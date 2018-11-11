Prosafe SE's (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Andresen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Jesper Andresen - CEO

Stig Christiansen - Deputy CEO and CFO

Jesper Andresen

Good morning, and welcome to the Prosafe's Third Quarter Presentation. I'll just the leave disclaimer second as usual and we will also today follow the usual procedure. I will go through a few highlights and then Stig will take us through the financials and the business updates. I will touch a bit on outlook and then wrap us up in a bit more than 25 minutes.

Looking at the recent highlights for the quarter, if you recall the second quarter we were pleased to announce some positive commercial developments. We secure a good contract for the safe Scandinavia and the Norwegian Continental and we reintroduced the Safe Concordia to Brazil and both of these vessels are operating now. On that basis, we have continued with some good developments in the last quarter. Safe Boreas was extended by Equinor at Marine by eight months plus another six months of options which can take that vessel all the way through end of next year.

Caledonia one work in the UK sector MMO related for plus two months little [ph] bit next year and lately after the end of the quarter, we announced that Safe Zephyrus will nicely dovetail from its existing work at the Johan Sverdrup and almost go directly to UK for interesting contract with BP at Clair Ridge. The order backlog is picking up, not sure that's a highlight but it's been a long time since we've been able to say that so we will come at the back to that positive development, utilization is also showing a positive trends. It's about up 10% compared to a year ago and if you go back and look at the start of this year it's almost up more than 15%.

EBITDA around $33.1 million and we haven't mentioned the number year ago, but you will also note a positive development in that perspective. Cash flow $26.6 million in the quarter and our cash balance at the end of the quarter is $266 million quite healthy and today a bit higher than that. We also announced last presentation that we will scrap the Safe Astoria it has been on that list for long time and I'm pleased to say that we have sold now the Safe Astoria for scrap, the prices are bit north of $2 million and naturally I can inform that the scrapping or recycling of that vessel will be conducted in an orderly fashion.

Finally as we have mentioned quite a few times, we in the quarter entered into a very interesting agreement with COSCO on the three vessels and at the same time we make an agreement with our banks with - we will extend our financial runway on attractive term. So I think on the indicators we are coming from a low level on mainly of the indicators, but all of them that we have highlighted are showing a very positive trend, a trend that we think will continue.

Okay, Stig will you take us through the financials.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you Jesper. Good morning, everyone. It's been another good quarter or maybe one of the best quarters for quite some time. Having gone through the valley of darkness for at least three years, it's good to see that just over the last few months there's been quite a few green shoots as Jesper alluded to, which is positive.

Let's turn to the results, operating revenues in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year slightly up. I see that some of the analyst have highlighted that one effect is of course simply IFRS. IFRS always makes life exciting, so it's income recognition under IFRS and $5.2 million in the quarter. But it is important to underscore that we have a higher utilization in the quarter currently six or five vessels operating at that time, that's a positive. Although note also, as we have guided before that the average day rate level is currently lower than we have seen for some time we've been riding the tailwind of the previous up cycle for a period and I think in rough terms the average day rate in the third quarter was above half of the average day in the second quarter. So utilization is up, but the day rates are down and that's where we are now before we need to look ahead.

On the operating expenses side, we have $2 million roughly of exceptional and [indiscernible] related to the COSCO deal that we announced earlier as well as certain restructuring in the organization. So I would say that, underlying EBITDA is $33 million as oppose to $31 million reported. Depreciation just as a reminder obviously it comes down from the same quarter last year and that is basically due to the impairments that we did in 2017 as we remember.

Talking about IFRS interest expenses relatively high in the quarter. We are levered. We all know that, but it's not that bad. So obviously this is accounting gymnastics [ph] related to two things number one is, the reversal of a reserve account that was created when we abandoned hedge accounting in 2016 in Q3, so that is now due to the increase in the LIBOR interest rate that kind of falls away and we need to reflect that in the P&L so it's a one-off non-cash item. The other item is of course related to the recent refinancing with our lenders and it is basically a reflection of the step up in margin on the $1.3 billion facility. And the fact that we're pushing more amortizations out in time, that is also something we need to reflect in the P&L and then increase the interest bearing debt in the balance sheet.

It's important to underscore though that, going forward in isolation the interest cost in isolation going forward should be coming down by $2 million to $3 million per quarter as a consequence, but also underscore these are non-cash one-off items. So that gives us in the quarter a negative EPS however and it impacts the equity as well as you'll see when we come onto the balance sheet, but keep in mind we do not have any equity covenants. We have a nice financial runway and also number three, the main focus in Prosafe should be on the EBITDA and how that maybe developed in the years ago.

So moving onto the balance sheet, just shy of $2 billion in total assets. Book equity of 22%, a very good cash position as you see, $266 million. A good working capital development in the quarter and I think it's fair to say that we have although levered we have a sufficient financial flexibility in the foreseeable future, that combined with really no covenants that impacts us than we have the financial maneuverability we need, we think to take the company forward as opportunities arise.

So moving onto business and operations, this is just to recap what we have been doing over the last while, certainly over the last year or so. So with the announcement of the COSCO deal and deal with the lenders at the end of August we basically have not completed necessarily, but certain substantially renewed the fleet which allows us to - which basically gives us a modern fleet with a significantly reduced average age and global reach. And as you see 50% of the fleet now has an average life that is or average age actually that is less than four years.

Financial flexibility I addressed, we believe that's sufficient in the foreseeable future to move ahead and take the opportunities that comes along and we're well positioned now and we've been talking consistently about consolidation and fleet renewal for the last three years and that remains on the agenda. So we will continue to be active in any potential restructuring in the industry going forward to renew our fleet and strengthen our opportunity to take benefit of any contract opportunities that might arise globally.

Before I do a quick update on Westcon. We also continue to do a lot of measures internally, we have cut most of the costs, we think but there's a lot of activity going in house to refine the company to make sure that as much as possible of the cost savings will be sustainable even when the market picks up. Quick update on Westcon. We're all familiar with Westcon. We have the ruling and we won basically on all accounts. The next hearing is not yet decided but it now looks likely to be sometime in the first half 2020. In the meantime we're doing whatever we can to protect our position and our intention is to not only protect, but if possible improve that position when the opportunity comes. And in the meantime, let me remind you that we are generating 8% interest on the amount from the first instance. So it's a pretty good cash management measure.

And then fleet status, as [indiscernible] we currently have six vessels operating. It's been a while since we have that last time, as the posted picture. We have had recent contract awards that Jesper alluded you in his introduction the Boreas which is basically an extension or an amendment to an existing contract which is very important. We have the Caledonia, new contract and then we have the Zephyrus. Six vessels operating and as Jesper said, scrapping the Astoria which further enhances the quality of the fleet by going forward and as you know, we have flexibility now with lenders to scrap off to another two vessels. Whether or when we do that remains to be seen, that depends on fewer things not only how the market developments although that is of course one important element.

And then of course, the white space from late 2019 going into 2020 that's where the excitement might start. Let's see, so I guess with that Jesper I'll leave the floor back to you.

Jesper Andresen

The white space is the excitement. I have another slide where white space is not so exciting, but then I'll get back to that. One - two slides on macro. Naturally oil price is not something we have any opinion on or track closely. What we do track of course is our customers' expectations or their implied view on oil pricing. I borrowed this slide from Rystad basically highlighting a few key customers' expectations or implied long-term expectations you can see from BP basically and you can find in their Annual Report, Equinor Capital Markets Day. Repsol basically what will they use to impairment testing in their accounts. So this is of course not hurdle rates, but it's comforting to see for us that seems to be an average, fairly decent limited spread on a healthy level expected by our customers a good proxy for activity going forward.

Another good activity for proxy for activity going forward is the global CapEx spending and this is the one I was alluding to that, this white space is not lost opportunity but painful memories. I think what we are focusing on today is bit on the positive development looking at the 2018 CapEx and the sanctioning activity, we're almost seeing almost a doubling on 2017 levels and as you can see also from Rystad depending on the oil price expectations, we would expect to see very dramatic increase in the sanctioning levels and CapEx spend between 2019 and 2023 both good indications of long-term activity.

A bit down to earth from the macro, there's been a lot of focus on the Equinor announcement that they have an ambition to extend life of 20 installations in the North Sea. And we just included a brief overview also helpfully compiled by Rystad, about 24 productions hops and in the Equinor system and assuming that we have life extending one installation [indiscernible] impact us mainly 80% of their production hop. So and normally of course some of the lifetime extension project is a good opportunity for accommodation although we don't know the scope of the exact timing yet.

It's actually a bit unfair that I haven't mentioned UK and I will not mention it because it has been has brought us the most activity in the recent months and actually when we look forward, we also see the UK been very active in terms of maintenance and modification. But just few comments on Brazil, basically the brief story in Brazil is no news. It means that things are moving to the right, we see some interaction from Petrobras that would indicate that a tender is imminent. Whether it's this year, early next year we will hope for this year, but I think looking at their contract backlog and the existing vessels. They have there's no doubt that they will contracting, not just one but more vessels in the years to come.

One particular interesting fact in Brazil is of course the number of FPSOs coming on screen in the coming years and even though their replicas and not planned to call for lot of accommodation as we have seen with other hook-ups it may very well happen. So basically Brazil, it will be active and we think it will be active in the near term. Mexico is a bit of different story for Prosafe it's a market re-entry strategy as you all know a new government will take seats on 1st December and we also understand that will imply changing our key positions and persons in pay mix. Right now our focus, we're quite active in Mexico and our focus is to make sure that the existing and not at least the new people coming in are aware of the compelling proposition Prosafe can offer in Mexico and I think in that respect we're making good progress.

Order backlog, as I mentioned just a few numbers. As you can see now our backlog has increased to $232 million and you can see the familiar decline for instance driven by the Safe Scandinavia contract coming to an end and now we are improving on the contract backlog. Historically in the high end space and accommodation, we have globally been awarded about 30% of the global contracts in the past six years and in the North Sea about 72%. So we're well positioned for increasing activity.

The good thing is, that we're seeing maintenance and modification projects returning. I was basically alluding to that in respect of the UK sector and I think what is interesting is of course how the backlog is compiled, as of course rates and duration and utilization, but I think the interesting thing for me is that, we now see some customers are active in securing capacity for 2020. And I think that, if you look back on what we have mentioned in the second quarter Scandinavia and the Concordia those were basically contract and started with a very short period of time, now we're seeing some customers being active for securing 2020 capacity which is a significantly longer lead time and then perhaps an expectations for some customers that the most attractive capacity is available now, but may not be available in a few months' time. So lead time is increasing.

A bit of a snapshot from our business intelligence system. I don't want to go into too many details, but as you can see we track of course the global number of prospects and that remains at a very healthy level. Naturally some of the regions as Asia and Africa is not well the most active, but it basically shows the other trend we're seeing. Then we can see that, tendering activity even right now is not exactly the peak season of tendering. I think it's fair to say. We've seen a small drop in North Sea tendering which is basically the contracts that we have won. And secondly I would think that there is still some room for activity in 2019 and I think that something will come out for 2020 also in the near future. So when we look at this picture and what we see and some concrete prospects I think that next year we'll definitely take out one of our new building from COSCO and then there are some of the prospects that we see, that if they materialize in the way we would like then there could also be possibility to take out a second new building next year.

Okay wrapping us up. As we've heard I think good financial performance as you say we're on a fairly low level, but reassuring a positive trend in both key indicators. We have won more than our normal share of 70% recently and we have secured good contract extensions, for instance on the Boreas for lengthy period next year. Backlog seems to be moving the right direction and I think an element we would like to see increasing or continuing is the lead time especially in the North Sea. We sold the Safe Astoria for a few million dollars. It will be scrapped or recycled in a responsible way. I have already mentioned many times the agreement we did with COSCO and thanks for the support from our banks in that respect, I don't want to repeat that. However we are very pleased with that and I'm pleased to say that we see some use for these vessels sooner rather than later.

Consolidation remains on our agenda and something we are pursuing actively where it makes more sense from a synergy point of view and the two last points is basically repetition of [indiscernible] the utilization is increasing and with the lead times we see, we also have an expectation that day rates will also show a positive trend.

So I think that takes us through the brief presentation of this third quarter and I would invite for questions either online or in the room.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jesper Andresen

Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you please comment on the increasing gap between probability of tenders versus actively tendered?

Jesper Andresen

Yes I think it's we get that recurring question and I think what we have seen in some months, if you go some months back. I think actually some of the gap has been decreasing for some time that we have had a bit of conversion from prospects to tenders in the recent months, if you go back to see that. But I think just now I think the increase in gap here is basically just an expression of the increasing activity we see, when we look at a global level and these, the ones we include here are basically P50s, P90s to go into tender. On a P50 basis, you maybe some years down the road form a development prospect or an MMO and therefore there can be a time gap between the tender and the prospects, this is three-year forward looking. So I think the increase in the prospects is just our expectations of increased activity.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a [indiscernible] question. What's the book of Safe Astoria?

Stig Christiansen

Zero.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]. You mentioned that you see potentially taking out one of the COSCO rigs in 2019 possibly to, could you allude a little bit on your bidding strategy.

Jesper Andresen

No, but of course we don't want to cannibalize our existing fleets. But we do see that for these high spec vessels there are opportunities. As I think I've mentioned before these three vessels are compliant for specifications in Brazil and if we look back 14 months, we've had five instances where we either lost the job or did not get the full utilization because we didn't have the right vessels available that being Australia, Brazil, US Gulf and twice in the North Sea. So it's of course a balance for us, we don't want to take them to market too early. There has to be a sound need and underlying demand for those vessels. But I think on a concrete basis. Also outside Brazil and in the North Sea we do see some prospects that if they materialize in the way we would hope, it could be an opportunity.

Other questions, yes?

Unidentified Analyst

For you to make quarterly EBITDA of say $50 million, how would you achieve that most probably if you were to reflect around the issue?

Stig Christiansen

Can you repeat the question please?

Jesper Andresen

How do you get to $50 million EBITDA?

Unidentified Analyst

You [indiscernible] EBITDA, how will you get to $50 million? What's the most probable course?

Stig Christiansen

Just two ways to get to EBITDA and that is utilization and day rates. So it's.

Unidentified Analyst

And your expectation would be?

Stig Christiansen

I think Jesper alluded to it. Typically with expected utilization i.e. general activity to pick up first, to drive activity and as activity come up in general then you would normally see prices to follow, that's how the market normally works. Also for us, although you have a few exceptions in between we've seen that but this is about gradual recovery of the market that will bring up activity and that's when you are able to increase the rates as well gradually overtime. It's - I'm not sure if you're looking for something else.

Jesper Andresen

But if you look historically $50 million EBITDA quarter two like $100 million a year well below the historical average, even before the bull period.

Stig Christiansen

That's [indiscernible] that was the question for the company as such, but I regarded that as a question per vessel. But if you look at historically the company has been, in the previous up cycle, the average EBITDA was pretty close to $300 million for few years. But of course, the market was booming as well, so we're not guiding in profits going forward all I'm saying is that, EBITDA is where the focus is for us and I think from the market and where that ends up that will be a result of how stronger the market comes back and how good we are at capitalizing on all opportunities in the market.

Jesper Andresen

And that is a good question because I think in at least in one respect. The times where the main focus was keeping your assets warm all over, now it's more the margin focus.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question, is this a utilization level at which prices you would expect prices to really pick up?

Jesper Andresen

It's not a commodity market in that respect, so you don't have this inflection point at some state and if you look historically in the North Sea. I guess full utilization for the past 10 years have been around 70 basically and how this projects have been slotted together. So I think you have to look at it probably first in terms of number of vessels and demand and then total utilization. So I don't think you can say a certain inflection point where you see a dramatic increase.

Jesper Andresen

Other good questions? Other questions? Okay, nothing online. Good. Okay well thanks for coming. I hope you enjoyed the upgrade on both screen [ph] and seats [ph]. It's moving in the right direction as well. Thanks guys.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you.