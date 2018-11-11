Understanding The Spreading Retirement Crisis

The 48-minute segment below explains how the world has come to the present capital deficiency crisis and why financial markets and an aging population are more at risk today than in past cycles. I have been speaking and writing about these themes for over 15 years; it is good to hear another analyst connect the dots well.

Downsizing and de-risking are due to be the dominant themes of the next decade+. This offers great opportunity for the prepared, but also great pain and shock for those who are caught flat-footed.

Time will soon show once more, that most financial advisors and asset managers are conflict-full, discipline-free speculators, toxic to the financial health of their clients over time. Valuable financial management can only come from a fiduciary focus on the recipient’s individual facts, goals, timelines and best interests, with the strategic allocation flexibility needed to navigate through the real-time capital and business cycles at hand.