Dropbox Beats And Guides High, Justifies My Optimism

The key target that I have been measuring Dropbox against is $1/share in annual EPS by 4Q20, and the company could surpass this goal at the current pace.

As a Dropbox (DBX) shareholder, I couldn't have asked for more.

The San Francisco-based company reported solid 3Q18 earnings on Thursday, after the closing bell. As importantly as the all-around beat and the above-consensus 4Q18 guidance, Dropbox took another step towards meeting, and most likely exceeding, my 2020 non-GAAP EPS target that I believe will justify a share price well above the $30 mark in a year or two.

On the results of the quarter

Revenues came in at an all-time high of $360.3 million, a bit above my projected $355 million. Both key revenue drivers looked robust, in my view, with paying user count increasing 18% - not bad at all for a company whose revenues are recurring and less susceptible to quarter-by-quarter volatility. ARPU grew at a record high 6%, reaching $118.60 on its march up as new product features have likely been attracting users to higher tier service plans and beefing up per-unit revenues. See paying user and ARPU graph below, and notice the favorable trends over the past several quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I was also encouraged to see non-GAAP gross margin shoot up more than ten percentage points to 74.2% - granted, excluding quite a bit of share-based compensation expenses that had not hit the books this time last year. With a margin profile that now resembles that of most mature SaaS companies, Dropbox has started to enjoy the bottom-line benefits of scale, which I believe will be crucial in propelling EPS rapidly from the low 2018 projection of $0.32 towards levels that justify a higher stock price, even at more reasonable valuation multiples.

Aside from the P&L, free cash flow came in at $51.9 million, representing a slight YOY drop that was driven, in part, by capital investments in the network infrastructure. Despite the dip, the implied 14% FCF margin on revenues still looked very solid to me, and now Dropbox holds nearly 60% worth of its total assets in net cash and liquid investments vs. 42% last year.

Investment thesis intact

As I have presented recently, DBX took a hit between September and October due to (1) the overall risk-off attitude in the market, particularly in the first week of October, when the stock dipped 13%, (2) unexciting results released by business software peers during the period, and (3) the anticipated lockup period expiration that I did not expect would hurt the stock as much as it did (down 7% in the month that followed it, whether a coincidence or not). Although the stock is now trading just short of $26/share, well below the $31/share that it was worth when I bought my first small batch, I continue to think that the fundamentals of the company justify a buy at current levels.

More interested in the long-term performance of the company rather than in the short-term results, I still believe Dropbox can produce $1/share in non-GAAP annual EPS by the end of 2020, at the fourth-quarter run rate. My confidence has been reinforced by the company's financial results in the past three quarters that were noticeably better than my expectations, and that have made my projections for the next couple of years look even a bit too conservative (see graph below, solid grey bars representing YTD earnings numbers).

Source: DMMR, using data from company reports and own estimates

I continue to believe that DBX is a great buy at current levels, understanding that such a young stock can still suffer from quite a bit of volatility in the several quarters that follow its March 2018 IPO. With patience to buy and hold shares over a long period of time (two to three years at least), I believe this stock has much more upside potential than downside risk to offer to shareholders.

