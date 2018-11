Simply Foods; Simply Pricey

The company could become an acquisition target for a larger company looking for a healthy addition to their portfolio.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares have had quite a good year, with the stock rising 37%. This at a time when most consumer packaged goods companies have seen their shares decline. So why has Simply Good defied its peer group? Simple, it has seen growth while others have not. The company was created by the combination of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. With some well known products and a slim line of offerings the company could be an easy acquisition target for the larger giants looking to add a healthy snack company to their portfolio. However, I believe the stock price is outpacing the growth and shares could see a pull back.

Performance

In the most recent quarter SMPL beat on earnings but had a slight miss on revenue.

While the company saw double digit top line growth, it is coming off of a relatively small base and should be viewed as expected by investors.

While there is no doubt the results have been great, the need for the company to continue to defy the pressure its peers are seeing is great considering the premium its shares now fetch.

The company does continue to see growth in every sales channel which also helps it warrant a premium.

Source: Earnings Slides

At a time when many are seeing a decline in grocery and mass market sales, Simply Good keeps finding a way to grow. I believe this is due to the low presence it has in many markets and chains. I have not seen their products in quite a few local stores. This however should be viewed as a positive since they have not reached market saturation like many of the larger brands.

The company's products are fueled by demand for low calorie, low carb, healthy snacks.

Management has identified that 77 million consumers who follow a self directed weight loss program would be a potential Atkins buyer. Once aware of the benefits of the products the company offers, it may be able to gain a new customer. However, the investment in advertising is needed to continue to make consumers aware evident by the 8.1% increase in marketing expense in the most recent quarter. A return can be seen by the massive growth in E-Commerce sales. This is also a positive as the direct to consumer model leads to a healthy margin versus the distribution model.

Looking at a 52 week performance by the company we find the following. Sales increased 8.9%, or $35.3 million, to $431.4 million. Along with sales growth the company saw a gross profit margin of 48.1%, an increase of 1.1%. This along with tax rate changes helped net income increase to $70.5 million. Earnings per share was $0.96, a huge increase of $0.56 from the year prior.

The results have been well received by investors which is evident by the growing multiple shares now trade at.

From a financial strength perspective we see the following debt maturities.

Source: 10K

With $198.5 million in debt, the company is well positioned to pay this as there is no significant debt due in the next 5 years. This leaves the company in a position to continue to focus on growing sales and income so that it can repay this debt with ease at a future date. The company also has over $112 million in cash on hand leaving it extremely well levered compared to peers at just 1.1x Debt/EBITDA.

The company expects 2019 to shape up to another strong year with growth slightly ahead of its long term trend of 4-6%. However, shares are already seeing a premium for this growth as we will soon find out.

Valuation

First comparing SMPL to peers we can see that with no dividend and a higher multiple there may be better investment options at this time.

SMPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With the highest forward P/E, no dividend and the highest P/S ratio, it is clear this is simply not a bargain. Investors may be experiencing better growth results from Simply Good but are paying a premium.

Taking at a look at DCF valuation we find the following.

Source: Money Chimp

With expected growth at the top end of guidance given by management at 6%, then leveling off to 4% thereafter, we see a value of $17.57 per share. This is a fair assessment of growth in my opinion as the company continues to grow but may start to soon experience the margin pressure peers have. With freight and packaging costs rising, the company can only be immune to such pressures for so long. Pricing power has yet to be seen as the company's products are not large name branded products that are required to be carried by large chains.

Typically we would review the price versus its own history, but, with a short trading history the results would not give us enough data to compare.

Conclusion

The Simply Good Foods Company while offering attractive sales growth for a consumer goods company, is not offering an attractive valuation. It seems the valuation may be full here or over slightly stretched and investors who are interested in purchasing shares may want to way to start a position around $15. This would put shares around 10% lower than the DCF value we found and at a forward multiple that is much more in line with peers. Investors should keep an eye on margins for any pressure as well as growth to ensure the company stays on track. Small tuck in acquisitions could help the company greatly expand its distribution network as well as its ROIC. However, a focus on core products in the mean time is also a positive. As we have seen many of the large consumer goods companies like to make acquisitions for a quick spurt of growth that later leaves the company with a bloated structure. Simply Good may also become an acquisition target due to its attractive growth rates and the categories in which its products are classified in. It also would be an easy target due to its smaller market cap size of $1.6 billion. As of now we stand on the sidelines waiting for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.