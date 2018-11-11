A Challenging Dividend Increase For Topdanmark

Investors expect an increase in the dividend; however, it will be challenging for the company to raise it, even if the insurer delivers better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

Nonetheless, because of an adverse claims trend in Q2 and weak investment returns, the year-to-date results remained below expectations.

Executive Summary

Last year, Topdanmark (OTCPK:OTCPK:TPDKY) changed its strategy regarding the capital surplus distribution to its shareholders. The management announced to switch from the share buyback program to a dividend strategy. Apparently, the decision was taken by Sampo Oyj (OTCPK:OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:SAXPY), the largest shareholder of the Danish insurer. By redistributing more than 95% of its net profit in 2017, the company was in a precarious situation to increase the dividend over the years; the Scandinavian insurer is not a growth-oriented company, but a value one.

Unfortunately, adversely affected by an increased claims level in Q2 2018, the post-tax profit of the firm dropped during the first half of 2018. In spite of Q3 results in line with expectations, a potential dividend increase will be more than challenging.

Back To Normal

For the first half of the year, the company suffered from an increase in the level of fire claims, which was extraordinarily low in 2017. In Q3 2018, the company successfully restored its underwriting margins and reported a post-tax profit in line with expectations.

The post-tax profit declined only by DKK 5 million ($0.8 million), mainly due to a lower investment return and a slightly higher tax burden.

Source: Topdanmark's Q3 2018 Report

The non-life insurance technical result increased by DKK 20 million ($3 million), primarily due to the premium growth and the improvement in underwriting margins. The earned premiums increased by 2.2% to DKK 2.3 billion ($353 million). Furthermore, the loss ratio was 67.2% in Q3 2018, representing a 0.2 percentage point improvement compared to Q3 2017.

Source: Topdanmark's Q3 2018 Report

The year-to-date loss ratio deteriorated by 0.7 percentage point because of the worsened claims situation reported in Q2 2018. Furthermore, the level of run-off for the first nine months of 2018 was lower compared with the same period a year ago. The lower investment income was primarily due to a lower investment return on Danish mortgage bonds. On a year-to-date level, the investment return from the non-life activities was only DKK 73 million ($11 million) vs. DKK 264 million ($40 million) one year ago. This drop in investment income impacted the profit of the non-life insurance activities negatively.

Source: Topdanmark's Q3 2018 Report

The decrease in investment return affected the life insurance activities as well, unfortunately. In spite of the increase in premiums, technical profit of the life insurance segment dropped from DKK 18 million ($2.8 million) to a DKK 31 million ($4.8 million) loss on a year-to-date basis. The main reason of the drop was a lower allocated investment return. In the end, adjusted to all the other impacts, the profit of the life insurance activities dropped by DKK 25 million ($3.9 million) to DKK 182 million ($28 million) on a year-to-date basis.

Source: Topdanmark's Q3 2018 Report

A Revised Guidance But Still A Challenging Dividend Increase

Following the Q3 2018 results release, the company upgraded its FY 2018 guidance. Overall, Topdanmark's post-tax profit forecast model for 2018 was upgraded by DKK 150m ($23 million) to DKK 1.2-1.3 billion ($184-200 million), representing EPS of DKK 14.5 ($2.2). The estimated profit excluded any positive impact related to the Q4 2018 run-off.

Source: Topdanmark's Q3 2018 Report

Even if the guidance remains conservative, as the management considered a nil run-off in Q4 and took conservative assumptions regarding the non-life technical results, I do not think that the dividend amount distributed to shareholders will be at the same level than last year. Affected by the fire claims in Q2 2018 and by the lower returns of the investment portfolio, it will be more than challenging for the company to report a yearly post-tax profit of DKK 1.7 billion ($261 million).

Even if the company succeeds to deliver the same level of earnings in Q4 than in Q3, it would mean that the pre-tax profit for FY2018 would be around DKK 1.9 billion ($292 million).

With an annual tax charge in the range of DKK 340 million ($52 million) to DKK 380 million ($58 million), the yearly post-tax income is expected to be DKK 1.5-1.6 billion ($230-245 million), or a DKK 100-200 million ($15-30 million) drop compared to 2017.

The company redistributed DKK 1.6 billion ($246 million) to its shareholders for the FY2017 exercise. It will be challenging for the insurer to increase the dividend amount without deteriorating its financial capacities.

I see only three options.

Option 1 - The company is not able to report a higher full-year net income than last year. Hence, the insurer reduces the level of its shareholders' equity to increase the dividend per share. Nonetheless, the book value will drop accordingly.

Option 2 - The company releases more run-off than expected in Q4 and realizes some investment gains to deliver better results in 2018 than in 2017. However, the financial buffer will be affected.

Option 3 - Topdanmark lives within the business and operational realities; because of the high claims level in Q2 and the weak return of the investment portfolio, the dividend could not be increased. Hence, paying a sustainable dividend will be the wisest decision made by Topdanmark's management.

Option 3 is my favorite one, but I am not a shareholder of the Danish insurer. Perhaps, Topdanmark's shareholders, like Sampo, expect an increase in the dividend, whatever it could cost the company.

Takeaways

Thanks to a smooth claims trend during the quarter, the company was able to restore its margins partially. Nonetheless, it will be very challenging for it to report better FY 2018 results than in 2017. Hence the Danish insurer could not announce an increase in the dividend without paying the price on a short- or middle-term horizon.

Scandinavian insurers are generally known to run their businesses very carefully. Furthermore, they respect their shareholders. However, Topdanmark is in a unique situation compared to other Nordic listed insurers. Sampo is the largest shareholder of the insurer.

Depending on the full-year results reported by Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NRDEF) and Sampo's other associated companies and subsidiaries, the Finnish insurer could oblige (or at least put some pressure on) Topdanmark to increase its dividend, so that the Finnish insurance company would be able to raise its own one.

My personal opinion is the payout ratio will be below 100%, as Sampo has other options to keep its dividend steady. Nonetheless, Topdanmark's stockholders should keep in mind that the fate of both companies is intertwined.

Moreover, they have to remember that it will be difficult for the insurer to increase the dividend significantly over the years. With a current payout ratio, which is high, a challenging situation on the operating side, a small expected turnover growth, the dividend might grow but slowly.

Notes for readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.