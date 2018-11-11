Is Netflix Addicted To Debt?

Ballooning content costs and debt used to fund it could come back to haunt NFLX.

Last month Netflix (NFLX) raised $2 billion in debt to fund investments in original programming and content acquisition:

Netflix Inc announced on Monday it will tap debt markets for a second time this year, aiming to raise another $2 billion as the streaming video pioneer invests heavily in production of original shows and content acquisition to fend off intensifying competition. The move, which the company said was aimed at funding a broad spread of activities including paying for new content, spurred falls in both the prices of its bonds and its shares as investors worried about the growing costs of its huge planned investments in years to come.

CEO Reed Hastings has been adamant that Netflix will tap the high yield markets to fund future growth needs. The company continues to grow revenue and EBITDA at double-digit rates. Funding growth with debt makes sense on the surface, but it could come back to haunt the company.

Netflix Is Addictive

There has been a melt up in financial markets in general, but that does not fully explain NFLX's performance. The general trend toward more viewership online, combined with the company's international expansion has created explosive top line growth. Netflix offers millennials content they can afford and via their preferred method of viewership - online. It offers people my age a broad-array of content that is highly-addictive.

I have binge-watched shows like Narcos, Ozark, and She's Gotta Have It. In my opinion, Netflix's content in on par or superior to anything I have seen on HBO, A&E and AMC. Its 23 Emmy wins this year proves that Netflix can compete head-to-head with premium cable. In the past some critics questioned Netflix's ability to produce original content on par with premium cable. It has passed that test with flying colors.

Its Debt Could Also Be Addictive

Netflix is growing like a bad weed. In Q3 2018 its paid subscribers grew 25% Y/Y. Its revenue was up 34% due to subscriber growth and an increase in average monthly revenue per subscriber. EBITDA of $2.4 billion grew 30% Y/Y; its EBITDA margin was 61%, down slightly from the 63% reported in the year earlier period. However, its content costs created more cash burn.

Its Q3 free cash flow ("FCF") was -$859 million versus -$465 million in Q3 2017. The higher mix of original programming requires Netflix to fund content costs during the production phase and prior to its release. Management believes full year cash burn could be around $3 billion, implying another $1 billion in cash burn in Q4. That likely explains the recent debt raise.

Netflix's reliance on debt could come back to haunt it. The following chart outlines growth in Netflix's key metrics.

While revenue and EBITDA both grew above 30%, its total debt (content costs and debt) grew 23% Y/Y. The company's debt at Q3 2018 was just over $8 billion; it grew 71% Y/Y, outstripping growth in subscribers, revenue and EBITDA. Total content costs (on and off-balance sheet) at Q3 was about $19 billion; it grew by double digits. Total debt (including content costs) was $27 billion at Q3 2018. If you included the $2 billion raised in October Netflix's proforma total debt would have been up by over 30%.

Content obligations include amounts related to the acquisition, licensing and production of streaming content. Such obligations include non-cancelable commitments under creative talent and employment agreements and other production commitments. An obligation for the acquisition and licensing of content is incurred at the time Netflix enters into an agreement to obtain future titles. Netflix records a content liability on its balance sheet once a title becomes available.

Taking home so many Emmys requires talent. That talent is helping Netflix differentiate itself in terms of quality programming, but it comes at a cost. Questions over the best way to fund such costs could grow over time.

Credit Metrics Could Become Stressed

NFLX bulls could counter that the company's EBITDA can more than support its debt load. At Q3 its total debt/run-rate EBITDA was nearly 2.9x. This included 0.9x for debt and 2.0x for content costs. Its debt load appears manageable for now. However, if it reaches 3.5x to 4.0x run-rate EBITDA then its credit quality could come under scrutiny. Netflix will likely burn cash for the foreseeable future. I also expect the company to grow revenue and EBITDA at a rapid pace. Can EBITDA growth keep pace with growth in debt and content costs?

NFLX bulls may also look to the company's debt-to-equity for safety. Netflix's debt load pales in comparison to its $132 billion equity market capitalization. This metric could also come under scrutiny if a pullback in financial markets causes NFLX to fall hard. The problem is that if the company actually needs to raise equity to pare debt the equity markets could be less frothy, or equity investors could askance on such an event.

Netflix's brand and first mover advantage puts it light years ahead of potential streaming competitors like Disney (DIS) or Walmart (WMT). However, if those deep-pocketed companies bid up costs for talent then it could amplify Netflix's already burgeoning content costs. In my opinion, this is where Netflix is most-vulnerable. Rising content costs could beget more cash burn, more debt and deteriorating credit metrics.

Conclusion

Netflix appears addicted to debt. NFLX trades at nearly 17x run-rate EBITDA, but consistent cash burn and ballooning debt obligations could come back to haunt the company. Sell NFLX.

