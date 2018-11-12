Boeing Shares Head Lower, Despite Enabling Investments

It’s been a few days since we’ve written about Boeing. The last report we wrote were on Boeing’s Q3 earnings, which we think were strong. We have yet to look beyond the numbers and analyze the Q&A session.

Every month, AeroAnalysis International covers the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there's a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, AeroAnalysis has been running a monthly series that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the September report here. In this report, some news items from October will be highlighted.

Share prices in October

BA data by YCharts

In October, Boeing's shares lost 7.2% compared to a 8.5% gain a month earlier. Boeing shares underperformed the Dow Jones, which lost 5.8%.

During the month there was a strong sell off visible and with Boeing strongly outperforming the broader market, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that its correction has been a bit steeper as well. At some point during the month shares traded more than 10% below their highs and during a broader market sell off everything seems to be a reason to sell, so trade tensions with China and the tension between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world didn’t bode well for Boeing either. Even better than expected earnings demonstrating strong operational execution and cash flow management could not bring Boeing in positive territory for the month.

A look at some price target announcements in October:

Cowen reiterated its Buy rating with a $445 price target.

Goldman Sachs put a $387 price target with a Neutral rating.

Credit Suisse maintains its Outperform rating with a target lifted to $456.

Cannacord maintains its Hold rating with a lifted price target of $350, up from $345 previously.

Argus Research reiterated its Fair Value rating for Boeing with a $395 price target.

Jefferies increased is price target from $415 to $420 while maintaining its Buy rating.

Societe Generale put a $409 price target and has a Buy rating on Boeing shares.

Bernstein increased the price target from $426 to $440 with the rating coming down from Outperform to Positive.

What we see is that even with supply chain challenges, which in our view remain very challenging to deal with, analysts remain widely positive.

Commercial Airplanes News

Source: Boeing

Boeing started the month on a strong note with an announcement that United Airlines (UAL) added orders for 9 more Boeing 787-9 aircraft with a list price value of $2.5B adding to the strong momentum the Dreamliner is enjoying.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) delivered the first Boeing 787s to EVA Air and Air Tahiti Nui, while Juneyao Airlines became the first privately-held company to receive a wide body aircraft. So there is a lot of positive momentum in terms of orders as well as first deliveries to airlines, which is an important milestone in the process of order completion.

During the month, S7 Airlines and Indian SpiceJet were added as operators for the Boeing 737 MAX and the first Boeing Business Jet MAX was handed over to the customer.

In October, the jet maker also reaffirmed the market outlook for the air cargo market that it supplied earlier this year.

A tragic event took place on the 29th of October when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in the Java Sea 13 minutes after take off. The aircraft, a brand new Boeing 737 MAX, carried 181 passengers and 8 crew members on board. The accident marked the first crash with the Boeing 737 MAX killing all persons on board. Preliminary results have shown that despite earlier problems with the airspeed indicator, the angle of attack sensor which provided erroneous is now seen as the main contributor to the accident where wrong sensor data resulted in automatic trimming action that resulted in a pitch down tendency. The investigation is still ongoing, but Boeing did provide an operations manual bulletin addressing the issue. The FAA, the Federal Aviation Administration, issued an airworthiness directive as it believes all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft can suffer the same issue. The directive outlines procedures to follow in case of erroneous AOA (angle of attack) sensor data leading to pitch down tendency of the aircraft.

Given that the issue seems to be related to the ability to control the aircraft under certain circumstances, it might be somewhat surprising that the Boeing 737 MAX has not been grounded. At the moment the full investigation is still ongoing and based on that further steps and recommendations can be expected. Possibly one of the reasons why the Boeing 737 MAX has not been grounded is because Boeing could provide instructions to flight crews on how to handle the problem.

Investments News

Source: The Boeing Company

In October, there was quite a bit of news as Boeing continues to invest and finalize deals that allow the jet maker to grow in the services and support market as well as novel market trends and technologies. Boeing finalized the acquisition of KLX, which is a leading parts distributor. The multi-billion dollar acquisition was announced earlier this year and we analyzed it back then. All with all, it’s an acquisition that seamlessly fits Boeing’s strategy.

Fitting Boeing’s effort to expand its MRO knowledge and bring down costs, the jet maker has opened its first plant in Europe. The plant will produce components for the Boeing 737 and Boeing 767.

Boeing does not only intend to expand in the spare part sales, but also increases its focus on programs, services and data. That is where Boeing’s agreement with Flightdocs fits in. Both parties have entered into a multi-year agreement to exclusively market and sell the Flightdocs Enterprise platform, a full-service maintenance, compliance and inventory management solution for the business and general aviation market. The companies have also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate the Flightdocs Enterprise platform with Boeing Global Services' portfolio of companies, products and services including Aviall, Inventory Locator Services, and Jeppesen.

For Boeing, there are 2 main reasons to invest in the parts space. The first one is to size up the after-sales revenue and the second is to address certain bottlenecks in the supply chain. The joint venture between Adient and Boeing for the development, manufacturing and sales efforts of aircraft seats to customers aims to improve the quality of seats but above all can be seen as Boeing’s response to increased demand for aircraft seats as aircraft production increases in an effort to streamline the process.

Artificial intelligence and advanced computing are not the first thing you would connect to Boeing, but with Boeing’s products becoming more data oriented including uplink and downlink of data, designs become more advanced and a focus on autonomous systems advanced computing becomes inherently more important for Boeing to invest in. Therefore Boeing announced a new Disruptive Computing and Networks (DC&N) organization to develop computing and communications solutions for advanced commercial and government aerospace applications

Boeing also focuses heavily on investing anything that has to do with unmanned aerial vehicles. With that in mind Boeing teaming up with Robotic Skies fits the company’s strategy; Boeing and its subsidiaries Jeppesen and Aviall have joined with Robotic Skies, a leading commercial unmanned aircraft system support services provider, to develop and deliver industry-leading supply chain management and optimization, analytics, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the commercial and civil UAS markets. The cooperation between the companies will allow Boeing to grow its capabilities in the UAV support space.

In space flight and satellites launches we are seeing a trend towards bringing new capabilities to space and we are seeing the aim to lower costs by making payload such as satellites smaller. Boeing’s investment in Accion Systems aims to develop electronic propulsion capabilities for a wide variety of satellites. As the propulsion system is smaller, satellites can become smaller.

Global services

Source: Aviation Jobs and Aviation Employment - AviationCV.com

Boeing’s Global Services business did not have a lot of contract news other than that Boeing was awarded a $160 million contract in support of the U.S. Army's inventory of H-47 Chinook rotor blades.

The five-year performance-based logistics agreement extends work that began in 2012 and calls for the continued management of stock availability and the overhauling of all Chinook blades for the U.S. Army. Boeing is responsible for rotor blade maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as developing innovative ways to save blades that would typically be removed from service. There are more than 450 U.S. Army Chinooks worldwide.

Defense News

Source: The Boeing Company

With the big contracts having been awarded in September and the start of the new fiscal year in October, there haven’t been many noteworthy contract awards. There was a contract award for the deployment of GDMS in Kuwait. GDMS acts as a central data fusion system that enables the U.S. military to have near real-time visibility, tracking metrics and accountability for all registered commercial vehicles. At the core of GDMS is a centralized database that links cargo movements with vehicles equipped with GPS-based transponders. The system provides panic alarms/alerts to contractors as they pass hazards and checkpoints, and displays the mission data on topographical maps. The system includes instant replay functions that allow for course-of-action analysis.

There was some special attention for the Saudi arms deals as it seems that Saudi instructed the murder of Khassoggi, a journalist who has been a critic of the Saudi government. Germany has halted the approval of future arm deals with Saudi Arabia. President Trump who has visited the Kingdom in the early days of his Presidency ‘securing’ arms sales to Saudi Arabia has not seen any reason to halt sales of military equipment and weapon systems to Saudi Arabia.

Conclusion

What we saw in October is that Boeing shares declined as the there was a market sell-off. Boeing is one of the companies whose shares have been outperforming the broader market, so the correction for Boeing potentially can also be somewhat steeper. We saw strong earnings combined with continued positive momentum for the Boeing 787 program and continued efforts by Boeing’s management to position the company well for the future via investments and partnerships. For military and services agreements there wasn’t a lot of news, partly driven by the fresh fiscal year for the DoD which means that contracts awards are going to pick up later on.

Overall, we continue to see positives in all parts of Boeing's business and the company continues to invest in start-ups that can provide cost-saving technologies or enablers in the future. We view any pressure on Boeing’s share prices arising from trade concerns as an opportunity to add to existing positions.

