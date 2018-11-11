Capstead Mortgage And Their Preferred Share Are In The Buy Range

We recently harvested gains on our positions after the price spiked back up.

We believe that the common stock of CMO does carry a material amount of risk.

CMO-E (CMO.PE) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) have something in common. They are both buys (assuming no massive price movements). Common is for speculating but buy-and-hold investors may like the preferred share.

In this article, we will go over:

Why we harvested gains in CMO Note on CMO common stock CMO preferred share

Buy CMO on sale

We recently harvested part of our position in CMO because we were overweight after the recent decline. CMO plunged down to around $6.50 on panicked selling. We kept buying additional shares and growing our position. Because we kept adding to our position at the lower prices, we had a healthy gain when shares surpassed $7.50. We harvested part of the position but kept a significant allocation because we believe it still has additional upside.

Factors for Selling part of CMO

We have a couple other factors that are influencing us to pick today (11/7/2018) to harvest the gains. Without these factors, we may have continued to sit on the massive 8.44% allocation.

We can start with the change in pricing for agency RMBS and Treasuries today:

We’re seeing a flattening and a spread tightening compared to yesterday. As of yesterday, CMO’s earnings growth for Q4 was shaping up to be excellent. This morning it is only shaping up to be good. To be fair, “good” is enough to warrant owning shares at a 21% discount to book. It just isn’t enough to maintain the allocation at such a large level.

The next chart shows how prices have moved over the last week:

We’re seeing quite a bit of spread tightening. We thought this was a possibility going into election night because there would be less uncertainty as soon as the results came out. Regardless of the results, there was a shot for agency RMBS to tighten relative to Treasuries.

CMO common stock

The following section will only be a quick note on the company. This is so investors have an idea of the underlying portfolio for the preferred shares. We do cover mortgage REIT valuations extensively on The REIT Forum and have also published numerous articles on mortgage REIT common stocks. We believe the mortgage REIT common stocks carry too much risk for conservative investors. We do cover most of the preferred shares in the sector and believe many of them to be a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. Some preferred shares carry a high-risk rating, but they still carry less risk than the common stocks. We cover 50+ preferred shares on The REIT Forum with comparable pricing, buy ratings, and risk ratings.

Capstead Mortgage Trust has a portfolio of ARMs:

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

CMO has very little credit risk. It uses a short-duration strategy which allows the company to recover faster than peers during a rising interest rate environment. The portfolio is relatively simple, and the company has the added bonus of being internally managed.

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

Capstead Mortgage does carry a significant amount of leverage, but it isn’t nearly as bad as that of several other mortgage REITs due to lower duration. The short-duration strategy, along with a simple portfolio, allows the REIT to maintain steadier book value in a rising rate environment.

(Source: CMO investor presentation)

Over the past couple of years, CMO has had a rough time with a flattening of the yield curve. It is trading at a substantial discount to book value. I believe that it is unlikely to see the company trade at a materially larger discount unless we see more flattening of the yield curve.

Capstead Mortgage Preferred Share

CMO-E is regularly a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. The current price is under the call value of $25:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

With a risk rating of 2, we believe CMO-E is a good fit for conservative investors. CMO-E also has some dividend accrual:

The preferred dividends are stable. This is not something you will find in the common stocks of mortgage REITs. That is why preferred shares are a better fit for the buy-and-hold investors.

Dividend sustainability

The common dividend is unlikely to hit $0.00 and management is buying CMO common shares. The dividend would have to go to zero for management to cut the preferred shares dividend. That is unlikely to happen.

CMO & CMO-E Ratings

We believe the common shares offer an attractive investment at the most recent price of $7.34.

If the yield curve steepens, it would produce additional upside for the common shares of CMO.

Buy CMO

Buy CMO-E under $24.89

