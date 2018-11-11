GNC: Short Squeeze, Interrupted

GNC Holdings (GNC) reported lackluster results for the third quarter which, under the circumstances, shouldn’t have been a great surprise, although the after-hours market reaction certainly suggested otherwise. The company reported marginal profitability (excluding asset impairment charges) and ongoing erosion of revenues and same-store sales figures. However, the results were nowhere near levels which would represent an existential threat to the company in light of the closing (at least in part) of the Harbin transaction.

We’d have liked to see better results in terms of same-store sales performance at physical store locations as well as in the online segment. The company’s management is clearly still seeking tools to reverse the negative trends in same-store sales and, so far, appear to be coming up rather short. The announcement of additional store closings over the next three years is probably necessary from a retail standpoint, but the revenue recapture discussed in the earnings call struck us as too low to provide a high degree of confidence.

We’d also have liked to hear better questions from the analysts the company permits to ask questions on the conference calls, although we’re well aware this is likely an exercise in unwarranted optimism.

However, we remain concerned by management’s ongoing statements about the company’s performance and financial estimates. GNC has a track record over the last two years of overpromising and underdelivering on metrics which should be (and have been) relatively easy to project, thus drawing into question whether management’s view of the business is as sober as it should be to fully address the underlying issues. The typographical error in the company's press release, minor as this may be, didn't contribute to our sense of confidence.

We’ve reviewed and updated our prior estimates and projections based on the company’s third-quarter results and found the company to be tracking essentially in line with our expectations for the year. The long awaited (and oft speculated) short squeeze will have to continue to wait for better results.

Short Squeeze, Interrupted

Indeed, a consistent theme over the last two years regarding GNC has been that a short squeeze will eventually push the share price up dramatically in relatively short order. We’ve been consistently critical of this line of argument for nearly as long. The recent results provide further confirmation that a short squeeze is likely not around the next corner as the fuel for any such short squeeze continues to leak away.

However, we’ve also argued in a prior article that the company has become an increasingly dangerous short, a position which proved to be the case when the company announced the receipt of CFIUS approval for the Harbin transaction. A good portion of those gains evaporated in Friday’s aftermarket trading as the company provided further evidence that a turnaround in the core business is not just over the horizon, but this sent the valuation back to the low end of our valuation range presented in our prior articles for a company that had resolved the risk of bankruptcy in the immediate future but continued to falter on execution.

In this regard, we don’t foresee a short squeeze in the foreseeable future barring a stellar (and improbable) turn of events for the company. Instead, we see incremental erosion of the short interest position over time as the potential for significant further downside in the share price is limited with the finalization of the Harbin transaction. Indeed, the company’s short interest has been in decline for the last few months and declined a further 1.5 million shares in the most recent short interest report, marking a 33% decline in shares sold short since the short interest peaked earlier this year. The risk profile from a short perspective has decidedly shifted towards the negative as the potential magnitude of loss on any crumb of good news far outweighs any potential gains from GNC’s ongoing operational challenges, thus making the short position look increasingly unattractive. The short interest will be unwound in a relatively orderly fashion and, in the event Friday's aftermarket selloff persists into Monday, it would arguably be a good opportunity to close existing short positions.

Harbin Transaction Schedule

The company has been relatively silent – and remained so during the call – on the rationale for the restructured closing of the Harbin transaction into three separate investments spread over the next four months in lieu of a lump sum investment for the full $299.5 million.

In our view, the revised structure was likely driven by GNC to minimize cash outlays (or shareholder dilution given the preferred stock dividend could be paid in additional preferred shares) for interest and preferred dividends. The issuance of the first tranche allows the company to reduce its high interest rate debt on the new B-2 term loan (with a present interest rate of around 11.6%) while incurring preferred stock dividends at a rate of 6.5%, a pretax margin of more than 5% on $100 million. The company’s almost certain inability to deduct all of its interest expense for the year due to the new limitations on interest expense deductibility means that the annual cash benefit to the company could be as much as $5 million. In the meantime, the company can maintain the legacy B-1 term loan (yielding closer to 4.8%) until just before the scheduled maturity. We don’t doubt that there is some small satisfaction at GNC headquarters of leaving the debt refinancing holdouts swinging in the wind at a relatively low rate for the next few months.

In the event this is the case, the timing and schedule of the three transactions may provide an indicator of future events. The final transaction of $150 million tranche (scheduled for February of 2019) is clearly aimed at repaying the legacy B-1 term loan immediately before its scheduled maturity. However, the remaining $50 million tranche scheduled for the end of the year is rather curious – why not split the transaction in half and simply pay down an additional $50 million of the high rate B-2 term loan?

We’ll go so far as to speculate that the company may be negotiating with convertible note holders on redeeming a portion of the convertible notes by the end of the year. The $50 million matches the amount by which the terms of the debt refinancing require the convertible notes to be reduced by 2020 to avoid a springing maturity clause in the new debt package. We typically avoid speculation of this sort, but at the same time are not big believers in coincidence and this seems a logical step versus a repeat of the company’s earlier debt-for-equity conversion of convertible notes.

Free Cash Flows - Again

The most recent earnings conference call also featured a little noticed reduction in free cash flow projections from a range of $90-$110 million to a range of $90-$100 million. The revised range still strikes us as too high (our previously stated expectation is closer to $80 million), especially given free cash flows for the first nine months were a mere $60 million. We can identify few realistic avenues for the company to increase nine-month free cash flows by at least 50% in the company’s final quarter short of a significant reduction in inventory which also boosted the company’s free cash flow in the fourth quarter of the prior year. However, this proved a temporary benefit as free cash flow generated from reductions in working capital are inherently limited to one-time events and don’t reflect the strength of the underlying business. We therefore continue to maintain reservations about the company’s financial projections.

Earnings

We’re also holding to our earlier earnings estimates for the company of around $0.26 (excluding the impact of asset impairment changes), although the company is presently tracking to come in slightly below our projections. The most significant difference is the timing of the closing of the Harbin transaction which we’d assumed in the presentations provided in earlier articles would close as a lump sum in August. However, we were about two months off on the timing and didn’t anticipate a staged closing, so our original estimate included greater interest expense reductions than the company will achieve in the current year. Consequently, GNC is almost exactly where we expected the company to be earlier this year with few indications that the fourth quarter will deviate from the trend.

Conclusion

GNC is continuing on its trajectory of mediocre performance while management seeks the tools necessary to revitalize the business. The finalization and partial closing of the Harbin transaction largely removes the risk of debt default and bankruptcy in the foreseeable future barring a sudden decline in the company’s business. However, the ongoing operational weakness will continue to hold down the share price despite a declining short interest and prevent the advent of the long speculated short squeeze. In addition, we remain skeptical of the company’s free cash flow targets and believe there is a reasonable risk that the company will have (once again) overpromised and underdelivered at the end of the year.

We see few reasons to adjust our prior valuation range of $3.25 to $6.50 with a current bias to the lower end of the range given the company’s ongoing operational issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long through short put option positions of various strike prices and expiration dates.