American Midstream Partners: A Few Bright Spots From A Struggling MLP

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, onshore and offshore pipeline company American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to match the expectations of analysts on its top-line, and while its earnings were substantially better than the consensus number, they may not be directly comparable. A closer look at the company's earnings report actually results in quite a disappointment as American Midstream failed to benefit materially from the same trends that have been driving up the revenues and cash flows of many of the company's peers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from American Midstream Partners' third quarter 2018 earnings results:

American Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $202.346 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 24.68% increase over the $162.290 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $67.164 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial improvement over the $20.616 million loss that the company reported in the third quarter of last year.

On September 28, 2018, ArcLight Energy Partners Fund V, L.P. made an unsolicited offer to acquire American Midstream at a price of $6.10 per common unit.

The company had a distributable cash flow of $4.5 million during the quarter. This was a substantial decline from the $22.1 million that the company had a year ago.

American Midstream Partners reported a net income of $38.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 31.7% decline over the $55.9 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reading these highlights would notice is that American Midstream managed to increase its revenues by 24.68% year over year. One of the reasons for this is that the company saw a much higher volume of resources flowing through its network of offshore pipelines in the most recent quarter. This is partly because American Midstream acquired Panther Operating and Main Pass Oil Gathering in the third quarter of last year. This resulted in these pipeline systems contributing their full volume and revenues to the partnership's total for the entire third quarter. It did not do this during the prior-year quarter. In addition to this, the company saw the total volume on its High Point Gas Gathering system increase due to maintenance on some of its peers' systems. This essentially forced the company's customers to use its system during the quarter. This is unfortunately not something that we can rely on to be the case in every quarter and thus we may see the volume decrease somewhat going forward unless production increases result in a permanent volume increase. In total, these developments caused American Midstream's offshore segment to produce a gross margin of $38.8 million during the quarter, an increase of 32% year over year.

American Midstream also saw its onshore natural gas pipeline segment deliver a marked improvement in the year-over-year period. The company reports that its throughput volumes increased by 72% year over year because of its acquisition of the Trans-Union pipeline in November 2017. Thus, the company would not have benefited from the volume of natural gas moving through this system in the third quarter of 2017 as it did not own it. This added volume generated more revenue than the company previously had simply because pipeline companies like American Midstream make their money by charging their customers for each unit of oil or natural gas that moves through their systems. As a result of the increased throughput volume, American Midstream saw its segment gross margin increase to $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 32% year over year.

Unfortunately, not every one of American Midstream's business units delivered solid year-over-year growth. The company's terminalling services unit, for example, saw its gross margin decline by 55% to $3.8 million in the quarter. Although at first one might chalk this up to the same problems that Buckeye Partners (BPL) has been facing with its Caribbean storage operation, this is not the case. In fact, the biggest reason for the year-over-year decline came from the successful sale of the partnership's Marine Products Terminals on August 1, 2018 for $210 million. As the company only owned this operation for one of the three months during the quarter, it naturally could not contribute as much money to the company's top-line as it previously did. With that said, though, the company did suffer somewhat from the falling prices and demand for crude oil storage, which is the same problem that its peer company is suffering from. This is largely a result of the oil futures market entering a period of contango compared to backwardation.

At the end of September, American Midstream received an offer from ArcLight Partners Fund V, L.P., one of the largest investors in the company, to acquire all of the outstanding common units for $6.10 per unit. This was quite clearly a very opportunistic offer by ArcLight in response to the market selling off the MLP following the distribution cut earlier in the year. It also was likely made because ArcLight believes that the partnership is worth much more than that. Admittedly, despite some of the problems that American Midstream has faced over the past several quarters, I do too. Thus, from my perspective, I do not especially like this deal, although there is certainly a high likelihood that it will get approved, given the current very strong negative sentiment towards American Midstream. Admittedly, it may even be worth going long at the current price with the intent of selling to ArcLight.

The general reason why most investors buy master limited partnerships like American Midstream is to generate income. As a result, one metric that we always want to watch is distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us how much cash is available to be paid out to the common unitholders. Here we see a pretty major disappointment as the company's distributable cash flow fell from $22.1 million a year ago to $4.5 million in the most recent quarter. American Midstream blames this on higher payments to preferred unitholders and higher interest expenses. Admittedly, this is not something that we want to see, especially when the decline is as large as this was, but it does certainly help to explain why the company felt the need to cut its distribution earlier this year.

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that the company can afford to pay out its distribution. This is true even though the company recently cut its distribution to what it described as a more sustainable level. During the third quarter, the company had a weighted average of 52.984 million basic units outstanding. Thus, its current $0.1031 per common unit quarterly distribution costs the company a total of $$5.463 million per quarter. As we can see, this is in fact more than its distributable cash flow during the quarter, which is quite concerning as it shows that American Midstream is not currently generating enough cash to cover its distribution.

In conclusion, these results were somewhat mixed as some of the company's operations saw solid year-over-year growth, but the company as a whole did not see the same performance improvements that some of its peer companies did. In addition, the company is currently being targeted by ArcLight, which clearly believes that it is worth far more than the market currently does. The market may be somewhat disappointed by the fact that American Midstream is not currently generating enough money to cover its current distribution even at the much lower level that it has now. Overall though, the partnership may still have some potential here and it may be worth taking an opportunistic position.

