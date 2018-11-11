Pengrowth Energy: Mr. Market Confuses Headlines With Facts

Mr. Market has been very reluctant to dismiss the management reputation of some companies even when management changes. The dismal history of Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) has been well covered. But what is not as well known is the far better future ahead of the present headwinds. This company has never suffered from poor pricing. Instead it was always a lack of execution until a fire sale was needed to literally save the company from much worse possibilities. Still the WCS headlines appear to dictate the stock price at the present time.

Now some very restrictive hedges are finally at an end. Production costs appear to be heading in the right direction. Plus management is finally reporting actual positive cash flow that has improved from operating activities. All this appears to be new territory for a company that has lost most of its production to asset sales. The stock price appears to have followed the assets out the door. But the days of asset sales appear to be over with and done. Management appears to be embarking on a growth strategy again (albeit slowly). The old ways are no longer the operating ways of the new Pengrowth. This new management appears to have a far better handle on operating activities than history would indicate.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2018 Conference Call Earnings Slides

This is really the first time in a long while that management has reported a material improvement in cash flow. Previously hedging activities in the past had mitigated the effects of operational cash flow declines. Then this year hedging had the effect of decreasing cash flow as pricing rose, but the discount to WTI pricing widened.

Current management has tightened the operational and administrative screws enough to squeeze out more cash flow from slowly improving pricing. This management generally transports the production away from the WCS pricing areas to more profitable markets. That appears to be the case for the near future as well. Still Mr. Market could care less until that superior pricing shows up as increased cash flow from operating activities. Now the first slide appears to begin to demonstrate that increasing cash flow.

Management has also begun to increase production through add-on projects. A large expansion was just not feasible because the costs were too high when compared to the competition. But the smaller expansion projects have high profitability projections and pay back quickly. These projects are a safer way to begin production expansion until a large project expansion is cost competitive.

Management has also raised average future production going forward. Lindbergh is now producing at higher levels than originally forecast. Production surprises on the positive side have been relatively rare from the past managements. Those higher production forecasts are also leading to lower costs. This is very necessary as other low-cost locations such as the Cardium, Eagle Ford, and of course, the Permian have much lower operating costs.

In most commodity industries, the low-cost companies are by far the most profitable. Their stock prices usually command the highest premium. Lindbergh has never been low cost for the company. Now it is the only material asset left. Therefore management has been forced to reduce operating costs to remain competitive. Otherwise the common stock price will not recover anytime soon. The industry atmosphere in Canada is just loaded with challenges.

Management noted that about C$20 million in debt was paid in the latest quarter. There is still nearly C$700 million of debt remaining. The good news here is that the phrase is now nearly C$700 million instead of comfortably more than C$700 million. The relative strengthening of some currencies helped to share another roughly C$9 million of the debt.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Free cash flow has been updated as shown above to take into account the growing WTI-WCS differentials. By far the largest change in cash flow will come from the lack of hedging in the near future. But drilling new wells is also important to keep costs down. Older wells tend to be more costly to produce up until they are finally abandoned due to the very high costs.

Newer wells tend to use the latest production improvement techniques. Therefore newer wells tend to be lower cost and more efficient. Investors need to remember that operating costs are an average of the newer and older wells. Generally companies produce wells as long as they sufficiently generate cash flow no matter what accounting reports for those wells. Newer wells help keep that overall company average relatively low. Some minimal growth is generally essential to keep average reported corporate costs in line with the industry competition.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Third-Quarter 2018 Conference Call Earnings Slides

The current credit situation is not great. But it is also not nearly as dire as it once was. Cash flow is expected to increase materially in the next fiscal year due to the lack of hedging. That should enable the payoff of the debt coming due as long as oil prices remain at current levels or increase.

Lindbergh is a relatively high-cost operation that has never reported sustained profits since inception. Management needs time to remedy that situation. The large initial costs needed to begin a thermal operation may limit the cost improvement somewhat or even lead to future write-offs. Still management needs to convince the market of far lower production costs going forward.

Several competitors covered by the author such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) and even MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) are examples of thermal competitors reporting lower costs. Long-term survival, stock price recovery, and future decent profitability mean that Pengrowth Energy's management will successfully compete with those lower-cost competitors as well as low-cost basins such the Permian. Commodity industries don't allow reasons for high-cost production to exist long term.

Summary

The company may be a shadow of its former self. But that shadow is making some decent progress rationalizing operations. This is still a speculative company as management has been upfront about the insufficiency of cash flow next year when compared to the industry lending guidelines. Management is also forecasting a sizable cash flow improvement next year for the first time in a very long time. It is just a shame that investors lost about 90% of the common share value before management decided to rationalize operations and increase operating cash flow.

There is absolutely no sense spending time on asset values and possible stock price values until this management posts adequate profits and cash flow for the enterprise value of the company. Asset values can disappear very quickly when cash flow does not back up those asset values. Investors saw that happen as properties were sold (causing one write-off after another) to pay down debt and ease banker fears.

The remaining credit line appears adequate to handle debt due. Management has stated that until takeaway midstream capacity issues are resolved, there will be an emphasis to pay down more long-term debt. Production increases will be done on a cautious basis with an eye on selling price and takeaway abilities before the capital is invested.

Living within cash flow and demanding a minimum return from the capital budget appear to be new practices that will be the norm for the foreseeable future. These practices represent the kind of financial reform that was long overdue.

Mr. Market appears fixated on the past. There may be an attractive speculative opportunity for those investors that realize the future may be here now and will only get better unless oil prices weaken. The stock price may be finally bottoming after years of decline. If that is the case, the capital gains should reward investors as cash flow progresses. The new senior management of the company now has a chance to prove to the market that the future is now a whole lot better. Let's see if the market catches on over the next year or so.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

