Diamonds Lead Spiders, Nasdaq 100, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs In Rebound

The Russell 2000 ETF remains well below its 200-day SMA at $160.69 as a “death cross” looms on its daily chart.

The Transports ETF stayed below its 200-day SMA of $193.52 last week with my monthly risky level at $196.89.

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF closed Friday below its 200-day SMA at $172.31 and recent strength stayed shy of my monthly risky level of $177.53.

The Spiders ETF held its 200-day SMA at $276.01 on Friday but is just below its monthly pivot at $278.02.

The Diamonds ETF is above its 200-day simple moving average of $251.10 with my quarterly risky level at $284.15.

My suggested investment strategy remains the same; “Reduce holdings on strength”

The reduced balance reported a week ago was ignored by the market as earnings and the election results and Fed policy ruled last week. Earnings season is winding down. The political rhetoric since the election and potential voting fraud in Florida are potential headwinds this week.

Remember that the unwinding of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet does matter.

Every Wednesday marks the dates when the Fed time stamps the size of its balance sheet. As the Fed flushes money down the drain, U.S. Treasury yields rise making it tougher to sustain gains in the stock market. The yield on the 30-year bond set a fresh 2018 high of 3.467% on Nov. 2. Between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, the balance sheet was reduced by $33 billion to $4.140 trillion, down $360 billion since October 2017. As of Nov. 7, the balance sheet was $4.142 trillion. Remember that another $50 billion is the scheduled reduction in November.

Today, I will show the daily charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 200-day simple moving average of $251.10. The horizontal lines are my monthly, annual and semiannual pivots are $249.94, $246.52 and $243.29, respectively, with a weekly pivot at $254.31. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is now just 3.4% below that level.

The weekly chart for the Diamonds ETF has been upgraded to neutral, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $256.22. The 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” is $204.56. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 41.40 last week, down from 42.65 on Nov. 2.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Spiders shows the ETF above its 200-day SMA of $276.01. My semiannual and weekly pivots are $270.84 and $268.05, respectively, with my annual and monthly pivots at $276.34 and $278.02, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $302.55. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21 and Spiders is 5.5% below this high.

The weekly chart for the Spiders ETF remains negative, with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $278.18. The 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” is $232.80. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 37.52 last week, down from 40.03 on Nov. 2.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the QQQ ETF shows that it was above its 200-day SMA for two days last week but closed below it at $172.31 on Friday. My annual value level is $156.14 with my semiannual and weekly pivots at $169.40 and $166.25, respectively, with my monthly risky level at $177.53. My quarterly risky level is $190.87. The QQQ set its all-time $187.53 on Oct. 1 and is 8.5% below this high.

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF remains negative, with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $174.38. The 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” is at $131.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 35.48 last week, down from 38.90 on Nov. 2.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Transports ETF shows the ETF below its 200-day SMA of $193.52 without a test since Oct. 10 during the decline. My semiannual pivot is $181.19 with monthly and annual risky levels at $196.89 and $204.61, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $221.73. The Transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and is 9.6% below this level.

The weekly chart for the Transports ETF remains negative, with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $191.85. The 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” is $163.23. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 31.64 last week, down from 33.65 on Nov. 2.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 ETF shows the ETF well below its 200-day SMA of $160.69. The 50-day SMA is declining at $161.50 making a “death cross” likely this week. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day falls below the 200-day, indicating that lower prices lie ahead. My semiannual pivot is $154.05 versus Friday’s close at $154.08. My annual and monthly risky levels are $165.04 and $169.47, respectively. My quarterly risky level is $179.48. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and it’s in correction territory 11.1% below the high.

The weekly chart for the small cap ETF is now neutral with the ETF below its five-week MMA of $157.67. The 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” is $133.80. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 24.24 last week, up from 23.89 on Nov. 2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.