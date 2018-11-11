November 9: Natural Gas Weekly: Confusion And Panic.

It is all about the weather! Consumptionis expected to peak on November 14 and then decline towards the norm in the 2ndhalf of November.

Natural gas price is up 32% sincemid-September despite the fact than annual storage deficit has narrowed by 64bcf over the same period;

This report covers the week ending November 9, 2018.

TOTAL SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 580 bcf for the week ending November 9 (up 8.0% w-o-w, but essentially flat y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from +20% to +24% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country – but particularly in the Central and Midwest parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by no less than 26% w-o-w in the week ending November 9. However, non-degree-day factors were no longer supporting any extra consumption. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows and nuclear outages. Specifically, higher ng/coal spreads have already reduced some 1.5 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching, while the level of nuclear outages has normalized. According to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 17,300 MW this week, which was only 0.5% above 5-year average. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be below last year’s level by no less than 18%.

Total exports jumped by 6% w-o-w – mostly due to stronger LNG sales and robust pipeline outflows into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served no less than seven LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity of 25 bcf).

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 75 consecutive weeks now. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.6 bcf/d in November, 89.5 bcf/d in December and 89.2 bcf/d in January. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 94.3 bcf per day for the week ending November 9 (up 11.0% y-o-y, but down 0.3% w-o-w). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around 79 bcf. The volume is some 46 bcf smaller than a week ago, but 9 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level and above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast (see below) and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds and hydro inflows. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily (early morning and afternoon) update on the weather forecast as well as a full update on the end-of-season storage outlook + early morning update on nuclear outages. In addition, we publish the latest results of the extended-range ECMWF model (twice per week). Consider singing up, if interested (see the link below).

WEATHER FORECAST

The weather models showed sharp bullish changes last week. Projected total degree days increased by 17% by Monday afternoon (November 5) vs the projections made on Friday (November 2). The chart below vividly illustrates the scale of that change and impact it had on the price. It was truly shocking! In just 48 hours, weather models added 90+ bcf of natural gas consumption to our storage forecasting models. Unsurprisingly, we had to revise our storage level outlook lower and we now expect the first storage draw this season to be as large as 110 bcf (for the week ending November 16, to be reported on November 22).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

As for the weather trend, a peak in consumption is expected on November 14. From there, consumption is currently projected to decline towards the norm. The chart below shows total natural gas demand curve vs 5-year average (updated for our subscribers on a daily basis).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

STORAGE OUTLOOK

On Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 65 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,208 bcf, which is 621 bcf (or 16.22%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 30 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -38 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -621 bcf (-16.22%) today to -680 bcf (-18.02%) for the week ending November 23.

