increases as leases expire and were either renewed or replaced. Suite-to-suite spreads were up 11.6% over the same period last year. We continue to reposition valuable space in – that was once occupied by department stores. We view this space as the most compelling opportunity to reinvest in our properties by replacing those stores with new and exciting uses that complement the in-line retail mall component. These includes sentiments, restaurants, entertainment venues, residential projects, flexible workspaces and hotels."

The global diversification is also a key strength here as real estate is moving in different cycles and BPY can recycle capital accretively depending on where it sees strength and weakness. We also view the solid management of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as a key plus.

Conclusion

At the current price, BPY represents a good risk-reward ratio. There is definitely higher risk, but good execution should close the gap to NAV over 2 years. The big yield is a bonus. We would accumulate shares under $19. Conservative investors seeking an even better entry point should consider selling the $17.50 March puts for $0.85 or higher. If BPY stays over $17.50, the options return an annualized 13.6%. That is a good return with an additional buffer of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.