Kraft Heinz - Volume Growth Returns, At A Price

Time to give a quick update on Kraft Heinz (KHC) after the company announced disappointing third-quarter results (or better said margins) while it announced some small divestitures as well, although the impact of those transactions is relatively limited.

I have long been critical on the company, that is until I turned a bit more positive in May following the fact that shares fell to the mid-fifties, while the fall in the share price was accompanied by some stabilisation in the actual operations. Nonetheless, I sold out of most of my position following a quick 15% move higher in early summer.

Shares have now fallen back to $53 per share again as price cuts drove solid volume growth but hurt earnings and thereby pushed up leverage ratios a little further. This means that the debt load warrants continued attention going forward, despite some recent small divestitures.

The Business

Kraft Heinz is a very strong business with strong brands and it reports sky high margins, yet the problem is that the valuation is full, leverage is high and topline sales growth is hard to come by.

At first, third-quarter results looked pretty reasonable, with reported sales up by 1.6% to $6.38 billion. Organic growth was actually a point higher, offset largely by the impact of a stronger dollar. Growth was driven by all the four regions, including a healthy 3.8% increase in the so important US market, as this region is responsible for roughly two-thirds of total sales. In fact, all the geographic regions contributed to reported growth.

The 2.6% organic growth number is entirely (even more than that) driven by volumes which rose by 3.5%, while prices were down 0.9%. So far so good, but lower pricing in an inflationary environment is taking a big bite out of margins.

Reported gross margins came in at 33.0% which is down more than two percentage points from gross margins reported last year. The company reported quite a few charges, including amortisation charges as well as integration costs and currency devaluation effects. Reported GAAP earnings totaled just $0.53 per share, while adjusted earnings were down five cents to $0.78 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share are flattish so far this year, with adjusted earnings up two cents for the first nine months of the year at $2.67 per share. As the company expects to see similar topline momentum in the coming quarters, and if it might be able to better manage margins, adjusted earnings might be more flattish going forward.

Earnings still trend at roughly $3.50 per share, implying that the multiple looks cheap at 15 times earnings. Note that GAAP earnings are anther story, and while some charges are non-cash (such as impairment), other charges do have a real cash impact.

Leverage Remains Very High

Despite the lack of M&A in recent times, the company remains highly leveraged as the high dividend does not really allow for much deleveraging amidst a lack of sales growth. To put this into perspective, adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share surpass the dividend by just a dollar, or $1.2 billion in actual dollar terms. With some of the adjustments excluded in this number involving real cash outflows, it is obvious that deleveraging power is modest.

Note that debt therefore remains quite stable at $31 billion which is a bit concerning as adjusted EBITDA is down by roughly $0.4 billion in the first nine month of the year to $5.4 billion. This means that the full-year number might fall to roughly $7.2-$7.3 billion, for a full 4.3 times leverage ratio.

The company is addressing this debt load in a minor way as it is selling some of its Canadian activities. The company has sold the Canadian natural cheese business to Parmalat for $1.23 billion in cash, cutting net debt by roughly 4%. The deal values the activities at 2.9 times sales of $427 million, with the reduced earnings power largely offset by lower interest expenses. That takes a big bite out of the Canadian operations, but remains a rounding error in the overall debt load and thus leverage ratios.

Of interest is the sales price, although margins have not been detailed. Kraft Heinz fetches a 2.9 times sales multiple for brands like Cracker Barrel, P'tit Quebec and aMOOza! Based on its own enterprise value of roughly $96 billion, the company is valued at roughly a turn higher, which indicates that the price might be fair, but certainly does not look very high. As recent as October, the company announced another smaller divestiture with the sale of some of its Indian brands in a $625 million deal. This valued those growing assets at 4.2 times sales of $150 million.

Accounting for these two divestitures, net debt can come down towards $29-$29.5 billion as leverage ratios will see just a very modest pullback towards 4 times. Nonetheless, investors are disappointed after the company guided for a stronger second half of the year, as a five cent fall in adjusted earnings is quite disappointing due to the lower margins, while investors were promised that the second half of 2018 would be better.

Management Is Making Other Moves

The narrative about Kraft Heinz has been one of great margins, but dismal sales growth, perhaps due to the ruthless cost cutting efforts of 3G. This story is beginning to change as volume trends were very strong and this came as a surprise. While sales execution might have been better, price cuts have been a key driver as well, with painful implications for the bottom line.

Combined with a 15 times adjusted earnings multiple, although realistic earnings multiples come in around market multiples, things are looking better, but leverage remains very high. This is despite the recent two smaller divestitures as the company has seen unexpected margin pressure, which is putting upward pressure on leverage ratios again.

Another potential bright spot is that of M&A as the company could target other names. While the company claims to be quite aggressive in this area, it is limited by a low share price and leverage constraints. On the other hand, it could become a target as well, although I fail to see why it should be taken private again with margins sky high already, but management has delivered on solid operating momentum in the recent quarter.

Consequently, I am willing to dip my toes into the shares again, although I am far from buying a full position with shares not being very cheap just yet, margins down and interest rates being up. Nonetheless, the risk-reward has improved a great deal again as of recent.

I like the route of cutting the very fat margins by giving up some of the premium pricing. The very high margins leave the company vulnerable versus peers with lower margins as a reduction in the price differential might actually provide a big boost to volume and sales growth. In fact, a spiral of increased volumes might actually create enthusiasm surrounding the name again, and eventually result in higher profits of course. That is very much needed as the high dividend payout ratio, in combination with high leverage ratios, keeps management strangled in a position in which it cannot make really decisive moves.

While betting on M&A action is always a bet, I like the risk-reward at these levels and consequently am initiating a small position at these levels again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.