CorVel: An Under-The-Radar Insurance Tech Business

While CorVel operates in an interesting niche of the financial services industry, I have found the premium valuation too difficult to justify.

CorVel (CRVL) is an under-the-radar insurance services/technology company that came across my desk after the stock hit a new all-time high last week. I think looking at stocks which hit new highs is an interesting way to find innovative companies that are really hitting their stride. What's more is that I had never heard of CorVel, and it seems to be quite under-covered. There is zero Wall Street analyst coverage of the company despite a $1.2 billion market cap. Only one Seeking Alpha article has been published on the company and it was published almost 5 years ago. This is an interesting setup to potentially identify an undiscovered gem.

What does CorVel do?

CorVel assists insurance providers in administering insurance programs and managing risks in order for insurance providers to lower their costs. CorVel primarily serves its customers through technology platforms that enable providers to more effectively managing their products and risks.

CorVel primarily serves insurance providers that offer workers' compensation insurance. Workers' comp insurance varies state by state, and the rules governing payouts and benefits can be very complex. CorVel helps its clients contain costs by helping providers implement more effective return-to-work programs, negotiating lower cost of care rates through its own PPO network, administering bill pay and collections, and providing better fraud detection and prevention tools.

CRVL's value proposition to customers is very clear: lower overall cost of managing insurance products.

The company categorizes its operations within the context of two business lines: Network Solutions and Patient Management. Within Network Solutions, CorVel offers a medical savings solution through its PPO network, medical bill review, medical bill negotiation, and electronic reimbursement processing. Within Patient Management, it offers claims management, case management, and risk management services.

Workers' Comp Industry Trends

CorVel's customer base is made up of insurance companies which offer workers' comp and/or other insurance products that are supported by CRVL. Therefore, CorVel's financial prospects are impacted by the health and growth of the workers' comp market.

Workers' compensation insurance is the second largest category of the US P&C market. Although workers' comp is a large market, it is highly fragmented at the state level. There are hundreds of insurance companies that sell workers' comp products because barriers to entry are fairly low. A small insurance company can register with a state regulator, use outsourced solutions such as those offered by CorVel for administration and offload liabilities through re-insurers.

The market for workers' comp has been growing. Industry premiums are directly tied to the level of employment, and employment has shown solid growth in the current economic cycle. However, fierce competition from new entrants into the market has crimped the industry's ability to raise premium rates. At the same time, low interest rates have hurt investment returns. This has had the dual effect of enabling premium growth for insurers but at lower margins and lower returns on equity.

For CorVel, these industry trends are positive. A large number of insurance companies has increased CorVel's potential customer base, and the need for insurers to cut costs to justify lower premium rates has made CorVel's role as a cost-container more valuable. I would expect the company to continue to benefit from the strong economy in the near future. However, when the cycle turns, CorVel could lose customers if employment drops and the workers' comp market shrinks.

Financial Results and Valuation

Referring to the above table, the financial performance in recent years has been mixed. Revenue growth has been reasonable, with sales growing on average at a mid-single-digit rate. However, margins have steadily declined. According to the SEC documents, declining margins are attributable to rising headcount and rising salaries at the company which have increased both cost of goods sold as well as SG&A.

As mentioned earlier, CorVel is benefiting from a strong labor market which has driven demand for workers' comp products. If the labor force starts to decline, CorVel will likely see revenue decline or growth flatline. Given that the company is already unable to leverage its fixed costs over a growing revenue base, it will likely see gross profit and EBIT significantly decline in the face of flat revenue growth or revenue decline.

Turning to CorVel's valuation, at a current stock price of $63.99, the stock trades for 28.3x price to earnings. In EV/EBIT terms, the company trades for 20.7x. This compares to the S&P 500 which trades for 21.3x price to earnings and 17.0x EV/EBIT. CorVel is clearly not a bargain, and in my opinion, its mixed financial results do not justify the premium that the stock trades for.

Concluding Thoughts

While I certainly believe there are several interesting aspects to the investment story at CorVel, I am not blown away with the qualitative story or the valuation.

On the positive side, the company operates in an interesting niche where it delivers a very clear value proposition for insurance providers. Revenue growth has been robust and that will likely continue over the near term. Finally, the stock is not covered by Wall Street and appears to be generally ignored by investors. Investors or Wall Street taking a greater interest in the stock could serve as a positive catalyst.

On the negative side, the company's financial results may be cyclically inflated due to the current robust employment market. Although CorVel operates in a very niche industry, it is really tough for me to identify any solid competitive advantages that would prevent competitors from stealing market share. Even though CorVel doesn't provide much information on the competitive landscape, it did indicate that it is not the market leader which in my mind solidifies that the company likely doesn't have any significant competitive advantages. Finally, the stock trades at a healthy valuation premium. I am just not able to justify the valuation given what I have learned and therefore decided to pass on the stock.

