Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/7/2018

Includes: BG, CODI, CSV, ECA, NSA, PAH
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/7/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Platform Specialty Products (PAH);
  • National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA);
  • Encana (ECA);
  • Carriage Services (CSV);
  • Compass Diversified (CODI), and;
  • Bunge (BG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Rise Gold (OTCQB:RYES);
  • T-Mobile US (TMUS);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • GTY Technology (GTYH);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • EXACT Sciences (EXAS);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
  • Clean Harbors (CLH);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tandem Diabetes (TNDM).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Continental Grain

DIR

Bunge

BG

B

$41,193,476

2

Franklin Martin E

DIR

Platform Specialty Products

PAH

B

$6,023,970

3

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,500,000

4

Ashken Ian G H

DIR

Platform Specialty Products

PAH

B

$1,338,660

5

Payne Melvin C

CEO,DIR

Carriage Services

CSV

B

$1,058,760

6

Woitas Clayton Harvey

DIR

Encana

ECA

B

$878,000

7

Sabo Elias

O

Compass Diversified

CODI

B

$767,315

8

Southern Arc Minerals

BO

Rise Gold

RYES

JB*

$600,000

9

Nordhagen Arlen Dale

CEO,DIR

National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA

B

$526,000

10

Capps John Edward

VP,GC,SEC

Platform Specialty Products

PAH

B

$502,550

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

S

$55,847,068

2

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$31,092,490

3

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,484,809

4

Blickenstaff Kim D

CEO,DIR

Tandem Diabetes

TNDM

S

$7,327,627

5

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

GTY Technology

GTYH

S

$5,060,000

6

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$4,932,253

7

Keys Thomas Christopher

PR

T-Mobile US

TMUS

AS

$3,511,660

8

McKim Alan S

CB,CEO

Clean Harbors

CLH

S

$3,208,325

9

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,948,210

10

Lidgard Graham Peter

O

EXACT Sciences

EXAS

AS

$2,873,633

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECA.

