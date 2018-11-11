ET: Excellent Quarter Benefiting From Strength In Upstream

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, pipeline and midstream giant Energy Transfer LP (ET) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were mixed as the company managed to beat the Street's estimates on top-line revenues but missed in terms of bottom-line earnings. A closer look at the company's report though shows that there is certainly a lot to like here as Energy Transfer benefited from many of the same trends that served numerous other companies in the midstream space quite well.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's third quarter 2018 earnings report:

Energy Transfer brought in total revenues of $14.514 billion during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 45.37% increase over the $9.984 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.703 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite well to the $931 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Transfer declared in September that it has secured sufficient commitments to proceed with the ambitious Permian Gulf Coast Pipeline in conjunction with Magellan Midstream (MMP), MPLX (MPLX) and Delek (DKL).

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.58 billion, which represents a 30% increase over the prior year quarter.

Energy Transfer reported a net income of $1.391 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 83.51% increase over the $758 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reading this is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of profitability improved compared to the prior year quarter. This was somewhat similar to what many other midstream companies recently reported. The primary reason for this is that all of the company's operating units improved their performance over the year, with its crude oil, natural gas liquids, interstate, and midstream businesses delivering record performance.

The business that Energy Transfer may be best known for is its Interstate Transportation and Storage business, which primarily operates natural gas pipelines. This unit saw its transported volumes increase by 4,020 billion btu/day over the past year, bringing its total up to 10,155 billion btu/day. This had the effect of boosting the profits that the company derived from the segment compared to the prior year quarter:

Source: Energy Transfer

The reason why the increase in volumes boosted the company's earnings is due to Energy Transfer's business model. Energy Transfer generates revenue off of its pipelines by charging its customers for each unit of natural gas that they move through its pipelines (typically with a guarantee for a minimum quantity of gas). Thus, higher volumes translate into higher revenues and higher revenues should result in higher profit as long as rising costs do not completely offset the higher revenues. As we can see from the chart above, this was indeed the case in the third quarter.

In the case of other midstream companies, much of their volume increases came from the fact that production of natural gas has been rising in many of America's resource basins. This was indeed one of the reasons for the volume growth that Energy Transfer saw as the Panhandle and Trunkline pipelines saw their transported volumes increase by 772 BBtu/day and 625 BBtu/day respectively due to upstream producers needing to use more of their contracted capacity. In addition, the Tiger pipeline saw its volume increase by 398 BBtu/day due to higher production in the Haynesville shale. However, a full 2,225 BBtu/day came from the Rover pipeline entering service so it was by far the largest individual contributor to this segment's growth.

One major contributor to the growth of all of the company's segments is rising production in the venerable Permian of West Texas. As we can see here, the production of both crude oil and natural gas has been surging in the basin, with oil production surpassing 3.5 million barrels per day in September:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Clearly, the production of both resources in the third quarter of this year was well above last year's levels. The company's that are actually producing these resources need to get them to market somehow and the most cost-effective way to do this is via the use of pipelines. This has caused the volumes and by extension revenues and profits of pipeline companies like Energy Transfer to surge.

This surge in volumes and the fact that it is expected to continue to grow over the coming quarters has led many midstream companies to begin new construction projects to take advantage of the opportunities that come with rising transportation demand. Energy Transfer is no exception to this. As I mentioned in the highlights, Energy Transfer announced in September that it has secured sufficient commitments to proceed with the construction of the Permian Gulf Coast Pipeline. This pipeline is designed to deliver crude oil from multiple origin points in the Permian basin to multiple destination points on the U.S. Gulf Coast. This is a 30-inch pipeline but thus far no estimates of maximum capacity have been publicly made. A 30-inch pipeline is a good sized one though so this pipeline should have a noticeable impact on Energy Transfer's transported volumes when it enters service in mid-2020.

One thing that is always important for us to keep an eye on with a company like Energy Transfer is distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that is intended to tell us how much money was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to its common unitholders. In the third quarter of 2018, Energy Transfer had a distributable cash flow of $1.38 billion, a new record for the company and an increase of 27% over the prior year quarter. During the most recent quarter, the company had a weighted average of 1,158.2 million diluted common units outstanding. This works out to $1.19 per diluted unit, which is well above the company's quarterly distribution of $0.3050. This gives us a lot of confidence that Energy Transfer can maintain its distribution at the current level.

With that said though, there may certainly be some investors that held the old Energy Transfer Partners prior to the merger with Energy Transfer Equity that are not happy that they essentially had their distribution cut. The purpose of the merger though was to correct a flaw in the MLP business model - namely that MLPs are largely dependent on the ability of friendly capital markets to fund their expansion. The goal of the merger was to allow Energy Transfer to become self-funding, a goal in which it has apparently succeeded. Ultimately, this should prove to be a very good thing for the company going forward, even if it has resulted in some income cuts. The company's common units do yield 7.79% at the current level though, which is quite attractive.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Energy Transfer as rising production in America's main resource basins saw the volumes of resources moving through the company's network to surge. The company also looks poised to deliver forward growth from the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline and other projects as the American energy revival plays out. The company also generated record distributable cash flow, which should ensure that its distribution is quite safe. Overall, there is a lot to like here and investors should be pleased with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.