MPLX: Impressive Results, Forward Growth Potential

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, transportation and storage-focused master limited partnership MPLX LP (MPLX) reported its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were certainly impressive as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that there is quite a bit to like here as MPLX did benefit from many of the same trends that have been benefiting many of the company's peers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from MPLX's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

MPLX brought in total revenues of $1.712 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 74.69% increase over the $980 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $672 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite well to the $311 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

MPLX had total pipeline throughput of 3.39 million barrels per day in the third quarter. This represents a 7% increase year-over-year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $766 million during the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial 73.30% increase over the $442 million that the firm had in the year-ago quarter.

MPLX reported a net income of $510 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial 136.11% improvement over the $216 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance increased over the past year. One of the reasons for this comes from the company's logistics and storage unit, which handles its pipeline operations and other things that most people thing of when they think of MLPs. As mentioned in the highlights, this unit saw its pipeline throughputs increase by 7% year-over-year to an average of 3.39 million barrels per day. One of the reasons for this was MPLX acquiring the Ozark pipeline system from Enbridge (ENB) last year and proceeding to expand it. The third quarter of this year thus saw this system operating at its full and newly higher capacity for MPLX, which it was not last year.

As I have discussed in numerous previous articles about midstream pipeline companies, the reason why this boosted MPLX's revenue is due to the business model of these companies. Basically, a pipeline company charges its customers a fee, known as a tariff, for each unit of oil or gas that they move through the company's infrastructure. In the third quarter, this fee was $0.69 per barrel. Admittedly, this may not seem like much but when we are talking about moving millions of barrels per day, it is easy to see how it can quickly add up. As a result of this revenue structure, the higher volumes that moved through the company's system would apply a positive effect on MPLX's revenues.

MPLX also saw improved performance from its gathering and processing unit, which performs critical midstream functions for the natural gas industry. This unit saw its adjusted EBITDA increase by $70 million in the third quarter due to a variety of factors, all of which were directly caused by growing natural gas production in the United States:

Gathered volumes increased by 27% year-over-year to 4.7 billion cubic feet per day

Processed volumes increased by 9% year-over-year to 7.2 billion cubic feet per day

Fractionated volumes increased by 23% year-over-year to 488,000 barrels per day.

As was the case with the pipelines, the revenues of this division are also a function of the volumes of natural gas that it gathers and/or processes. The increases in volumes here were largely a result of new facilities coming online over the past year along with increased drilling activity in North America's primary basins, particularly in the Northeast.

There still exists some strong likelihood for growth in this segment over the next few quarters. In October, MPLX brought online the Sherwood 10 gas processing plant in West Virginia. This plant is capable of processing 200 million cubic feet, which should be directly accretive to MPLX's total during the fourth quarter 2018 with a second increase in the first quarter of 2019 due to the additional operating days. In addition to this, MPLX will be bringing online another 400 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity and 100,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity in the Northeast during the fourth quarter. This should result in the company having much greater revenues as we enter 2019 than it did in the most recent quarter.

These are not the only projects that will be stimulative to MPLX's future growth. In fact, during the quarter the company announced that it will be partially funding two long-haul pipeline projects. The first of these is the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline system, which will be constructed in concert with Energy Transfer (ET), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Delek US Holdings (DK). This is a 600-mile long crude oil pipeline that is planned to have various pick-up points in the Permian basin and various endpoints along the Gulf Coast. At this time, no estimates of the pipeline's total capcity have been released but as it is a 30-inch pipeline, we can conclude that it will have a large enough capacity to impart a noticeable amount of impact onto these companies' financial results when it enters operation in the middle of 2020. MPLX will also be involved in developing the Whistler pipeline, which will transport two billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from Waha, Texas to the Agua Dulce market hub. This pipeline is also expected to come online in 2020, in this case in the fourth quarter.

Thus, MPLX looks as though it should have two new fairly large projects in operation as we enter the next decade. It may have even more than this though as MPLX has been soliciting commitments for the Swordfish pipeline, which would provide transportation from the existing terminal facilities in St. James, Lousiana to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port in Clovelly. As proposed, the pipeline would have the ability to transport up to 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day and provide shippers with access to storage services, vessel loading, and access to other shippers. If there proves to be enough commitments then MPLX will begin construction on this pipeline with the goal of bringing it online in the first half of 2020.

One thing that is always important for us to keep an eye on with master limited partnerships like MPLX is distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measurement that theoretically tells us the amount of money generated by the partnership's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to its limited partners. The reason why this is important to monitor is that we need to make sure that the partnership can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. As I mentioned in the highlights, MPLX had a distributable cash flow of $766 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase over the $442 million that it had in the third quarter of last year. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.47x at the current distribution level, which is quite nice to see.

In conclusion, this was a relatively solid quarter for MPLX as the company delivered very solid year-over-year growth and will likely see still further growth over the next quarter or two. The company also has some long-term growth projects in the works that should position it strongly as we start off the next decade. Finally, MPLX certainly looks to be generating more than enough money to cover its distribution, which should be quite pleasing to investors.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.