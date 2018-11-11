Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Will Maina - ICR

Kris Canekeratne - Chairman and Chief Executive officer

Ranjan Kalia - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Margaret Nolan - William Blair

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Bryan Bergin - Cowen Group

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Good day, and welcome to the Virtusa Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Will Maina of ICR.

Will Maina

Thank you, Jessica, and welcome to Virtusa's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call, where we will be discussing our financial results for Virtusa second quarter ended September 30, 2018. On the call with me are Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive officer; and Ranjan Kalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made on this call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

During this call, we may make, express or imply forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Virtusa's expectations and assumptions concerning management's forecast of financial performance, the growth of Virtusa's business, Virtusa's ability to realize intended benefits, revenues and other synergies of acquisitions; the ability of Virtusa's clients to realize benefits from the use of Virtusa's IT services and management's plans, objectives and strategies.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Virtusa's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Virtusa undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information disclosed during this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise.

Other statements on this call also include certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by the SEC. We present constant currency revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our revenue performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We provide non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe provide insight into the operational performance of our business.

Reconciliations on the GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included in today's earnings press release and data sheet, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. We also present a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments that we believe provides insight to our total cash position and overall liquidity.

Please note that a supplemental data presentation to our fiscal second quarter results has also been posted on our Investor Relations website. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risk factors faced by Virtusa, see the disclosures contained in Virtusa's public filings with the SEC and in our earnings press release.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Kris. Kris?

Kris Canekeratne

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. We're pleased to deliver solid fiscal second quarter 2019 results. I will begin my remarks with some second quarter financial highlights. I will then discuss how we are continuing to execute our strategy and how our differentiated value proposition and leading digital engineering services and industry solutions are winning share in the market.

In the second quarter, we generated total revenue of $305.5 million, representing 1.8% sequential and 23% year-over-year growth. In addition, we delivered 150 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2018, although revenue growth and strong operating margin accretion drove fiscal second quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.54, which is up 54% year-over-year.

Now moving on to our strategy and position. As we discussed with you on our last call, we continue to see the market rapidly progressing towards full-scale digital transformation, what we call Digital 2.0. It is a new era of digital centricity that every enterprise, big or small, is realizing the need to digitize every aspect of their business. Digital 2.0 is about rethinking, reimagining and reengineering the customer experience, from top to bottom, from applications to platforms to infrastructure. That end-to-end proposition includes the capacity to systematically modernize and sometimes replace the legacy monolithic back-end systems that were never designed to support digital-first enterprises.

Virtusa's proven experience modernizing those legacy systems, our ability to design and build effective and immersive digital experiences that work for today's customer and the depth and breadth of our engineering capacity result in us being perfectly positioned and capable to help our clients realize the full benefits of Digital 2.0.

We are serving as a form of connective tissue helping our clients cleanup and modernize their legacy back-end systems, while simultaneously building their digital-first futures. We offer our clients grounded counsel, alongside a comprehensive set of Digital 2.0 solutions and engineering services, at scale, resulting in strategic, sustained partnerships that are having material impact on both our top and bottom line.

More specifically, we are reengineering and modernizing our clients' application and IT estates. From customer-facing applications to the core system, and we're implementing tools that allows them to gain actionable insights into their own businesses and behaviors of their customers. We are creating modern IT architectures that leverage API and microservices-based design, Big Data, utilize a cloud-first strategy and operate a continuous integration and continuous deployment methodology.

In addition, we are implementing data and analytics solutions for our clients, augmented by machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

Virtusa designed and built systems are smart, adaptive and iterative in their capacity to deliver more value over time. It can generate new revenue opportunities, eliminate redundancies, modernize legacy and establish the foundation and create the storefronts for digital-first businesses, driving our clients' top line results and reducing their bottom line expenses.

I'd like to now share with you just a few new business wins that illustrate our continued momentum, how we are gaining share and the types of Digital 2.0 engagements Virtusa is winning. As I alluded to earlier, we are continuing to see growing demand for digital software engineering, microservices, API and cloud technologies to deliver digital transformation at scale for our clients. For example, a leading U.S. retail bank recently selected Virtusa to develop an enterprise-wide Digital 2.0 roadmap, which will be leveraged to ultimately transform our clients' entire legacy application suite toward domain-driven, microservices-based architecture hosted on the bank's private cloud network. This initiative is being implemented using our clients' proprietary microservices framework, of which Virtusa has been a pioneering digital engineering partner.

In yet another example, Virtusa was recently chosen by a major financial institution in the U.K. to design and develop their financial planning and retirement innovations lab, utilizing our microservices and API architecture expertise. This engagement will encompass our clients' most significant lines of business, such as pension, wealth management, retail banking, insurance and mortgages.

Analytics is also an important and rapidly growing component of our digital practice, and we continue to see growing demand for analytics solutions across all our industry groups. For example, we were recently engaged by one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. to develop and implement an artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled smart analytics engine for our clients' grid surveillance and error prediction operations.

And recently, our CNT team installed formidable competition and won a highly strategic Digital 2.0 modernization engagement at a leading global telecom company. We are transforming not only their legacy application stack, but also designing their domain-specific microservices modernization and providing Devops support. This engagement further demonstrates how effectively we are positioned to win and execute large-scale Digital 2.0 transformational programs.

Overall, our combination of deep industry expertise, digital engineering and digital innovation capabilities are enabling us to gain wallet share in our target industries. This combination is clearly differentiating and is enabling us to develop deeper, more consequential relationships across our client portfolio. As an example, we currently have meaningful relationships with 12 of the 20 largest global banks in North America and Europe, across which we continue to capture a larger share of their digital and non-digital budgets. Across all industries, we have seen an increasing number of clients who have selected Virtusa as a global strategic partner as well as accelerating account momentum, which has resulted in the largest pipeline in the history of our company.

As of the second quarter, our total pipeline increased 30% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Breaking out digital specifically, our digital pipeline is up 53% year-over-year and 5% sequentially in the fiscal second quarter. Both our digital and non-digital revenues continue to grow year-over-year, which with our digital revenue growing faster than the total company rates underscoring both the ongoing shift in clients' budgets through digital initiatives, and our ability to win wallet share in this segment of the market. I'm also pleased to report that Virtusa continues to be recognized by key industry research firms for the strength of our thought leadership and services.

For the second consecutive year, Gartner positioned Virtusa as a visionary in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for IT services for communication services providers. In addition, we were recently named the winner of IDC's FinTech Real Results Award for the digital trust and stewardship category. This IDC award was in recognition for our implementation of a leading digital transformation program powered by automation and artificial intelligence from Mashreq Bank.

In conclusion, we are pleased with our fiscal second quarter performance, and we believe we remain well positioned for continued above industry growth. The demand environment is solid. Our service offerings are well positioned. And the number of leading enterprises that rely on Virtusa for their transformational digital engineering programs continues to grow.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ranjan, who will provide more details on our results and our third quarter and fiscal 2019 guidance. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks, Kris, and good evening to everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results of our fiscal second quarter 2019. I will then provide our current guidance for both the fiscal third quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, before opening the call for questions. Revenue for our second quarter was $305.5 million, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance, growing 1.8% sequentially in reported currency and 2.5% in constant currency. Q2 sequential revenue growth was driven by our top 10 client portfolio. Year-over-year, second quarter consolidated revenue increased 23.1% in reported currency and 23.4% in constant currency. Year-over-year, organic revenue growth was 12.4% on a reported basis, and 12.6% on a constant-currency basis.

Gross margin in the second quarter was 29.2%, which was in line with our expectations, and up 140 basis points sequentially and 110 basis points year-over-year, reflecting increased utilization and reduced use of subcontractors.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $14 million compared with $13.9 million in the prior quarter and up from $10.3 million in the year-ago period. Second quarter other expense was $12.5 million comprised of $9.4 million of net unrealized foreign exchange loss and $3.1 million of interest expense, net of interest and other income.

GAAP net income per diluted share, inclusive of minority interest of approximately $500,000 and convertible preferred stock dividend of $1.1 million was $0.01 in the second quarter. This compares to net loss per share of $0.25 in the prior quarter and net income of $0.12 per share in the year-ago period.

Please note, our Q2 2019 GAAP EPS includes $4.2 million or negative $0.14 of net unrealized foreign exchange losses on an after-tax basis. This item was not included in our prior guidance.

Now turning to our non-GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income was $29 million in the second quarter compared to $27.5 million in the prior quarter and up 46.5% from $19.8 million in the year-ago period. Second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5% in line with our expectation and up 40 basis points sequentially and 150 basis points from the year-ago period.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.54 in the second quarter, $0.01 above the midpoint of our prior guidance. This is compared to $0.50 in the prior quarter and $0.35 in the year-ago period.

Turning to the balance sheet. Ending cash at September 30, 2018, was $232.5 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments. Cash provided by operating activities was $40 million in the second quarter, representing 13.1% of revenue. Our DSO for the second quarter was 76 days, an improvement of 3 days from the prior quarter.

In the second quarter, we drew down an additional $32 million on our revolving credit facility to fund the purchase of additional Polaris shares that were tendered, increasing our ownership to 97% from 93%.

Now I will turn to a more detailed discussion on our second quarter revenue performance by industry group. Revenue across our industry groups was as follows: BFSI revenue increased 1.8% sequentially and 14.1% year-over-year, representing 63% of revenue. As expected, growth resumed at our largest client in the second quarter. Communications and technology revenue increased 2.8% sequentially and 52.4% year-over-year, representing 28% of revenue.

C&T results were above our expectations and driven by both our organic and eTouch clients. eTouch's largest technology and Internet client experienced strong sequential growth in the second quarter benefiting from Virtusa scale of solutions and services. Media information and other revenue was down 0.6% sequentially, but up 17.7% year-over-year, representing the remaining 9% of revenue. M&I performance was slightly below our expectations.

I will now provide our current guidance for our third quarter and year ending March 31, 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 is expected to be in the range of $308 million to $316 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2019 is expected to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.62. For the year ending March 31, 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.241 billion to $1.259 billion. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.19 to $2.31. Our non-GAAP guidance excludes $31.2 million of stock compensation expense and $25.7 million of acquisition-related charges.

Both third quarter and fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP EPS anticipates an average share count of approximately 33.7 million. Our current GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is based on the set of assumptions that can be found on our datasheet located in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our pipeline expanded at a strong pace both sequentially and year-over-year benefiting from higher monthly injection rates. As we discussed last quarter, we continue to see an increase in budget allocation towards API and microservices projects, which help to accelerate time to market of new services, enable compliance with changing regulations and increase operational efficiencies.

In addition, greater demand for enterprise analytics and data-driven insights is driving increased spend on AI and ML initiatives across all the industries we serve. Our larger banking clients continue to invest in AI and ML solutions to gain deeper actionable insights into their client base. By comparison, many of our midsize BFS clients who are at the onset of their AI and ML journey are showing increased interest by launching pilot programs. Transmission initiatives at our insurance clients are focused on digitalization of legacy platforms, such as underwriting, claims management, policy administration and fraud management.

In healthcare and life sciences, we are seeing a growing interest in analytics programs and ongoing demand for cloud migration initiatives. In communications and media, spending appears consistent with prior quarters with enterprises investing in AI and ML to gain greater insights into their own enterprises and deliver more personalized content delivery to their customers.

At the midpoint of our Q3 guidance, we expect revenue to grow 2.1% sequentially. Our third quarter guidance reflects $5 million headwind compared to our prior guidance, implied -- representing 1.5% of growth. This headwind includes $2 million from FX and $3 million from additional furloughs. Our Q3 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be consistent with our prior expectations. Consistent with Q4 of last year, we are expecting strong revenue growth in the upcoming fourth quarter. Q4 revenue growth will benefit from reversal of furloughs absorbed in Q3 as well as growth at our BFS and C&T clients.

For fiscal year 2019, at the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect revenue growth of 22.5%. Our current business momentum is allowing us to maintain the midpoint of our fiscal 2019 guidance, even after absorbing an incremental $4 million of forecasted headwinds from FX compared to our prior guidance. We continue to expect our non-GAAP operating margin to expand 130 basis points year-over-year. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be 30.2% for the fiscal year 2019 compared to 29.7% contemplated in our prior guidance.

Our current non-GAAP guidance anticipates minority interest of $1.6 million versus $2.3 million in our prior guidance, offsetting our higher tax rate. Our net interest expense guidance is $11.3 million, includes $16.5 million of interest expense and $5.2 million of interest income.

Finally, in the second half of fiscal 2019, we will execute an additional cost-savings initiative with annual benefits of approximately $15 million. These savings will enable us to achieve our FY '20 profitability objective of 100 to 150 basis points margin improvement annually, while continuing to invest for above-industry revenue growth.

In conclusion, we delivered solid second quarter results, including continued double-digit year-over-year organic revenue growth, strong non-GAAP operating margin accretion and strong operating cash flows.

Our first half momentum sets the stage for continued performance in the back half of FY '19. We believe we're well positioned to continue to drive above-industry revenue growth and incremental annual margin expansion.

Operator, you may now begin the Q&A session.

And we'll go first to Maggie Nolan with William Blair.

Margaret Nolan

Hi, how are you. We talked a lot about driving margin expansion annually, but there is a balance there with investments as well, obviously. So could you comment a little bit on current investments that you are undertaking? Or any investments that may be coming over the next couple of quarters?

Kris Canekeratne

So Maggie, as you've seen, much of our investments are directly in line with the strategy that we have set out for us. So you've seen that while we've continued to have above-industry revenue growth driven primarily by our positioning as a very strong digital engineering firm as well as a firm that's capable of helping our clients dramatically reduce their cost of their BAU operations. We're also finding that within this we continue to reap the benefits of the investments that we've made to continue to grow at the rates that they're are growing.

Ranjan Kalia

And Maggie, as I talked about in my prepared remarks, we've embarked on a cost-savings initiatives that will deliver annualized benefits of about $15 million, and we're actually pretty deep into that program, as we speak right now. Those kind of cost-savings initiatives very similar to what we did last year at this time really help us to realign our cost structure always to really help us set up for further investments back into the business, and really get us comfortable on the margin accretion. And, in fact, for some of those restructurings that we do, we take the expense of those -- the severance expenses as related to that in our current expenditure.

Margaret Nolan

Understood. And then do you have any initial thoughts or have there been any kind of initial conversations with clients about what their budgets are looking like for calendar 2019? And maybe how that compares with spend in 2018?

Kris Canekeratne

Maggie, I would say, it probably will be early. But, I would say, if all indication continue to be that there is a strong propensity at around digital transformation programs. I mean, there is every indication that continues to be there that the digital transformation spend is a mid-teens plus type of spend that's in the industry. And Virtusa continues to garner a very strong share of that investment that's out there. And for Virtusa, it's excitement for us. It's not just the digital piece of our business that's growing for us, it's both the digital as well as the non-digital that continues to grow above industry levels.

We'll now take a question from Mayank Tandon from Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon

Kris and Ranjan, just some commentary around the margin run rate here. As you think about the model, how much more leverage do you have on utilization? Where can you take pricing? And maybe you could talk about pricing on digital versus maybe some pricing compression on the legacy portion? How that all plays out? And then also maybe your commentary around headcount additions that play into your revenue growth targets.

Kris Canekeratne

Sure. So Mayank, on the pricing side, clearly we are seeing that digital services garner a higher price point as well as premium, a margin premium. Having said that, much of the work that we're doing on the engineering side, specifically in terms of overhauling the legacy back ends of our clients, we are finding that there are significant opportunities for us to help our clients reduce the cost of legacy transformation to support a digital-first enterprise. And in there, fairly strong margin opportunities for Virtusa as we grow and scale the relationships that we have.

Ranjan Kalia

So Mayank, on the margins, you may remember that 2 years ago, we had embarked, our first goal was really to get insight being a double-digit margin company on a very significant platform, a $1 billion-plus platform. We're really at the cusp of that. If you really look at, if the guidance plays out, the implied guidance will be about 9.8% in terms of that. So we're really rolling forward our expectations for our margins that over the next 4 to 5 years, we will be a mid-teens margin company. And the mid-teens margin company will continue to come.

Yes, there will be utilization, but utilization increments are not going to be from the historical increments. It'll probably be a mid-80s utilization type of company, but there's, over the last few years, we've now prepared a lot of banking frameworks, which are really going to help us to garner higher margins as they go out and use them in the delivery of very complicated digital transformation type of work. So that's the second piece of work, the piece that's going to help us in lot of margin accretion. It's going to be continued utilization that's going to do that.

And we believe that on an annual basis, all we have to do to is continue to meet our margin objectives as drive about 50 to 75 basis from gross margin and 50 to 75 basis from SG&A. And we continue to believe that, if you look at our SG&A, have significant opportunities that continue to exist in that. And if you look at our gross margin significant opportunities, which will be levers like utilization, levers like continuing to optimize our subcontractor mix. And now this new lever, which is really, these platforms that we've developed, which are very solution oriented.

Mayank Tandon

That's very helpful. If I can just follow-up very quickly on the eTouch contribution. Can you share that Ranjan in terms of how much it impacted 2Q revenue? And then have you been able to drive any synergies beyond your large Internet client to other opportunities? In other words, cross-selling into other clients?

Kris Canekeratne

So Mayank, let me start and Ranjan will add to this. So clearly, just like we saw after the Polaris acquisition and our ability to create significant value for our largest client and expand that relationship, we are seeing a very similar trend with the high-tech Internet clients that we got as a result of the eTouch acquisition.

So as a result of the eTouch acquisition, we've been able to bring together some very formidable synergies to grow and scale at our large Internet client. But beyond that, bring some of those learnings to even the rest of our industries in terms of Digital 2.0 expertise, AIML or artificial intelligence and machine learning, Big Data, cloud first and even continuous integration, continuous deployment that we can dramatically impact and accelerate our clients' engagements at scale.

Ranjan Kalia

Mayank, in terms of the, the eTouch revenue contribution was about $26.5 million in the quarter. And in terms of the synergies if you look at it, there is year-over-year what eTouch was on its own prior to the acquisition versus under the Virtusa umbrella, it's a significant revenue growth that it's experiencing inside Virtusa. All because of the Virtusa scale platform as well as the Virtusa solutions platform.

We'll now take a question from Puneet Jain with JPMorgan.

Puneet Jain

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Some of your peers have had issues hiring digital labor in the quarter. And with increasing immigration risks, can you talk about your hiring and training plans as it relates to digital talent?

Kris Canekeratne

So clearly, we have seen some headwinds as a result of the immigration policies and some of the changes, specifically in the form of delays. But, having said that, we've seen that much more so as a transient issue as opposed to a strategic issue. And the reason I say this is because what is very clear is that unemployment in the IT sector is at an all-time low. There is significant and burgeoning demand, basically an arms race for Digital 2.0 work.

And as a result of this, we believe that while many of us will continue to strengthen our ability to deliver this work in our client geographies, over time, more and more work will migrate naturally to where the actual capabilities are and where the people are.

So we also benefit from the fact that we are extremely well known in our hiring geographies whether it's in our client geographies or in India and in Sri Lanka for very high-quality transformational work, which is very appealing to engineers. And as a result of that we get some of the finest IT professionals in the digital space wanting to join Virtusa. And they clearly benefit from that for a variety of reasons.

Ranjan Kalia

And just to add to it, because you said in terms of when you look at the data, Puneet, you may remember, we always used to say, that look as the digital deal size continues to become bigger, it doesn't necessarily mean that the on-site effort is going to go up. So, therefore, you can really start to leverage your offshore talent. And the offshore talent you really run by from internal, you run by training, you run by campus adds, and it's starting to show in the numbers. Our offshore -- our on-site effort is flat quarter-over-quarter. It's going to be up year-over-year, but it's flat quarter-over-quarter, which means that the deal size is becoming bigger, which means that we are being able to use a lot of the offshore talent.

Puneet Jain

Understood. And I've noticed that like the headcount was same, but offshore revenue -- off-shore revenue increased by a lot sequentially. Was there any specific reason? Was it just utilization? Or anything happened in the quarter?

Kris Canekeratne

No. Just like that. Nothing specific. Just increasing utilization, increase of -- bigger deal size. And, as you know, that has a margin and a revenue impact, so nothing unusual versus the strategy that we had talked about pretty much last year this time.

Puneet Jain

And let me quickly also ask about the restructuring, so the $15 million savings from restructuring that you expect from next year. Do you remind us, which areas you're going to cut cost from? And is that something that we should expect on a recurring basis as you try and expand margins towards mid-teens long-term?

Kris Canekeratne

To a large part of this has to do with us taking advantage of the tremendous synergies that we saw post the Polaris acquisition. So obviously for the first 1.5 years or so, we continued to run with a practice and vertical industry model that preserved a lot of the capabilities and the strength that we had, and we carefully orchestrated a restructuring so that we can basically continue to provide our clients with a higher level of service, but perhaps with a much leaner, much stronger practice model that's basically streamlined into the vertical industries themselves as opposed to horizontally. And that's where we gained significant synergies. We are realizing that as we go into fiscal year '20, we do not expect to have any other significant changes from a structural perspective, but we are very confident that this is only going to accelerate our ability to provide services to our clients.

Puneet Jain

Thank you.

We'll now take a question from Moshe Katri with Wedbush Securities.

Moshe Katri

Hey thanks and congrats on the strong question. Two questions. And the first one, I apologize if you already mentioned it. I got a bit -- I got on the call a bit late. What was the digital mix, that's number one? And then, two, Kris, you gave us some color on the pipeline, it was up about 50% plus year-over-year. That -- is that a function of new logos that are coming on board? Is it a function of projects getting larger? And any color there, I think, could be helpful? Thanks.

Kris Canekeratne

Great. Moshe, I'll provide some color both on pipeline as well as the digital mix. So our digital mix has continued to steadily climb, and it's just under 40% of our overall revenue. From a pipeline perspective, our pipeline is up 4% sequentially, 30% year-over-year, very strong pipeline growth across both standard and big deals. Our digital pipeline actually grew slightly faster than the overall pipeline. So our digital pipeline grew 5% sequentially and 50% year-over-year. Average deal size has increased by approximately 13%. And the meantime to close hasn't changed much at all since the last period that we assessed. I think a large part of this is being driven by Virtusa now being brought in as a global preferred partner across a larger percentage of our clients across all industries. And as a result of that, we now have an opportunity to provide Virtusa services to a larger set of program and RFPs. So that's clearly benefiting us from a pipeline standpoint as well.

Notwithstanding in banking and financial service, as an example, that our pipeline growth is faster than the company pipeline growth. Much of that is being realized because of scale benefits. One, the fact that we work with 12 of the top 20 global banks in the U.S. and Europe, and we have very meaningful relationships with them, are driving very significant economies of scale for us, both from a top line perspective as well as from a gross margin perspective as we broaden and expand these engagements.

Moshe Katri

Just one follow-up. Any changes in terms of wage inflation from a cost perspective in your model, given what we're seeing out there? And thanks for the color.

Ranjan Kalia

Moshe, the model that we put together for ourselves for FY '19 is pretty much on that same compensation increases model. We haven't really had the new service come out, but I -- the way it looks like, I just don't expect that there's going to be any significant changes in the salary increases year-over-year.

Moshe Katri

Understood, thanks.

Operator

Bryan Bergin

Hi, guys, thank you. I wanted to ask on your top client return on a growth here. Can you give us a sense on how the new lines of business are progressing that you opened there recently?

Kris Canekeratne

Great question. So as you probably recall, during our last quarter, we had mentioned that our top client basically has 4 groups that transact for services from us. And in the past, we basically were fairly strong in 2 of the 4, and over the last 6 months, 9 months or so we had opened up the other 2 areas of our large client as well.

So overall, we are seeing that in the new areas that we've opened up, fairly rapid expansion. We are seeing some modest growth in the earlier areas but, obviously, not at the same rate of growth. And I think what we're most excited about is that many of the programs that we had started at our large client, especially in these new areas of spend are strategic, transformational, Digital 2.0 program. We're, obviously, extremely well positioned to deliver and execute and the demand for this work at our large client is only increasing. So we feel that strategically, we are very well positioned. And as you saw, Citi had fairly significant growth quarter-over-quarter, they grew 6.5% sequentially quarter-over-quarter. And while we don't expect them to grow at such a rapid clip moving forward, we do expect that we will see sequential growth at our large account as, in the second half.

Ranjan Kalia

Just to add to what Kris said, when you look at, because the Q2 wrap was so strong versus our guidance on Citi, that's allowed us to really take the Citi account guidance up from last time.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. And actually, it could segue my next question because I was going then on the non-top 10 client growth that looked flattish to down sequentially here. Can you just talk about what's going on there? And then what you can do to get that to turn?

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. Brian, fair observation. Maybe some, a lot of the those are European banking oriented clients. There was one large banking clients that has, over a period of time, we've been shifting away from them and focusing ourselves into the top tier banking clients. So that played out a role in that and also our European banking clients, which are, a lot of them are retail accounts, have really shown continued change. We've been changing our resource focus from there over to the larger clients. So that's been, it's primarily around the European banking clients from this one in Asia.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. And then just last one from me. Just the attrition in the quarter, a slight uptick. Anything, any concerns there?

Ranjan Kalia

No. If you look at it, the attrition in the quarter was higher on the involuntary side versus prior quarters. And so some of them is the restructures that Kris earlier mentioned about. If you extract that out, you'll see that our attrition, normalized attrition is very healthy.

We'll now take a question from Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research.

Vincent Colicchio

Ranjan, your European revenue dropped sequentially. Was it largely the banking client you just mentioned? I'm curious if Brexit is having an impact or any other factors?

Ranjan Kalia

No. I wouldn't say that the Brexit is having impact. It's more so, some of these smaller banking clients that, it's just a question. We have so much opportunity at the larger banks, so we've been focusing the resource, our efforts on the larger banking clients. So it's really the pieces that I talked earlier.

Vincent Colicchio

And then in terms of your legacy modernization capabilities, how is that playing out in the market? Are there any examples of that being a key reason for winning new deals?

Kris Canekeratne

So Vincent, obviously, we are seeing expansion in our growth in our non-digital pipeline as well as in our non-digital revenue. And a large part of that is directly attributable to Virtusa's ability to apply core engineering to help transform the legacy and prepare it for a digital-first enterprise. I think they're one of the few companies, who have always had a edge or had an edge when it comes to digital engineering. And especially, with the rapid need to modernize and to take silos and create platforms that can then support the digital storefront seamlessly.

And from an end-to-end journey perspective, there are very few companies in our space that can do this, and that have such a tremendous track record of doing this type of work. And that's why we are seeing very strong underlying momentum that we believe is only masked by some of the furloughs and some of the FX headwinds that we have seen in Q3. But their underlying momentum is very strong, and we expect that their underlying momentum will continue in the second half and into our fourth quarter.

Vincent Colicchio

And then last one from me. What needs to happen to make the high-end of your revenue guidance range for the year?

Kris Canekeratne

So, Vincent, as you know, for us to, if you actually look at the numbers from where we started the year, you will see that we are pretty much at the high-end on a constant guidance basis. We have absorbed almost $17 million worth of FX impacts from the beginning of the year. You may remember the last call we had talked about a $13 million impact and now $4 million. So $17 million, we've already absorbed it.

That being said, even there is opportunity for us to continue to meet the high-end of our guidance now. It's really from the execution. It's going to be at our top 10 clients. And as you know, a lot of it, it actually depends on the timing of the project starts. That's a piece that, it's a little bit, sometimes ends up being a little bit outside our control and we try to take a probability estimate in our guidance, but that's a big piece that could change this piece.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to Kris Canekeratne for any additional or closing remarks.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you, Jessica. I'd like to thank all of you for participating, and our global team members for their dedication and commitment to our clients.

Thank you, all, and we look forward to updating you at the end of our third quarter. Thank you.

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.