Reporting Change Hiccups Aside, Long Term Value Still Remains In Apple.

Quarterly Overview

Apple (AAPL) posted FQ4 revenue of $62.9 billion, exceeding consensus estimates by $1.4 billion. EPS of $2.91 also beat consensus by $0.13. In addition, revenue surpassed my estimate of $61 billion, with the beat driven primarily by across the board strength from the iPhone lineup. Operating income of $16.1 billion bested my estimate by $600 million. iPhone ASP of $793 topped consensus of $750, mainly attributable to the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The midpoint of revenue guidance for the holiday quarter FQ1 is below consensus, and the stoppage of unit sales for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices going forward is a negative surprise to me and this could weigh on the stock short term, in addition to FX headwinds. However, the reporting change is another indication in my opinion that Apple is transitioning to a Services based company, and the last few quarters have indicated that long term unit growth would likely slow. Services revenue, 50%+ growth in the Wearables segment, iPhone revenue growth and the future disclosure of gross margins for products and services were positive takeaways. I’m still bullish on Apple long term, noting attractive Services runway, capital allocation tailwinds, and a possible slowing, yet profitable hardware mix. I maintain my BUY rating with a 12-month price target of $241, implying 17.9% upside.

Driven by strong performance in the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus, in addition to the launch of the XS and XS Max, Apple sold 46.8 million iPhone units, up 0.5% y/y, short of consensus at 47.5 million and my estimate of 47.1 million. Total iPhone revenue was $37.1 billion, up 28.9% y/y, topping my revenue estimate of $33.4 billion. Apple called out double digit growth in iPhone revenue for China, despite some emerging market softness elsewhere. Due to the timing of the recent iPhone launch,Q1 faces a tough comparable y/y. IDC estimates that Apple ranks third in worldwide market share in CQ318 with 13.2%.

With the recent launches of the XS, XS Max, and XR in addition to the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus, ASP will likely remain elevated beyond historical norms in the short term. The iPhone vertical continues to be the most important driver for the company in the short term, and while unit may growth may slow, the segment should provide valuable cash flow at a high margin for the foreseeable future. I forecast iPhone revenue of $62 billion in FQ1, up 0.7% y/y as tough comps may partially be offset by a full quarter’s contribution from the XS, XS Max, and XR.

Servicing Up The Growth

Record services results were driven by record revenue for the App Store, cloud services, AppleCare, Apple Music and Apple Pay. Services revenue of $9.9 billion, up 17.4% y/y, was lower than my estimate of $11 billion. Services revenue came in-line with consensus of $10.2 billion. Management noted the number of paid subscriptions across services is over 330 million, up more than 50% y/y. 30,000 third party subscription apps are available on the App Store, which could grow in importance within Services, in addition to opportunities within the healthcare space. Apple Pay saw transaction volume triple y/y and experienced more transactions than PayPal Mobile with 4x the growth rate. Apple Pay is now accepted by 71 of the top US 100 merchants and accepted across 60% of all U.S. retail locations, with Costco and Neiman Marcus being recent customer wins. Services is continuing its march toward center stage as Apple diversifies away from hardware. Management reiterated their prior stated goal in being on track to double its 2016 service revenue by 2020, and they look to be well on track. I estimate Apple will generate Service revenue of $10.1 billion in FQ1, up 20% y/y.

iPad revenue was $4.0 billion, down 15.4% y/y, on units of 9.7 million, below consensus of 10.5 million units. These were below my estimates of $5.1 billion and 10.4 million units respectively. This breaks a five quarter streak of y/y growth in iPad units sold, however, the segment should be augmented in Q1 by the iPad refresh. Once again, nearly half of the purchases of the iPad in Q4 came from new customers. The iPad saw outsized contribution from Latin America, Europe, Japan, India and South Asia. According to NPD, Apple has a leading 26.6% of the U.S. tablet market worldwide as of CQ318, and management pointed out on the call that the iPad active install base is at an all-time high. I forecast iPad revenue of $6.1 billion in FQ1, up 4.5% y/y.

Mac generated revenue of $7.4 billion in revenue, up 3.4% y/y, on 5.2 million units, in line with my revenue and unit estimates. Mac saw tailwinds resulting from strong performance of the Pro, which had two models launched in July, and the back to school season. The majority of Mac purchases in the quarter also came from new customers, and Apple continues to gain traction in the enterprise market via partnerships with IBM, Salesforce and most recently Apple Business Manager, with over 40,000 companies deploying Apple devices. I estimate Mac revenue of $6.6 billion in FQ1, down 3% y/y.

Other Products revenue was $4.2 billion, up 31% surpassing my estimate of $3.6 billion. Wearables, consisting of Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats was up over 50% y/y. Management noted the positive customer reception of the Apple Watch Series 4, and noted increasing health opportunities coming later in the year to U.S. customers. HomePod also expanded in Spain and Mexico. In FQ1, I project Other Products revenue will be $7.1 billion, up 30% y/y.

Management repurchased $19.4 billion worth of stock this quarter and I reiterate my belief that while acquisition outside of tech could certainly happen, (as Apple’s core smartphone market is maturing) the company is less likely to pursue significant M&A than creating value for shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The savings from tax reform create an opportunity for capital deployment, and the odds are minimal that Apple increases its dividend meaningfully to an annualized yield of 4-5%. Share repurchases provide the company more flexibility in timing, and Apple will likely continue to pursue that route. Share repurchases are a fundamental reason to be long Apple when looking at them in combination with a mature, yet high margin cash generating underlying core business with the backdrop from Services growth. For FQ1, I estimate Apple will generate total revenue of $92.1 billion, up 4.3% y/y, and operating income of $25.4 billion, up 0.5% y/y.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. If the iPhone loses popularity with consumers, this would materially impact Apple's business. If the United States gets into a tariff battle with foreign nations, Apple may be adversely affected, as the company is currently evaluating any impact per FQ3 '18 call. As the U.S. dollar appreciates against other currencies, Apple may be experience foreign currency headwinds, negatively impacting results. As Apple seeks to put repatriated cash to work, it may seek to acquire companies outside of its core competency and/or overpay, creating acquisition risk. With increasing capital returns a priority, failure to invest in Apple's core operations could jeopardize future cash returns to shareholders.

Valuation

For F2019, I estimate Apple will generate $284.8 billion in sales, up 7.2% y/y, led by the iPhone lineup, with operating income of $75.5 billion, up 6.6% y/y, due to higher revenue and increased average selling prices driven by the iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max. Apple trades at 14.4x F2019E EPS, 11.8x F2019E free cash flow, and 13.7x F2019E operating income. Assigning a blended multiple of 17x F2019 EPS, 14x F2019E free cash flow and 16x F2019E operating income, results in a 12-month price target of $241, implied upside of 17.9%.

