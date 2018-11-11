Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Is Risky Without Compensation

The System Transformations job is complete and most costs related to it are done as of this quarter. Latest results show the company is fairly priced. Avoid COKE.

The stock's big rally from the $60's to $150+ during 2015 came on the heels of an announced "System Transformations" project COKE embarked on.

In the stock market everyone wants to own the winners.

Pitting Coca-Cola Co (KO) versus its bottlers, such as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE), who do you think has the advantages? Who's going to win?

Does the bottling company have a greater opportunity to generate outsized returns because they have the option to fill their bottles with liquids from companies other than KO? Or does KO have the advantage over the bottler because KO is where most of their business comes from?

I come down squarely on the side of KO here. Who can negotiate for lower prices and squeeze the other companies' margins except KO? And in the case things get highly capacity constrained for the bottlers and they can start raising prices against KO, KO always has access to cheaper capital and may simply open their own plants again -- or mail their syrup packages to some other bottling company.

We'll put the rest of our time into this article looking over the results of COKE's operating performance and learn why COKE is an Avoid at today's price of $190.21.

How Does The Bottling Business Perform?

COKE data by YCharts

COKE has a quite a long history from which we can get an idea of what kind of profit margin the company is able to attain. The chart above covers the 15 year period 2000-2015. You can see the slow growth in revenues (orange line) driven by organic growth and consolidation then the big revenue incline in 2015, marking the beginning of the Systems Transformation project.

The red line shows the net profit margin this company makes, which should interest us most considering we are looking for how much money this business will generate for equity owners. Profit margin topped out at 2.5% during this historical snapshot.

Considering the company is still in the business of bottling liquids and not much has changed there, and considering the statutory corporate tax rate's reduction increases annual profits at most U.S. Corporations by about 20%, the company will achieve net profit margins which max out at 3%.

Taking 3% profit from the latest revenue figure post-Systems Transformation - $4.8B, we find our projected maximum annual net profits of $144M. On the lower side of estimates, we see on an annual basis the company has regularly reported net profit margins between 0% and 2% for projected profits during inferior performances of $0 - $96M

Basically, using a 3% net profit margin, we've projected COKE's income based on a handful of its very best years over the last 15 years so we know we are working with an optimistic estimate of earnings power.

Onto Stock Valuation

Today's market cap is $1.78B so the company is trading at a P/E of 12 considering my projection of business profits during the best of times. A P/E of 12 is not a discount price for a commodity manufacturer who is facing a business environment with increasing material and labor cost.

You may be more familiar with today's market full of companies trading at price to earnings ratios of 20 or 30, but those are mostly tech companies with relatively low capital intensity. If you really want to see COKE stock trade at a P/E of 20 or 30, just wait for another one of its years reporting a 0% or 1.5% profit margins as their company history plainly shows are typical every three out of five years.

Reams Of Risk

The company is a franchisee of the Coca-Cola Co., and most of its sales come through KO's products. An entry in COKE's most recent quarterly financial statements show the company spent $312M on syrup packages from KO during the 3rd quarter. In my view, COKE is a profit platform for KO. If KO sees its bottlers are doing pretty good business, they will simply increase the price of syrups to extract the profit any favorable business conditions are delivering to COKE.

COKE has no alternative but to serve KO. Say something wild happened and COKE decided to break away from KO, well, since the Systems Transformation these guys are using a complete administration and operating software platform provided by KO. If COKE pushes the envelope against KO's interests, this is an additional point of leverage the larger company may exercise against this smaller company.

Inherent risk to bottling companies include their thin profit margins pressured by stepwise growth in cost inflation with no guarantee consumers won't shrink their purchases when the costs are passed on via price hikes.

And the company has to invest substantial sums in maintaining their factories. They're on track to put another $120-$160M each year back into the business in order to keep things going, which substantially drags on the free cash flow this company can return to shareholders.

Final Word

While COKE's business volume did materially increase with the Systems Transformation, the bottling business still retained all of its risks.

Over the next years their best reported yearly income will likely come in around $150M and there's no reason to suspect they won't have years of zero income going forward as their historical performance record clearly indicate are common at least once every fifth year. $150M income indicates the stock is priced at a P/E of 12, which is reasonable for a manufacturer. They're not trading at a discount.

The Systems Transformation has wrapped up as of this quarter. COKE reports lower profit margins in their newly acquired factories, somewhat offsetting their growth in revenues. I think the benefits to stockholders were realized back in 2015 as the stock flew from $50 to $150+ when the deal was first put into motion.

Avoid COKE.

Appendix

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.