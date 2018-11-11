Urban Outfitters Looks Hot Going Into The Holidays

Sentiment going into the end of the year will most likely be determined by holiday projections which investors should look out for in the upcoming earnings.

On November 19 th after the market closes, Urban Outfitters (URBN) will report earnings for the third quarter of 2018. The clothing company recently saw a September-October stock price decline reverse $5 higher as it heads into November with some momentum. URBN is looking to surpass major technical levels at the 200-day and 50-day moving averages and continue its reversal through the end of the year. A fresh set of bullish financial results from earnings could be the impetus for a rally back toward the top of the 52-week range at $52.50, so investors will want to watch this one.

From Finviz

Much like its chart above, URBN earnings numbers have seen a solid turnaround in 2018. For the first three quarters of the 2017 calendar year, URBN struggled to maintain a solid EPS. Two out of those three quarters, the company missed Wall Street estimates for EPS and for revenue. Sales growth rates trended very low with 2017 Q1 and 2017 Q2 year-over-year growth rates in negative territory, -0.2 percent and -2.0 percent respectively. In contrast, the last two quarters for URBN have been excellent. With two solid beats over Wall Street EPS and revenue estimates, the clothing company now boasts year-over-year growth rates in double digits. Investors have already been impressed by the reversal and would be more bullish if the fundamental improvement is extended.

Sales in the previous quarter saw a 13.6 percent increase over the previous year nearing $1 billion at $992 million according to the Q2 conference call. Both segments of the company, the Retail segment and the Wholesale segment, contributed with 13 percent and 10 percent growth respectively. The company also saw an impressive improvement in its ability to bring top line growth to the bottom as gross profit grew 20 percent and gross profit margin improved 180 basis points to 35.9 percent. Compared to its dark period in the first quarter of 2017, margin is up 440 basis points reflecting a major change in fundamentals which has fueled the multiple beats of Wall Street EPS estimates.

With a healthy margin, URBN just needs to keep generating sales to continue its period of strong growth. On Sept 6th, it provided a brief update on sales saying its stores had seen a 10 percent increase to that date in the third quarter (about a month in). This initial number suggests there could be a slowdown in the upcoming third quarter sales growth rate. Any new sales will have to come from abroad as URBN management said in the Q2 report that they “plan for growth for all three brands to come from expansion internationally.” This will include the 9 stores it has left in its 2019 plans for new stores. Since European locations account for a smaller percentage of overall sales, the addition to sales growth could be low. The finals sales growth number on November 9th will probably land in the 9-11 percent range.

From National Retail Federation

While third quarter sales are important, investors will be most interested in how URBN management thinks the upcoming holiday season will be. Based on estimates from the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are forecasted to grow about 4.5 percent. This is lower than last year but higher than the 5-year average of 3.9 percent. One thing that will inspire more confidence in URBN’s holiday performance is their success in implementing the company’s online operations. In the second quarter, store traffic only increased 1 percent over the previous quarter, but digital “continued to lead the way, posting double-digits sales increases” as mentioned by management in the conference call. Within the industry, overall online retail sales are growing faster than brick-and-mortar sales. Taking advantage of this trend will be the key to maintain market share and grow earnings.

As far as risks go, the typical brick-and-mortar retail woes apply. URBN has been able to reduce its costs so that the maintenance of physical locations has remained highly profitable. SG&A costs fell sharply in the first six months of 2018 compared to the first six months of 2017, and this includes a $2.5 million bonus paid out to employees. In addition to lowered operation costs, management has been happy to confirm that they “anticipate little if any impact to our business in the current year” in the conference call.

Looking at some valuations within the industry, URBN looks a little overvalued compared so some of its competitors. With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.7x, stocks like Buckle (BKE) 11.1x, American Eagle (AEO) 15.35x, Gap (GPS) 12.1x, and Express (EXPR) 18.8x look in better position to move up. However, the more expensive valuation could represent a premium for the extra growth that URBN has the capacity to create. Out of all the factors to consider, upcoming guidance will most likely drive the share price going into the end of the year. Investors might find a buying opportunity if holiday sentiment is bullish and the overall volatility in the market looks to be calmer.

