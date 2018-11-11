8.77% Preferred Share Significantly Better Than 8.25% Preferred Share

Both of these preferred shares carry a risk rating of 4 and are not a good fit for conservative investors.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) both have preferred shares we will take a look at: CHMI-A (CHMI.PA) and NYMTN (NYMTN).

We believe both common stocks are a sell. However, investors in CHMI-A may want to look at trading into NYMTN.

NYMTN is in the buy range. This article will go over:

Notes on interest rates Note on CHMI common stock Note on NYMT common stock Comparing CHMI-A to NYMTN

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

The following 2 sections will only be quick notes on the companies. This is so investors have an idea of the underlying portfolio for the preferred shares. We do cover mortgage REIT valuations extensively on The REIT Forum and have also published numerous articles on mortgage REIT common stocks. We believe the mortgage REIT common stocks carry too much risk for conservative investors. We do cover most of the preferred shares in the sector and believe many of them to be a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. Some preferred shares carry a high-risk rating, but they still carry less risk than the common stocks. We cover 50+ preferred shares on The REIT Forum with comparable pricing, buy ratings, and risk ratings.

Note on interest rates

This week carried significant increases in interest rates. After declining for the prior weeks, we saw a sudden movement higher. On Friday we saw an exceptionally large move. When we began preparing this piece the 10-year rate was up about 6 basis points on the day. As of 3:12 PM Eastern on November 2nd, it is up about 8.5 basis points. That rapid increase in Treasury yields can put pressure on the preferred share prices, but we haven’t seen it yet.

The average price on the residential mortgage REIT preferred shares increased from $24.80 to $24.88. That exceeds the rate of dividend accrual (generally about $.035 per week if nothing goes ex-dividend). This dramatic disconnect is enough to concern us. We’ve lowered our price targets modestly, but will keep an eye on rates over next week. If we see the yields continue to run higher, we may revise our targets mid-week. When we see a dramatic run higher in Treasury yields, there are two perspectives for investors to take:

For Buy-and-Hold: Keep some cash on hand, we may get another sale opportunity soon. No need to rush in.

For Traders: Which positions have nice profits in place and haven’t felt the pressure from Treasury yields yet? I should look to harvest some of those gains.

Note on CHMI common stock

CHMI primarily invests in agency RMBS and MSRs:

Source: CHMI

Last year when I was writing on CHMI, the company had plans to invest more of their portfolio in MSRs. They followed through with their plans as you can see in the light blue box stating Servicing Related Assets represented approximately 39% of equity and 11% of assets at quarter end. “Servicing Related Assets” are comprised of MSRs and other related assets. You will notice this is up materially from a year ago:

Source: CHMI

This was from their Q2 2017 investor presentation. The company has more than doubled their allocation on a percentage basis in MSRs or related assets.

On a positive note, MSRs are an effective way to create negative duration:

Source: CHMI.

However, I have witnessed several mortgage REITs get burned on these positions. That isn’t to say I believe CHMI will follow in their footsteps. However, MSRs are not understood as well as LIBOR swaps by the casual investor. Mortgage REITs are subject to a negative perception when there is fear in the sector because of that unfamiliarity.

Therefore, given the modest correlation between preferred share prices and common stock prices, we believe these shares carry a material amount of price risk.

Note on NYMT common stock

NYMT is internally managed which is normally a good thing. However, NYMT still has higher than average operating expenses. Operating expense ratios are one important factor in evaluating how much a mortgage REIT can earn for shareholders.NYMT also carries a significant amount of credit risk. That credit risk is a major source of their returns. However, if we were to see property values falling significantly, we would expect the credit risk to backfire. If property values are declining rapidly, it gives the property owner an incentive to default on the loan.Because of NYMT’s position, they would be exposed to substantial losses if that occurs. If it doesn’t occur, then the REIT performs quite well. The problem today is that shares are priced for near perfection. Investors don’t have much room left to win from things going right. They lose if the company loses, but they only perform mediocrely if the company wins.

CHMI and NYMT preferred share

CHMI-A looks a bit expensive:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

It has a stripped yield of 8.25%, but investors taking on a risk rating of 4 could use NYMTN to get an 8.77% stripped yield instead. Both of these preferred shares carry a risk rating of 4 which means we do not believe they are a good fit for buy-and-hold investors. However, for investors who are willing to trade, selling CHMI-A and buying NYMTN is a decent choice.

On top of having the higher stripped yield, NYMTN comes with a fixed-to-floating rate:

Once call protection ends for NYMTN, shares go from a fixed rate to 3-month LIBOR + 5.695%. This makes shares of NYMTN a hedge against rising interest rates. CHMI-A does not have a fixed-to-floating rate once call protection ends.

Another added benefit of NYMTN is more than 5 extra years of call protection relative to CHMI-A.

Final thoughts

The common stocks of CHMI and NYMT both have sell ratings. CHMI-A is currently trading fairly close to the hold/sell line. NYMTN is decently below our buy range:

CHMI-A is a buy under $23.80

NYMTN is a buy under $23.26

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.