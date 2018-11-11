IPO Update: Weidai Finalizes Terms For U.S. IPO

However, given the firm's growth trajectory and reasonable IPO valuation expectations, I will be seeking to buy at no more than $9.00 per ADS.

While the Chinese automobile market has grown markedly in recent years, it is currently contracting due to a variety of factors.

The firm operates an online marketplace that connects Chinese borrowers with automobiles as collateral with peer and institutional lenders.

Weidai has filed proposed terms for a $45 million U.S. IPO of its ADSs.

Quick Take

Weidai (WEI) intends to raise $45 million from the sale of ADSs representing Class A Shares in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online marketplace connecting borrowers who own automobiles with peer and institutional lenders.

Despite Chinese regulatory uncertainties, given the firm’s growth trajectory, the potential for continued growth, and low valuation expectations by management, my opinion is a BUY at no more than $9.00 per ADS.

(Note: Weidai (WEI) is a candidate for inclusion in my personal IPO portfolio.)

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Weidai was founded in 2011 to develop and operate an automated cloud-based platform that provides borrowers using their automobile as collateral to access peer-to-peer and institutional loans.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Hong Yao, who has more than 11 years of experience in China’s SME sector.

Weidai provides peer-to-peer and institutional lender automobile-backed loans to SMEs. Automobiles are the most commonly held assets by SME owners, and GPS-trackable collateral that acts as an enhancement to the customer’s credit profile allows for a higher credit limit at a lower cost.

Investors in Weidai have included Vision Knight Capital, Hakim Unique Internet, ZSVC and New China Capital Management, among others.

The firm has raised $151.9 million in equity investment to date.

Customer Acquisition

Weidai cites an Oliver Wyman report that says it is the ‘largest auto-backed financing solution provider in China in terms of loan volume in each of 2015, 2016 and 2017, with a market share of approximately 35% in 2017.’

The firm has built a nationwide network of 517 service centers across more than 300 cities, enabling the company to deliver its services both online and offline. Cities are primarily Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in 30 of China’s 32 provinces.

Lending decisions are typically made within 30 minutes after a completed application is submitted, and the automobile collateral is appraised and funds disbursed within the same day.

The firm generates the bulk of its revenue from borrower service fees for the facilitation and management of loans.

Borrowers can access the system via either its WeChat mobile app, website or call center.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues after provision for loans and advances have been uneven, although trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 6.4%

2017: 8.9%

2016: 4.4%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the total China automotive finance market size reached $163.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $254.1 billion by 2021.

While this statistic refers to the financing of automobile purchases, the growth of automobile ownership has an impact on the available market for Weidai’s automobile-backed loan market.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are potentially favorable regulatory policies and the easy accessibility to automotive finance services via online portals.

Weidai competes directly with firms such as touna.cn and rrjc.com, where typical interest rates range from 7% to 15%.

However, in recent months, the Chinese automobile sales market has contracted, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Factors such as a 'sluggish economy, deleveraging and a tough pollution crackdown' were cited as reasons.

Financial Performance

WEI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in net revenue after provision for loans and advances, although at a decreasing rate.

A dramatic increase in operating profit

Uneven operating margin

Highly variable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Weidai F-1/A)

Below are detailed financial metrics per company-supplied data:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior Current Year Partial $ 248,511,000 116.4% Previous Year $ 462,645,000 188.9% Prev. Previous Year $ 244,964,091 Operating Profit Period Operating Profit Variance vs. Prior Current Year Partial $ 59,074,000 111.9% Previous Year $ 88,389,000 154.0% Prev. Previous Year $ 57,402,273 EBIT Period EBIT Current Year Partial 23.8% Previous Year 19.1% Prev. Previous Year 23.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior Current Year Partial $ 3,566,000 4.4% Previous Year $ 268,178,394 246.5% Prev. Previous Year $ 140,058,788

(Source: Weidai F-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $275.5 million in cash and $670.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 2018, was $1.7 million.

IPO Details

WEI intends to sell 4.5 million ADSs representing 4.5 million Class A shares at a midpoint price of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain non-existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase ADSs of up to $50.0 million at the IPO price.

Class B shares, which will be 100% by the founder Hong Yao, will be entitled to five (5) votes per share vs. one (1) vote per share for Class A shares. Multiple share classes are a way for management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing a majority share of the economic rights. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $535.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.43%.

The firm says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for ‘general corporate purposes,’ so hasn’t provided any meaningful details about how it will use investor capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and AMTD.

Concluding Thoughts

The market opportunity for consumer loans secured by automobiles is significant due to the growth of automobile ownership within China.

But WEI faces uncertainties concerning Chinese financial regulators and their continued crackdown on consumer-facing lenders.

In addition, the automobile market is currently contracting due to a number of factors which may continue for some time into the future.

Over the past 18 months, numerous Chinese financial services firms have gone public in the U.S. only to see their shares perform poorly due to this cloudy regulatory environment.

Despite these uncertainties, the Weidai IPO presents an opportunity to purchase shares at a very reasonable valuation given the firm's growth trajectory and medium-term outlook.

I plan to look for ADSs on the open market at no more than $9.00 per ADS to hold the position for at least 18 - 24 months.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 14, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WEI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.