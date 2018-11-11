Legacy Reserves: Still Insanely Cheap With $60 Oil

As recently as June of this year, with WTI crude prices soaring to a multi-year high of $77.41 per barrel, concerns arose across the markets that oil might eventually top $100 per barrel. Since then, because of worries over weaker demand caused by elevated prices and trade wars, and also because of the prospect of sanctions against Iran not being enough to offset higher output from some other nations, including the US, crude has tumbled, falling 20.3% as of the time of this writing to $61.71 per barrel. Even though natural gas prices have risen markedly, this drop in crude has been instrumental in helping to push shares of Legacy Reserves (LGCY) lower. Though painful to long-term investors like myself, though, there’s a lot going for Legacy that warrants shares trading far higher today than they currently are.

A note on oil prices

In the long run, the value of an E&P firm like Legacy should be determined more than anything by the cash flow the company generates. I don’t think anybody objects to that. In turn, cash flow will be determined, if not entirely by, then certainly a great deal by, the price of oil and gas extracted from the firm’s properties. Because of this, it makes sense for investor optimism to dull when oil and/or gas prices tank, but from a logical perspective it seems odd for a company that was already drastically undervalued to take a hit and become even more undervalued.

One possible explanation here is that markets are worried about the future of oil and gas prices. When it comes to oil, for instance, recent US data suggests that we have just seen oil output surge to around 11.6 million barrels per day, driven in large part by an upward revision to weekly estimates. Irrespective of whether this revision will hold water or not, there’s no denying that crude production continues its ascent. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, oil output next year should average 12.06 million barrels per day, ending the year with fourth-quarter production averaging 12.31 million barrels per day.

Truth be told, it’s probable that those figures are too low. In addition to rising output in the US, news that 8 different countries received temporary waivers from US sanctions against Iran stymied hopes that output from the nation would fall significantly more than it already has. Add to this weaker demand growth concerns related to trade war issues, and, from a news headline perspective at least, the tide has turned against oil bulls. I personally acknowledge the growing US output (particularly the spike seen there) as a potential game-changer, but I also believe the market is discounting the impact that we’ll see worldwide from a continued collapse in Venezuela.

Not only that, but there’s one thing that should be abundantly-clear right now: OPEC and some non-OPEC nations like Russia know what they want and what they want is not low energy prices. Brent prices of around $80 per barrel are desirable (which should translate to WTI of between $70 and $75 per barrel (likely the low end)) and even as rumors suggest, the group may decide to cut production again next year after ramping it up too quickly in the face of sanctions against Iran. The only other alternative to production cuts would be to wage a war against shale again, and the world knows all too well the failure that produced. Yes, if OPEC and some non-OPEC nations so desired, they could decimate shale, but it would require probably a decade, if not longer, of sub-$30 oil to do it. That’s not where the money is.

Legacy still looks remarkably cheap

After hitting more than $10 per share earlier this year, shares of Legacy have been declining and, as of the time of this writing, can be purchased for just $3.74 apiece. This descent has been somewhat correlated with the decline in crude prices, even as natural gas prices have risen from less than $2.80 per Mcf at one point to $3.527 per Mcf right now. In general, I believe that oil prices should be going for a solid $8 to $12 higher, if not more, than the $61.71 per barrel that they are at today, but in order to provide some degree of safety in my analysis of Legacy, I will make the assumption that, moving forward, crude prices average $60 per barrel while natural gas prices average $3.25 per Mcf. All guidanceprovided by management will be adhered to in my assessment and I will assume that production grows by 10% next year (which is far lower than what Baines Creek Capital suggests), while capex remains unchanged and differentials continue to average $7 per barrel in perpetuity.

Putting all of these figures together, you can see the table above. In it, you should notice that, in 2019 and with oil at $60 per barrel, Legacy should generate EBITDA of $348.20 million, while operating cash flow should come out to $255.72 million. If we assume an appropriate EV (Enterprise Value) to EBITDA ratio on the firm of 8 and extract net debt while converting its $130 million in convertible notes to common shares, the implied price on the common shares should be about $12.48 apiece. Even at that point, this price / operating cash flow multiple on shares would be just 6.2, which is quite low. If, instead, we look for an EV / EBITDA multiple of 9, the price for investors should be about $15.25 per share. This suggests, conservatively, upside over the next year of between 233.7% and 307.8%.

Using all of the same figures, but using oil prices of $70 per barrel while natural gas prices rise to $3.50 per Mcf, we arrive at something even more attractive. With EBITDA of $385.11 million, an 8x multiple on the business would translate to a price per share of about $14.83. A 9x multiple, meanwhile, would push this figure to $17.88 per share. This suggests upside to investors, if oil prices recover some and natural gas stays more or less where it is today, of between 296.5% and 378.1%.

It should be said, by the way, that different production growth forecasts have different results. If, for instance, we stick with $60 per barrel for oil and keep all of our assumptions the same, but assume that production expands 20% in 2019 versus 2018, investors could anticipate a price range of between $14.40 per share and $17.40 per share, while those same assumptions but with a price per barrel rising to $70, would translate to value of between $17.27 per unit and $20.63 per unit.

Takeaway

For all the fears permeating throughout the energy space, investors need to take a step back and look at the fundamentals of companies on a case-by-case basis. Yes, lower energy prices are bad for Legacy, but at the end of the day, the cash flow picture facing the firm is robust even in these more bearish scenarios. So long as Legacy can find itself in a position to refinance existing debt or to pay it down, the prospect of high investor returns even with oil averaging $60 per barrel forever (a price, I might add, that we are unlikely to cross lower than for any extended period of time thanks to OPEC and Russia), should be quite positive. The only key now, in my mind at least, is to hang on for what will probably remain a bumpy road.

