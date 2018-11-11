Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Volatility Returns, RIV Rights Offer Expiring This Week

Please note: This article was first released 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday, October 26, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

5 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -2.74% (down from 0.31%). The biggest losers were energy/resources, MLPs, U.S. health/biotech, global equity and covered call, which all fell by over -5% in price last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 12 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.99% (down from 0.02%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (-1.33%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-15.68%). The average sector discount is -8.84% (down from -8.11% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

MLPs showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.80%), while energy/resources showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.71%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.75% (down from 0.27% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Latin America equity (+0.06), while the sector with the lowest z-score is limited duration (-2.30). The average z-score is -1.13 (down from -0.83 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is global income (12.65%), followed by MLPs (10.90%), global equity dividend (10.26%), emerging market income (10.11%) and other non-U.S. equity (9.37%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.58% (up from 7.47% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ASG) -11.00% 9.54% -8.55% -2.3 -14.16% -3.85% (OXLC) -7.51% 15.84% 2.51% -0.4 -6.83% 0.00% (GCV) -7.23% 10.11% -7.23% -2.7 -10.04% -3.03% (ASA) -7.08% 0.45% -18.59% 0.0 -6.98% 1.12% (BST) -6.42% 6.42% 1.45% -0.3 -10.30% -4.63% (BME) -6.34% 6.44% 1.69% 0.0 -9.49% -3.86% (PGP) -6.03% 11.34% 33.77% 0.0 -7.19% -3.02% (BHV) -5.82% 3.98% 30.11% 4.0 -3.88% 0.41% (SZC) -5.28% 9.97% -10.83% -0.8 -10.40% -5.09% (IRR) -5.14% 12.18% 1.33% 0.9 -11.41% -6.91%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GGO) 10.53% 4.49% 4.77% 1.5 4.71% -5.82% (KYN) 5.67% 11.75% -1.31% 0.0 -3.38% -8.93% (GUT) 4.69% 10.15% 23.13% -0.2 0.00% -3.81% (SRV) 3.62% 10.18% -8.83% 0.1 -6.01% -9.74% (DDF) 3.61% 10.21% 6.51% 1.2 -1.17% -4.52% (DNP) 3.42% 7.13% 20.36% 1.1 -1.44% -4.25% (OTCPK:FXBY) 2.96% 0.49% -27.21% 0.9 0.00% -4.07% (DSE) 2.55% 11.30% -4.32% -0.5 -8.92% -11.34% (PCQ) 2.48% 6.01% 16.00% -0.4 2.81% 0.61% (JPC) 2.46% 8.15% -8.46% -1.2 1.93% -0.81%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 27, 2018 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Expiration of Tender Offer. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer for up to 3,165,810 shares of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to 20 percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 26, 2018. Based on current information, approximately 6,895,506 shares of common stock, or approximately 43.56% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 3,165,810 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 29, 2018. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date. October 18, 2018 | Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Completes Successful Rights Offering, Raises $22.7 Million. The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the completion of its transferable rights offering (the “Offering” or “Offer”) in which the Fund will issue approximately 4.3 million shares of common stock, totaling $22.7 million. Pursuant to the Offer, the Fund issued one transferable right (a “Right”) for each share of common stock of the Fund to shareholders of record (record date shareholders) as of September 5, 2018. Holders of Rights were entitled to purchase one share of common stock by submitting three Rights and $5.25 per share (the subscription price). The Offer expired at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 17, 2018 and the Rights no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange. All of the common stock subscribed for will be issued on or about October 22, 2018.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 22, 2018 | Shareholders Approve Nuveen Closed-End Fund Merger. Shareholders of the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NBD) have approved the fund’s merger into Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NYSE: NBB). The acquiring fund will be renamed the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and will continue to trade under the ticker NBB. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to become effective before the market open on November 12, 2018. As previously announced, NBB will eliminate its contingent term provision and change its principal investment policy from a policy of investing at least 80 percent of assets in Build America Bonds to a policy of investing at least 80 percent of its assets in taxable municipal securities. These changes will become effective on the closing date of the merger. Additionally, the Board has authorized NBB to conduct a tender offer of up to 20 percent of the shares of. NBB (including shares received by NBD shareholders in the merger) and expects to announce the tender offer within 60 days, with payment for common shares purchased in the tender offer to take place within 120 days, of the closing of the merger. October 18, 2018 | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Recommences Rights Offering. Liberty All-StarGrowth Fund, Inc. [NYSE: ASG] (the “Fund”) has announced that it had recommenced its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. A supplement to its prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reflecting the event described below and recommencement of the rights offering. In addition, the Fund has extended the rights offering until October 31, 2018. October 17, 2018 | BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Upcoming Repurchase Offer. Today, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: EGF, CUSIP: 09255K108) announced that the annual offer to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares") from its stockholders (the "Repurchase Offer") will commence on October 24, 2018. Under the terms of the Repurchase Offer, the Fund is offering to purchase up to 10% of its Shares from stockholders at an amount per Share equal to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Share, less a repurchase fee of 2% of the value of the Shares repurchased, calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 27, 2018. The Repurchase Offer is scheduled to expire on November 26, 2018, unless extended, with payment for the Shares repurchased to be made on or before December 4, 2018. Shares validly tendered and accepted will not be eligible for any distributions declared, paid or distributed in respect of a record date on or after November 29, 2018. The Fund has established a record date of October 10, 2018 solely for the purpose of identifying stockholders eligible to receive Repurchase Offer materials. October 15, 2018 | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Temporarily Suspends and Recommences Rights Offering. Liberty All-StarGrowth Fund, Inc. [NYSE: ASG] (the “Fund”) has announced that, as of the close of the market on October 11, 2018, it had temporarily suspended its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional shares for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. The Fund expects to file a supplement to its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) no later than October 15, 2018 reflecting the event described below and will reinstate the rights offering immediately upon filing of the prospectus supplement. In addition, the Fund will extend the rights offering until October 31, 2018. The Fund had, as required by the SEC’s registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it amended its prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to September 17, 2018, the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of September 17, 2018. The NAV of the Fund as of October 11, 2018 was $5.65, representing a decline of 10.2% from its net asset value of $6.29 as of September 17, 2018. As indicated above, the Fund expects to file a supplement updating information in the prospectus with the SEC no later than October 15, 2018 and will recommence the rights offering immediately upon filing the prospectus supplement. The Fund will notify shareholders of this decline by means of the prospectus supplement and thereby permit them to cancel any exercise of subscription rights they made prior to suspension of the offering on October 11, 2018. October 4, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSF) (the “Fund”) announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the “Reorganization”). Upon execution of the Reorganization, shares of the Fund would cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange; however, after the Reorganization, shares of MSIF Emerging Markets may be purchased and redeemed at the option of stockholders at net asset value on a daily basis, subject to the terms described in the registration statement for MSIF Emerging Markets. The Reorganization is subject to certain conditions, including stockholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on January 7, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to stockholders of record on November 6, 2018. Further information about the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus expected to be mailed to stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2018. September 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) (the “Fund”) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s stockholders of rights to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund. In this offering, the Fund will issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its stockholders of record as of October 4, 2018 (the “Record Date” and such stockholders, “Record Date Stockholders”) allowing the holder to subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Stockholders will receive one Right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. Record Date Stockholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during October 2018 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker: RIV RT. Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those shares of common stock that are not purchased by other Record Date Stockholders. The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per share of common stock, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per share of common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a share of common stock on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding (and not including) the Expiration Date. The subscription period will expire on November 1, 2018, unless extended by the Board (the “Expiration Date”).

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 22, 2018 | ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Reaffirms Name Change and Amended Investment Policy. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc., formerly known as ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:CTR), reaffirmed that effective today, Monday, October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name has been changed to ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock will continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “CTR”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 18469Q108, will not change. In addition, also effective today, October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Previously, the Fund’s investment policy provided that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. October 22, 2018 | ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Reaffirms Name Change and Amended Investment Policy. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., formerly known as ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CEM), reaffirmed that effective today, October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name has been changed to ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock will continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “CEM”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 184692101, will not change. In addition, also effective today, October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Previously, the Fund’s investment policy provided that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. October 22, 2018 | The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. Announces Additional Information Regarding Liquidation of the Fund. The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. (NYSE: LDF) (the “Fund”) announced today that it will close its share register books at the close of business on November 16, 2018 (the “Effective Date”) and that trading of the Fund’s stock on the NYSE will be suspended before the market opens on November 19, 2018. The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund shall be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Effective Date, and the Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution to stockholders as of the Effective Date on or about November 23, 2018. October 12, 2018 | Bulldog Investors Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders of Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. Bulldog Investors, LLC (“Bulldog”) today announced that at a special meeting of stockholders of Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AKP) (the “Fund”) convened on October 11, 2018, a quorum was present and a proposal to enter into new investment advisory agreements with AllianceBernstein L.P. was not approved. Phillip Goldstein, a principal of Bulldog, commented: “Management has purported to adjourn the meeting ‘to allow additional time for the solicitation of proxies.’ We do not think it is appropriate to spend stockholder money on a futile attempt to change the outcome.”

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Global Income (GIM) -19.2% 0.0355 0.0287 6.05% -14.17% -2 105% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc (CHI) -15.8% 0.095 0.08 9.57% -2.81% -1.4 58% 10/1/2018 10/11/2018 Calamos Convertible & High (CHY) -15.0% 0.1 0.085 9.43% -0.55% -1 57% 10/1/2018 10/11/2018 BlackRock International Growth (BGY) -11.1% 0.038 0.0338 7.76% -12.25% -2.1 61% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -8.7% 0.0745 0.068 8.42% -13.79% -2.6 104% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -7.9% 0.038 0.035 4.23% -15.86% -0.9 125% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -4.7% 0.0215 0.0205 5.72% -8.12% -1.3 110% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -4.2% 0.024 0.023 5.78% -8.24% -0.9 110% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 EV Short Duration Diversified (EVG) -2.3% 0.0665 0.065 6.16% -14.22% -1.6 89% 10/1/2018 10/23/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -1.8% 0.1141 0.112 12.03% -10.43% -2.1 15% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -1.7% 0.1012 0.0995 12.49% -9.04% -0.1 -3% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.9% 0.02886 0.02861 7.89% -6.85% -1.4 37% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc DEX -0.8% 0.1002 0.0994 11.87% -6.77% -0.2 39% 10/2/2018 10/11/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.7% 0.02921 0.029 9.38% -8.40% -1.2 27% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.7% 0.1291 0.1282 11.55% 0.30% 2 1% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.0416 0.04144 9.51% -13.84% -3.1 50% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.3% 0.05838 0.0582 9.31% -12.18% -2.2 49% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.9% 0.0968 0.0977 10.21% 6.51% 1.2 26% 10/2/2018 10/11/2018 Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) 2.0% 0.098 0.1 7.84% -12.91% -2.6 106% 10/22/2018 11/15/2018 Eagle Growth & Income Opportun (EGIF) 40.4% 0.057 0.08 6.75% -19.10% -1.5 72% 10/8/2018 10/17/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Recommended reads are in bold.

Alpha Gen Capital presents Another Fantastic Opportunity In This 7.6% Yielder. Why We Bought Some! (Oct. 24) and CEF Investing: Is Your Stomach Strong Enough? (Oct. 25)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A 9.51% Yielder Is Traded At 13.21% Discount (Oct. 23), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - A Slight Increase In The Price Of The Main Benchmark (Oct. 23), Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Another Hard Week For The Sector (Oct. 24), Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - The Benchmark Made A Little Retracement (Oct. 24), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - Statistically Undervalued CEF At A 13% Discount (Oct. 24), Review Of CEFs That Follow The Broad Market (Oct. 24) and Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A 5.80% Yield Accompanied By A Z-Score Of -2.70 (Oct. 25)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Are The Cornerstone Funds Now Better Buys Than Some Eaton Vance Funds? (Oct. 23)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization (Oct. 22), The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report - September 2018 (Oct. 23) and Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Rights Offering Temporarily Suspended (Oct. 29)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Signs That Signal A Bear Market Ahead, Or Just A Short-Term Pullback? (Oct. 28)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: How Will The Midterm Elections Affect Financial Markets? (Oct. 29)

Lance Roberts presents Market Gets Crash(ier) (Oct. 29)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

(This is normally exclusive to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, but has been released to the public as part of my Back to School Free Trial and -20% Discount Promotion)

A lot of what I wanted to say about last week's volatility has been covered in separate pieces over the weekend, so check those out if you haven't done so already:

In short, my view is that now is the time to be a buyer, rather than a seller, of heavily discounted CEFs, particularly senior loan funds that actually benefit rather than suffer from rising rates. Quite a few fixed income CEFs have sold off to 2016 discount lows even though credit spreads are nowhere near the levels reached during that time, suggesting a degree of fundamental mispricing.

Heightened volatility in the stock markets predictably brings out the emotion of "fear" in investors, even in those who have been investing for a long time. No one likes to see their portfolio go down in value, but it should be remembered that this is something that will regularly happen to anyone who invests in the stock market. The question to answer, in my opinion, is not how we can avoid every 5% or 10% correction in the markets (a nearly impossible task), but rather how we can effectively deal with the volatility in accordance with each of our own investment plans and risk tolerances. An investor with a pure "income factory" would not be afraid, or may even welcome, lower prices for reinvestment. Other investors may prefer a more conservative approach using stop loss points to preserve capital, or with options to hedge part or all of their portfolio. There's no perfect method that works 100% of the time! However, the most successful investors are ones who are able to master their emotions and remain disciplined enough to stick to their investment plan in a logical and rational fashion. Emotion is, unfortunately, often an enemy of successful investing.

One doesn't have to look far to understand the important (but sometimes unhelpful) role that our mental psyche plays in framing investment decisions and outcomes. Remember last year when I and other members were regularly lamenting how the very high CEF valuations was making it difficult to put new cash to work? For most of 2017 I advised caution in buying CEFs, and urged against backing up the truck for the little dips that we saw over the course of that very quiet year. Yet I could sense that cash was burning a hole in some members' pockets, possibly due to fear of missing out on further gains ahead as stocks inched higher and higher, month after month. Fast forward a year later - prices are much lower and yet - investors are now scared about putting new money to work!

Now, please understand that I'm not saying to go "all in" at this time, nor am I making a prediction of whether the bottom in CEFs is in. I just find it slightly amusing that some members are more reluctant to buy when prices are low rather than when prices are high. In some cases (e.g. senior loan funds), the NAV of the CEFs have remained relatively steady while only the price has fallen (so that the discount widened). In other words, all that has really changed is that you are now able to buy a collection of assets for a lower price and at a higher yield than you were able to previously. That sounds pretty good for an income investor!

For another take on dealing with CEF volatility, check out Alpha Gen Capital's piece "CEF Investing: Is Your Stomach Strong Enough?" which is a recommended read for this week. The following passage is reproduced from the article, and contains sentiments that I am very much in agreement with:

Taking advantage of these volatile periods by buying when there is a sea of red on the quote screen can be one of the toughest things to train yourself to do. That comes with experience and knowledge. A large part of our service is about education and generating trading experience. By doing so, we are training our members to be opportunistic and ignore the noise- which is what we saw most of the recent gyrations as being. (Note from Stanford Chemist: we do this too at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory!) But some investors simply can never get to that point where they are comfortable with ANY loss to their portfolio. Those investors should be individual bonds and open-end equity mutual funds. They should also look at things like certificates of deposit (CDs) since those also have no price fluctuations. This is not to say you shouldn't be at least a little nervous about volatility. But if it keeps you from sleeping every night worrying, even on days when the market is calm, then there is clearly a disconnect between the portfolio risk and your risk tolerance. Today in the CEF space, we are seeing this with more frequency. The prices of some of these bond funds are trading at deep discounts despite the NAVs being virtually unchanged in the last couple of months. To us, this is exactly what we want when looking to add these to our portfolios. If the value of the fund is holding up despite rising interest rates and increased credit spreads, but prices are down 2%-5%, then all you've done is picked up higher yielding positions with a larger margin of safety.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund's (DEX) tender offer for 20% of its outstanding shares at 98% NAV expired last Friday. As approximately 43.56% of the fund's shares were tendered, the pro-ration factor figures to be about 46%. As of writing, DEX is down around -3% with global markets around flat, so we might see a similar downward move in the premium/discount valuation at the end of today. A rough calculation shows that today's move would have negated all of the alpha gained from the ability to tender shares at 98% NAV, had one purchased the fund a day before expiry - another reminder that tender offers aren't a free lunch unless you got in at much wider initial discounts (preferably before the offer is even announced in the first place!).

DEX Price data by

YCharts

Liberty All-Star Growth [NYSE: ASG] lost -11.00% (!) in premium last week, and currently trades at a 1-year wide discount of -8.55%. It's been a spectacular fall from grace for this domestic equity CEF, which was bid to a ridiculous premium of near 20% (19.91% to be precise) on the eve of its ex-rights day. Were investors that eager to get in on the rights action? An investor unlucky to purchase ASG on that day would have seen their share price slashed by -35.7% against a NAV move of only -13.8%.

ASG data by

YCharts

Unfortunately, the worst may not yet have passed. Due to the fund's subscription formula of the lower of 95% of NAV or market price on expiry day (October 31, 2018), we have a vicious cycle in which a wider discount leads to greater NAV/share dilution, which could precipitate a further widening of the discount. ASG is down over -2% at the time of writing with S&P 500 flat, meaning that it could end at over -10% discount today. Assuming full subscription, this would cause a NAV/share hit of nearly -4% to the fund. Remember CEF investors, valuation matters when buying CEFs!

Finally, RiverNorth Opportunities Fund's (RIV) rights offer is expiring this Thursday November 1, 2018. With a current discount of -2.38%, the subscription price (which will be at a -5% discount at today's pricing) is not going to be that much more attractive than buying the shares on the open market. The rights are currently trading at 10 cents, against an intrinsic value of around 12-13 cents (estimated based on today's price action), so the rights are slightly undervalued, as usually is the case. Remember to either subscribe or sell the rights ASAP if you own them - don't let them expire!

We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. The sale has been EXTENDED for 1 more week only, so please consider joining us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIO SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.