Is 10% Yield To Maturity Worth The Risk For Dean Foods Bonds?

Dean Foods (DF) shares and bonds are each tumbling after the company released disappointing third quarter financial results on Wednesday. The earnings whiff was followed by a two thirds cut in the company’s dividend, announced the next day. Dean Foods’ 2023 bonds saw their prices break below 90 cents on the dollar and the yield to maturity at 10%. With a 6.5% coupon (7.3% of current cost), is the price worth an entry by high yield investors?

Source: FINRA

A look at Dean Food’s balance sheet shows nothing sensational. The decline in the company’s equity is driven by the decline of its assets offset by the slight reduction of long-term debt. The income statement shows a gross profit decline of $100 million in the nine months ended September 30 th and caused by an increase in cost of goods sold combined by a modest revenue decline. The higher costs, combined with facility closing costs, brought operating income to a loss year to date.

Source: SEC 10-Q

While Dean Foods deteriorating operating performance is concerning, the company’s ability to generate cash flow is what determines if bondholders will recoup their investment. Despite the flip to an operating loss, Dean Foods generated nearly $120 million in the first three quarters of 2018, nearly double the cash generated by operations in the same period a year ago. Due to higher operating cash flow, the company was able to generate positive free cash flow in 2018 and modestly reduce its debt.

Source: SEC 10-Q

In a prior article, I predicted that Dean Foods would begin paying down its credit facilities with its free cash flow in 2018. Between its receivables security facility and its senior secured revolving facility, Dean Foods has reduced those balances from $216 million to just over $190 million in 2018. The 2023 senior notes are the only other significant debt facing the organization. While the receivables facility comes due in 2020, continued strides in free cash flow generation should make it easy to refinance.

Source: SEC 10-Q

While Dean Foods operationally has generated enough cash flow to clearly support its debt load, investors should still examine the future to ensure that any deterioration will not materially impact the company’s ability to cover debt service payments. During the company’s earnings call, management presented a revised financial guidance that showed further weakness. Based on the numbers provided by management, Dean Foods should finish 2018 with $40 million in free cash flow generation.

Source: Slide 14, Earnings Call Slides

While management is waiting until February to release its 2019 guidance, analyst expectations can provide some insight. According to NASDAQ, Dean Foods should see a tick up of 21 cents in earnings per share in 2019 and an estimated 10% from there in 2020. Based on this, it is reasonable to forecast a $15 million increase in operating cash flow for the forward years. By incorporating the capital expenditures and dividend reductions, I believe that Dean Foods will be able to reduce its debt burden by $45 million per year.

Sources: Analysis of Guidance Combined with Earnings Forecast

Overall, Dean Foods should be able to pay down half of its receivables securitization facility prior to its refinancing. The company will likely need at least 75% of its corporate bonds refinanced when they come due in 2023. With the company’s current performance and cash flow outlook, refinancing should not be a problem and fixed income investors should enjoy the bond’s income payments.

CUSIP: U24044AB2

Price: 87.55

Coupon: 6.5%

Yield to Maturity: 10.11%

Maturity Date: 3/15/2023

Credit Rating (Moody’s): B 2

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.