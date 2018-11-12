Global Economic Debt Bomb Ahead

Veteran trends forecaster, Gerald Celente of Trends Research Institute, speaks with SBTV about how the gold price performed from the 80's to today - the peak in 1980, why the gold price was flat in the 90's and what fueled gold in the 2000s. Gerald also gave a price forecast based on the current geopolitical and economic situation now and the trends he sees in the future.
Discussed in this interview:
- 06:34 The US going off the Gold Standard in 1971.
- 11:36 Gold prices in the 80's and 90's.
- 12:46 Catalyst for the gold bull market in the 2000s.
- 14:13 Trends Research forecast for the gold price.
- 19:55 Government gold confiscation?
- 21:59 Low interest rates juicing equity markets.
- 27:42 US becoming a fascist state?
