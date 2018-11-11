Blueprint Medicines: An Infrequent, Timely Buy

If you missed the Biotech ETF buying opportunity 1-2 weeks ago, BPMC provides an even better [now] second chance.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), an established biotech developer, saw its price decline, but its Market-Maker [MM] price range forecast hold up well, making it a “now” opportunity buy.

How group Biotech Developers’ prices recently behaved

Biotech developer stocks are notoriously volatile, due to their representation of research activities which are speculative in nature, and subject of well-publicized investment losses when trials fail. An economic or general uncertainty over-ride exacerbates the condition. Figure 1 shows how the leveraged ETF, BIB, prices and MM price range forecasts have reflected the groups experience weekly over the past 2 years.

Figure 1

(note: all blockdesk.com source materials for this article have been approved)

This is NOT a conventional “technical analysis chart” of PAST market price history. Its vertical bars are a record of the forward-looking price ranges, made live in real time, with closing market prices at that date splitting the forecast range into upside and downside projected prospects. Explanation of the forecast sources and uses is available for the uninitiated here.

The green verticals indicate points in time when the ETF (and its biotech-developer stock holdings) were priced advantageously. Subsequent heavy-dot market close prices above the tops of prior forecasts (as sell targets) indicate the effectiveness of active management strategies using this information.

The current-recovery Reward~Risk picture for stocks

Figure 2 shows the Friday close trade-offs between MM upside price forecasts for individual biotech developer stocks and the average actual worst-case price-drawdown experiences following their prior forecasts with upside-to-downside proportions like those currently being seen.

Figure 2

The most attractively positioned stocks in this picture are at locations down and to the right , like SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [36], Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) at [24], and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) at [31].

It is BPMC’s relationship to the bulk of other Biotech Developer stocks at this point in time which urges its buy as of particular advantage to the Active Investment Strategy-employing investor. A fuller examination of BPMC’s follow-through experiences are provided in Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3

This picture of BPMC’s weekly MM price-range forecasts over the past 2 years parallels the BIB ETF’s continuity and oscillation of its market price and related forecasts. The most right-hand forecasts show reasonable declines in sympathy with other securities in its group, and in general. But they have not declined from recent highs to or beyond where they were in July, unlike those of the group’s ETF.

A slightly more helpful current-day picture of BPMC’s daily MM price-range forecasts over the past 6 months days conveys the continuity and oscillation of its market price and related forecasts. The row of data in Figure 4 provides additional encouragement for a buy recommendation.

Figure 4

This current-day upside (Sell-Target) prospect of +26.4% is much larger than the forecast population (of 2,700+ securities) average of +14.9%. But at its current Range Index of 0 (zero) the average achieved % payoff of prior closed out positions of that RI is +23.6%, verifying that today’s forecast is credible in light of past experiences.

The fact that all but one of these prior forecasts were profitable and even with that loss the average gains were accomplished in 31 market days (a month and a half) boosts the desirable period gain into a CAGR of over 400% drives home the notion that opportunities need to be taken when presented.

The thumbnail picture of Range Index frequency distribution at the bottom of Figure 4 above notes the rarity of a zero RI appearance. The time to buy things is when they’re on sale, particularly when it rarely occurs.

To put these details into a better comparative perspective, please consider how BPMC’s data from Figures 3 and 4 (the same) compare with the other leading Biotech Developer stocks in Figure 5.

Figure 5

A full explanation of the table’s contents can be found in this earlier article.

All of the near-term price range forecasts in columns [B] and [C] are current with their market quotes in [D]. They are derived from the self-protective hedging of organizations providing market liquidity to make price-setting volume transactions possible.

The credibility and effectiveness of the forecasts are evidenced by subsequent market actions following prior forecasts of similar upside-to downside proportions. The achieved price-gain rewards in [ I ] endured worst-case average interim price-drawdown risks of [F]. Gain payoffs came from the [H] percentage proportion of profitable positions [L] net of the remaining proportion of loss positions.

Odds-weighting [ I ] and [F] produce an experience-based net prospect [Q] which, when calibrated by the time taken [ J ] of prior experiences, gives a widely-used capital-budgeting measure of basis points per day (bp/day). A basis point is 1/100th of a percent. 19+ bp/day sustained for a year = a 100% CAGR.

That measure in [R] is used to rank the rows of Figure 5. It makes clear that BPMC is currently very attractively priced in comparison with other alternative biotech developers. Other appealing candidates for investment on a bp/day basis are Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), Serepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), and ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ETF (BIB).

BIB will be reviewed in detail separately in short order.

A visual reinforcement of the [R], [H], and [ I ] elements of these stocks’ relationships to one another is to be seen in Figure 6.

Figure 6

This map has the same orientation as Figure 2, good is down and to the right. The market index ETF of SPY is at location [7] on the left hand edge of the picture, along with several other stocks. BPMC is at [1], superior to SRPT at [11], EXAS at [10] and SGEN at 12.

Conclusion

Clearly, the single-stock buy candidate here is Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC). It is not a well-recognized competitor apparently among Seeking Alpha investors, with only about 2500 (column S) of them requesting attention when BPMC is discussed. In contrast, NVDA is of interest to nearly ten times as many SA readers, commenters, or contributors.

Perhaps NVDA is the counterbalance for the many SA folks interested in CELG and GILD. CELG has sound long-term street prospects apparently, but there appears to be considerable negativism for GILD both near and longer-term. Over 200,000 alert SA investors may want to consider more rewarding and less risk-exposed ways to employ current biotech-directed capital. There may have been a time when GILD was as little-known as BPMC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BPMC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.