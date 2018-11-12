Kimco: Hold Or Fold After The Sears Bankruptcy?

Or is the Sears bankruptcy a final warning sign to get out while you still can?

Sears is Bankrupt: Time to Invest in Shopping Centers?

Less than a month ago, the long-anticipated bankruptcy of Sears finally came into fruition. After years of staying afloat through financial maneuvering, a merger with Kmart and relying on billions of CEO Eddie Lampert's own money, Sears filed for chapter 11.

What does this mean?

The retailer is set to shutter 142 stores towards the end of the year end and begin liquidation sales shortly. The CEO Lampert will also step down as CEO, but he will remain Sears chairman, as his ESL Investments negotiates funding to support what was once the country's biggest retailer through bankruptcy.

Consequences for Retail REITs?

The market is heavily selling off retail REITs which lease space to Sears, and this includes Kimco. Now, the truth is that while the bankruptcy may create some short-term challenges to a number of REITs, it is not nearly as big of a deal as the market is portraying it to be.

Retail REITs, including even the lowest quality ones CBL (CBL) and WPG (WPG) have made very significant progress towards reducing their exposure to department stores in the recent years and generate very minimal revenue from Sears today. Therefore, its bankruptcy is not expected to have a major impact on the immediate cash flow of REITs, but rather it will increase the need for Capex investments in the near term as landlords regain possession of vacated space in need of renovation for future releasing.

It is a short-term challenge, but it could also be a long-term opportunity to create meaningful value. Noone wants to own properties that are leased to Sears, and so by replacing vacated stores to more popular retailers, retail REITs are set to improve the value of their properties and achieve higher rents in the long run.

Kimco: A Unique Opportunity Following the Sell-off

We believe that most retail REITs are opportunistic today given the extreme pessimism of the market. Kimco is especially interesting here because despite not being a traditional mall REIT, it is still selling off as if it was one.

The market fails to recognize that Kimco is much more resilient than the average; and we believe that the steep sell-off of the last two years is unreasonable when you consider the following 5 factors:

1- Kimco owns grocery-store anchored shopping centers.

Today, over 75% of the annual rent is generated from properties that are grocery store-anchored and we consider this to be a significant risk mitigator in light of the rapid e-commerce growth. The average US consumer makes a trip to a grocery store 1.6 times per week and this is not expected to change anytime soon. This provides a consistent traffic that benefits all the other tenants. People need to eat whether the economy is strong or weak, and therefore, grocery-anchored shopping centers can rely on a sustainable level of traffic regardless of economic conditions. The same cannot be said about all retail properties.

We just don’t see the internet impacting the grocery store business significantly, and despite the continued growth of Amazon ( AMZN), we see no reason to worry for here. As a recent report from RCM puts it:

“There is a general consensus that grocery-anchored retail centers will be around forever and, as long as they are, will be among the most attractive and highly sought-after investments… Survey participants believe that while consumers are increasing their online purchases, most are hesitant to buy groceries online. Further, when in the middle of planning and/or preparing a meal, last-minute items can’t be purchased and delivered on time when purchased online… No one can buy an ice cream cone, get their laundry, put gas in their car or check out a liquor store on Amazon…”

2- Kimco focuses on “value” and “service” oriented retailers

In addition to mostly owning grocery store-anchored properties, Kimco puts a great emphasis on “ value” and “ service” oriented retailers which are famous for being less affected by the growth of e-commerce.

Here is a ranking of Kimco’s top tenants:

It is very clear here that the focus is put on thriving companies and not struggling ones. The largest tenant, TJ Maxx (TJX), is performing exceptionally well, and even aggressively opening new stores. Home Depot (HD) is a lower risk company with defensive positioning to sustain profits even in a highly digitalized world. Ross (ROST) is another high growth retailer. Walmart (WMT) needs no introduction here. And the list goes on and on.

3- Kimco has freshly repositioned its portfolio towards the highest quality

Since 2010, Kimco has been seeking to optimize the quality of its properties and disposed of assets with less desirable locations, tenants, and long-term growth potential.

In the process, the company reduced its portfolio from over 800 properties to just around 400 – or put differentially, it cut the portfolio size in half. Today, 80% of the rents are generated from top major metro markets with a strong focus on higher growth coastal markets.

It reduces risk significantly and increases the long-term viability of the business.

4- Kimco has long lease terms to protect it from sudden vacancies

Unlike most mall REITs which may have relatively short lease terms, Kimco has an average of 10 years remaining on their anchor-tenant leases and about 5 years remaining on the leases of smaller shops.

Moreover, most leases have contractual fixed rent bumps which will help to drive NOI growth in the long run.

5- Kimco generates minimal revenue from department stores

Finally, and perhaps most importantly in today’s context, Kimco has little exposure to Sears, J.C Penney(JCP), Macy’s (M) or other traditional department stores that you find at regular malls.

Out of its 437 properties with 8,200 stores leased to 3,800 tenants, only 14 leases are with Sears – representing just 0.6% of annual rent.

So a Sears liquidation would have no significant impact on Kimco’s funds from operation or FFO. Opposite of that, the Sears bankrupcy is expected to be beneficial in the long run as the REIT is able to release space at higher rates. Sears is currently paying Kimco significantly less per square foot than the average of its other top tenants.

And in terms of other distressed retailers, the Management estimates its total annual rent affected by store closures to be just around 1%.

To summarize:

Kimco owns mainly grocery-store anchored shopping centers, not malls.

The focus is put on service and value-oriented retailers that can thrive in a highly digitalized world.

The portfolio has been optimized over the last 8 years with half of the properties being sold to retain only a higher-quality basket.

The lease terms are attractive with long maturities and rent bumps providing consistent cash flow.

Since Kimco is not a mall REIT, the exposure to struggling retailers is minimal.

In this sense, Kimco is much better insulated from the retail market disruption than the average landlord. The latest bankruptcy news of Sears caused market fears to rise and lead to a sell-off in the shares of Kimco. But really, when you dig deeper into the fundamentals of the company, this sell-off appears to be way overblown and not justified.

Kimco appears to be well-positioned to be one of the few retail landlord to not only survive the e-commerce disruption, but to even thrive in it in the long run.

Deep Value Price – Sustainable High Dividend

As one of the “higher-quality” REITs, Kimco has historically traded at a high ~17-20x FFO multiple along with other blue-chip REITs such as Realty Income (O) or Simon (SPG). But with rising fears over the state of the retail industry, its share price plummeted to levels it did not visit in 8 years.

Source: Rubicon Associates

After the recent drop to just around $16 per share, Kimco is valued at just around 11x FFO and pays a safely covered 7 % yield. (77% payout ratio). This is very cheap for a company of this quality, and the above chart is proof of that.

Kimco is today trading at a 15% discount to the shopping center peer group, and approximately in-line with the mall peer group. Yet, as we just discussed earlier, Kimco is much more resilient as compared to regular malls and as such it should trade at a sizable premium to them.

The management has been very vocal about its undervalued shares. And nothing speaks louder than a share buy program. In the first half of the year, the company bought back $75.1 million in common shares. Given that the shares trade at historically cheap valuation of just around 11x FFO, we expect such actions to create significant value to shareholders in the long run.

The Catalyst is The Return to Growth in 2019

While the shares are exceptionally inexpensive today, we do not expect them to remain at the current price for long. The market is highly pessimistic because the cash flow has slightly declined in the recent years as result of the large portfolio repositioning. That said, the company is expecting a return to positive growth as early as next year. As this occurs, we expect the market sentiment to improve and reprice the shares at around 12-14x FFO – unlocking upside to patient shareholders.

The return to growth will also prove the market that the Sears bankruptcy is having any significant impact on Kimco. While we wait for the return to growth, the 7 % dividend yield appears to be very sustainable with a 77% payout ratio and a BBB+ rated balance sheet.

Bottom Line

Bankruptcies are nothing new to the retail sectors. Retailers come and go. It has always been like that. Sears is only different because it is highly mediatized for being the Amazon of the 1930s. A few years from now, Kimco will be better off by getting rid of Sears thanks to its bankruptcy.

Kimco is today historically cheap because the market is failing to recognize that grocery-anchored shopping centers are much more resilient business than the average mall. At “High Yield Landlord”, we hold a significant position in one of Kimco’s direct peers as part of our Core Portfolio. We are today strongly considering to add Kimco for extra diversification benefits, and may issue a “TRADE ALERT” in the coming days or weeks should the price remain at attractive levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long wpg; cbl; ALL STOCKS IN CORE PORTFOLIO AT HIGH YIELD LANDLORD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.