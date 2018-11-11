Christine Richard Talks More About Her Deep Dive Research On Herbalife (Podcast)

She helped bring the idea of the Herbalife short to the attention of Bill Ackman.

There are few experts on Herbalife's (HLF) business model worldwide like Christine Richard. Christine famously was the one who helped bring the idea of the Herbalife short to the attention of Bill Ackman and, during the course of his campaign, conducted a significant amount of meaningful on-the-ground research that helped Ackman support his conclusions.

While the trade didn't wind up panning out, Christine continues to push her research on the company forward and share her findings with the community here on Seeking Alpha, where she publishes under her name on behalf of her company, Orion Research.

Given that Herbalife just posted another earnings announcement that, on the surface, looked to show a picture of astounding growth and resilience in North America despite the recent FTC sanctions against the company, I wanted to have Christine on my podcast for her thoughts on the direction of the company.

Mainly, I wanted to try and figure out how it was possible that Herbalife continues to apparently have a burgeoning business in North America despite FTC sanctions that I believe should be crippling the company's momentum in this country. This is a question that requires, in my opinion, a multi-dimensional answer that only someone like Christine is capable of addressing.

After touching on this, we talk about a group of distributors in North America who Christine says are totaling volume points that are multiples of what previous high-level earners in the United States have ever posted – in the entire three-decade-long history of the company. How is this possible?

In addition to that, we talk about Carl Icahn and the impact he had on Christine and Bill Ackman’s credibility as it relates to her research. We also discussed the matter of the FTC not making its independent third-party compliance monitor report publicly available. Christine also identifies a number of other items that she believes would add transparency to the company for investors.

There are very few people who understand Herbalife the way that Christine does. A link to her latest article that we discuss during the podcast, "Herbalife Celebrates Victory Over Regulatory Scrutiny While Supercharging Rewards To Distributors I Believe Violate The FTC Order" can be found here.

She also recently just co-authored a stunning 64 page expose on the company and its ties to potential money laundering globally, which was published on PlainSite and subsequently mailed to members of Herbalife's Board of Directors, as well as regulators. You can read that entire 64-page document here.

