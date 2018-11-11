3M: Optimistic, But A Few Caveats

I would need to see a significant growth in sales and earnings accompanying free cash flow to go long this stock.

This may be true over the longer term, but this company is fairly valued for now.

Back in July, I made the argument that 3M (MMM) is trading cheaply at $200. Since then, we saw the stock rise to a peak of just under $220 before dipping back to the $200 level. I wish to revise that assumption in this article.

Source: investing.com

It is notable that the fall in 3M has been more or less in line with the drop in the S&P 500, with the stock dropping by just under 2% more than the index:

Source: investing.com

Looking purely at price, the recent drop is market-related. The stock has shown that it has potential upside to at least $220, and this could well be repeated should we see a rebound in the broader market.

That said, I did argue that on a free cash flow basis (with an assumed 15% growth in this metric per year), 3M could have upside to a target price of above $270.

Source: Author’s Calculations

Free Cash Flow Growth

When we look at Q3 2018 performance, free cash flow is up by 24% to $1.8 billion year-on-year, with a free cash flow conversion of 114% which was higher than the 100% free cash flow conversion for the same quarter last year:

Source: 3M 2018 Third Quarter Business Review

This is quite impressive when one considers that capital expenditures have also risen by over $50 million year-on-year, and is an indication that 3M is continuing to reinvest significantly into its business.

Moreover, let’s assume that 3M is able to sustain a 20% growth rate in free cash flow instead of 15%. Assuming a constant terminal P/FCF ratio along with a 7% discount rate, the new calculated target price would be $320:

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% dividend growth 1.36 1.63 1.96 2.35 2.82 7% discount rate 1.30 1.43 1.60 1.79 2.01

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% free cash flow growth 6.88 8.25 9.90 11.88 14.26 7% discount rate 2.71 7.21 8.08 9.06 10.16

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 30.76 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 312.65 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 8.12 Target Price in Year 5 320.77 Upside from price of $200.84 59.72% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 11.94%

Source: Author’s Calculations

While 3M may be able to achieve such a target price in the longer-term, this comes with some caveats and I take the majority view that investors should still wait for a pullback on this stock. Here’s why.

Caveats

While growth in free cash flow is undoubtedly a good sign for a long-term dividend investor, there are concerns that this company is fairly valued at this point in time, and that a lower price would be better for getting in on this stock.

For instance, another SA contributor states that while 3M’s FCF to net income ratio is highly impressive, the company’s forward P/E ratio of 18.9x at the time of writing is at roughly the same level as that of competitors Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX). Moreover, given that 3M has engaged in significant share buybacks, then this would also have the effect of artificially inflating free cash flow growth readings.

Interestingly, when we compare 3M with these two competitors on a price to free cash flow basis, we see that 3M is significantly more expensive than the others in this regard:

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, sales for Q3 2018 came in at $8.2 billion, which is down by 0.2% year-on-year. Moreover, operating income of $2 billion marks an increase of 0.4% year-on-year.

Source: 3M 2018 Third Quarter Business Review

Given that this is significantly below the growth in free cash flow, this clearly means that not all of the growth we are seeing in FCF is organic, and therefore my valuation may have been overly skewed to the upside.

Conclusion

3M continues to be a great dividend stock, with a yield of 2.71% at the time of writing along with a 59-year record of increasing its dividends. That said, growth in sales and earnings is significantly lagging free cash flow growth, and we would need to see growth in these metrics before free cash flow would continue to rise on a sustainable basis.

I continue to stick to my prediction of an eventual $270-320 target price for the company, but this will not happen by growth in free cash flow alone. Therefore, I would not be a buyer in 3M until such time that we see a significantly faster pace of earnings growth, as this is what will drive price first and foremost.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.